MATCHDAY TODAY!
UEFA EURO KNOCKOUT STAGE.
⚽️ Belgium vs Portugal
🏟️ Estadio La Cartuja
🏆 #Euro2020 pic.twitter.com/h3WpUxUsKh
— TCR. (@TeamCRonaldo) June 27, 2021
From what I can see, both very strong teams — so I guess this should be an exciting match?
Yesterday:
Denmark advanced to the quarterfinals at Euro 2020 by beating Wales 4-0, getting two goals from Kasper Dolberg.
More from @mikecorder >> https://t.co/5gbyloL5eu#EURO2020 #DEN #WAL pic.twitter.com/QZgy4lmNjo
— AP Sports (@AP_Sports) June 26, 2021
Analysis: Super subs to the rescue as Italy draw strength from the collective https://t.co/UwyY6Cwce0 pic.twitter.com/aRePdtAVq8
— Reuters (@Reuters) June 27, 2021
