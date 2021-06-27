

From commentor Dan B:

Our back garden was a turf covered shallow slope when we moved here in 2009. It was too much slope to stand on comfortably and too steep for a chair. We fixed that by moving 90 cubic yards of soil, concrete pavers, and sawn Columnar Basalt.

In the top pic, the Alstroemeria ‘Aztec Gold’ mid-photo is starting to bloom with a “dwarf” Catmint on the right.

This is the view from the top of the stairs back to the toolshed. It has a clear plastic roof, great for sitting out on a drizzly or chilly day when we fire up the woodstove. This is how to cope with Seattle’s typical weather. It came in handy during Covid.

Above the steps a variegated hardy Banana is going to go nuts. Behind it the creamy flowers of a Viburnum I believe is yunnanense has finally come into its own, nine years after planting.

Here’s the view from the shallow reflecting pond in front of the toolshed to the landing and upper terrace. The fluffy inflorescense is Rodgersia pinnata, named after a Mr. or Sir, Rodgers. It’s in a huge celadon pot in the pond, likes moisture. Underneath the pond is a water storage tank that collects water from the roof of the shed. It’s used for our summers that get 1/7th the rainfall of New York and 1/10th the summer rainfall of the Ozarks.