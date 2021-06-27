Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Bill Barr Tells All Or Maybe Not

Bill Barr Tells All Or Maybe Not

by | 162 Comments

Open Threads

A need has been expressed for more general threads on Sunday morning. And the Atlantic obliges with subject matter. I haven’t read it yet, but some of the commentary is hilarious.

But of course it’s no laughing matter how Barr contributed to the destruction TFG wrought, even if now he assures us he was keeping him from worse. Wink, wink.

It’s the requisite apology tour before Barr takes up his post at the Heritage Foundation or whatever democracy-undermining place he winds up at.

And this is your Sunday morning political and whatever that’s not garden open thread.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    162 Comments

    2.

      MattF

      Well, bearing in mind that Barr is an enemy of the people, and an evil SOB, the article is evidence that he did the right thing here. Along with McConnell, who was (correctly) concerned about the possibility that Trump’s bullshit would produce D wins in the Senate races in Georgia.

    3.

      Mike in NC

      After Rudy gets booted from the legal profession, they need to do the same to Bill Barr and every other dirtbag who worked in the Orange Clown’s Russian White House. He was merely trying to find somebody as toxic as his mentor Roy Cohn.

    5.

      debbie

      🤣

      “You know, you only have five weeks, Mr. President, after an election to make legal challenges,” Barr said. “This would have taken a crackerjack team with a really coherent and disciplined strategy. Instead, you have a clown show. No self-respecting lawyer is going anywhere near it. It’s just a joke. That’s why you are where you are.”

      Interestingly, Trump didn’t argue when Barr told him that his “clown show” legal team had wasted time. In fact, he said, “You may be right about that.”

    7.

      germy

      WELLINGTON, Ohio (AP) – Former President Donald Trump reprised his election grievances and baseless claims of fraud as he returned to the rally stage Saturday, holding his first campaign-style event since leaving the White House.

      “This was the scam of the century and this was the crime of the century,” Trump told a crowd of thousands at Ohio’s Lorain County Fairgrounds, not far from Cleveland, where he began making good on his pledge to exact revenge on those who voted for his historic second impeachment.

      The event was held to support Max Miller, a former White House aide who is challenging Republican Rep. Anthony Gonzalez for his congressional seat. Gonzalez was one of 10 GOP House members who voted to impeach Trump for his role in inciting the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol building. Trump has vowed to back those who run against them.

      And while he praised Miller as an “incredible patriot” and a “great guy” who “loves the people of Ohio,” Trump spent much of the rally fixating on the 2020 election, which he insists he won, even though top state and local election officials, his own attorney general and numerous judges, including some he appointed, have said there is no evidence of the mass voter fraud he alleges took place.

      Trump has been consumed with ongoing efforts to overturn the results in various states, and has even publicly entertained the idea that he could somehow be reinstated into office, even though no legal or constitutional basis for doing so exists.

      “The 2020 presidential election was rigged,” he told the crowd, which at one point broke into a “Trump won!” chant. “We won that election in a landslide.” In reality, President Joe Biden’s victory was thoroughly validated by the officials who reported finding no systemic fraud.

      Saturday’s focus on the election lies of 2020 began even before Trump arrived. The pre-show included a PowerPoint-style presentation by a man who claims an algorithm was used to manipulate the election results. And Mike Lindell, the My Pillow founder-turned-conspiracy theorist who has spent millions trying to prove the election was stolen, was hailed as a hero by some in the crowd, who chanted his name and jockeyed for photos as he milled around.

      When Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a far-right Republican from Georgia known for her incendiary rhetoric, asked the crowd who their president is, they boomed loudly, “Trump!”

      “President Trump is my president, too” she said.

      The event had many of the trappings of the rallies Trump held as a candidate and as president. There was the eclectic playlist, the same stage design, and many familiar volunteers. Trump even reprised his performance of “The Snake,” a song he has used as an allegory for illegal immigration, and the crowd chanted “Lock her up” at the mention of Hillary Clinton, the Democrat he defeated in 2016 But gone was the grand entrance using Air Force Once as a backdrop, and the pomp that surrounds any sitting president.

