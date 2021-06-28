Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Sunday / Monday, June 27-28

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Sunday / Monday, June 27-28

COVID-19 Coronavirus

(Mike Luckovich via GoComics.com)

Good news! (if proven, of course)


… “We’re not just going to do the mass vaccination sites,” said Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra. “It’s door to door. It’s mobile clinics. We’re doing vaccinations at church, the PTA meeting, the barber shop, the grocery store.”

Officials have seized on a compelling new talking point, courtesy of the coronavirus. The potent delta variant that has ravaged India is spreading here. Now accounting for about 1 in 5 virus samples genetically decoded in the U.S., the more transmissible mutation has gained a foothold in Mountain West and heartland states. Many of those infected are young and unvaccinated.

The White House has lent its top names to the vaccine push.

President Joe Biden visited a mobile vaccination site in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Thursday. Earlier in the day, first lady Jill Biden held the hand of a woman at a drive-thru vaccination site in Kissimmee, Florida.

Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, has racked up thousands of frequent flyer miles, visiting at least 18 or 19 states by his count.

The administration also has recruited celebrities and athletes, including country music star Brad Paisley and the Tampa Bay Lightning hockey team. It has teamed up with Twitch and Riot Games to reach online gamers and with Panera and Chipotle to offer free food to those getting a shot.

The message, as Surgeon General Vivek Murthy put it: “If you are vaccinated, you are protected. If you are not, the threat of variants is real and growing.” …

Analysts at HHS have developed a rough sketch of those in the movable middle. They tend to be younger, mainly 18-29. Most are not college educated, and political independents predominate. Black and Latino adults are more likely to fall in this category than people of other backgrounds…

======

Extraordinary, heartbreaking video essay:

Given a large enough number of cases, ‘rare’ still means too many very sick kids:

The city, of course, needs to act in its citizens’ best interest, and has undoubtedly saved many from deaths with its ruthless “zero Covid” policy, unlike my home nations.

When we moved to Hong Kong, we knew the city was on the other side of the world, but with modern travel it never felt that far way. It was always possible to be home within a day.

But that’s no longer the case; the pandemic has made the world feel as big as it is actually is.

======

======

Thanks so much, all you ‘just asking questions’ high-profile conspiracy theorists!

    11Comments

    1. 1.

      Jeffery

      Got the strangest robocall from the City of Philadelphia Health Department saying I had only one injection of the covid vaccine. I had the two shots needed at their site in center city. Was told by the call if they were wrong to ignore the phone call. Wondering how they could not know I had both shots when they gave them to me.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      rikyrah

      Thank you for information.
      The whole Wu-han lab thing…..trying to find some way to excuse the DELIBERATE MALICE of Dolt45’s Administration with regards to COVID.
      UH UH
      NOPE😠

      Reply
    3. 3.

      rikyrah

      Looked at that Superspreader event in Ohio and could only think how happy Ms. Delta Rona was😒

      ALL the while, their Orange Savior has been FULLY VACCINATED SINCE DECEMBER😠😠😠

      Reply
    4. 4.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      Wuhan lab-leak theory fuels Trump comeback rally

      but I thought covid was a hoax

      Reply
    5. 5.

      YY_Sima Qian

      On 6/27 China reported 0 new domestic confirmed & 0 new domestic asymptomatic cases.

      Guangdong Province did not report any new domestic confirmed cases.

      • Foshan did not reported any new domestic positive cases. 1 residential building remains at Medium Risk.
      • Shenzhen did not report any new domestic positive cases. 1 residential compound remains at Medium Risk.
      • Dongguan did not report any new domestic positive cases. 1 residential building & a college campus remain at Medium Risk.

      The last domestic confirmed case at Yingkou in Liaoning Province has recovered.

