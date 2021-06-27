Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / Know Your Risk: mRNA Vaccines Work Well Against the Delta Variant

Know Your Risk: mRNA Vaccines Work Well Against the Delta Variant

by | 41 Comments

This post is in: 

This is a public service announcement… with guitars math!

What does it mean when we see headlines about how half of the infections in Israel’s delta outbreak are among the vaccinated? Are the vaccines that ineffective? Should we comfort ourselves with the knowledge that these cases are generally not severe?

No! to the former. And sure, if you want to!, to the latter. The truth is that in a country as highly vaccinated as Israel, this is not only expected, but should be celebrated as evidence of vaccine efficacy. To see why, let’s do a little brunchtime back-of-the-envelope math.

85% of Israeli adults are vaccinated. So let’s imagine a well-attended birthday party with 100 people. 85 are vaccinated, and 15 are not. This party is poorly ventilated and turns into a superspreader event. Every unvaccinated attendee gets sick. Oh no! Even worse, 15 of the vaccinated get sick, too. How effective is the vaccine? Since we’re assuming a 100% exposure rate, and that the unvaccinated population is 100% susceptible, the math is actually very simple. With rate of vaccination r, vaccine “vulnerability” is (1-r)/r. So in this toy example, it’s (1 – 0.85)/0.85 = 0.17, or 83% effectiveness against symptomatic disease. Not quite as high as the effectiveness against wild-type, but hardly something to panic over.

Obviously this is a toy example. This outbreak started with large clusters in schools, and only half those infected are adults, so the population isn’t anywhere near homogeneous. Our toy’s 100% attack rate is also a bit silly. But even this simple calculation gets us admirably close to the real figures. A study by Public Health England found that the two-shot treatment was 88% effective at preventing symptomatic disease from the delta variant. Pfizer claims 90%. (And remember, these breakthrough cases are generally asymptomatic or mild.)

This stuff isn’t always intuitive, so I thought I’d share a little word problem that can help to reconcile these two pieces of news. Get vaccinated!

    41Comments

    2. 2.

      debbie

      I bow to your math-fu (I have none), but the new cases in Israel are still still discouraging. I heard it was a Delta plus variant that infected the vaccination. We can cut the odds, but are we so sure we can outrun the virus?

      Reply
    4. 4.

      The Moar You Know

      My cousin’s wife had a very mild case of covid.  She still can’t climb a flight of stairs without running out of breath 10 months later.   Destroyed her lungs.   She had no idea until they tried to go skiing.

      Important to realize the context of the terms.

      Very, very important to get vaccinated.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      TheOtherHank

      My question, speaking as a recipient of the J&J vaccine, how effective is J&J against Delta? Should I go back to wearing a mask indoors? All the reports I’ve seen say things like “the mRNA vaccines are still quite effective against the new variants.” This is not as reassuring as I’m sure it’s meant to be.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Cermet

      @TheOtherHank: Try a google search but also, maybe, just show up at a vaccination place and get an mRNA vaccination. Might as well play it safe – there is plenty of vaccine to go around so you aren’t wasting a dose at all.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      “Sadly, American democrat corporatist liberal elites are stifling debate by criticizing people who have questions about the vaccine, efficacy of the vaccine, the contents of the vaccine, magnetism and 5G wifi signals. Only by having these important questions aired out by tweets, retweets and breathless articles can a vigorous commons be before us. In this 96 paragraph article, I will endeavor to explain it why it is important to give anonymous YouTube video producer SovereignCitizen1776 equal credibility to scientists from the CDC and NIH, and why commenters at Breitbart and The Daily Caller are correct to say they they’ve been disrespected by Democrat liberal elites.”

      – by Glenn Greenwald

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Mel

      @The Moar You Know: This. Even people who exhibit very mild symptoms can develop Long Covid.

      Get vaccinated, obviously, but until the vaccination rate goes up significantly or we get highly effective boosters for the variant strains, and stop the tspid development of new mutations, masks are still important, especially for people with high risk conditions.

      Long Covid is not to be taken lightly. It took my very healthy sibling nearly a year to see real improvement, and  an acquaintance lost their (recently transplanted) kidney due to lasting inflammatory problems from Long Covid, and had to have a second transplant.

      A colleague’s young, healrhy kid who had had asymptomatic Covid later experienced sudden cardiac arrest and was in a coma for several weeks due to brain damage from lack of oxygen – residual heart inflammation from Long Covid was the culprit. He’s still struggling to recover.