      Still, traffic through the afternoon was backed up from the fairgrounds into town, where pro-Trump signs dotted residents’ lawns. On street corners, vendors sold “Trump 2024” flags and other merchandise as supporters arrived.

      “I just love him,” said Karen Barnett, 60, who drove from Dayton, Ohio and arrived at the fairgrounds around 3 a.m. after hopping in her car with “no sleep, nothing” when she heard the line was growing.

      The rally, held five months after Trump left office under a cloud of violence, marks the beginning of a new, more public phase of his post-presidency. After spending much of his time behind closed doors building a political operation and fuming about the last election, Trump is planning a flurry of public appearances in the coming weeks. He’ll hold another rally in Florida over the July Fourth weekend unattached to a midterm candidate and will travel to the southern border in the coming week to protest Biden’s immigration policies.

      The rally came as Trump, who has continued to tease the possibility that he will mount a comeback run for the White House in 2024, faces immediate legal jeopardy. Manhattan prosecutors informed his company Thursday that it could soon face criminal charges stemming from a wide-ranging investigation into the former president’s business dealings. The New York Times, citing sources familiar with the matter, reported that charges could be filed against the Trump Organization within days. Trump has denounced the investigations as nothing more than a “witch hunt” aimed at damaging him politically.

      Although Trump remains a deeply polarizing figure, he is extremely popular with the Republican base, and candidates have flocked to his homes in Florida and New Jersey seeking his endorsement as he has tried to position himself as his party’s kingmaker.

      Trump has said he is committed to helping Republicans regain control of Congress in next year’s midterm elections. But his efforts to support – and recruit – candidates to challenge incumbent Republicans who have crossed him put him at odds with other Republican leaders who have been trying to unify the party after a brutal year in which they lost control of the White House and failed to gain control of either chamber of Congress.

      So far, nine of the 10 House Republicans who voted for Trump’s impeachment have drawn primary challengers. And Trump has offered to support anyone who steps forward to challenge the remaining candidate, Rep. John Katko of New York, syracuse.com reported.

      Gonzalez, a former college and professional football player, has stood by his impeachment vote in the face of fierce criticism from his party’s conservative wing, including his censure by the Ohio Republican Party. Miller, in opening remarks, labeled him an “anti-Trumper” who had betrayed Trump, the Republican Party and his district with his vote.

      Trump’s rallies have been instrumental to his politics since he launched his 2016 campaign. The former reality star is energized by performing in front of his audiences and often test-drives new material and talking points to see how they resonate with the crowd. His political operation also uses the events to collect critical voter contact information from attendees and as fundraising tools.

      And they have spawned a group of hardcore fans who traveled the country, attending dozens of rallies, often camping out overnight to snag prime spots. Some of those supporters began lining up outside the venue early in the week as they reunited for the event.

      Others were attending their first rallies, having felt compelled to turn out in the election’s aftermath.

      They included Chris Laskowski, 55, who lives in Medina, Ohio. “We miss him,” she said. “I think they robbed him of the election and he’s still our president.”

      She wasn’t alone.

      “He’ll be back in August,” predicted Peggy Johnson, 60, who had traveled from Michigan to attend what she said was her seventh Trump rally. “He actually is president now.”

    9.

      Wag

      That was an interesting quick read. I do not doubt the veracity of any of it. Barr righty kept this head down and his mouth shut during the entire transition. Would I have preferred that he be out on every cable network shouting that TFG was trying to steal the election? Absolutely. Am I glad that he, by all appearances, slow rolled TFG’s attempts to overturn the election? Again, absolutely. Not a hero, but in this single instance, not a villain.

      And yes, Barr was a villain for much of his time in office.

    11.

      ian

      Barr told me that Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell had been urging him to speak out since mid-November. Publicly, McConnell had said nothing to criticize Trump’s allegations,

      Profile in courage, that gravedigger of democracy.

