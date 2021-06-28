Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Fighting the Good Fight Open Thread: If Your Vote Wasn’t Important…

If Your Vote Wasn't Important... - STOCKPILE

(John Deering via GoComics.com)
.

… The Repubs wouldn’t keep trying so hard to take it away.


    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

      japa21

      To be honest, a problem is that a lot of voters think their votes aren’t important so why vote. And, unfortunately, probably most of them would vote for Democrats.

      Woodrow/asim

      @japa21: Yes, apathy is a problem.

      Yet I’d ask we not rabbit-hole into diversions. The main issue here is the decades-long effort to erase the gains the VRA and other acts put in place.

      It’s important to keep in mind: the folx who come up with this stuff are willing to toss away a thousand White GOP votes if they can kill 10,000 Black Democratic votes along the way. They don’t care about anything other than collecting and maintaining power, while giving some masses the illusion of same — and Race is a major tool for that, and we need to start addressing that directly.

      This was the real cost of Jim Crow — the casual violence and anxiety, the crushing of any real economic hope, was horrific for my mom and dad, but stifled Southern economies, and the white folx living there, for generations as well. It hurt anyone not in the right group to gain real power over others thru Segregation.

      Racism hides all that, allows elite (and wannbe) people to exchange morals for power with ease. It’s why it’s such a useful tool for people like Trump to move a mass of people. It’s why Guy Galberson(sp), the early 1950s GOP chair, openly courted the White Supremacist Dixiecrats in order to start gaining power for the GOP in the Democratic-controlled South. We know how that ended up…

      …and that should remind us that not confronting what Racism is doing to Democracy once again, by raising tangentially related issues, is oftentimes deflection. Deflection that, no matter how well-intended, plays into the goals of the Racists who want power, again. It’s ugly and painful to look at Racism in the face, in America today.

      But the only way out, is thru.

      Splitting Image

      @japa21:

      To be honest, a problem is that a lot of voters think their votes aren’t important so why vote. And, unfortunately, probably most of them would vote for Democrats.

      Very true, and another bloc of voters seem to believe that the best way to underscore the importance of their vote is to withhold it from politicians who aren’t quite good enough for them. People think they are “sending a message” when they are drifting out of politicians’ view.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      Found this yesterday, from Vox:

      The DOJ’s lawsuit against Georgia’s voter suppression law is probably doomed

      Attorney General Merrick Garland announced on Friday that the Justice Department filed a lawsuit challenging several provisions of Georgia’s recently enacted voter suppression law. And the Justice Department has a strong case on the merits against this law.

      Yet it is far from clear whether the strength of their case will matter: They will have to litigate this case before a judiciary that is increasingly hostile toward voting rights claims.

      The complaint in United States v. Georgia, which is signed by the most senior lawyers in the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division, alleges that several provisions of the Georgia law “were adopted with the purpose of denying or abridging Black citizens’ equal access to the political process, in violation” of the Voting Rights Act.

      The DOJ does not attack the entire Georgia law, and it does not directly attack the single most troubling provision of the law, which allows Republican officials to effectively take over local election boards that have the power to close polling places and disqualify voters.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @japa21:

      A few months ago, I always wondered how these types would react to the argument that the GOP is destroying democracy and that both sides are not the same.

      I found out the answer the other day: “We don’t have democracy now!”, in response to the filibuster

      Brachiator

      @japa21:

      To be honest, a problem is that a lot of voters think their votes aren’t important so why vote. And, unfortunately, probably most of them would vote for Democrats.

      We can’t do much about voter apathy. We can try to prevent voter suppression efforts.

      JWR

      @Splitting Image:

      People think they are “sending a message” when they are drifting out of politicians’ view.

      Somebody, probably here, wrote that if you want to send a message, go to Western Union. Truer words and all that.

      WaterGirl

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka):   You have shared the most negative possible view of this.

      I hope you are not still wondering why your doom and gloom approach can be frustrating to people around you who are working to fight for democracy rather than rolling over and giving up.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @WaterGirl:

      …..I’m not giving up. Where did I say I was giving up? That’s just the title of the Vox article. I think it’s fair to say that the result of the lawsuit is uncertain and might not work out, given the GOP court packing. Doesn’t mean I think all is lost. Because I don’t

      Martin

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): I think the point of the lawsuit is a bit different. The whole complaint lays out GOP lawmakers saying why they need  to disenfranchise voters. Now, USSC could uphold that, but boy does that establish a precedent that partisan forces cannot be trusted to run elections at all.

      Just as the infrastructure bill is about pulling Democrats in a given direction on things like the filibuster,  I think this is about putting pressure on Manchin, etc to show that the courts aren’t the greatest mechanism, or an adequate substitute to legislation.

      Brachiator

      @WaterGirl:

      You have shared the most negative possible view of this.

      I hope you are not still wondering why your doom and gloom approach can be frustrating to people around you who are working to fight for democracy rather than rolling over and giving up.

      Please don’t be so hard on the guy. He accurately notes what some people think.  I don’t see this as an invitation to surrender.

      Patricia Kayden

      So why not march against Manchin and Sinema as well? The filibuster should be gone in the face of the red state voter suppression laws but thanks to Manchin and Sinema, Republicans pretty much run the Senate.

