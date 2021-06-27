Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Protestant GOP Venality Open Thread: Tipping the Gaff

Protestant GOP Venality Open Thread: Tipping the Gaff

by | 51 Comments

This post is in: , ,

When a professional magician reveals how a magic trick is accomplished:

Because, when you’re a Repub, it’s *always* projection…

    2. 2.

      Omnes Omnibus

      As someone who has actually read the Crits in law school, I really have to say that they haven’t a fucking clue about it.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Another Scott

      Pat's father, Sen. A. Willis Robertson (D-VA), signed the Southern Manifesto, which urged southern legislatures to ignore Brown and maintain segregated institutions.

      It's no shock Pat doesn't want us to think too hard about how officials used state power to entrench racism. https://t.co/FyPYtqi5PD

      — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) June 25, 2021

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Another Scott

      @Omnes Omnibus: They explicitly want it to give a visceral reaction – everything bad is another aspect of CRT.

      (Repost:)

      Circling back, I’m not speculating about this. It’s how Republicans talk, and I hope WaPo reporters are aware that their uncritical acceptance that this foggy term is some defined, identifiable thing in the political consciousness is key to the strategy. pic.twitter.com/6V3YNjBFZC

      — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) June 24, 2021

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      RaflW

      Since it’s an OT, it looks like Seattle set an all-time record last hour.

      @NWSSeattle
      At 5:29 PM PDT this evening, Seattle reached a new all-time record high temperature of 104. #wawx

      They also set a record warm overnight low, and a mean temp for today of 89 degrees. In the least air-conditioned large city in the US.
      Seems like the climate change denial industry is finally reaping the benefits they’ve been promising us for decades.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      japa21

      On a different matter, kind of, Franklin Graham is an asshole.
      He is running ads in Chicago saying the reason for all the violence in Chicago is because we are all sinners and we need to all call his prayer hotline (and probably give him money) so the violence will stop.
      I had some respect for his father, but he is unfit to call himself any kind of Christian. But then that applies to the folks referenced in the post as well as most RW “Christians”.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      CaseyL

      @RaflW:  I got back from Port Angeles, which has also been having record highs.  And tomorrow Seattle is expected to get up to 115 °.

      I have found that soaking a towel in cold water and wearing it over one’s head cools one off quite a bit!

      One cat, Jeannie, has been stretched out in front of the fan all day.  It’s now evening, and has cooled off – imperceptibly to me, but enough for her to go out onto the deck and catch some fresh air.

      My other cat, Oscar, came home long enough to greet me, and then disappeared again.  I imagine he has a bolt-hole somewhere green, shadowy, and cool-ish.  Leastaways, I hope so!

      115 °, though.  Yikes! I may fill the tub with cold water and just sit there all day.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Brachiator

      Pat Robertson says critical race theory is “a monstrous evil” that is urging people of color to “rise up and overtake their oppressors” so that once they’ve “gotten the whip handle,” they’ll then “instruct their white neighbors how to behave.”

      Hmm. At least Robertson acknowledges white people as oppressors.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Eric S.

      @CaseyL: The cold towel on the head trick is  effective. My softball team started bring wicking cloths to the field. We dip them in the coolers, lightly wring them out then put them around our necks or over our heads. Extrelu effective.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      FlyingToaster

      Pat Robertson says critical race theory is “a monstrous evil” that is urging people of color to “rise up and overtake their oppressors” so that once they’ve “gotten the whip handle,” they’ll then “instruct their white neighbors how to behave.”

      Given some of my neighbors, I think instruction is the very least they’re gonna need.  More likely, they’ll require a clue-cinderblock fired by a trebuchet…

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Gravenstone

      Not to traffic in stereotypes, but “Pastor” Locke has that look about him, if you catch my drift…

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Aziz, light!

      Seattle was a refreshing 104? Down the road in Portland we hit 111. Tomorrow 114. It’s the end of the world.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      SteverinoCT

      @CaseyL:

      My other cat, Oscar, came home long enough to greet me, and then disappeared again.  I imagine he has a bolt-hole somewhere green, shadowy, and cool-ish.

      when I lived in Florida I thought my cats were so hardy: when I left in the morning they would, too, and not return all day. Turns out they were beating feet to the neighbor’s air-conditioned apt.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      joel hanes

      @HumboldtBlue:

      fire in Hoopa

      oh no.

      I’ve camped all up and down that valley.

      A lot of my favorite camping places in the Sierra and in the Santa Cruz mountains burned last year.   This year is starting early, and much drier.

      Anticipation of grief.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      bbleh

      And this “pastor” — and dozens if not hundreds like him — have followers.

      I gotta admit, every now and again I just get a little depressed at how many truly dumb people there are in this country.

      Maybe it would have been better to have gone to the Dark Side and gotten rich by fleecing them of their money before someone else did.  As Atrios said, the snacks are better.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      joel hanes

      @SteverinoCT:

      There’s a delightful children’s picture book called

      Six Dinner Sid

      about a San Francisco cat who is “kept” by six different households, all unaware of each other

      until they figure it out.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      The ones who scream the loudest always end up having the most to hide (ie Joe McCarthy, Tricky Dick, Dump, countless fundamentalists).

      Reply
    20. 20.

      joel hanes

      @bbleh: ​
       

      > how many truly dumb people there are

      Fully half of Americans are of below-average intelligence.

