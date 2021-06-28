I am now demanding that no one’s pet dies for the next 72 hours and we need some hero to step up and post something substantive and witty. Betty? DougJ? Mistermix? Your blog needs you.
Reader Interactions
39Comments
-
1.
Substantive AND witty? Do you pay the frontpagers enough to demand both?
-
2.
Not substantive, but maybe it’s witty. Part of a series of videos about geography.
Map Men: How Many Continents Are There?
-
3.
How are the others I n your household doing? Do they seem to know that something is different?
-
4.
Here’s nymsake Spanky, demanding his dinner. He seems to think his clock outranks mine.
Now I have to put up with an hour of whining.
-
6.
@Spanky: Actually, now he has to put up with an hour of my whining.
-
7.
Think everyone with the power to post pics should be ponying up fresh ones today. Ponies included if ya got ’em.
New pics of all pets with some updates would be most welcome.
-
8.
Can I still swat insects?
-
9.
72 hours is not enough.
-
10.
Question for you.
RPG group grand panjandrums plan to switch from Zoom to Discord. Good idea? Bad idea? Downsides (if any)?
I’m perpetually leery when it comes to installing yet another client on my machine.
-
12.
Substantive, no gots (unless you’re into COVID doooom), but witty . . . Well, if you’re a fan of a certain east coast convenience store:
https://mobile.twitter.com/wtyppod/status/1409538822661095425
-
13.
Why not have everyone post their experiences of the heat dome?
-
14.
WaPo gave four Pinocchios to Biden for saying the Second Amendment doesn’t allow you to own a cannon.
-
15.
I found these sheep relaxing. I mean the sheep aren’t relaxing, they made me relax.
Drone photographer Lior Patel followed a herd of sheep for several months, as the herd was shepherded to its summer pasture. Entrancing and relaxing. pic.twitter.com/2VyAFtwYnZ— Arieh Kovler (@ariehkovler) June 26, 2021
-
16.
@NotMax: I have one group with Skype, one discord.
Discord video is not as good, last I checked. Audio is ok, generally.
Discord is nice that there are many rpg plugins to use
-
17.
Since Medium Cool with BGinCHI is on vacation, how about a survey…
Name a movie that reminds you of or you thought was an Alfred Hitchcock movie and how/why….
Or not.
-
18.
Not pets per se but the goats are all right.
-
19.
@zhena gogolia:
GTFO. I can haz F-16?
John Cole I swear on a stack of Bibles and Chicago Manuals that I will keep our family dog fed and happy and nothing will happen to him. Except any unforeseen squirrel incidents, then all bets are off. (They explicitly said “bird dog” not “squirrel dog.”)
-
20.
WTF?! GTFO!
-
22.
Glenn fucking Kessler:
Some readers might think this is a relatively inconsequential flub. But we disagree. Every U.S. president has a responsibility to get American history correct, especially when he’s using a supposed history lesson in service of a political objective. The president’s push for more gun restrictions is an important part of his political platform, so he undercuts his cause when he cites faux facts.
Moreover, Biden has already been fact-checked on this claim — and it’s been deemed false. We have no idea where he conjured up this notion about a ban on cannon ownership in the early days of the Republic, but he needs to stop making this claim.
Remind me again about how many pinnocles Glenn gave tfg?
-
23.
@zhena gogolia: Glenn Kessler is several years past his sell-by date.
-
24.
The current cats at Ihoz Labs are mainly staying down in the half basement where it’s relatively cool, but they are not particularly happy with this weekend. It’s almost over guys. I promise!
-
25.
Here’s some good news. I was on my way downtown when I was driving past two bodies of water, and saw a turtle just starting to cross the road from right to left. I drove to the next street, turned around, and drove back. The turtle was about in the middle of the street. I stopped and put on my flashing lights, and just then a big truck stropped on the other side of the road and there were two young men in it and I said can you please move this turtle to the other side of the road?
And one of them got out and did just that.
-
26.
@AnotherBruce: If it works — if John turns out to have the superpower or magical mojo to prevent pet deaths by decree — he can extend the ban.
Though I’d recommend first reviewing “The Man Who Could Work Miracles”, “The Monkey’s Paw”, and similar explorations of unintended consequences.
-
27.
Why am I in moderation? Is it because I changed my email address?
oops, that didn’t take long. Out of mod before I could complain. Ha.
-
28.
"and like that….. he's gone"
📹: Imgur user Pedrica1 pic.twitter.com/FSZD2vqz9v
— Paul Bronks (@slender_sherbet) June 20, 2021
Zooks!
Cheers,
Scott.
-
29.
“Body Double” comes to mind with its obvious “Rear Window” influences, but some other De Palma film could fit the bill as well.
Fun with powertools.
Would “Body Heat” work as well? I think so and then we have double bodies, to which I’d think Hitch would approve.
-
31.
I can haz F-16?
Look at your fancy flying ass!
I’ll be ruling the seas in my nuclear-powered attack sub. And we will put on our tuxedos and want some taquitos.
-
32.
@Spanky: I think TFG proved that “fact checkers” are a useless service. Fact checking needs to be more rigorous in the actual articles, and editors need to put their news outlets on an anti-lie posture rather than having “fact checking” handed over to its silly own section.
And it is silly. When you’re focused on handing out “Pinocchios”, you don’t really have a serious job.
-
33.
On the bright side, Mel Brooks is 95 today.
-
34.
Dear John, I will have a word with both cats. It’s currently 104 at 1:30, heading to 110, so we are keeping them indoors. The younger one got her garden time with a chaperone (coyotes) at 6:30am, when we got up to water everything. The older one isn’t allowed out.
-
36.
That’s a hoot (moot?).
-
37.
@Catherine D.: 🎉🎂
-
38.
After Carl Reiner passed I was so hoping and praying Mel would make it long enough to see TFG kicked out of office.
Bless you, Mel, and happy birthday!
-
39.
It’s currently 104 at 1:30, heading to 110
And sunny? Anyone want some fried eggs ala carhood?
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings