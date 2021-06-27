Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Shapely in Seattle

31 Comments

This post is in: 

From commentor Dan B:

Our back garden was a turf covered shallow slope when we moved here in 2009. It was too much slope to stand on comfortably and too steep for a chair. We fixed that by moving 90 cubic yards of soil, concrete pavers, and sawn Columnar Basalt.

In the top pic, the Alstroemeria ‘Aztec Gold’ mid-photo is starting to bloom with a “dwarf” Catmint on the right.

This is the view from the top of the stairs back to the toolshed. It has a clear plastic roof, great for sitting out on a drizzly or chilly day when we fire up the woodstove. This is how to cope with Seattle’s typical weather. It came in handy during Covid.

Above the steps a variegated hardy Banana is going to go nuts. Behind it the creamy flowers of a Viburnum I believe is yunnanense has finally come into its own, nine years after planting.

Here’s the view from the shallow reflecting pond in front of the toolshed to the landing and upper terrace. The fluffy inflorescense is Rodgersia pinnata, named after a Mr. or Sir, Rodgers. It’s in a huge celadon pot in the pond, likes moisture. Underneath the pond is a water storage tank that collects water from the roof of the shed. It’s used for our summers that get 1/7th the rainfall of New York and 1/10th the summer rainfall of the Ozarks.

Please note: The sun never shines in Seattle. Here’s proof:
They say if animals like a location in your garden you’ve done well. Wobbles seems to like many nooks and crannies but the landing meets approval as an observation location.

Side note: I ascribe to the principle of designing the hardscape, structures, and paths in simple shapes like rectangles and circles especially if you want to grow plants in a profusion of shapes, textures, and colors. That way the eye is not overwhelmed with complexity.

Next to the upper terrace a Dutch Hybrid Alstroemeria*, ‘Princess Frederica’ is blooming with an early Daylily with a Lowe’s Hardware pedigree. The Dutch Hybrids bloom all summer if the spent flowers are removed, and the plants are not invasive.

*Lily of Peru, a common cut flower.

South of the toolshed – “Drizzle refuge” is a shady bed with gold foliaged plants that light up the gloom. This bed’s plants need lots of water that we pump from the big pond (not shown).

***********

What’s going on in your garden(s), this week?

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    31Comments

    4. 4.

      Benw

      That’s a pretty cool yard

      Reply
    6. 6.

      WhatsMyNym

      Speaking of Seattle, the UW weather station showed 100° at 7pm Saturday. Hope your plants are holding up Dan B.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      Wow, that’s beautiful. I’m exhausted just thinking of the work it took to reshape that yard.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Kristine

      Lovely shrubs and flowers and a very cool yard. Adding my envy to that of other commenters. Thank you for the pics!

      Reply
    14. 14.

      satby

      I also love the sculptural elements you add with the pots, especially the two in the top photo with the cannas growing in them!

      Edit: Oh, the upper one is a banana? Nice.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      TomatoQueen

      Beautiful serene garden, especially the orange specimen in the patio :). The view out my sliding glass door is of tall trees, including I think a flowering chestnut or possibly something else that is making me cough. Looking downward, we see a whole specimen field of knotweed. Sometimes in the early am we see a little herd of white-tailed deer, just at the edge of the woods. I look at the woods, a nature preserve of some size, and hope Merlin is in there having a good time and finding things to eat. Nobody has seen him, so it helps to think of him there, as opposed to somewhere much worse.Sorry.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      zhena gogolia

      @NotMax:

      Which reminds me of when as a young Slavist I was trying to translate a novel by the great Konstantin Vaguinov, and early on he mentioned “gavaiskaia muzyka.” I struggled and struggled to figure out that “gavaiskaia muzyka” meant “Hawaiian music.”

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Mary G

      Wow! That’s amazing and quite an advertisement for your business, too! I love finding the occasional gem at Lowes too. I hope Wobbles and all your plants get through the nightmare heat as well as possible. Also you and your human family as well.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      OT but

      Mike Gravel, a former U.S. senator from Alaska who read the Pentagon Papers into the Congressional Record and confronted Barack Obama about nuclear weapons during a later presidential run, has died. He was 91.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      MomSense

      Dan your garden is stunningly beautiful.  I really should go deal with the tree stump graveyard (berm) behind my house.

      Reply

