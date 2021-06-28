Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Euro 2020 Round of 16 Open Thread: Croatia v Spain

Euro 2020 Round of 16 Open Thread: Croatia v Spain

25 Comments

This post is in: ,

Spain seems to be favored by the betting sites, maybe?

    25Comments

    3. 3.

      cope

      Croatia 2-1 over Spain, France 2-0 over the Swiss. Total guesses because in this tournament, I have been consistently wrong when I tried to think about games ahead of time.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      piratedan

      hope that the quality of the play and officiating are superb, that no one suffers grievous injury and that those who have the ability to follow the beautiful game are able to do so in comfort and health…. (trying to start off the week with a positive mindset)

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Cacti

      Since it’s an open thread:

      For any fellow PNW juicers, please stay safe and seek out somewhere cool if you need to.  Today is the peak day of a lethal, record breaking heatwave, with outside temps expected to hit between 110 and 115 this afternoon.

      Damned climate change.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Amir Khalid

      @Baud:

      “Sir, this is the Euros, not the CONCACAF championship.”

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Amir Khalid

      @cope:

      Don’t feel bad about that. The form book can only tell you what to expect; but knockout-stage matches are unpredictable because anything can happen in the 90 or 120 minutes. I speak as a Liverpool fan who witnessed The Miracle of Istanbul.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Tony Jay

      @Leto:

      They’ve tightened up since then, but you get the impression Spain just need to crank their pass pass pass pass passy passy pass pass up by a notch or two and they’ll be in again.

      OTOH, Croatia are well capable of splitting the Spanish defence with one ball and doing them on the break.

      Good game this.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Leto

      @Tony Jay: yeah, Spain needs to be a bit more creative in the final third and actually capitalize on the chances that present themselves. Less shots going wide/over, more on target for those possible rebounds. Croatia is definitely capable counter striking fast, playing some good through balls that are dangerous, and just generally making the Spanish back line look lethargic/geriatric.

      Next 45 should be fun.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Amir Khalid

      When this tournament is over, we’ll need a highlights video featuring all the own goals — and not just the ones resulting from player errors.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      VeniceRiley

      Nice cross Torres. He’s been such a difference maker last couple games. Glad they rewarded him with a start after he did so well as a sub.

      Reply