      Imported Cases

      On 6/27, China reported 21 new imported confirmed cases, 23 imported asymptomatic cases, 1 imported suspect case:

      • Chengdu in Sichuan Province – 4 confirmed & 4 asymptomatic cases, all Chinese nationals returning from Cambodia
      • Yunnan Province (locations not specified) – 3 confirmed cases, all Chinese nationals returning from Myanmar, via land border crossings
      • Kunming in Yunnan Province – 2 confirmed cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Indonesia & Myanmar
      • Guangzhou in Guangdong Province – 2 confirmed cases, 1 Chinese national returning from Egypt & Oman; 4 asymptomatic cases, a Chinese & a foreign nationals returning from the DRC (via Nairobi) & 1 Chinese national each from Qatar (via Muscat) & Tanzania (via Nairobi)
      • Foshan in Guangdong Province – 2 confirmed cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Cambodia & Bangladesh; 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Cambodia; all off flights that landed at Guangzhou 
      • Jiangmen  in Guangdong Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from the UK (via Amsterdam Schiphol), off a flight that landed at Guangzhou
      • Zhaoqing in Guangdong Province – 6 asymptomatic cases, all Chinese nationals each returning from Indonesia, all off flights that landed at Guangzhou
      • Xiamen in Fujian Province – 3 confirmed & 1 asymptomatic cases, 2 Mainland Chinese & 2 Taiwanese residents coming from Taiwan
      • Changsha in Hunan Province – 2 confirmed & 2 asymptomatic cases, no information released
      • Shanghai Municipality – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Mali (via Paris CdG); 1 suspect case, no information released
      • Beijing Municipality – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from the UAE
      • Jiangsu Province (location not specified) – 2 asymptomatic cases, no information released
      • Xi’an in Shaanxi Province – 2 asymptomatic cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from the Ukraine (via Frankfurt) & Pakistan
      • Tianjin Municipality – 1 asymptomatic case, no information released, yet
      • Baishan in Jilin Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Guinea (via Paris CdG); the case arrived at Tianjin on 6/2, passed through 21 days of centralized quarantine, upon release from quarantine the case flew to Tonghua in Jilin Province (via Dalian in Liaoning Province) & was transferred to Baishan & re-entered centralized quarantine, testing positive on 6/27

      Overall in China, 21 confirmed cases recovered, 10 asymptomatic cases were released from isolation & 2 were reclassified as confirmed cases, and 1,978 individuals were released from quarantine. Currently, there are 462 active confirmed cases in the country (390 imported), 12 in serious condition (11 imported), 481 asymptomatic cases (465 imported), 0 suspect cases. 16,499 traced contacts are currently  under quarantine.

      As of 6/27, 1,185.787M vaccine doses have been injected in Mainland China, an increase of 20.557M doses in the past 24 hrs.

      On 6/28, Hong Kong reported 3 new positive cases, all imported (from the UK, Namibia & Indonesia).

      Reply
    6. 6.

      YY_Sima Qian

      Guangdong Provincial Health Commission has updated on the latest understanding of the Delta Variant:

      1. Infected patients have high viral loads, avg. CT count from RT-PCR tests on Delta variant patients is 21, compared to 28 from patients w/ Alpha variant, or 100X difference; high viral loads correlate w/ greater infectiousness and more severe disease
      2. There had been 5 generations of transmission within the first 10 days of the outbreak, w/ Rt of 4 – 5; w/o NPI measures & vaccination, ~ 730M people in Guangzhou could have been infected over the past 1.5 months
      3. Recovering patients take longer to test negative on RT-PCR, avg. of 13 – 15 days for those w/ Delta variant, compared to 7 – 9 days for other variants
      4. 15% of all cases progressed to severe or critical cases (in a partially vaccinated population), much higher than the normal ~ 5 – 10%, though demographic of the infected cases skewed older than general population

      Dr. Zhong Nanshan, who had taken prominent public roles during the efforts against both the 2003 SARS & COVID-19, & is China’s Dr. Fauci in terms of stature, recommended the following changes to pandemic response measures, due to the Delta variant’s greater infectiousness:

      1. Definition of close contacts needs to expanded – from individuals living together, working together, eating or meeting within 1 m, to individuals who occupied the same physical space & building, up to 4 days before onset of symptoms
      2. Fever clinics need to be more physically isolated from the rest of the hospital campuses: > 20 m distance, otherwise need negative pressure, disconnected from adjacent structures, all windows closed, and situated downwind from the rest of the campus
      3. Some hotels may not longer be suitable for quarantining close contacts; Guangzhou is constructing a dedicated structure w/ 5K rooms to quarantine returnees/visitors from overseas
      4. Chinese vaccines are still effective against the Delta variant: 2 shot of SinoPharm can still neutralize Delta variant virus, though at reduced titre; antibody titre from the 3 shot protein subunit vaccine from Anhui Zhifei Longcom only saw a 17% reduction against the Delta variant (I remember seeing the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine saw ~ 50 – 60% reduction, but it induces very high antibody response to begin with)
      5. Through analyzing the infection rate of close contacts in Guangdong, completing the dosing regimen of the Chinese vaccines attains ~ 60% efficacy against infection, 80% against developing pneumonia, > 95% efficacy against severe/critical disease (no one fully vaccinated developed severe disease); probably has very large error bars around these numbers due to the small number of cases

      There is still much to understand about the Delta variant. The 2 college students in Dongguang was infected when frequenting the same McDonald’s as another Delta variant case, having passed the table when the case was eating w/ mask off, only 14 sec in the vicinity. On the other hand, the immediate family members of the case (the case’s parent & child), who were eating w/ the case w/ mask off, & live in the same apartment, never tested positive. It is unlikely the child has been vaccinated.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Amir Khalid

      Malaysia’s Director-General of Heath Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah reports 5,218 new Covid-19 cases today in his media statement, for a cumulative reported total of 739,266 cases. He also reports 57 new deaths today, for a cumulative total of 5,001 deaths — 0.68% of the cumulative reported total, 0.74% of resolved cases.

      There are currently 61,812 active and contagious cases; 889 are in ICU, 451 of them intubated. Meanwhile, 4,744 more patients have recovered, for a cumulative total of 672,453 patients recovered – 90.96% of the cumulative reported total.
      ,,
      22 new clusters were reported today. Of the cumulative total of 2,794 clusters, 880 clusters are currently active; 1,914 clusters are now inactive.

      5,211 new cases today are local infections. Selangor reports 1,989 cases: 266 in clusters, 1,160 close-contact screenings, and 563 other screenings. Negeri Sembilan reports 629 cases: 154 in clusters, 283 close-contact screenings, and 192 other screenings.

      Kuala Lumpur reports 469 cases: 126 in clusters, 196 close-contact screenings, and 147 other screenings. Sarawak reports 405 local cases: 89 in clusters, 267 close-contact screenings, and 49 other screenings. Perak reports 400 cases: 329 in clusters, 42 close-contact screenings, and 29 other screenings.

      Sabah reports 258 cases: 100 in clusters, 100 close-contact screenings, and 58 other screenings. Johor reports 242 local cases: 84 in clusters, 103 close-contact screenings, and 55 other screenings.

      Kedah reports 194 cases: 58 in clusters, 98 close-contact screenings, and 38 other screenings. Melaka reports 183 cases: 142 in clusters, 23 close-contact screenings, and 18 other screenings. Pahang reports 109 local cases: 64 in clusters, 22 close-contact screenings, and 23 other screenings. Labuan reports 108 cases: seven in clusters, 71 close-contact screenings, and 30 other screenings. Kelantan reports 101 cases: 22 in clusters, 67 close-contact screenings, and 12 other screenings.

      Penang reports 88 cases: 42 in clusters, 21 close-contact screenings, and 25 other screenings. Terengganu reports 23 cases: 11 in clusters, 10 close-contact screenings, and two other screenings. Putrajaya reports eight cases: four close-contact screenings and four other screenings. Perlis reports five cases: two close-contact screenings and three other screenings.

      Seven new cases today are imported: four in Sarawak, two in Pahang, one in Johor.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Searcher

      You know, I haven’t crunched the numbers on this, but it probably makes economic sense for the US to pay for 15 billion vaccine does out of pocket to alleviate the risk of a new variety causing an nth round of lockdowns with the accompanying costs.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Argiope

      @Jeffery: you may want to call them and find out if both your vaccines made it into the ArmorVax system and, if not, have them reconcile that with your card.  Probably it was just an entry glitch on the robocall front.  It’s pretty unusual that a shot wouldn’t get recorded but if the system booted out the vaccinator during the submit process, that’s one way I can imagine it happening.

      Reply

