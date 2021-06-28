Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

No one could have predicted…

This blog goes to 11…

There will be lawyers.

This is a big f—–g deal.

Shelter in place is one thing. shelter in pants is quite another.

Everybody saw this coming.

Call the National Guard if your insurrection lasts more than four hours.

People are complicated. Love is not.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn – Nancy Pelosi

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

Don’t bother to argue with people harriet tubman would have shot.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

This blog will pay for itself.

Deploy the moving finger of emphasisity!

Good luck with your asparagus.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

How does anyone do Gilligan’s Island as trump world and not cast Jared as Gilligan?

Hot air and ill-informed banter

I’m only here for the duck photos.

Four legs? good! two legs? we’re not so sure…

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

… makes me wish i had hoarded more linguine

I can’t take this shit today. I just can’t.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Anniversary

Anniversary

by | 72 Comments

This post is in: ,

Today is the anniversary of the assassination of Archduke Franz Ferdinand in 1914. World War I began a month later.

I’ve thought a lot about this and the bloody first half of the twentieth century. It was those two world wars that made the atomic bomb seem necessary.

In a way, those two wars were the last major wars fought on the basis that wars had always been fought – over disputed territory, or insults to the ruling class. The wars that followed have been more limited and more civil wars of who is to rule a country.

From Twitter:

I know, not particularly cheerful. But I think we’ve learned some things from that bloody half-century. Now we need not to forget them.

Like that first tweet – we’re beginning to learn that sometimes the locals may need to be offended.

Open thread!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Adam L Silverman
  • alquitti
  • Annie
  • Another Scott
  • Cermet
  • Cheryl Rofer
  • Dan B
  • debbie
  • Delk
  • Elizabelle
  • Enhanced Voting Techniques
  • Fair Economist
  • Geminid
  • JoyceH
  • Ken
  • Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes
  • Major Major Major Major
  • Martin
  • MattF
  • Mike in DC
  • Mike in NC
  • NotMax
  • oatler.
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • Origuy
  • PaulWartenberg
  • Richard Guhl
  • Robert Sneddon
  • schrodingers_cat
  • Ten Bears
  • trollhattan

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    72Comments

    1. 1.

      alquitti

      Years ago I went to the military museum in Vienna and saw his bloodstained uniform and the car. Wow x infinity.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      debbie

      But I think we’ve learned some things from that bloody half-century. Now we need not to forget them.

      I’m not sure we have. IANASoH, but WWI started because the Kaiser wasn’t given the attention he believed he deserved at George Whatever’s funeral. I don’t think either the Afghanistan or Iraq I and II wars, though less petty, were particularly justified either.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Annie

      The more I’ve read about Franz Ferdinand and his assassination, the more convinced I am that World War I would not have happened if that specific person had not been killed in that city. Franz Ferdinand’s murder provided the pretext for Austria to swat down Serbia, or at least that’s what they thought they would do. If he’d been shot in Germany or France, I seriously doubt Austria would have started a war with either of those countries.  Also Franz Ferdinand was very pro peace;  IIRC he thought a war would put too much stress on the Dual Monarchy.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      schrodingers_cat

      The first world war was pivotal to India’s freedom struggle too. It made the leaders of the freedom struggle realize that the Brits would never give India the dominion status (that Canada and Australia had) they desired and complete independence was the only way forward

      ETA: Indian National Congress, the main political party backed the British during WWI. When the war was over Indians got Jallianwala Bagh in return.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      schrodingers_cat

      @Annie: Something else would have provided the spark. The status quo of some countries in Europe lording it over the rest of the world was not sustainable

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Mike in DC

      I think, if the planet can go a full century without another world war, the next goal should be to go a full century without any war at all.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Cheryl Rofer

      @schrodingers_cat: The combination of the First World War and the Russian Revolution made it possible for the Baltic States and others to break away from the Russian Empire. So it contributed to breaking up colonialism, in the Middle East as well.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Adam L Silverman

