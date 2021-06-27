Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Saturday / Sunday, June 26-27

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Saturday / Sunday, June 26-27

by | 33 Comments

======

Lockdown measures were set to end on Monday. But Muhyiddin said they will not be eased until daily cases fell below 4,000, Bernama said.

Malaysia reported 5,803 cases on Saturday.

======

In the meantime, the true scandal of the COVID years continues to unfold. It’s not breathless speculation on the origins of the virus, but rather that the United States and many other nations failed to prepare for the pandemic. Everywhere but China had months to anticipate its arrival, come up with strategies to limit transmission, and to ready their public health and medical systems to take care of those who did get sick. Six hundred thousand dead in the US and nearly 4 million worldwide are the brutal measure of that failure—and a reminder. It was human errors and choices that enabled a virus of still-uncertain origin to spark a global disaster.


IMO, this argument gives too much weight to the ‘reasoning’ of anti-vaxxers, but…

These other, non-mRNA vaccines have been widely used throughout the world—and some could still make an important difference in the U.S. Although the U.S. has plenty of doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines available right now, demand for them has cratered. The Washington Post reports that in 10 states, fewer than 35 percent of American adults have been vaccinated. An international study of COVID-19 vaccine misinformation, published in May, found that among the most common online rumors were those alleging particular dangers of mRNA technology—that it leads, for example, to the creation of “genetically modified human beings.” The CDC has also made a point of debunking the circulating falsehood that COVID-19 vaccines can change your DNA. For a time, it looked as though the Johnson & Johnson vaccine would help address this worry. It’s based on a fairly new technology, but not as new as mRNA. However, concerns about tainted doses made at a Baltimore factory and the emergence of a very rare but serious side effect have pretty much dashed that hope. The Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine has reportedly accounted for fewer than 4 percent of doses administered in the country.

In this context, the success of the Novavax vaccine should be A1 news. The recent results confirm that it has roughly the same efficacy as the two authorized mRNA vaccines, with the added benefit of being based on an older, more familiar science. The protein-subunit approach used by Novavax was first implemented for the hepatitis B vaccine, which has been used in the U.S. since 1986. The pertussis vaccine, which is required for almost all children in U.S. public schools, is also made this way. Some of those people who have been wary of getting the mRNA vaccines may find Novavax more appealing.

The Novavax vaccine also has a substantially lower rate of side effects than the authorized mRNA vaccines. Last week’s data showed that about 40 percent of people who receive Novavax report fatigue after the second dose, as compared with 65 percent for Moderna and more than 55 percent for Pfizer. Based on the results of Novavax’s first efficacy trial in the U.K., side effects (including but not limited to fatigue) aren’t just less frequent; they’re milder too. That’s a very big deal for people on hourly wages, who already bear a disproportionate risk of getting COVID-19, and who have been less likely to get vaccinated in part because of the risk of losing days of work to post-vaccine fever, pain, or malaise. Side effects are a big barrier for COVID-vaccine acceptance. The CDC reported on Monday that, according to a survey conducted in the spring, only about half of adults under the age of 40 have gotten the vaccine or definitely intend to do so, and that, among the rest, 56 percent say they are concerned about side effects. Lower rates of adverse events are likely to be a bigger issue still for parents, when considering vaccination for their children…

======


Of course, Hawaii has both more ability and more incentive to keep potential plague-spreaders out:

Hawaii is the only state enforcing some version of a vaccine passport. It requires travelers to upload a photo or PDF of their Hawaii vaccination document or pass a pre-arrival COVID-19 test to avoid having to quarantine for 10 days.

Earlier this month, California became just the third state — behind New York and Louisiana — to offer residents a way to voluntarily display digital proof of their COVID-19 shots. None of those states requires the use of their digital verification systems to access either public or private-sector places.

By contrast, at least 18 states led by Republican governors or legislatures prohibit the creation of so-called vaccine passports or ban public entities from requiring proof of vaccination. Several of those — including Alabama, Florida, Iowa, Montana, North Dakota and Texas — also bar most businesses from denying service to those who aren’t vaccinated…

The prohibition doesn’t apply to the demands employers make on their employees. Earlier this month, a federal judge in Texas threw out a lawsuit from 117 Houston hospital employees who challenged a workplace requirement that they get vaccinated. More than 150 were later fired or resigned for not getting their shots…

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    1. 1.