      Reply
    14.

      Baud

      Is “even the odious Bill Barr says the election was legitimate” the equivalent of “even the liberal New York Times yadda yadda yadda“?

      Reply
    16.

      Geminid

      I never thought Barr had any particular loyalty to trump. Barr spent decades advancing the interests of wealthy conservatives like those backing the Federalist Society. He took the AG job to advance their interests. For Barr, trump was a means to an end.

    17.

      MattF

      @debbie: The ‘he’s boring’ response is more significant than it looks. ‘Boredom’ here is probably a sign of repressed hostility.

      Reply
    18.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @JPL:

      So McConnell sought help from Barr for political reasons. Nothing to see here.

      And Barr obliged him. Move along, move along.

    19.

      A

      Classic reputation laundering at its finest. The only consolation is that it will taken his fat carcass eternity to burn in hell.

    21.

      UncleEbeneezer

      Critical Race Theory is a relatively new analytical approach to describing the reality of systemic racism. But Black observers (and some honest white ones) have been describing the systemic evil of white American (and European) racism in bracing ways for hundreds of years. I have found pungent quotes describing the damage to white people caused by racism from the 15th century and in every century since.

      James Baldwin saw it in 1963. This is from The Fire Next Time: “It is not permissible that the authors of devastation should also be innocent. It is the innocence which constitutes the crime.”

      Ta-Nehisi Coates saw it in 2015. This is from Between the World and Me: “The mettle that it takes to look away from the horror of our prison system, from police forces transformed into armies, from the long war against the Black body, is not forged overnight. This is the practiced habit of jabbing out one’s eyes and forgetting the work of one’s hands.”

      The next time you see angry white mobs storming school board meetings, and legislators banning the teaching of Critical Race Theory, just picture people jabbing their own eyes out so they can feel better about what they have made themselves unable to see.

      Reply
    23.

      JPL

      @Wag: The article was “bullshit”, because it tried to portray Barr as someone who did the right thing.    Politics was not suppose to influence the justice department,  but it did.

    26.

      Geminid

      @germy: Anthony Gonzales won’t just roll over. Max Miller will have to fight for that nomination, trump’s endorsement notwithstanding.

      Miller will try to make the contest about trump. Gonzales will try to make it about Miller: a rich kid who stayed in trouble with the law, a carpetbagger from Shaker Heights who spends more time in Florida than his new home.

      Reply
    27.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      “While I disagree with her on many things, Ivy League educated WASP scion of Connecticut old money agrees with me that the real problem in American society is liberal authoritarian elite tendencies to criticize the earnest, if somewhat misguided, feelings of hard working Americans from non-elite places. Compared to that, the inclinations of the Trump Administration to bust some reads and shoot protestors is an understandable correction.”

      by Glenn Greenwald

    28.

      Wag

      @JPL:   I agree that for the vast majority of his time at Justice, Barr worked to advance the political goals of TFG, he was, and is, reprehensible. On this one issues I’m glad he put country before Trump.

    34.

      Geminid

      @Wag: Barr may have put the county’s interest before trump’s. But that may have been a secondary consideration. Barr may just have concluded that he and his wealthy masters had gotten their use out of trump, and trump was now a liability.

      Reply
    35.

      JPL

      Next month The Atlantic will have an article praising Ivanka for preventing trump from acting on his worse impulses.

    36.

      Uncle Cosmo

      @germy: Don’t look now, but your post is about 12 paragraphs past fair use, and unless you can show the front-pagers permission from the source, needs to be deleted – or drastically shortened, with a link to the source.

    41.

      UncleEbeneezer

      We can be honest about the fact that Barr is a complete, power-hungry, authoritarian piece of shit, who still might have done the right thing in this instance (if only for selfish reasons).  Both of these things can be true at the same time.  I can still hate the fucker with the heat of a billion suns but be glad that he didn’t actively get on board with the Big Lie.

