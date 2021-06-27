No, because nobody wants you. pic.twitter.com/mXZvYeCRCC — Ad Rock is Shedding Spike Protein?? (@Adenovir) June 24, 2021





The United States is now averaging 279 deaths per day from coronavirus, the lowest seven-day average since the pandemic began, according to data from @CNN and Johns Hopkins University. — Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) June 26, 2021

WHO: Delta variant is 'most transmissible' identified so far. Covid variant first detected in India is now spreading in at least 85 countries https://t.co/bCguZH1Ubj — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) June 26, 2021

Resolving this lies with a very small number of countries essentially those in the G7 & G20. The unwillingness to invest globally at risk & at scale in June 2020 led to the lack of current capacity. June 2020 was best time. June 2021 the next best time. — Jeremy Farrar (@JeremyFarrar) June 25, 2021

Countries where the Delta variant has become dominant.

A sharp rise in cases.

In Russia and Indonesia, where vaccination rates are low, 14% and 9%, respectively, also a spike in fatalities. pic.twitter.com/8omOCq6NIY — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) June 26, 2021

India COVID-19 cases rise by 50,040 amid concern about Delta variant https://t.co/QwWyrRg17c pic.twitter.com/vIHzLpIASQ — Reuters (@Reuters) June 27, 2021

Covid-19: Crowds flee Dhaka ahead of strict Bangladesh lockdown https://t.co/iZ1x3hlYi0 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) June 26, 2021

… Lockdown measures were set to end on Monday. But Muhyiddin said they will not be eased until daily cases fell below 4,000, Bernama said. Malaysia reported 5,803 cases on Saturday.

Faced with a sharp rise in coronavirus cases, the Thai capital has announced a ban on indoor dining and gatherings of more than 20 people,The measures will remain for 30 days. https://t.co/EHQNH8xavY — The Associated Press (@AP) June 27, 2021

New Zealand extends COVID-19 alert level in capital https://t.co/roDQkQ5AwR pic.twitter.com/lKYsXWU3qN — Reuters (@Reuters) June 27, 2021

Masks are on again in Israel: The country is reinstituting Covid restrictions as the delta variant fuels a new surge. 90% of cases are the result of delta variant, which is rapidly spreading throughout the country https://t.co/GGeDq6SYhf — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) June 26, 2021

And they were all asymptomatic. The vaccines work. Get vaccinated. https://t.co/uduU7yhDY6 — Ed MD (@notdred) June 26, 2021

An important correction on the Israel story. Half of “adults” infected in Israel were fully vaxxed, not half of all cases. About half of the total infections were kids. Means about 25% of infections were in fully vaxxed, and most if not all were reportedly asymptomatic infections pic.twitter.com/mFFgH5mOEz — Scott Gottlieb, MD (@ScottGottliebMD) June 26, 2021

Russia is hosting Euro 2020 matches but the alarm is being sounded about a new wave of coronavirus https://t.co/KnY57QpTCS pic.twitter.com/KSRMprtm9A — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) June 26, 2021

And St Petersburg is a Euro Cup site partly because these lies made their Covid numbers sound better—and Russia promised to put far more fans in the seats than elsewhere despite the incredibly low vaccination rate. — Mig Greengard (@chessninja) June 26, 2021

The U.K. has recorded its most new coronavirus infections since early February as authorities ran a “grab a jab” initiative. Hundreds of walk-in vaccination sites, including at stadiums and shopping centers, opened in England over the weekend. https://t.co/dnDhAqLSpF — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) June 26, 2021

NEW: Colombia reports 33,594 new coronavirus cases, the biggest one-day increase on record, and 693 new deaths — BNO Newsroom (@BNODesk) June 26, 2021

Aside from the fact that viruses don't "leak" from buildings, the wrongheaded concept of a "lab leak hypothesis" is nothing more than junk science. A hypothesis requires data. @profvrr highlights a new critique of has-been science writer Nicholas Wade's take on a "leaky lab" https://t.co/oLV2SbskL1 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) June 25, 2021

… In the meantime, the true scandal of the COVID years continues to unfold. It’s not breathless speculation on the origins of the virus, but rather that the United States and many other nations failed to prepare for the pandemic. Everywhere but China had months to anticipate its arrival, come up with strategies to limit transmission, and to ready their public health and medical systems to take care of those who did get sick. Six hundred thousand dead in the US and nearly 4 million worldwide are the brutal measure of that failure—and a reminder. It was human errors and choices that enabled a virus of still-uncertain origin to spark a global disaster.

Interesting thread from @kakape about misinformation. And I too prefer @scheufele's term "community immunity" to "herd immunity." 1, we're not cattle. 2, community does a better job explaining how location specific immunity may be.

(hi, Dietram!) https://t.co/8Sjv9wCEJT — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) June 26, 2021

Revisiting w/ chart: Reactivation of Epstein-Barr virus may underlie long Covid. Scientists say EBV—which is latent in most people—is revived by inflammatory responses to coronavirus infection. This may explain long COVID symptoms—fatigue, brain fog, etc https://t.co/oAL8B7Tj1x — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) June 26, 2021

Really interesting take from @hildabast.