      Ian R

      If that coach is telling his players that getting vaccinated is a political decision, he’s absolutely indoctrinating them with his values and opinions.

    2. 2.

      Cermet

      The Delta and/or Delta-plus variants are sweeping the world; just a matter of time before it rolls over the US. While fully immunized people will get this variant apparently it causes no (currently) direct harm to them. Guess this variant is gonna help create herd immunity the hard way for those too stupid or those unfortunate to not get vaccinated. So, the goal will be achieved one way or another but one method requires so many needless deaths. At least that is one way to ‘fix’ stupid.

    3. 3.

      YY_Sima Qian

      On 6/26 China reported 0 new domestic confirmed & 0 new domestic asymptomatic cases.

      Guangdong Province did not report any new domestic confirmed cases.

      • Guangzhou did not reported any new domestic positive cases. The city has treated 166 positive cases from the Delta variant cluster so far (including those from Zhanjiang & Foshan). To date, 91 domestic cases have recovered. All Medium Risk areas in the city have been re-designated as Low Risk.
      • Foshan did not reported any new domestic positive cases. 1 residential building remains at Medium Risk.
      • Shenzhen did not report any new domestic positive cases. 1 residential compound remains at Medium Risk.
      • Dongguan did not report any new domestic positive cases. 1 residential building & a college campus remain at Medium Risk.

      Imported Cases

      On 6/26, China reported 14 new imported confirmed cases, 21 imported asymptomatic cases:

      • Yunnan Province (locations not specified) – 4 confirmed & 1 asymptomatic cases, all Chinese nationals returning from Myanmar, via land border crossings
      • Kunming in Yunnan Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Myanmar
      • Xiamen in Fujian Province – 4 confirmed cases (1 previously asymptomatic), 2 Chinese nationals returning from the Philippines & 2 Taiwanese residents coming from Taiwan; 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from the Philippines
      • Jiangmen  in Guangdong Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Indonesia; 2 asymptomatic cases, both Chinese nationals returning from Saudi Arabia; all off flights that landed at Guangzhou
      • Foshan in Guangdong Province – 2 asymptomatic cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from France & Cambodia; both off flights that landed at Guangzhou 
      • Zhaoqing in Guangdong Province – 2 asymptomatic cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from the Philippines & Uganda, both off flights that landed at Guangzhou
      • Guangzhou in Guangdong Province – 1 asymptomatic case, 1 Chinese national returning from Uganda
      • Zhongshan in Guangdong Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Gabon, off a flight that landed at Guangzhou
      • Chengdu in Sichuan Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Dominican Republic (via Germany); 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Cambodia
      • Shanghai Municipality – 1 confirmed cases, a Chinese national returning from Israel
      • Beijing Municipality – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from the UAE; 2 asymptomatic cases, no information released
      • Tianjin Municipality – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Congo (Brazzaville) (via Paris CdG); 2 asymptomatic cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Congo (Brazzaville) & Guinea (both via Paris CdG)
      • Jiangsu Province (location not specified) – 6 asymptomatic cases, no information released

      Overall in China, 26 confirmed cases recovered, 20 asymptomatic cases were released from isolation & 2 were reclassified as confirmed cases, and 1,784 individuals were released from quarantine. Currently, there are 462 active confirmed cases in the country (386 imported), 13 in serious condition (12 imported), 471 asymptomatic cases (455 imported), 0 suspect cases. 17,908 traced contacts are currently  under quarantine.

      As of 6/26, 1,165.23M vaccine doses have been injected in Mainland China, an increase of 21.435M doses in the past 24 hrs.

      On 6/27, Hong Kong reported 6 new positive cases, 5 imported & 1 domestic (a coworker of the member of the ground staff at the airport, who tested positive on 6/25, both infected w/ the Delta Variant).

    4. 4.