    43.

      Kay

      We were lucky last time. There were (barely) enough state officials who upheld their oaths and did their jobs and Biden won by enough states that the Trump Administration and the conservative movement couldn’t fight and win a 5 front war in 5 weeks, and they knew it.  We won’t be that lucky again. The state election administration and adjudication and decision making structure have already changed from 2020- Republicans have now passed state laws to tighten it up and make it easier to steal the next one.

      IMO, the biggest mistake we could make was to look at what was a near-miraculous save as “the system worked”. None of it worked. What rescued the failure was individuals, mostly at the state level, who wouldn’t violate their oaths.

    44.

      germy

      Last November, @LeaderMcConnell pleaded with Barr to publicly shoot down Trump's claims of election fraud.

      “Look, we need the president in Georgia,” he told Barr, “and so we cannot be frontally attacking him right now…You are really the only one who can do it.”

      — Jonathan Karl (@jonkarl) June 27, 2021

      Profiles in courage.

    47.

      sdhays

      @Baud: That’s actually no longer 100% true (or, at least, that’s what it seems from the last 3 elections). There is a big chunk of voters who are disgustingly “inspired” but Dump, and Dump alone. They showed up in greater numbers than expected in 2016, didn’t show up in 2018 (thus handing the Democrats the House), and then really showed up in 2020 but were fortunately still not a majority in a majority of states.

      2022 will test these voters, but if they’re growing tired of the man who activated them in the first place, many of them very well may just go back to not voting.

    49.

      Kay

      “June 25, 2021

      WASHINGTON — The Republican-controlled State Legislature in Arizona voted Thursday to revoke the Democratic secretary of state’s legal authority in election-related lawsuits, handing that power instead to the Republican attorney general.”

      We’ll only get lucky once. 

    51.

      Mary G

      I don’t care what Bill Barr did after it became apparent that TFG was going to lose the 2020 election. He knew he would get no “Get Out of Jail Free” card, so he cynically got off the dead horse and started this rehab of his reputation. No sale. He’s just the one minion who dumped TFG before he dumped them.

      Fucking over Mueller and his investigation makes him dead to me. He could save a plane full of Boy Scouts and nuns from a fiery crash and he would still be garbage.

    59.

      Amir Khalid

      I wonder why it took these people until now to turn on TFG, andwhy are doing it so discreetly.. He’s been toxic for the Republican party for years. Now he’s trying to turn the party into his personal cult, sowing division in its ranks between those for him and those against. Right now he is the greatest danger to the party, and Republicans are treating him like an honoured leader.

    60.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      “Certainly, Trump’s personal directives to the DOJ to assure his re-election and to target his political rivals cause eyebrows to raise, but that pales in comparison to the inherent threat posed by General Milley’s incomprehensible desire to examine the role of white supremacy with regard to racial divisions in the country.”

      – by Glenn Greenwald and David Sirota

    62.

      Geminid

      @WaterGirl: The “may” is a skeptical “may.” I would have done better to italicize it.

      I think Barr is a gimlet-eyed realist, not an enthusiast. As are the bulk of his wealthy sponsors. They are already picking out their next Presidential prospect, one not as lazy and erratic as trump. They will try very hard to elect him, and they don’t care how it’s done.

    64.

      Betty Cracker

      Karl is catching some shit for reporting this story. I don’t think that’s fair, even though he does play a role in Barr’s attempted rehab tour. It’s still news and better to have it on the record than not, IMO. We know Barr is a liar; the pre-spin on the Mueller report removed all doubt about that. The way Karl ends the piece — with a description of Barr’s servile resignation letter — underscores Barr’s cowardice.

      To me, the most interesting thing is the way the story is being received. Just to call out one sidebar issue, a (former) sitting US Senate majority leader confirms he was playing politics when the safe and orderly transfer of presidential power hung in the balance. That would be shocking and shameful in a healthy democracy. No one even raises an eyebrow here because we all know that’s just who McConnell is.