"Among several wonderful options, the more old-school vaccine from Novavax combines ease of manufacture with high efficacy and lower side effects. For the moment, it’s the best COVID-19 vaccine we have." https://t.co/uXMhl43qp6 — Dr. Claire Standley (@ClaireJStandley) June 24, 2021



IMO, this argument gives too much weight to the ‘reasoning’ of anti-vaxxers, but…

… These other, non-mRNA vaccines have been widely used throughout the world—and some could still make an important difference in the U.S. Although the U.S. has plenty of doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines available right now, demand for them has cratered. The Washington Post reports that in 10 states, fewer than 35 percent of American adults have been vaccinated. An international study of COVID-19 vaccine misinformation, published in May, found that among the most common online rumors were those alleging particular dangers of mRNA technology—that it leads, for example, to the creation of “genetically modified human beings.” The CDC has also made a point of debunking the circulating falsehood that COVID-19 vaccines can change your DNA. For a time, it looked as though the Johnson & Johnson vaccine would help address this worry. It’s based on a fairly new technology, but not as new as mRNA. However, concerns about tainted doses made at a Baltimore factory and the emergence of a very rare but serious side effect have pretty much dashed that hope. The Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine has reportedly accounted for fewer than 4 percent of doses administered in the country. In this context, the success of the Novavax vaccine should be A1 news. The recent results confirm that it has roughly the same efficacy as the two authorized mRNA vaccines, with the added benefit of being based on an older, more familiar science. The protein-subunit approach used by Novavax was first implemented for the hepatitis B vaccine, which has been used in the U.S. since 1986. The pertussis vaccine, which is required for almost all children in U.S. public schools, is also made this way. Some of those people who have been wary of getting the mRNA vaccines may find Novavax more appealing. The Novavax vaccine also has a substantially lower rate of side effects than the authorized mRNA vaccines. Last week’s data showed that about 40 percent of people who receive Novavax report fatigue after the second dose, as compared with 65 percent for Moderna and more than 55 percent for Pfizer. Based on the results of Novavax’s first efficacy trial in the U.K., side effects (including but not limited to fatigue) aren’t just less frequent; they’re milder too. That’s a very big deal for people on hourly wages, who already bear a disproportionate risk of getting COVID-19, and who have been less likely to get vaccinated in part because of the risk of losing days of work to post-vaccine fever, pain, or malaise. Side effects are a big barrier for COVID-vaccine acceptance. The CDC reported on Monday that, according to a survey conducted in the spring, only about half of adults under the age of 40 have gotten the vaccine or definitely intend to do so, and that, among the rest, 56 percent say they are concerned about side effects. Lower rates of adverse events are likely to be a bigger issue still for parents, when considering vaccination for their children…

Despite talk of vaccine passports, only one state in the U.S. is enforcing a version of it. By @DavidALieb. https://t.co/jtHL4DWkP1 — The Associated Press (@AP) June 26, 2021



Of course, Hawaii has both more ability and more incentive to keep potential plague-spreaders out:

… Hawaii is the only state enforcing some version of a vaccine passport. It requires travelers to upload a photo or PDF of their Hawaii vaccination document or pass a pre-arrival COVID-19 test to avoid having to quarantine for 10 days. Earlier this month, California became just the third state — behind New York and Louisiana — to offer residents a way to voluntarily display digital proof of their COVID-19 shots. None of those states requires the use of their digital verification systems to access either public or private-sector places. By contrast, at least 18 states led by Republican governors or legislatures prohibit the creation of so-called vaccine passports or ban public entities from requiring proof of vaccination. Several of those — including Alabama, Florida, Iowa, Montana, North Dakota and Texas — also bar most businesses from denying service to those who aren’t vaccinated… The prohibition doesn’t apply to the demands employers make on their employees. Earlier this month, a federal judge in Texas threw out a lawsuit from 117 Houston hospital employees who challenged a workplace requirement that they get vaccinated. More than 150 were later fired or resigned for not getting their shots…

Inbox: U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) will hold a press conference on Monday in Milwaukee with families from across the country who will share their experiences regarding adverse reactions to Covid-19 vaccines and how the medical community has repeatedly ignored their concerns. — Niels Lesniewski (@nielslesniewski) June 25, 2021

if you’re wondering why the plague wiped out so many people in the fourteenth century it’s because people didn’t understand science and were weird. if you’re wondering why unvaccinated people are contracting the delta plus variant of covid the answer is also that. — World Famous Art Thief (@CalmSporting) June 26, 2021

I wonder how much of the lag for under 30 is just another manifestation of young people’s greater likelihood of not doing preventative care, like getting health insurance before they start getting ill, not doing basic medical treatment even when they have good health coverage etc https://t.co/jc17zfh0O2 — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) June 22, 2021

Two unvaccinated players led to an outbreak. Imagine what college classrooms and dorms (with no more mask/distancing requirements) will do this fall at universities that don’t require vaccines. 1/ https://t.co/UHgwNWbjJ4 — Chip Stewart (@MediaLawProf) June 26, 2021

NC State out of the CWS is tragically avoidable, but here's the leadership that put them in this position. Let's be clear — getting vaccinated is not a *political* decision, it's a *public health* one. And if you run an organization, it's a critical onehttps://t.co/CQwYH9Qwkn pic.twitter.com/sWQ5rewJri — Evan Donovan (@EvanDonovan) June 26, 2021