    39Comments

    4. 4.

      Spanky

      Here’s nymsake Spanky, demanding his dinner. He seems to think his clock outranks mine.

      Now I have to put up with an hour of whining.

    5. 5.

      Major Major Major Major

      Oy, I don’t think I have substantive OR witty in me right now.

      I did just get API access to GPT-3, the newest generation of openAI’s text parser/generator, but I’m drawing a blank on what to do with it other than use it as a fiction assistant. The terms of service are a little strict.

      Maybe I can post a Samwise update later unless that would just make everyone feel worse.

    8. 8.

      otmar

      Can I still swat insects?

    10. 10.

      NotMax

      @Major Major Major Major

      Question for you.

      RPG group grand panjandrums plan to switch from Zoom to Discord. Good idea? Bad idea? Downsides (if any)?

      I’m perpetually leery when it comes to installing yet another client on my machine.

    11. 11.

      Cheryl Rofer

      I have only heavy topics at the top of my mind: the lab-leak wars, mainly. I’m working on a big article that won’t be ready for a while.

      Will try to respond to suggestions that others may make in this thread.

      ETA: Also the Pacific Northwest heat wave, for heavy topics.

    14. 14.

      zhena gogolia

      WaPo gave four Pinocchios to Biden for saying the Second Amendment doesn’t allow you to own a cannon.

    15. 15.

      germy

      I found these sheep relaxing.  I mean the sheep aren’t relaxing, they made me relax.

      Drone photographer Lior Patel followed a herd of sheep for several months, as the herd was shepherded to its summer pasture. Entrancing and relaxing. pic.twitter.com/2VyAFtwYnZ— Arieh Kovler (@ariehkovler) June 26, 2021

    16. 16.

      MobiusKlein

      @NotMax:  I have one group with Skype, one discord.
      Discord video is not as good, last I checked. Audio is ok, generally.
      Discord is nice that there are many rpg plugins to use

    17. 17.

      Sure Lurkalot

      Since Medium Cool with BGinCHI is on vacation, how about a survey…

      Name a movie that reminds you of or you thought was an Alfred Hitchcock movie and how/why….

      Or not.

    19. 19.

      trollhattan

      @zhena gogolia:
      GTFO. I can haz F-16?

      John Cole I swear on a stack of Bibles and Chicago Manuals that I will keep our family dog fed and happy and nothing will happen to him. Except any unforeseen squirrel incidents, then all bets are off. (They explicitly said “bird dog” not “squirrel dog.”)

    22. 22.

      Spanky

      @Steeplejack:

      Glenn fucking Kessler:

      Some readers might think this is a relatively inconsequential flub. But we disagree. Every U.S. president has a responsibility to get American history correct, especially when he’s using a supposed history lesson in service of a political objective. The president’s push for more gun restrictions is an important part of his political platform, so he undercuts his cause when he cites faux facts.

      Moreover, Biden has already been fact-checked on this claim — and it’s been deemed false. We have no idea where he conjured up this notion about a ban on cannon ownership in the early days of the Republic, but he needs to stop making this claim.

      Remind me again about how many pinnocles Glenn gave tfg?

    24. 24.

      zzyzx

      The current cats at Ihoz Labs are mainly staying down in the half basement where it’s relatively cool, but they are not particularly happy with this weekend. It’s almost over guys. I promise!

    25. 25.

      pat

      Here’s some good news. I was on my way downtown when I was driving past two bodies of water, and saw a turtle just starting to cross the road from right to left. I drove to the next street, turned around, and drove back. The turtle was about in the middle of the street. I stopped and put on my flashing lights, and just then a big truck stropped on the other side of the road and there were two young men in it and I said can you please move this turtle to the other side of the road?

      And one of them got out and did just that.

    26. 26.

      Ken

      @AnotherBruce: If it works — if John turns out to have the superpower or magical mojo to prevent pet deaths by decree — he can extend the ban.

      Though I’d recommend first reviewing “The Man Who Could Work Miracles”, “The Monkey’s Paw”, and similar explorations of unintended consequences.

    27. 27.

      pat

      Why am I in moderation? Is it because I changed my email address?

      oops, that didn’t take long. Out of mod before I could complain. Ha.

    29. 29.

      trollhattan

      @Sure Lurkalot:

      “Body Double” comes to mind with its obvious “Rear Window” influences, but some other De Palma film could fit the bill as well.

      Fun with powertools.

      Would “Body Heat” work as well? I think so and then we have double bodies, to which I’d think Hitch would approve.

    31. 31.

      mrmoshpotato

      @trollhattan:

      I can haz F-16? 

      Look at your fancy flying ass!

      I’ll be ruling the seas in my nuclear-powered attack sub.  And we will put on our tuxedos and want some taquitos.

    32. 32.

      sdhays

      @Spanky: I think TFG proved that “fact checkers” are a useless service. Fact checking needs to be more rigorous in the actual articles, and editors need to put their news outlets on an anti-lie posture rather than having “fact checking” handed over to its silly own section.

      And it is silly. When you’re focused on handing out “Pinocchios”, you don’t really have a serious job.

    34. 34.

      opiejeanne

      Dear John, I will have a word with both cats. It’s currently 104 at 1:30, heading to 110, so we are keeping them indoors. The younger one got her garden time with a chaperone (coyotes) at 6:30am, when we got up to water everything. The older one isn’t allowed out.

    38. 38.

      trollhattan

      @Catherine D.:

      After Carl Reiner passed I was so hoping and praying Mel would make it long enough to see TFG kicked out of office.

      Bless you, Mel, and happy birthday!