      One of the saddest parts of all of this is that one of the main reasons Franz Ferdinand was on this tour of cities, including Sarajevo, is that Sophie was not allowed to be referred to by her titles back in Vienna. Franz Ferdinand was a socially quirky and not conventionally attractive guy. Sophie was also not conventionally attractive for the time in which they lived. Yet they fit each other and, from all historical reports, he loved her dearly. And he was greatly offended that the various rules and strictures in place at the time of their marriage prevented her from being recognized by what he believed, as a result of their marriage, were the proper forms of respect. Including being referred to while in Vienna as the arch-duchess and the other equivalents to his titles. Outside the seat of empire, however, and she could, for some reason, be addressed in what he felt was the appropriate manner. So he liked to travel with her so that would happen.

      And I now return you to Cheryl’s regularly scheduled comments.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Cermet

      @Annie:  That war was inevitable – the two greatest super powers where at odds: Germany was the mightiest land power and an industrial and scientific powerhouse that wanted colonies (Empire) at any cost. Britain was the military sea power that dominated the world as did its vast Empire that enslaved much of the world feeding endless monies to their upper classes. Due to inbreeding among their leaders and vast human greed these two powers thirsted for they would have collided and fought sooner or later.
      Also, this was the most pointless war that was ever fought considering the outcome.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Elizabelle

      Excellent topic, Cheryl. Thank you.

      Reminds me that I need to read Barbara Tuchman’s The Proud Tower, which I have owned (maybe 2 copies!) for years, but never tucked into.

      ETA:  If any jackal can recommend another highly readable book about the runup to the First World War, much appreciated.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      The Great War rewrote the world and was in many ways more consequential than WWII. It erased the entirety of the wealth generated through three centuries of colonialism, wiped out three great royal houses and exposed the rampant stupidity that afflicted all the European monarchies.

      In a fact relevant to today, it also shows the fragility and futility of thinking that bilateral or trilateral security arrangements can work better than robust multilateral organizations.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      schrodingers_cat

      I see both the World Wars as one long war. They ran out of young men to fight so they stopped until the next generation was ready to fight.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      MattF

      IMO, if there’s a lesson, it’s that imperial ambitions are ultimately damaging if not fatal to everyone involved. But we see continuing imperial ambitions– these with noisy threats from Russia and China– so it’s not clear to me that lesson has been learned. One might think the fates of the old Russia, Austria-Hungary, Ottoman, old China, Prussia, Nazi, British, French, Soviet, etc. would-be empires would make the point, but I guess not.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Cermet

      @Mike in DC: Zero chance of that – AGW will eliminate many vastly populated countries causing the forced migrations of many tens of millions; starvation and death of untold millions will be occurring and the lead up to all of this will, of course, be wars throughout much of the world as arable land and most critically, water are fought for.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Origuy

      For a while I was watching the YouTube channel The Great War. They started in 2017 and were posting every week what had happened 100 years earlier. I fell out of the habit, but there was a lot of good content there.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Cermet

      @MattF: Did we leave out the worst current Empire – the US of A? Not even sure we will hold together as a country – certainly the current danger of the fascism, that is trying to take hold, is a threat unlike any we have experienced since the civil war.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Dan B

      @schrodingers_cat: I missed the garden chat.*  One designer who is a good explained is John Brookes.  He’s got many books.  There should be several that would assist your design aspirations.

       

      *My excuse is a six course dinner Saturday evening at friends of ours with wines for each course except the two desserts.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @Origuy: Add the Western Front Society too a good source on You Tube. They were noting that even though we have archives and personal diaries of all of the decision makers in 1914, they still can’t figure out exactly how that war started.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Fair Economist

      @Annie: I agree that absent the assassination, we’d possibly never had had a WWI. Archduke Ferdinand was a reformist and reforms would have defused a lot of the friction between Austria-Hungary and the Western powers. His uncle, Emporer Franz Joseph, died only two years later, so Franz Ferdinand would likely have had the opportunity.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Elizabelle

      @MattF:   Sleepwalkers!  Just learned of that book a whole five minutes ago.  This rather good blog review of Proud Tower, by Stan Prager.  

