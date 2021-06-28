Today is the anniversary of the assassination of Archduke Franz Ferdinand in 1914. World War I began a month later.

I’ve thought a lot about this and the bloody first half of the twentieth century. It was those two world wars that made the atomic bomb seem necessary.

In a way, those two wars were the last major wars fought on the basis that wars had always been fought – over disputed territory, or insults to the ruling class. The wars that followed have been more limited and more civil wars of who is to rule a country.

From Twitter:

It’s a beautiful day in Sarajevo, and Archduke Franz Ferdinand arrives with his wife Sophie by train. They are about to be driven through Sarajevo, inspecting various military installations along the way. Security for the visit is limited, to not offend the locals. pic.twitter.com/8PZEUWTMiX — World War I as it happened (1914) (@WarHappened) June 28, 2021

Analysis | The Archduke faced a cool reception in Sarajevo. Here's what you need to know: https://t.co/IEEfgkPFET — Grace Segers (@Grace_Segers) June 28, 2021

Tout commença un #28juin1914 dans la petite ville de Sarajevo et déclencha une guerre mondiale et se termina le 11 novembre 1918 avec 9,7 millions de morts dont 1,3 français. pic.twitter.com/sb24AXvAGb — Radio_Byzas (@radio_byzas) June 28, 2021

Un 28 de Junio de 1914 son asesinados en Sarajevo al heredero del trono de Austria-Hungría, el archiduque Francisco Fernando y su esposa Sofía. Un hecho que provocaría la Primera Guerra Mundial. pic.twitter.com/L3aKhcWONo — Diádocos (@ADiadocos) June 28, 2021

I know, not particularly cheerful. But I think we’ve learned some things from that bloody half-century. Now we need not to forget them.

Like that first tweet – we’re beginning to learn that sometimes the locals may need to be offended.