      We’re boiled frogs.

    72.

      TomatoQueen

      The book will be available at Powell’s on July 6 at the usual publisher’s list of $29, but there is a notifier link for first availability of a “used” edition. Bookshop.org doesn’t have it yet, likely they will, and in an eBook edition.

      I Have Closed My Amazon Account. Bezos is Dead to Me.

    73.

      Villago Delenda Est

      No one in his or her right mind does not hate Trump.  This is not to say that conniving fascist shitstain Barr is in his right mind.

    75.

      debbie

      @schrodingers_cat:

      Oh, I agree with Kay. We were lucky that enough of his followers were too lazy to get off their fat asses and vote. We were even luckier that most of his supporters are idiots (“bamboo fibers”?) and his attorneys/legal staff are  morons embarrassing their profession.

    77.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      @Kay:

      2024 – “Look, we had way too many questions about the integrity of the vote, and in accordance with our powers granted by law, we declared our guy the winner despite the really lopsided vote count, so it’s legal and everything.

      Any protests will be treated harshly, because that’s the law, and citizens of Arizona are obligated to follow.

      Now stand for the National Anthem and the freedom it represents, you commie traitors!”

    79.

      Betty Cracker

      @schrodingers_cat: I don’t think she’s saying we won because we are lucky. I think she’s saying we’re lucky that our win wasn’t overturned by craven Republican officials and that we might not be so lucky next time. She’s right.

    80.

      Villago Delenda Est

      @Geminid: ​
       I think that’s the case.

      The “wealthy masters” who support the treasonous gang that is The Federalist Society need the full French treatment.

    85.

      Elizabelle

      Good morning, jackals.  And thank you, thank you, thank you Cheryl for an alternative thread.  Moar of this, please.

    87.

      Geminid

      @germy: Vance is running well back in polling for the Ohio Senate nomination. The last poll I saw had Mandel at 24%, Timkin at 21%. Vance was several spots back at 4%. I think Vance is just building clout.

      Barr and company are probably looking at Pompeo and DeSantis. They might put their money on both and see who is more popular among primary voters. That’s assuming DeSantis wins reelection, which right now seems likely.

    88.

      Another Scott

      @Betty Cracker: But didn’t we know that “revelation” at the time of the election?  Maybe not those exact words, but the candidates and the rest of the party were saying as much.  “Gotta win Georgia, so we can’t say anything bad about TFG…”

      I like Serwer (though I don’t read him very much).  I don’t like these “OMG!  Look at what they said to our sources 6-9-12 months ago!!11  Read all about it in our NEW story / tweet thread / book / TV show / movie / musical / theme park!!11”  It’s too much like that old New Yorker cartoon with the family sitting around the campfire in the desolate wasteland “… but her emails…”

      YMMV.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    90.

      randy khan

      @germy:

      And they have spawned a group of hardcore fans who traveled the country, attending dozens of rallies, often camping out overnight to snag prime spots. Some of those supporters began lining up outside the venue early in the week as they reunited for the event.

      I was going to compare them to Deadheads or Juggaloos, but both of those groups are benign, which you can’t say for MAGAs.  And the MAGAs probably would want to beat up people from either of the other groups.

    91.

      germy

      @Geminid:

      I’m thinking more long range, rather than this election cycle.

      I’m wondering if wealthy GOP sponsors are looking at JD Vance and saying “That boy could be president someday…”

    93.

      Betty Cracker

      @Another Scott: Karl says he interviewed Barr for the story “this spring,” so it doesn’t sound like he was withholding important information. I agree those kinds of revelations are infuriating. (See Woodward, Bob.)

    94.

      Elizabelle

      @Baud:   Hello bud.

      OT, since I need to catch up with this thread:  I have been so sad about the people lost in the Surfside condo collapse.  There one minute, gone the next.

