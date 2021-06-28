… The Repubs wouldn’t keep trying so hard to take it away.

Voting rights activists are trekking on a week-long “Freedom Ride” through the South en route to the nation’s capital. The two 45-foot buses are wrapped with the mug shots of the activists who were arrested for defying Jim Crow laws 60 years ago. https://t.co/o5RXof1n7n — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) June 26, 2021





“My vote and our people’s vote is trying to be stopped,” one union worker said. “I can’t just sit back and let them take my vote away from me. It is my right to march and ride on this freedom bus.”https://t.co/dVJml8EDna — Dan Rosenzweig-Ziff (@DanRosZiff) June 26, 2021

Biden says he’ll travel the country to warn Americans that their ballots may go uncounted if Republican state legislatures’ efforts to restrict voting rights are successful.https://t.co/oTLSPzxDnR — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) June 24, 2021

WH press sec Jen Psaki to Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp: “If you have such a fear of making it easier and more accessible for people to vote, then I would ask you what you’re so afraid of.” — Kate Sullivan (@KateSullivanDC) June 25, 2021