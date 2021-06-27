#Euro2020 Round of 16: Netherlands face tricky Czech test; Belgium, Portugal meet in titanic clash Preview:https://t.co/AeSLFL411R pic.twitter.com/Q81GG7oeOc — The Field (@thefield_in) June 27, 2021

🇳🇱 🇨🇿 The Netherlands & Czech Republic produced this 5-goal thriller at EURO 2004! 🍿🍿🍿#EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/qJNP0Vw8Fy — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 27, 2021

And while you’re settling in, here’s a BBC list of 15 quirky local football phrases, from butterfly hunter to where the owl sleeps.