      Vaccinating is absolutely  essential. But please, please still use those masks in any questionable situation. Better safe than sorry.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Major Major Major Major

      @Mel: we have highly effective boosters against the variants, they’re called “the second shot of your mRNA vaccine”. But yes, caution is good! I just want to make sure everybody understands the actual risks and not just the scary headlines.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Catherine D.

      I’m more concerned that surveillance testing has dropped off sharply. Can’t trace what you’re not looking for. Fortunately, I can easily get tested at work, which I’m doing every   10 to 14 days, but not many people are.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      @debbie:

      Actually, the worst was Moderna #2. Pfizer #1 produced a little fatigue, but Pfizer #2 was barely a stingey blip.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Erin

      @TheOtherHank:  If I had had J&J, I would ABSOLUTELY go get one mRNA shot. All indications are there is no harm, and possibly a lot of good. Angela Merkel herself got one AZ and one Pfizer. I think it’s worth it. See this article for good science-y info. https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-021-01359-3

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      @Baud:

      After J&J comes Novavax.

      If you had to work in my filthy courthouse with the sort of people that pile through there, you know that aside from the lawyers and judges, 90% are unvaccinated.

      My main attendance point is served by six elevators in a bank, and the stairs from upper levels are only ope  to lower levels in the event of fire, for the sake of security. Means every trip is by elevator, with filthy people. Pre-covid, I had constant colds, and one time in 2019, I noticed that somebody had dropped a deuce in the corner of an elevator that I was going to enter.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      zhena gogolia

      @TheOtherHank:

      I know what you mean. My husband got a J&J that was originally  meant for me, because I had already gotten an appointment (non-transferable) for Pfizer. Now I feel guilty

      ETA: And we asked our PCP, and she said not to get another shot.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Mel

      @Major Major Major Major: Already had both doses, of course,  as I stated. My point was about Long Covid, Delta variants, and about taking a little extra care in high risk situations.

      After seeing the results of studies by Johns Hopkins, etc., (brought to my attention by my doctors), I’m also well aware that people who are immunocompromised / immunosuppressed can have a pretty high rate of non-response even to the two dose series on mRNA vaccines.

      Unfortunately, I’ve been  a vaccine non-responder even before being on immunosuppressive meds (three series of HepB vaccine while I was working in a high risk environment – not a blip of antibody developed), so there is a not insignificant chance that I have no immunity to Covid-19 despite being fully vaccinated.

      That means that I am still at a higher rusk of getting Covid-19, even from a vaccinated person with a mild case. It also means, horribly enough, that I am thus at a higher risk of transmitting Covid before being aware that I might be infected (even Covid that causes an asymptotic infection in a vaccinated, immunocompetent person), if I am infected by someone.

      I am NOT okay with taking that chance with anyone’s health, so I am double masking for the foreseeable future, despite being fully vaccinated and extremely careful.

      I have lost two loved ones to this awful disease, and have several others who are dealing with disability from Long Covid. Two people dead and gone. Three disabled.

      So yes, I would love to see people err on the side of caution,  because  I do not want anyone to lose their life to this virus, or to lose their livelihood, hope,  and quality of life to its aftermath.

      My original point was simply that the vaccines are fantastic, and highly effective, but that even healthy vaccinated people should still consider masking in high-risk situations, because we DO NOT have herd immunity yet and we don’t yet have the spread of the virus under enough control to stop rapid mutations, and because Long Covid can result from mild infectiins as well as from severe infections.

      You are usually such a lovely person. I’m not sure why you felt the need to be snarky at me for making the above point, but I stand by it. There has been far, far too much loss from this pandemic already. If taking e few extra precautions in high risk situations can prevent people from experiencing more suffering, it seems only logical  to  do so.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Mousebumples

      The WHO has now recommended even vaccinated people wear masks in public, indoors, because of the risk of the Delta variant.

      If I’m around friends and family that I know are vaccinated, I’m not worrying about that. But at Costco? Yup, I’m masking up.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Major Major Major Major

      @Mel: I felt the need to respond that way because the sole thesis of my post is that the mRNA vaccines are highly effective against variants, and your comment talked about waiting until there were vaccines that are highly effective against variants. Your other points as I said are well taken.

      i have been irritable lately though so sorry for that.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      @zhena gogolia:

      Hey, I work hard to establish GG’s fistworthy smug tone. I leave it to the reader to discern whether he said it or not.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      “The vaccines are terrible and the government is stifling that news. You can have great prophylactic protection from COVID-19 all year long and save considerable money by buying 12 doses of HEARTGARD® Plus (ivermectin/pyrantel) and enjoying a $15 rebate: Simply download the coupon and take it to your vet.”

