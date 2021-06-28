Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

GOP Clown Car Open Thread: Minute Sixteen of Their Fifteen Minutes in the Spotlight

(Cawthorn, incidentally, failed to show up.)

Golden prose: Daniel Hill, for the Riverfront Times, ‘Inside Gun-Surrendering Criminal Mark McCloskey’s Very Sad St. Louis Rally’:

Grievance and untethered delusion topped the menu at the event, with McCloskey and a roster of speakers largely unknown outside the fever swamps of the far right taking turns condemning everything from critical race theory (their newest and most nonsensical bogeyman) to “cultural Marxism” (George Soros’ fault of course, but how dare you level accusations of antisemitism) to the “radical left” agenda of (hahahahaha) Joe Biden. The whole gun-and-pony show was in service of McCloskey’s deeply stupid run for U.S. Senate, because if there’s one thing that qualifies a man for public office in the Republican party in 2021 it’s a willingness to point a firearm at those with whom you disagree politically…

The event kicked off around 2 p.m. with a pig roast and photo op with the McCloskeys, Mark clad in his pink-shirt finery and Patricia sporting the Hamburglar costume for which she is best-known. At least one man brought his rifle for the pair to sign, which of course they did, after which the man could be heard excitedly discussing how much money it was now worth…

At long last, after a gushing introduction in which Allman described Mark and Patricia as “everyone’s favorite neighbors” (a characterization with which their actual neighbors whole-heartedly disagree), McCloskey took to the stage to bask in the adulation of the not even half-full seating area of his adoring fans. He insisted gravely that the crowd of people who were walking past his house that fateful day a year ago would have murdered him and his wife and their dog and then burned their house down had he not waddled his ass outside barefoot to threaten them with a rifle, which is pretty confusing seeing as how literally none of McCloskey’s neighbors did the same and yet they all somehow came out unscathed. It also doesn’t fit with the findings of special prosecutor Richard Callahan, who noted in a statement upon the McCloskeys’ guilty plea that: “The protesters on the other hand were a racially mixed and peaceful group, including women and children, who simply made a wrong turn on their way to protest in front of the mayor’s house,” noting further that absolutely no evidence was ever found to show that any of the protesters were armed or intent on harming the couple…

McCloskey ended his speech by bringing his wife up on stage, and the two of them posed with a gun to the cheers of the crowd. One gets the distinct impression that those cheers were more for the gun itself than its owner though, and that more likely than not the crowd would probably prefer to vote for an actual firearm to be senator instead, if only there was some way to get one on the ballot. Honestly Mark is just a mascot, not unlike Ronald McDonald…

Musical closer:

How much do you suppose they’re paying the one young fit tatted dude to hang with their wannabe selves?

    45Comments

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      One gets the distinct impression that those cheers were more for the gun itself than its owner though, and that more likely than not the crowd would probably prefer to vote for an actual firearm to be senator instead, if only there was some way to get one on the ballot. Honestly Mark is just a mascot, not unlike Ronald McDonald…

      Well, Caligula did want to appoint his horse to be a consul, so there’s historical precedent

      Obvious Russian Troll

      Looked this clown up on twitter. Of fucking course he has a Mike Lindell video  nearly at the top.

      FlyingToaster

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): And Senator Incitatus was better behaved than most of the Romans…

      SMDH.  I left Misery in 1979, and the pandemic year has proven every damn thing I ever said about the place.  Plus, of course, the people now running the state include the asshats I went to HS with.

      Dan B

      Between Jr. TFG and this guy who trumpets that “Pink Shirt Guy” “will be there in person” as a major promotional point it seems like the grey matter needs major overhaul.

      Dan B

      The guys with the guns in the field are mostly very buff.  Without the rifles you’d think it was a batch of gay gym bunnies.

      They’re bathed and look like they care about their hair and outfits.  They don’t resemble the yokels in most rural areas.

      Hmmmmm.

      Ken

      Well, at least it won’t be a superspreader event, even if everyone who attended gets COVID. Maybe word got out that they would be charging for the “adult beverages”.

      Jeffro

      but Teh Libz are the ones who are always engaging in ‘performative politics’, or something like that

      Gee

      Zus

      Did not realize there was a additional lower turn of the downward spiral, even past trumpov…holy cow…

      Jeffro

      meanwhile Mike Lindell Jr, aka Tucker Carlson, is now claiming that the NSA is spying on him in order to ‘leak his communications’ and get his show bounced off the air.

      Q1: does he have the NSA and FBI confused?

      Q2: is it possible that he’s talking to a foreign handler (which really could be monitored by the NSA), since he spews disinformation out to American audiences with such venom and regularity you’d almost think he was getting paid by a hostile foreign power to do it?

      Q3: maybe it’s just The Voices telling him this?

      Ye gods.  Can we get to the “big reveal” with this guy sometime soon already, get him canned, and move on?  He’s already gone full White Replacement Theory and Generals Are Stupid Pigs.  What more will it take?

