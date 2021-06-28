Paul Pogba and N’Golo Kante have started 30 games together for France and still never lost 🤩#EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/SnyMTv4PFk
— Goal (@goal) June 24, 2021
🇫🇷 Zidane was unplayable as France beat Portugal to reach the final #OTD at EURO 2000! 🔥#EURO2020 | @equipedefrance pic.twitter.com/oxZkZ8M5WI
— UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 28, 2021
Yesterday:
The Czech Republic pulled off the shock of #Euro2020 so far when they knocked out the Netherlands! ??
They go through to the last eight ??
More ?? #bbceuro2020
— BBC Sport (@BBCSport) June 28, 2021
Belgium held Cristiano Ronaldo scoreless and defeated defending champion Portugal 1-0 to advance to the quarterfinals of the European Championship.@tazzoni has more >> https://t.co/62sOIFORGH#POR #BEL #EURO2020? pic.twitter.com/OpxSmsPK4N
— AP Sports (@AP_Sports) June 27, 2021
