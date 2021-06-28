Today is the anniversary of the assassination of Archduke Franz Ferdinand in 1914. World War I began a month later.
I’ve thought a lot about this and the bloody first half of the twentieth century. It was those two world wars that made the atomic bomb seem necessary.
In a way, those two wars were the last major wars fought on the basis that wars had always been fought – over disputed territory, or insults to the ruling class. The wars that followed have been more limited and more civil wars of who is to rule a country.
From Twitter:
I know, not particularly cheerful. But I think we’ve learned some things from that bloody half-century. Now we need not to forget them.
Like that first tweet – we’re beginning to learn that sometimes the locals may need to be offended.
Open thread!
