Steve and Badger

Balloons!

Green balloons!

Kamala and Joe!

One and done for Johnson & Johnson:

Now with Dolly, Penelope and ducklings!

Katalin Kariko who was laughed at her entire career for researching mRNA, and Kizzmekia Corbett. Two scientists who happen to be women, and saved our lives!

Stickers by MazeDancer!

Are any of you still unable to get an appointment? Find A Shot

If you are still waiting for access to the vaccine, these stickers may be for you!





All credit and thanks to MazeDancer for the various stickers!