      – by Matt Taibbi and Joe Rogan

      https://www.vice.com/en/article/wx5z5y/why-is-the-intellectual-dark-web-suddenly-hyping-an-unproven-covid-treatment

      Reply
    33. 33.

      lowtechcyclist

      OK, this is making no sense to me. M^4, what do you mean, “vaccine vulnerability”?

      Whatever you mean by that, it must be independent of how contagious the virus is, or how effective the vaccine is at protecting you from it, because there’s no variable for either in there. The only input into the formula is r, the vaccination rate.

      I also found this example confusing because the only numbers that are doing anything in this example are that there are 100 people, 85 of whom are vaccinated, and 15 of whom aren’t. I kept on trying to make sense of what role all the other 15’s (the number of vaccinated people who got sick, and the number of unvaccinated people who got sick) are playing in this example, until I realized they were just bystanders. But if they had been doing anything, it would have been hard to tell which 15 was going into a formula.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Mel

      @Major Major Major Major: Please re-read. I never said that anyone should wait to be vaccinated. Absolutely not!!!

      I simply said that we should still be reasonably cautious (masking i  high risk situations, etc.) even though fully vaccinated, UNTIL we have reached herd immunity, or until we have boosters available to address the emergent variants.

      I stand by that. Everyone should be vaccinated by now. Many idiots are not. So, a little extra caution is not a bad thing.

      Vaccinations will protect the vast majority of the population from serious illness or hospitalization. The vaccines are absolutely stellar. But breakthrough infections do still occasionally happen across the general population (to be expected – happens with flu vaccines, too. I got a breakthrough flu infection a few years ago, but having been vaccinated meant the difference between feeling a little under the weather for a few days versus a likely hospitalization if I hadn’t been vaccinated. Like I said vaccinations are a must and a literal life saver.). Covid-19 is a bit of a different animal, though, because of the risk of  Long Covid, even from mild breakthrough infections.

      Knowing a healthy 30 year old who goes from living his best life one day as an artist and a new Dad,  to being in the ICU, in a coma and on life support 16 hours later will drive home just how serious the lingering after-effects of Covid-19 can be.

      Again, I’m not saying that Long Covid will happen frequently. I’m not at all saying that it will be as severe in most people as it has been in several people I know who are struggling to live with Long Covid disability.

      What I am saying is that a little extra caution can help ensure that someone else’s loved one doesn’t  that kid on life support.

      And I never, ever said that anyone should “wait” to be vaccinated. Quite the opposite, in fact.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Major Major Major Major

      @Mel: I never said you did. I don’t really feel like litigating this but this is what you did say:

      until the vaccination rate goes up significantly or we get highly effective boosters for the variant strains

      And since this was a comment on a post about how we already have those… I pointed out that we do. Again, apologies for tone but I’m sure you can understand how it was a little exasperating.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      patrick II

      From NBC Boston:Vaccination

      The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are still nearly 90-percent effective against the variant, as long as people receive both doses. The experts say the single-dose J&J vaccine remains a good option, as well, but it only works about 60-percent of time.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      lowtechcyclist

      @TheOtherHank: Seconding what the others have said about getting a dose of Pfizer or Moderna.  Just do it!

      But I wanted to say something about this:

      All the reports I’ve seen say things like “the mRNA vaccines are still quite effective against the new variants.” This is not as reassuring as I’m sure it’s meant to be.

      They have to talk in a greater degree of generality about how the vaccines are doing in fending off newer variants.  The drug companies spent most of 2020 doing large-scale clinical trials of their vaccines in order to verify that they were both effective against Covid as it was in 2020, and safe in the sense of minimal side effects.

      I don’t know if they’ve been able to do any controlled studies of vaccines versus the assorted variants that have cropped up in the past six or eight months, but even if so, they certainly haven’t been on the same level as the original trials.

      But given that practically everyone who’s gotten hospitalized with Covid recently has been unvaccinated, it seems pretty obvious that the vaccines are holding up well against the variants as well as the original strain.

      So the scientists have to speak in more general terms about the success of vaccines against the variants than against the original strain, but they’re on pretty solid ground in saying they’re working well against all variants so far.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      @ian:

      Please review the recent collected works of Glenn Greenwald, Matt Taibbi, Joe Rogan, Michael Tracey, David Sirota, et al., and get back with me on how my feeble attempts at parody are more troll-like than what they routinely say in reality.

      Reply