      YY_Sima Qian

      Quarantine life continues. I am definitely losing sense of day/night, due to lack of sunlight, meaning I have to consciously think about what time of day it is. It is difficult to think that some people are being quarantined in this hotel for 21 or 28 days, because the communities workers have determined that their places of residence do not meet the requirements for home quarantine. There has been a steady stream of people being released from quarantine. With all areas in Guangzhou being re-designated as Low Risk, people who had been quarantined because of their travel history to the city are being released early. No such luck for me, since the last case found in Bao’an District of Shenzhen was 6/22, it takes 14 days of 0 cases for re-designation to Low Risk. I will have to serve out my centralized quarantine until 14 days after my return from Shenzhen.

      With the decrease in number of quarantined in the hotel, Wi-Fi has improved, allowing me to have daily video chats w/ my wife & daughter. Mobile signal remains very poor, however. Food is OK, but I have taken to eat only the breakfast & lunch provided by the hotel, & order delivery for dinner, instead. I did order a plate of steamed crawfish two nights ago, it was heavenly! There are 3 crawfish restaurants below the hotel, all have pretty good reviews. I plan to hit them all. I fear I will gain a couple of kilos by the time I get out of here.

    5. 5.

      Brachiator

      Some of those people who have been wary of getting the mRNA vaccines may find Novavax more appealing.

      This is great news, but probably won’t make a difference to Anti-vaxxers and vaccine hesitant individuals, who will always find a reason to reject a vaccine.

    6. 6.

      Anne Laurie

      @YY_Sima Qian: Quarantine life continues. I am definitely losing sense of day/night, due to lack of sunlight, meaning I have to consciously think about what time of day it is.

      You’ve probably already considered this, but would you be allowed to install a timer that would raise or dim the room lighting to correspond to ‘daytime’?

      Not as your sole source of light, of course… but as someone happiest living a ‘third shift’ life, I have read about other time-shifted workers who use ambient lighting to remind themselves about the day/night differential.  If only so they don’t accidentally wake their outside contacts by calling them at 3am instead of 3pm!

    8. 8.

      Baud

      Wisconsin has been on a good electoral track lately. I hope they continue that next year in the Senate election.

      @WereBear

      Culture always wins out because it’s more fundamental.

    9. 9.

      stacib

      @Brachiator: I have shared before about my neighbor who was vaccine hesitant.  I don’t know why – she’s not generally the conspiracy type of person, but getting the shot scared her.  Even those of us on the block, who initially thought we would hold out, couldn’t convince her to go.  This was in early March.  She has now been in the hospital for five weeks, tomorrow being the beginning of week number six with Covid.  She was in intensive care for almost three weeks.  I’ve tried to use this as a cautionary warning to my other friends who won’t get vaccinated.  This shit is serious, and convincing them that because you haven’t gotten it before, doesn’t mean you won’t get it now or later is difficult.

    10. 10.

      Ken

      Last night, Major Major Major Major linked to a twitter explainer about the Israeli numbers.  Warning: algebra.

      Short version:  The 50% is to be expected given the percentage vaccinated, and will keep going up as more are vaccinated.  The endpoint is that in a 100% vaccinated population, 100% of people who get COVID will be vaccinated.  (My own addition: And there will be three of them a day, versus three thousand.)

    11. 11.

      Amir Khalid

      Malaysia’s Director-General of Heath Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah reports 5,586 new Covid-19 cases today in his media statement, for a cumulative reported total of 734,048 cases. He also reports 60 new deaths today, for a cumulative total of 4,944 deaths — 0.67% of the cumulative reported total, 0.74% of resolved cases.

      There are currently 61,395 active and contagious cases; 886 are in ICU, 446 of them intubated. Meanwhile, 4,777 more patients have recovered, for a cumulative total of 667,709 patients recovered – 90.96% of the cumulative reported total.

      17 new clusters were reported today. Of the cumulative total of 2,772 clusters, 874 clusters are still active; 1,898 clusters are now inactive.

      5,583 new cases today are local infections. Selangor reports 2,211 local cases: 387 in clusters, 1,254 close-contact screenings, and 570 other screenings. Kuala Lumpur reports 626 local cases: 233 in clusters, 224 close-contact screenings, and 169 other screenings.