      I came to Proud Tower because of my recent focus on the causes of World War I during the centennial of Europe’s singular great cataclysm – upon the heels of reading To End All Wars by Adam Hochschild, Europe’s Last Summer by David Fromkin, and Sleepwalkers by Christopher Clark – which led to the realization that my knowledge of global affairs in the decades preceding the Great War was spotty at best. Events almost never spring forth from a historical vacuum: the American Civil War, for instance, cannot be properly understand except in the context of the years that led up to it.

      Prager suggests one factor might be the numerous leaders from pretty much one generation, taken out by anarchists.

      Among the most fascinating portions of the book is the chapter entitled “The Idea and the Deed,” that focuses upon the anarchists – who were the unabashed terrorists of their era. All but forgotten today, the anarchists – driven by a vague anti-authoritarian impulse that promoted a stateless society — wreaked havoc across national borders for decades with surprising successes that in the end accomplished … well … nothing. Still, on a macro level their grandiose flamboyance shook the globe with a triumph of violence that targeted heads of state with an astonishing rate of headlining achievement. In the three decades from 1881-1911, anarchists were responsible for the assassinations of Tsar Alexander II of Russia, King Umberto of Italy, King Carlos I of Portugal and his son the Crown Prince, King George I of Greece, President of the United States William McKinley, Empress Elisabeth of Austria-Hungary, a Russian Prime Minister, two Spanish Prime Ministers and the President of France — and these were only their most prominent victims! Tuchman’s treatment of anarchism and its adherents is engrossing, although to my mind neither she nor other historians I have read on this subject properly delve into the long term consequences for European stability fraught by the murder of so many key leaders in essentially a single generation. In probing the causes for World War I, I believe that this topic begs deeper exploration.

       

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @debbie: don’t think either the Afghanistan or Iraq I and II wars, though less petty, were particularly justified either.

      Fun bit of trivia, in the ’60s in return for the UK allowing the US to have say over the use of the UK’s nukes the Kennedy administration guaranteed the UK access to Kuwait’s oil. Kuwait, incidentally, was carved out of the Ottoman Empire to give the UK an oil source.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      schrodingers_cat

      @Origuy: Actually they started when the war started and catalogued every day, 100 years later. I saw it all. And I learned a lot. They even visited many of the battlefields.

      They also covered other theaters not just western Europe. Including but not limited to Churchill (another guy who failed upward)’s epic debacle of Gallipoli.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Fair Economist

      @Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes: Because of the power of the royal houses that fell, the Great War in the space of less than two years changed monarchy from the normal course of affairs to a passe system. Even in countries that still had monarchies, they monarch’s power often soon declined substantially, like Italy and Belgium.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      NotMax

      @Fair Economist

      Europe was itching for a war (pretty much simmering since a newly consolidated Germany began flexing its muscles) and a post-Victoria pretext would have arisen elsewhere, mostly probably in Africa.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Another Scott

      JUST IN: @SpeakerPelosi has introduced legislation to form a select committee to investigate the 1/6 Insurrection.

      Committee would be 13 members total- 8 chosen by Pelosi.. 5 by McCarthy.

      A Pelosi aide tells @CNN she is seriously considering a Republican for one of her 8 picks.

      — Ryan Nobles (@ryanobles) June 28, 2021

      According to the resolution- the Committee WILL have subpoena power.. and it has NO specific end date.

      — Ryan Nobles (@ryanobles) June 28, 2021

      Good, good.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Fair Economist

      @Elizabelle:

      In the three decades from 1881-1911, anarchists were responsible for the assassinations of Tsar Alexander II of Russia, King Umberto of Italy, King Carlos I of Portugal and his son the Crown Prince, King George I of Greece, President of the United States William McKinley, Empress Elisabeth of Austria-Hungary, a Russian Prime Minister, two Spanish Prime Ministers and the President of France — and these were only their most prominent victims!

