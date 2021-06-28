Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I Got the Shot! – #24

Amir got his shot a few days ago.  International peeps, how’s it going?

Anyone here at home get the shot?

Tell me which stickers you want, so I can sticker you!

ruemara’s kitties, Odoroki and Himesama:

Dr. Fauci and Nancy Smash:


Samwise, Baby Champ and Henry:

Open Thread: Open Thread: 3 Open Thread: 1

Rosie & Thurston, Lily, Tikka:

Open Thread: 2 Open Thread: 4 Open Thread: 6

Steve and Badger

I Got the Shot! 13  I Got the Shot! 15

Balloons!

I Got the Shot! 10I Got the Shot! 8I Got the Shot! 9

Green balloons!

I Got the Shot! 24 I Got the Shot! 23

Kamala and Joe!

Open Thread: 5 Open Thread: 7

One and done for Johnson & Johnson:

Now with Dolly, Penelope and ducklings!

I Got the Shot! (Month 2) 3 I Got the Shot! (Month 2) 5

Katalin Kariko who was laughed at her entire career for researching mRNA, and Kizzmekia Corbett.  Two scientists who happen to be women, and saved our lives!

Stickers by MazeDancer!

Are any of you still unable to get an appointment?   Find A Shot

If you are still waiting for access to the vaccine, these stickers may be for you!

Vaccine Venting Here! Vaccine Venting Here! 1
Vaccine Venting Here! 3 Vaccine Venting Here! 2

All credit and thanks to MazeDancer for the various stickers!

    8Comments

    4. 4.

      piratedan

      my 22 year old is now fully vaccinated.

      a smug Tikka would do for him tyvm

      Reply
    5. 5.

      JoyceCB

      Toronto held a tremendous vaccination clinic yesterday at Scotiabank Arena, the home of the Maple Leafs and the Raptors.  Their goal was to give out 25,000 shots in one day, which apparently would be a new one-day, one-place, record for Canada and the U.S.  It was hyped all week on local media.  From the news reports it sounds like everyone got into the spirit of the thing – let’s set a new record!  win hockey or basketball tickets!  It was all very orderly because it was appointment only until the evening.  In the end they delivered an amazing 26,771 shots!

      Reply
    6. 6.

      dougcb68

      I got my second Pfizer shot in San Blas, Nayarit, Mexico on June 16. Next week 30 to 40 year olds become eligible.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Amir Khalid

      I’ll have the Samwise sticker for my dose 1, please. And I’ll report in on/around the 16th, after dose 2.

      Reply

