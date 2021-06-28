Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Monday Morning Open Thread: Be Of Good Cheer

by | 44 Comments

Yes, please — I wanna see wingnut heads explode…

So many people (and not just Springsteen fans) are estatic about this:

And happy Pride Month Life to a brave young man:

    4. 4.

      Baud

      Nude sunbathers running from deer fined for violating Sydney lockdown

    8. 8.

      Baud

      More people looking for — but not taking — jobs after their unemployment benefits end early

    12. 12.

      CaseyL

      Not only is “Meadowlark Boston” fun to watch balancing the ball, it looks like s/he is having a lot of fun doing it.  Zest for life: dogs has it.

      I managed to get a few hours sleep – downstairs, on the floor, right in front of the big box fan.  The temp here now (4:17 AM) is a manageable 74 º.  I’m trying not to think about what it’ll be like later on today.  Maybe I’ll put the sleeping bag down in the tub and try to catch some siesta.

    14. 14.

      Starfish

      Nate created a thread exclusively for people who want to dunk on him and Matthew for running their mouths without knowing what they are talking about.

      Recently there’s been the emergence of a small but distinct group of dudes (mostly) on here whom you might call anti-contrarians.— Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) June 27, 2021

    16. 16.

      Betty Cracker

      My Boston terrier has exceptionally good balance. I’ve never tried to get him to balance a ball, but it’s worth a shot. He will stand on his hind legs and spin on command for a treat. My husband tried to get him to shake and Badger (the dog) would not, and he (my husband) said, “He doesn’t know how to shake?” And I said no, but he can pirouette, for chrissakes, which is a lot more impressive!

    19. 19.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Baud:

      after police found them naked and lost in the bush as they apparently fled from a wild animal. 

      “Officer, we were running from a murderous deer!”

      “Ok.  But your birthday suits aren’t actually clothing.”

    23. 23.

      germy

      NEW: As former President Trump starts his "revenge tour" of rallies against challengers to House members who voted to impeach him, some Republicans are worried that he'll do to the House what he did to Georgia Senate candidates. https://t.co/F0eKoGCPrh— Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) June 24, 2021

      We can hope.

    25. 25.

      mrmoshpotato

      @germy: As the Two-headed Monster would say, “S-AD! S-AD! SAD? SAD? SAD!  Cry harder, you traitorous, orange, fascist shitstain!”

    27. 27.

      Geminid

      @Baud: Texas Democrats will at least get a head start on organizing for next year’s legislative and statewide office campaigns. These Texas elections will be hard fought. I wonder if Texas Republicans can match the motivation and unity of Democats. Their election measures may be relatively effective. But people can see that they are a sign of weakness.

    36. 36.

      tom

      Nothing subtle about Lil Nas X. And as a 65-year-old gay man who was deeply closeted in his teens and 20s, it’s great.

    39. 39.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Baud:

      Nude sunbathers running from deer fined for violating Sydney lockdown

      I want to know more about how the deer violated lockdown and how much it was fined.

