Euro 2020 Round of 16 Open Thread: Belgium v Portugal

Euro 2020 Round of 16 Open Thread: Belgium v Portugal

From what I can see, both very strong teams — so I guess this should be an exciting match?

Yesterday:

    20Comments

    2. 2.

      Tony Jay

      Tricky one this. Belgium have the better team with more outstanding players, but they also have it in them to completely flub their lines. Portugal have a lot of good players, a contender for GOAT leading them, and a talent for grinding out wins (see, 2016 Euros) but against really top teams on top form they can look out of ideas.

      I wouldn’t be surprised to see Cristiano’s boys edge this

      ETA – Of course, with Jota in a Portugese shirt  I have to back them.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      eclare

      I have a hard time cheering for either team.  Guess I will follow a friend’s advice, cheer for the hotter guys.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Tony Jay

      The Belgians seem content to let the Portuguese have the ball and try to break when they can, or else the Portuguese just won’t let them have the ball.

      Either way, hardly a sniff from Belgium’s attacking players.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Leto

      @Tony Jay: maybe the Belgians are taking a page from Ali and playing rope-a-dope with the Portuguese? If they don’t change something, they’re going to join their Orange neighbors

      Edit: as I type that, Belgium counters and Lukaku basically gave a piggy back ride to the defender for about 10 yards. Time for the ref to get new contacts.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      billcinsd

      The lesser Hazard with a laser bean

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Amir Khalid

      The BBC’s liveblog:

      Posted at 3:423:42
      GOAL – Belgium 0-0 Portugal
      Thorgan Hazard
      LIFT OFF! NOW WE’RE TALKING!
      Article Reactions

      Well, I was amused.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Leto

      US commentators calling Thor Hazard “Hazard Junior”, here we have “lesser” and “Other”… I’m waiting for “Hazard Lite” to emerge. Or just something really catchy as we seem to be still searching for the right moniker. :P

      Reply
    15. 15.

      LeftCoastYankee

      The US studio commentators keep repeating this weird meme that this is Belgium’s last chance to win a trophy with this group.

      I’m guessing another network is broadcasting next year’s World Cup?

      Looking forward to a fun second half.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Another Scott

      In other sportsball news, the Red Sox are continuing to beat up on the Yankees.  8:2 at the moment.  Bottom of the 8th.

      Good, good.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Leto

      @LeftCoastYankee: this group of players was thought of as a golden generation that was capable of winning multiple titles (European Championships/World Cups). In reality they didn’t live up to those lofty expectations. For most of the players, this is the last chance to win a European title as most of them probably won’t be on the team in 4 years.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Amir Khalid

      @Leto:
      As Omnes says, it should be Hazard minor, since Thorgan is the younger brother of Eden Hazard. It’s an understandable error for an American, since this English public-school usage is not a thing in the US. But if you do want to use it, no matter where you are you need to get it right.

      Reply