      Sarawak reports 513 cases: 127 in clusters, 322 close-contact screenings, and 64 other screenings. Negeri Sembilan reports 501 cases: 104 in clusters, 244 close-contact screenings, and 153 other screenings.

      Melaka reports 380 cases: 307 in clusters, 51 close-contact screenings, and 22 other screenings. Johor reports 312 cases: 192 in clusters, 70 close-contact screenings, and 50 other screenings.

      Perak reports 229 cases: 190 in clusters, 26 close-contact screenings, and 13 other screenings.

      Sabah reports 190 cases: 57 in clusters, 75 close-contact screenings, and 58 other screenings. Penang reports 138 cases: 68 in clusters, 18 close-contact screenings, and 52 other screenings. Kelantan reports 133 cases: 57 in clusters, 61 close-contact screenings, and 15 other screenings. Kedah reports 129 cases: 33 in clusters, 72 close-contact screenings, and 24 other screenings. Pahang reports 118 cases: 74 in clusters, 26 close-contact screenings, and 18 other screenings.

      Labuan reports 83 cases: two in clusters, 46 close-contact screenings, and 35 other screenings. Terengganu reports 16 cases: 13 close-contact screenings and three other screenings. Putrajaya reports four cases: three close-contact screenings and one other screening. Perlis reports no new cases today.

      Three new cases today are imported: two in Kuala Lumpur, one in Selangor.

    12. 12.

      Matt McIrvin

      Yeah, I doubt Novavax will have much effect on vaccine reluctance– the antivax rants I’ve seen tend to mix up characteristics of the existing vaccines willy-nilly. It’s not as if these people understand the physical properties on what they’d be getting.

      My current worry is that Delta is making people spread fatalistic rumors about breakthrough infections that will make them less eager to get vaccinated when it should be making them more eager. Just saw someone on Twitter mashing a bunch of confused ideas together to conclude that 100% of people will get infected and 50% of vaccinated will have organ damage.

    14. 14.

      Starfish

      You are never going to convince the hardcore anti-vaxxers which is about 10% of all anti-vaxxers. You can convince the vaccine hesitant people if you are compassionate and listen to their nonsense for a little. That is tough for me because I am a judgmental person, but I am trying.

      There was some anti-vaxxer responding to some journalist in Mississippi, and his daughter posted from his Twitter account that he died of COVID. The journalist was sad that this person had engaged with him and was not convinced to take this seriously.

      I think we still have a lot of people without convenient access.

      For example, my one friend who is not vaccinated has three children, and one of them is still not quite old enough to be vaccinated. She wants everyone to be done at the same time which is easier than carting people back and forth for vaccinations.

      Comparing any vaccine to the pertussis vaccine is not great because the pertussis vaccine is one that has slightly less efficacy than the others and slightly more side effects than the others.

      Novavax does not have the refrigeration requirements of all the vaccines, so delivering it to people will be much easier.

      The number of vaccines that had to be discarded due to improper refrigeration was a lot. Hopefully, we can waste fewer doses once this one is out there.

    15. 15.

      NotMax

      FYI.

      The Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus is expected to double every two weeks, and will likely become the dominant variant in the islands in about a month or so, according to Hawai‘i Department of Health State Laboratories Division Administrator Dr. Edward Desmond.

      The information was based on a sampling released this week, and shared during a Department of Health press briefing on Friday. It also comes amid news that the Delta variant is now present in all four major counties within the state.

      On Thursday, a molecular biologist in charge of genome sequencing for the state reported a batch of 45 results came back with confirmation of nine additional Delta variant cases in the islands in just one week, bringing the state’s total to 13 cases. That’s a positivity rate for the SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.617.2 of around 18%. Source

    16. 16.

      germy

      Everyone freaking out over vaxed people getting the Delta variant: The key is that testing positive isn't the same as being hospitalized or dying. It's not even the same as having symptoms. The vaccine prevents new occurrences from getting bad, and it seems to be doing that.

      — The Rude Pundit (@rudepundit) June 26, 2021

    17. 17.