      It’s really interesting that a movement could have so many prominent successes but produce so little, and then fade out so quickly. Anarchism was quite the bogeyman pre-WWI and then just forgotten by WWII.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Annie

      @Elizabelle
      The war that ended peace by Margaret Macmillan
      The Sleepwalkers, by IIRC Christopher Clark
      And a very old one:
      The lamps went out in Europe, by Ludwig Reiners, translated from German so it gives that perspective.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Mike in NC

      Highly recommend a documentary series on Amazon Prime called “The Impossible Peace”, about events worldwide during the period between WW1 and WW2.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      MattF

      @NotMax: German military were convinced that they had to attack Russia before long, given Russian industrial growth. War was going to happen, sooner or later, IMO

      ETA: Not to mention France wanting to attack Germany and Serbia wanting to attack Austria-Hungary.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Annie

      @schrodingers_cat:

      Some kind of spark, sure.  But unless it was in the Balkans, Russia might not get dragged into it.  The Tsar has told someone, I forget who, just a few months before WW I, that Russia could not possibly go to war until 1915 at the earliest.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Dan B

      @Cermet: It feels to me that the many elements in the south, and its exports to the Midwest and near west, still want to retry the Civil War.  My mother, an ardent peace lover and devotee of history, still called it the War of Northern Aggression after decades in the North.  Many “smart” people don’t learn for reasons that stem from their formative years and the sea of propaganda we swim in.  Like the saying that the fish are the last to recognize the water.

       

      I agree with your statements about AGW.  Refugees might discover that agriculture in the north will suffer some collapses or the terror that comes from unexpected crises.  What will happen as heat domes crisis cross North America?  We saw what happened to odd things like toilet paper and masks a in the pandemic.  People will inevitably find the wrong remedies in a panic.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Richard Guhl

      Truthfully, we are still dealing with the aftermath of WW 1. Not only did it lead to Nazi Germany, but it also brought about the Bolshevik Revolution in Russia and the crackup of the Ottoman Empire. From those events have flowed Communist China and North Korea, the creation of Wahhabist Saudi Arabia, Israel and authoritarian regimes in Syria, Libya and Iraq with all the wars they have bred. In fact, we might go so far to say that the slow collapse of the multi ethnic, multi religious Ottoman Empire was itself the breeding ground for WW1.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Geminid

      Otto von Bismarck emphasized the importance of a good relationship between Germany and Russia. The elder Kaiser understood this, but the son did not. Besides giving uncritical support to the Austro-Hungarian empire’s intersts, the young Kaiser proceeded to build up a fleet that the British saw as an existential threat.

      The result was a devastating war in which all parties were losers. Then the vindictive  peace of Versailles set the table for the Second World War. Rather than send American troops to break the the stalemate on the Western front, Woodrow Wilson would have done better to broker a treaty between the exhausted parties.

      But war can look like easy solution when it is not. The challenge for modern nations may be to balance patience with determination.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Fair Economist

      @NotMax:

      Europe was itching for a war (pretty much simmering since a newly consolidated Germany began flexing its muscles) and a post-Victoria pretext would have arisen elsewhere, mostly probably in Africa.

      Germany yes, France kinda, but the others were wary of a general war. Austria supported it because they were hoping for a quick squish of Serbia but with an Austrian Emperor striving to defuse tensions with Slavs Germany would have likely needed to fight alone and I don’t think they’d have been up for that.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Martin

      @Another Scott: I think this is misunderstood. Pelosi gets to pick all 13, in consultation with McCarthy. I expect this will be a disqualifying consultation – is there anything that would disqualify Liz Cheney from serving as the senior member on the committee? Katko? Kinzinger? (Herrera Beutler won’t be on it so she can be a witness) Meijer? Valadao?

      Ok, easy.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Robert Sneddon

      I’ve seen it argued that railway timetables were the cause of the first battles of WW1. Basically Germany and France both had war mobilisation plans that depended on their railways to move men, supplies and weapons promptly to the borders before hostilities began. Once one side started rearranging their regular railway timetables to enable (but not begin) mobilisation traffic the other side had to respond so they did the same. The first side then had to actually start mobilising to prevent them being left behind in case the other side started before they did. The cascade continued until the shooting started.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      JoyceH

      I’ve thought a lot about this and the bloody first half of the twentieth century. It was those two world wars that made the atomic bomb seem necessary.

