Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

They are all Michael Cohen now.

False Scribes! False Scribes!

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

No one could have predicted…

Verified, but limited!

I don’t care how fun he is after a few whiskies. fuck that guy.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn – Nancy Pelosi

There will be lawyers.

This blog will pay for itself.

Yes we did.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

I did not have this on my fuck 2020 bingo card.

It’s been a really long fucking year.

Well, except the wingnuts. fuck those guys!

This is a big f—–g deal.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

Don’t bother to argue with people harriet tubman would have shot.

Consistently wrong since 2002

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

Fuck if i know. i just get yelled at when i try it.

Women: they get shit done

We still have time to mess this up!

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Euro 2020 Round of 16 Open Thread: France v Switzerland

Euro 2020 Round of 16 Open Thread: France v Switzerland

by | 2 Comments

This post is in: ,

Yesterday:

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • eclare
  • Omnes Omnibus

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    2Comments

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.