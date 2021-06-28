I was killing time and reading Norm Ornstein’s twitter feed when I came across this tweet he’d retweeted:

Please share if you can. This is my cousin who has been missing since yesterday in New Orleans, LA. Jesse has severe autism and we are afraid he wouldn’t be able to tell anyone his name even if they did find him. pic.twitter.com/rH1zn6taLl

My cousin Jesse is still missing in New Orleans. It has been over 48 hours since he was last seen in the French Quarter. Jesse has severe autism and may not be able to communicate if he is frightened. #FindJesse #NOLA #MissingPerson #Autism #AutismAwareness https://t.co/rtOcgeFyQt

Reporting from WDSU in New Orleans:

The New Orleans Police Department needs the public’s help in locating a man reported missing from the French Quarter.

The report says 34-year-old Jessie Lewis was last seen around noon Friday in the 1000 block of Decatur Street.

He was last seen wearing the pictured clothing.

Anyone with information on Lewis’ whereabouts can contact the NOPD at 504-658-6080.