      In a way, those two wars were the last major wars fought on the basis that wars had always been fought – over disputed territory, or insults to the ruling class. The wars that followed have been more limited and more civil wars of who is to rule a country.

      Something that I’ve been thinking about. For half a century, we’ve been told that our experience in Vietnam has ‘warped’ our national use of the military and warfare. I think that’s incorrect. The warping was caused by WWII.

      WWII engendered the belief that you can fight a war and come out the other end with your former enemies now your good friends and allies. You can see the harm that notion causes with our policy in Iraq – ‘hey, let’s invade and replace this dictator with a Jeffersonian democracy! Piece of cake!’

      But the fact is that allying with your former enemies is NOT the norm. For thousands of years, wars ended when you pushed your neighbors out of your vineyards and just hoped you’d bloodied their noses enough that they wouldn’t try again for a few decades.

      But at the end of WWII, the allied powers realized they’d just fought two enormous and devastating wars within 20 years of one another and that’s a state of affairs that can’t be allowed to continue. To prevent that, they PUT IN THE WORK! It wasn’t just the UN – the League of Nations sure hadn’t accomplished much. It was also the Marshall Plan and NATO. Put those former enemies in the same military alliance! The US committed to the plan for decades and billions and billions of dollars.

      But it takes that kind of commitment! You can’t just ship some Heritage Foundation interns (who don’t even speak Arabic) over to Baghdad to create a stock exchange. Because turning former enemies into friends isn’t the norm, it isn’t easy, and you’ve got to be willing to be smart about it and commit the time and money to make it work.

      (Steps down from soap box, leaving it free for the next speaker…)

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Annie

      @Cermet:

      Considering the outcome, yes, but of course no one knew in August 1914 what that outcome would be.  Germany thought they could knock France out immediately, for instance;  Austria thought the same thing about Serbia.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Dan B

      @schrodingers_cat: Watergirl and Anne Laurie have my email.  I’ll look for your blog.  There may be an on the road post about a landscape for a couple from New Delhi (and Bombay / Mumbai or Nanital – summer retreats).

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Omnes Omnibus

      We can’t forget Prussia’s behavior  after the Franco-Prussian War as one of the things that stoked war fever in France.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      trollhattan

      @Elizabelle:

      Not about the run-up but Tuchman’s “The Guns of August” is an excellent (and quick) read about the war’s beginnings, in which I found myself repeating, “But, you can still stop this!”

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Elizabelle

      @Major Major Major Major:   Here’s a link to the whole article from 1914.  Hope it comes through for those without a FTF NYTimes sub.

      https://timesmachine.nytimes.com/timesmachine/1914/06/29/100676446.pdf?pdf_redirect=true&ip=0

      I am thinking that perhaps the cable writer’s sources may have been, at least in part, Russian.   Also, FWIW, the Times refers to “Servia” throughout.

      Lead sentence, second paragraph:

      In Russia, England, and France the Archduke Francis Ferdinand was regarded as one of the most serious dangers to European peace.  Even in Germany his accession to the throne was viewed with apprehension.  …

      Also, the assassin is described in a rather approving manner, twice.

      … It is a curious instance of the irony of fate that the Archduke, whose ambition was the annexation of a Slav kingdom, was stricken by the hand of a youthful enthusiast, [!!] who dreamed of “a greater Servia” that would unite under one scepter.

      Youthful enthusiast.  Last sentence:

      The situation caused by the revolver in the hands of the Servian [sic] student is one of infinite possibilities.

      It were the revolver that did it. In the hands of a … student.  Just a student.  With dreams!

      Reply
    55. 55.

      MattF

      @Martin: Liz Cheney will be an issue, undoubtedly. Another question is whether McCarthy will try to name some Trumpist. We shall see.

