Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

What fresh hell is this?

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

False Scribes! False Scribes!

Too inconsequential to be sued

I’m going back to the respite thread.

Shocking, but not surprising

I don’t care how fun he is after a few whiskies. fuck that guy.

They are all Michael Cohen now.

A last alliance of elves and men. also pet photos.

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

This is how realignments happen…

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

There’s some extremely good trouble headed their way.

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

Women: they get shit done

Wetsuit optional.

This blog goes to 11…

The house always wins.

Something seems odd about that, but i have been drinking.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

How do you get liars to care about the truth?

I really should read my own blog.

You are here: Home / Anderson On Health Insurance / Individual side actuarial value

Individual side actuarial value

by | Leave a Comment

This post is in: 

I’m working on a couple of different manuscripts and I am involved in a few side discussions on the question of how do enrollees experience value when they purchase ACA health insurance plans?

Actuarial value is a technical concept that attempts to describe one form of value — roughly what percentage of allowed claims from a standardized population distribution does an insurer pay through either premiums, reserves or Wall Street start-up money? Bronze plans have the insurer pay about 60%, Silver plans have the insurer pay about 70%, while Gold and Platinum see the insurer pay about 80% and 90% respectively. This is a good short-hand. It is a very imperfect short hand as it is based on standard populations which really may only have a chance to be standardized in large states and it is based on national average cost profiles. An insurer with a low cost profile in the same market covering the same people will have a lower effective actuarial value than an insurer with a much higher cost profile.

Where I’m stuck right now is thinking about the mirror-image of insurer side actuarial value — individual side actuarial value.

I’m stuck on two parts. First, actuarial value is a collective number. It applies to hundreds of thousands of people. It never applies to a single individual. Given the differences in claims probability at the individual enrollee level and differences in benefit design, it is quite plausible that a Bronze plan with 60% AV is a better value than a Gold plan with 80% AV even before we look at premium differences.

Secondly, AV is mostly an insurer side concept. Individual side AV is a residual of the insurer side concept. We would think that the individual AV for a Bronze plan would be about 40%. I don’t think that is right, even accounting for the standardized population instead.

That 40% is what the insurer does not pay.

That 40% is not what the individual pays.

That 40% is made up of a lot of different components:

  • Individual cost-sharing (deductible, co-pays, coinsurance)
  • Third party payments of cost-sharing (Ryan White AIDS programs, kidney disease groups etc)
  • Co-payment coupons for drugs
  • Bad debt ultimately paid for by the provider groups

There may be a few more things at play, but those would be the big ones in my mind.

There is a wedge between what the insurer expects the individual to bear as part of the actuarial value of a plan and what the individual actually experiences. I’m not sure how big that wedge is, nor how important that wedge could be.

We need to really think more about a standardized way of presenting individual level insurance value to people as I don’t think the insurance side “actuarial value” model is all that useful in the production of a fuzzy residual.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.