New Orleans Based Readers & Commenters: BOLO Regarding a Missing Autistic Man In New Orleans!!!!!!

I was killing time and reading Norm Ornstein’s twitter feed when I came across this tweet he’d retweeted:

Reporting from WDSU in New Orleans:

NEW ORLEANS —

The New Orleans Police Department needs the public’s help in locating a man reported missing from the French Quarter.

The report says 34-year-old Jessie Lewis was last seen around noon Friday in the 1000 block of Decatur Street.

He was last seen wearing the pictured clothing.

Anyone with information on Lewis’ whereabouts can contact the NOPD at 504-658-6080.

Any of you who live in New Orleans, who have friends and/or family in New Orleans, please amplify this on your social media feeds if you can!

Thanks!

Open thread!

