Pat Robertson says critical race theory is "a monstrous evil" that is urging people of color to "rise up and overtake their oppressors" so that once they've "gotten the whip handle," they'll then "instruct their white neighbors how to behave." https://t.co/Qum8HzeS96 pic.twitter.com/fgeOEVzrfj
— Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) June 25, 2021
When a professional magician reveals how a magic trick is accomplished:
Is this a prophecy or a confession https://t.co/DuhpZ0REDq
— Ragnarok Lobster (@eclecticbrotha) June 25, 2021
Because, when you’re a Repub, it’s *always* projection…
folks,,, when he's right, he's right https://t.co/MJmJ2jy1gw pic.twitter.com/Frq05fQjZa
— Gorilla Warfare (again) (@MenshevikM) June 27, 2021