      YY_Sima Qian

      Just heard that a colleague of mine in Shenzhen has been placed under centralized quarantine there, the reason being he traveled on the same high speed train as a traced close contact back on 6/18, & everyone on the train has been deemed as F2 close contact. He is to be under centralized quarantine for 14 days.

      These measures make zero sense on a number of levels:

      1. No effort at epidemiological investigation has been made by Shenzhen’s health authorities, every passenger on the same train has been classified as F2 close contact & sent to centralized quarantine, unprecedented I think. It was a F1 close contact that traveled on the train, not a positive case.
      2. My colleague was on the train 10 days ago, he has been living and working normally since then. He is placed under centralized quarantine for 14 days from today, not 14 days from his travel on the train. However, his family and coworkers still have freedom of movement.

      His circumstance is similar to mine, quarantined in a business hotel dedicated for the purpose, 3 meals provided / day, can order delivery (though more limited choices). Unfortunately, the windows in his room are also boarded up, shutting out all access to sunlight. Apparently, he too is staying on a low floor. This is inhumane!

      Through the more than dozen localized outbreaks in China since the 1st wave, responses have largely been driven by science & coherent (if very cautious) risk analysis. There were a couple of exceptions, as when Xinjiang authorities locked down the entire “Autonomous” Region (twice the size of Texas) during the outbreak in its capital Ûrumqi, or when Wangkui County Heilongjiang Province continued w/ lock down for a month after the last Medium Risk area was re-designated as Low Risk. Now, ahead of the Centennial anniversary of the founding of the CCP (on 7/1), all local authorities are operating at maximum paranoia.

    18. 18.

      Matt McIrvin

      @germy: The big unanswered question everyone is asking is how many of these vaccinated people will end up with long COVID, since these symptoms can creep up on people who had mild cases, and there are scary reports of some huge fraction of people who got asymptomatically infected having invisible long-term damage.

      Certainly, though, avoiding serious enough disease to go to the hospital is good.

    20. 20.

      different-church-lady

      Keeping the public alive and healthy is now “politics” for no other reason than we had a selfish idiot for president.

    21. 21.

      Robert Sneddon

      @germy: An epidemic like this is statistical — being vaccinated vastly reduces someone’s chances of catching the disease, spreading the disease, of suffering severe effects from the disease, of suffering long-term from the infection, of dying from it. For some people the disease will still end up being unpleasant through bad to fatal even if they’re ‘fully’ vaccinated. The odds of all those things happening to an individual go way down if they’re vaccinated but no-one knows which individuals in the population will suffer the worst until it happens to them. It’s statistical.

    22. 22.

      tom

      Will Ron Johnson have a news conference with the friends and loved ones of the 600,000+ Americans who have died of COVID? With the millions who were seriously sickened? With those are dealing with long-term debilitating effects from COVID infections?

    23. 23.

      Matt McIrvin

      @germy: Probably! I’m also hoping that once a pediatric vaccine is approved, lots of school districts at least in more liberal areas will require vaccination for K-12 students, and that combined with college mandates will drive the total fraction of vaccinated much higher than the ceiling it’s hit now.

      But it won’t solve the problem in the least-vaccinated parts of the US because their wingnut governments will forbid mandates.

    26. 26.

      Matt McIrvin

      @germy: …The other thing that’s almost certainly going to happen is that the rules against mixing different vaccine types will go away (since it’s becoming increasingly clear that it doesn’t really matter), which will make the logistics somewhat easier.

      I wouldn’t be surprised if Novavax-style protein-subunit vaccines become the dominant variety over the long run. Heard about military-sponsored research into vaccines that put spikes from different COVID variants on the same nanoparticle, so you get broader protection.

    27. 27.

      Robert Sneddon

      @germy: ​
        Booster vaccinations are likely but at the moment the science hasn’t been done to say how much they will help or how they should be carried out.