      But IMHO what we’re seeing there is only partly about intelligence, and has more to do with tribalism, ignorance, and submersion in a bubble of self-celebrating misinformation

      Reply
    23. 23.

      mrmoshpotato

      and accuse Joe Biden, Oprah Winfrey, and Tom Hanks of being “a bunch of pedophiles

      🙄🙄🙄 so 2016! Get a new schtick, you Trump-humping, fascist shitstains! And then throw yourselves into the Sun.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      O. Felix Culpa

      @Anoniminous: Considering the heat of the past couple weeks, I’ll take it

      ETA: I’m taking my son and his girlfriend to the Isotopes tomorrow. We’ll bring jackets. :)

      Reply
    26. 26.

      VeniceRiley

      Sitting in Laguna Hills and it didn’t crack 80. 82 tomorrow is the tot test it will get thru Tue 6th.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Fair Economist

      @CaseyL:

      I got back from Port Angeles, which has also been having record highs. And tomorrow Seattle is expected to get up to 115 °.

      The record here in my area of greater LA is 116, and I remember what that felt like. Combined with the fact that Seattle is far less prepared for that kind of weather – just unspeakably awful.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      ian

      so that once they’ve “gotten the whip handle,”

      Interesting way to conceive of holding a majority in a democratic society.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Gloomyjim

      Oh yeah, Willamette valley is getting cooked. Hit 109 in my little town of Independence and the steakhouse I cook at closed for the evening due to heat and overpowering the AC. Supposed to be even hotter tomorrow. And is kinda humid as well, but that could be due to me living walking distance from the river. My cats are hating life, especially my pudgy panther who is coldweather furry.

      Maybe it is a taste of the Hell these fools keep sayin us hippies and such are destined for. Not as pretty as the RedSkys we got last fire season, but just as annoying.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Matt McIrvin

      @ian: For conservatives the idea that you could have a world where nobody has the whip handle just doesn’t register. You have it or I have it, there’s no in between.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Jay

      46.1C in the parking lot today, where we keep the heavy equipment and the cage where we keep ladders, lawn rollers, wheelbarrows and scaffolding.

      114.98F.

      hit 48.2C in “the hood”, the covered outdoor plant garden. 118.6F.

      we are all wearing wet kerchiefs and frozen baseball hats.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Sure Lurkalot

      @Eric S.: I bought some microfiber cooling towels…they are approx. 8”X15” with pouches and carabiners…they are excellent for walking, hiking, golf.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Chris T.

      @CaseyL:

      115°, though. Yikes! I may fill the tub with cold water and just sit there all day.

      It hit about 97 outside here (near Bellingham), according to my car’s thermometer (car is parked outdoors but in shade so this should be reasonably accurate). I had plans to have had air conditioning by now, but they got pushed way back. We did manage to keep the inside of the house from reaching 90. Tomorrow … who knows…

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Jerzy Russian

      @joel hanes:   I think more than half of the country is of below average intelligence.  For a normal distribution, this would be impossible. However, they are too stupid to realize this and so here we are.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Yutsano

      I’m seriously considering ordering a kaffiyeh. An old half Jordanian friend from college swore by them. Especially since the east side looks like it’s going to be Tatooine for at least the next week. We are (a bit) more equipped to handle heat over here but only to a point.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      RaflW

      @CaseyL: OMG I just looked at the dew point in Seattle. It’s the heat and the humidity. At least we in the Midwest mostly have a/c. Of course some can’t afford it, or can’t afford to run it much. When it gets bad here, places like the YWCA will open cooling centers since public buildings almost always have air con.

      115 tomorrow. Eghad.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Mike in NC

      It puzzles me why terrible people like Pat Robertson, Bob Dole, Dick Cheney, and Henry Kissinger are still among us.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Jay

      @Yutsano:

      Dave in Seasonal adopted one last year. However he soaks it, forms it over a styrofoam mannequin head, stuffs it in the freezer. The biggest lesson he learned last year, was he needed a larger mannequin head.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      rekoob

      @Another Scott: Thank you for pointing out the generational history of the perfidy and moral bankruptcy of the Robertson clan. As a native Virginian, I can’t say enough about how much damage they’ve done. Sadly, I have cousins who have wandered into their orbit. The good news is that, as you and others have noted, they and their ilk are increasingly ignored in Virginia politics.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      West of the Rockies

      Fire personnel saying the Hoopa fire does not look like serious trouble, anticipate containment this evening.  Fingers crossed.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Yutsano

      @Jay: So…Dave in Seasonal has a big head? :D

      I wouldn’t mind long white cotton robes either. I’m not aiming for cultural appropriation or anything. It’s just so damn hot.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Mallard Filmore

      @Matt McIrvin:

       

      For conservatives the idea that you could have a world where nobody has the whip handle just doesn’t register. You have it or I have it, there’s no in between.

      Slavery is when you own me. Freedom is when I own you.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      CaseyL

      @SteverinoCT:  The only person hereabouts who has AC also already has two (indoor only) cats, and it’s very doubtful they’d let Oscar in.

      We have a lot of greenery here, and the townhouses are built on slopes, which means every building has a cement-sided porch-shaded “basement” level – he could be holed up in any one of them.

      @Eric S.:  It’s worked a treat so far.  My Mom also recommends putting soaked washrags in the freezer, then pulling them out and wearing them.  I’ll do that tonight, in preparation for tomorrow’s hellish weather.

      Reply