      Dan B

      We’ve got AC which is keeping our grey matter in decent shape.  It was at 101 in the shade at 10 AM and 108 at 5 PM.  We’re warmer than the official sites close to the water.  The lettuce went flat twice as did Nastursiums and Broccoli plus Tomatoes!  I can’t imagine Oregon at 115.  Yikes!

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      Clarence Thomas makes sense for once. Cats and dogs living together, mass hysteria!

      Clarence Thomas, one of the Supreme Court’s most conservative justices, said Monday that because of the hodgepodge of federal policies on marijuana, federal laws against its use or cultivation may no longer make sense.

      “A prohibition on interstate use or cultivation of marijuana may no longer be necessary or proper to support the federal government’s piecemeal approach,” he wrote.

      CaseyL

      That McCloskey story is pure gold.  I guess there are GOPers who are too stupid and offensive to be successful politicians?  Who knew?

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka):

      75? I’ll take it!  75 sounds like a dream right now, when it’s still 100 + here in the city.

      I don’t want to have to get an AC.  I’m thinking of a ductless heat pump.  I was thinking about a really good swamp cooler, but Seattle is (to my shock) actually pretty humid.  You don’t  notice the humidity most of the time because the weather is so mild.

      Well. Was so mild.

      But if today is a harbinger of a new normal for the PNW, a swamp cooler won’t cut it..

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      @Jeffro: If he’s worried about getting fired, then he must be doing some illegal shit on his phone.   you don’t get fired for ordering pizza or watching porn on your phone.

      Soprano2

      @FlyingToaster: That’s the year I graduated high school; those idiots were my classmates, too. This is a time I’m grateful for Florida. Unfortunately, McCloskey isn’t the worst person running for Senate in MO. That honor goes to Eric Greitens, our disgraced former governor. *facepalm

      Chris Johnson

      @Jeffro: Q2: is it possible that he’s talking to a foreign handler (which really could be monitored by the NSA), since he spews disinformation out to American audiences with such venom and regularity you’d almost think he was getting paid by a hostile foreign power to do it?

      Yes, it’s possible Tucker Carlson is the kind of foreign agent Donald Trump could never be. Note how closely Trump followed him for instructions. It is entirely possible that Tucker Carlson actually works for somebody, and is disciplined enough to do it.

      Dan B

      @CaseyL:  The thermometer at our house on Beacon Hill says 105 at 7 PM.  And, we love our Ductless Heat Pumps!  One is right above the front door so you’re bathed in watm air on cold days as soon as you step in the door.

      Martin

      Lava Fire getting out of hand. Headed for Weed and Big Springs.  June is *way* too early for this. Sept/Oct is going to be horrible.

      JWR

      I would fight this crowd to watch a Deep Purple cover band.

      Lol! That “crowd” looks like the crowd at the first cover band show I ever played, when I was 14, in a driveway, at a b-day party for a fellow church youth group member.

      Martin

      @CaseyL: 2 years ago Ms Martin demanded an AC. The condenser was busted 17 years ago when we bought the house and coasted that long without it. Solar panels were my requirement, so we did both.

      We keep it set at 76 and are pretty good at keeping the house buttoned up on hot days, so it doesn’t run much. As soon as the outside temp is lower than the interior, we switch over to the whole house fan.

      FlyingToaster

      @Soprano2: We’re the same age!  I and a small group of my friends were going “away” to uni; none of us ever moved back.  Last I checked, I had two friends who didn’t leave.  Well, and several who didn’t last to age 60.

      Greitens is simply unbelievable.  It’s an open-carry state; someone’s husband should have shot him by now…

      A woman from anywhere (formerly Mohagan)

      I read the linked article about McCloskey and he has been a flaming asshat his entire adult life. with numerous incidents I was appalled at.

      CaseyL

      @Dan B:  You’re in the south end, which is a fair bit hotter than here in the north end.  I saw an area heat map on line; from downtown/Cap Hill all the way down through Beacon Hill is the hottest part of the city.

      Someone tweeted a screen grab of a Washington State weather forecast map.  It had a typo – “Wenatchee 1104°” – which led to much online merriment.

      Jackie

      @CaseyL: We’re projected to cool down to 78 for the wee morning hours after hitting 111 today. Tomorrow’s forecast is 117.🥵 Thankfully east of the Cascades, we don’t have the humidity issue!

      J R in WV

      There isn’t any real difference between a traditional modern AC unit and a ductless heat pump. Sorry to disappoint you…

      Citizen Alan

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka):

      I have no way of knowing, but I’ve seen it suggested that Ginny is invested in marijuana shops where it’s legal. Like most Republican “Christians,” Clarence Thomas will have no gods before Mammon.

      Soprano2

      @FlyingToaster: I moved to Springfield to go to college and stayed here. After graduation a lot of my friends moved away, but I stayed. There are good things about Missouri, but politics aren’t any of them.

      Matt McIrvin

      @CaseyL: A heat pump is just an air conditioner that can run in forward or reverse, to move heat into the house when it’s cold. It’s more efficient than an electric coil heater, because it’s using energy to move heat rather than just directly dumping it as heat. But the principle is just that of an air conditioner or refrigerator.