      ETA: Also, staffing matters.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      oatler.

      As Johnny Fever said while reading a beer commercial, “Look for the smiling face of the Archduke Ferdinand on every label.”

      Reply
    60. 60.

      JoyceH

      @Martin: ​
       

      Pelosi gets to pick all 13, in consultation with McCarthy.

      So does Pelosi have veto power over the GOP picks? I sure hope so! I’ve been having nightmares about the committee being cluttered up with Gomert and Gosar and Gaetz and Greene, bringing in all their fantasies and conspiracy theories to yak about.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Martin

      @MattF: I expect this will go:

      Pelosi: I’m appointing Liz Cheney to be senior member. Do you have any reason to object to that?

      McCarthy: Yes, well…

      Pelosi: Well, whatever it is, let’s get that in front of the ethics committee for a formal investigation and hearing…

      McCarthy: Uh, no, I guess it’s fine.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Robert Sneddon

      @Geminid: The Treaty of Versailles was not particularly vindictive by European standards. The financial penalties of five billion gold marks settled on the aggressor, Germany were the same as the Prussians had imposed on France after their victory in the war in 1870-71. Oddly enough that exact amount was the same financial penalty the French under Napoleon had imposed on the defeated Prussians back in the early 1800s.

      It didn’t really matter, by the early 1930s The Versailles treaty was a dead letter with US financiers eager to make loans to Nazi Germany to fund their treaty-breaking militarisation. The forbidden militarisation of the Rhineland was ignored by the Allies, the Sudatenland invasion later was similarly given a pass and WW2 was on.

      The Dolchstosslegende was a bigger excuse for German grievances after WW1 than the Versailles Treaty since Germany itself did not suffer battles on its land during the war or occupation after so how could it have lost? Traitorous Jews and shadowy Bolsheviks, of course.​

      Reply
    66. 66.

      Geminid

      @Robert Sneddon: Many people including European elites, thought the war would be decided in weeks. When the the British government called Lord Kitchener to serve as Minister of War, the Cabinet was shocked when he said they needed to raise a million troops to fight for several years. But Kitchener was right.

      Similarly, many Americans, including Ulysses Grant, thought the Civil War would be a “ninety day affair.” Grant took a different view of the matter after the battle of Shiloh.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      Martin

      @JoyceH: Pretty sure she does. I mean, a normal process for oversight it to submit the names of the people conducting the oversight to the people receiving it, and the recipients can document any conflicts of interest which will be considered to exclude, but ‘this person is really thorough and we don’t want a  thorough oversight’ doesn’t cut it. 10 GOPers voted to impeach Trump. Pelosi needs half of them.

      Considering one is a witness, as is McCarthy, and half the GOP house members are suspected of collusion, this is about the only way to build a credible commission since the GOP voted down the independent one.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      Dan B

      @Geminid: OT but I missed your question about stair treads from Sunday AM.  The stairs treads are sawn Columnar Basalt six inches thick, 20 inches deep and four to five feet in length.  They’re from British Columbia and I believe they were stopped decades ago.  I installed them and the paving after my partner dragged them into the back yard.  My back says no more…  Once the bottom tread is set the rest go into place easily, except for overcoming gravity.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      trollhattan

      @Elizabelle:
      A Nervous Splendor: Vienna 1888-1889
      by Frederic Morton

      Is a fascinating study of less than a year in Vienna where many worlds collide, famous artists, composers, playwrites and psychiatrists hob-nob and the young reformer Crown Prince Rudolf, instead of taking the empire’s helm, commits suicide after shooting his young mistress and perhaps sets the stage for WWI. His death coincides with the birth of Adolph to Klara Hitler.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      trollhattan

      @Elizabelle:

      Having an issue ATM trying to read both “Nixonland” and “Reaganland” and while I’d rather do it in sequence “Reaganland” is winning because I have it for Kindle and can make the the type any darn size I want while “Reaganland” is hardcover in damn small type. Is this what my parents were bitching about?

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.