      The University of Southampton is the program leader for a booster evaluation trial going on here in the UK. They’re looking at three possible protocols, double-blinding the trial volunteers with a non-COVID19 vaccine (one used against meningococcus, I think). They’re administering a single vaccination of the recipient’s original formulation (for the UK that will be either AstraZeneca or Pfizer), a half-dose of the same vaccine to stretch out stocks and the third option is a single full dose of a different vaccine. This third option will also include some not-yet-approved vaccines such as Novavax since it’s thought they will get approval soon anyway.

      The preliminary results of this trial are expected some time in September although monitoring of trial volunteers will continue into next summer. Any decision on a booster campaign will be made promptly as the authorities would like to combine this booster jab into the annual influenza vaccination program that usually starts in October here in the UK.

      One thing about any booster vaccination program decided on by the richer nations is that it will cut into the number of doses being distributed for first vaccinations in poorer parts of the world under the Covax program. Saying that there’s no way any politician can stand up in front of their own national population and say that prioritising the people of other nations is more important than supplying these booster shots if it’s shown they are effective at reducing infections and deaths here at home.

    28. 28.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Ken: It’s a good explanation of the principle, but it vastly exaggerates the fraction of Israelis who have been fully vaccinated. The real percentage seems to be somewhere in the high fifties (I’ve found varying estimates). They got up to high numbers early on but hit a hard ceiling of vaccine reluctance.

      So the base-rate effect here is not as extreme as the tweets imply. However, I don’t have a clear sense of how many of the unvaccinated are adults.

    29. 29.

      artem1s

      If universities won’t require it for the safety of their students & employees, maybe they could at least do it to protect their most prized asset – college football games. Remember how many games & bowls were lost last year? Do we want that again? 2/

      He’s making a valid point here but not the one that will really resonate with football fans.  The Big Ten Conference and the NCAA spent an entire year changing their rules so Ohio State would still be eligible for bowl play. Some of their games got canceled because their players were positive, some because the other team was. Granted they won the games they got to play and so had a winning conference record. But the conference was so desperate to get their big TV draw team/s into the bowls, that the small teams that met the requirements and played MORE games were effectively penalized for successfully keeping their students uninflected.

      NCAA should stick to their guns on cancelations and quarantining. If a red state governor doesn’t mandate for state universities – their students have to test and quarantine – teams and players. If a state does mandate, they don’t have to worry about losing players or missing games.

      If you want students, parents and fans to be outraged at vaccine hesitancy ruining their season, tell them that the NCAA is fixing the playoff so their cross state rival will get to go to a bowl and they won’t. They will demand the NCAA mandate vaccines in their own schools if they believe their opponents might not be able to field their best team. If he thought he could gain an advantage by having just one high profile player on the other team get benched for a big game or a series of games, Bill Belichik would do it in a heartbeat. That’s the strategic message about vaccinations you want to push out to college coaches and Presidents = and the professional teams where these kids hope to get drafted.  Do you (or your agent) want to ensure your draft placement? Demand the NCAA make your fellow students AND daft teammates and coaches get vaccinated.

    30. 30.

      Matt McIrvin

      …There do seem to be a lot of non-experts jumping to the alarming conclusion that some large fraction of vaccinated people must be asymptomatic spreaders of Delta, and this is what’s driving the new outbreaks.

      And I’m not convinced that’s true. Some could be. But Delta also seems to be so much more transmissible that you could explain it just by Delta ripping through the residual fraction of unvaccinated in highly-vaccinated areas, since the R value got jacked up enough that the existing contacts between unvaxxed people are now enough to sustain an outbreak, when they were not before. Some mild or asymptomatic infection then spills over from that wave into the vaccinated.

    31. 31.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Matt McIrvin: (I should add that Ely does estimate that about 83% of Israeli adults are fully vaccinated–Israel has a considerably younger population than the US, I guess, which is skewing my intuitions.)

    32. 32.

      LiminalOwl

      @WereBear: My spouse(the Thin Black Duke) is perpetually amazed at this with respect to plus-szed women’s clothing. It was especially notable when a chain I liked was closed by the new owners; they sold both plus and regular clothing in good colors and styles at reasonable prices, and according to business news reports the new owners felt that the fat-women clientele had a negative impact on their brand.

      And, on an entirely different note, I will be buying a Flopping Fish for my cats.

