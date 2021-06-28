Figured it made more sense to post this rather than update the earlier one:
UPDATE: Jesse was just found at a local Hospital! Thank you to everyone who shared to bring visibility to this. Our family greatly appreciates it ♥️ https://t.co/qMpjUhwySr
— Doc (@witticus10) June 28, 2021
UPDATE: Jesse was just located!
— Doc (@witticus10) June 28, 2021
He is. He was found at a local Walgreens tearing up papers and was taken to the hospital.
— Doc (@witticus10) June 28, 2021
Open thread!
