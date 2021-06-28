Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Finally Some Good News: Jesse Lewis Has Been Found In New Orleans and He Is Safe!

Finally Some Good News: Jesse Lewis Has Been Found In New Orleans and He Is Safe!

Figured it made more sense to post this rather than update the earlier one:

Open thread!

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    16Comments

    2. 2.

      Ten Bears

      I got off the plane at midnight last night from visiting my fourteen year old autistic grandson. I’m not gonna’ blow sunshine up anyone’s tailpipe, his future scares me more than my past. Aut parents and grand-parents across the country quite likely unknowingly breathed a collective sigh of relief that could be felt by the more sensitive of our kind.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      pluky

      @Ten Bears: PSA time. There devices one can buy that allow location tracking. Very useful in situations like this.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Villago Delenda Est

      Good news!  Now, please tell me that Mitch McConnell is lost and no one is looking for him.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      pat

      Thank you for the good news.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      SiubhanDuinne

      I’m so glad and relieved. Thank you, Adam, for the first BOLO about Jesse, but more especially for this happy update.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      sab

      I have an autistic grand-daughter who thinks everyone is her friend. Thank goodness. We were very worried for him and his family.

      Reply