      BUT:  we were losing over 160 people every single day to COVID.  Multiples more. For months on end.  But they were silent, hidden away deaths, retail rather than wholesale.  Death so dispersed does not reveal its true toll, and COVID is still taking victims, here and especially abroad.

      Not a cheery thought, but helps to put the past year in perspective.  Had the number of daily deaths been as visible, it might have been harder to gear up the resistance to masks and all the dissembling we were subjected to.

      And now Bill Barr:  may he get what is coming to him, in his lifetime.

    95.

      Another Scott

      @Betty Cracker: But if it were so easy to throw out election results, surely it would have been done long before now.

      TFG had the White House, the GQP in the states, he had the DoJ, he had the Pentagon, he controlled the DC National Guard, and on and on.  And he lost.

      It’s not going to be easier next time.

      Yes, we have to fight them every single day.  But they’re not 10 feet tall.  They don’t control everything.  They’re not evil geniuses that are thinking up One Weird Trick that will keep them in power forever.

      We need to be clear-eyed about the dangers and how to fight them.  This “we got lucky” talk reminds me of the 9/11 freakout.  19 guys took advantage of a previous weakness.  They didn’t take over the country…

      My $0.02.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    97.

      Geminid

      @Amir Khalid: I think many Republican leaders and donors despise trump for the charlatan he is. But even if they do not want trump, they want his voters. I’ve said this before: if they thought they could get away with it, people like Mitch McConnell and Karl Rove would have trump poisoned.

    101.

      SiubhanDuinne, Mob Enforcer

      @Cheryl Rofer:

      I hope you’re still around! Wanted to let you know that John Adams’ opera Doctor Atomic will be available to stream live on demand beginning Tuesday evening, June 29, at 7:30pm. The window closes the following evening at 6:30pm. Go to METOpera.org to view it.

      Tuesday, June 29 — John Adams’s Doctor Atomic 
      Starring Sasha Cooke, Thomas Glenn, Gerald Finley, and Richard Paul Fink, conducted by Alan Gilbert. Production by Penny Woolcock. From November 8, 2008.

      Doctor Atomic is an opera by the contemporary American composer John Adams, with a libretto by Peter Sellars. It premiered at the San Francisco Opera on October 1, 2005. The work focuses on the great stress and anxiety experienced by those at Los Alamos National Laboratory while the test of the first atomic bomb (the “Trinity test”) was being prepared. In 2007, a documentary was made about the creation of the opera, titled Wonders Are Many.

      I’ve never seen Doctor Atomic and I’m really looking forward to it!

      ETA: Times are EDT, I’m pretty sure. I’m in the Eastern time zone, so I don’t have to worry about converting. The announcement from the Met didn’t specify whether EDT or local, but shouldn’t be an issue anyhow except on the edges of the window.

    102.

      kindness

      It’s novel to see the chiefs that facilitated the Trump regime’s worst constitutional transgressions try to claim they saved us all from Trump’s worst impulses.  Bill Barr’s utopia might be a little less openly fascist than Trumps but still fascist.  He’d spruce it up with Opus Dei topping is the only difference.

    103.

      Kay

      @schrodingers_cat:

      I know you don’t agree with it. Forgive me, but the voting and election process experts I have been following for 20 years are basically screaming that the house is on fire. It’s unanimous. I’m going with their analysis.

      It’s already a different battle than 2020. They changed the election laws. That’s not a political strategy, it’s a legal strategy. I did not imagine this. It’s already occurred. It isn’t Maggie Haberman carrying water for Trump to sell a book, it isn’t “media” and a positive attitude doesn’t make it go away. So you have one of two choices- either prepare for the next round or don’t. The next round will more difficult.

    104.

      Villago Delenda Est

      OT: Tracktown USA is bracing for 113F/45C this afternoon.  The hounds of Hell are on the loose!

    106.

      RobertDSC-Mac Mini

      Speaking of books, does anyone have a website or online marketplace that they buy paperback books from that is reliable?

      I recently lost a lot of my books to termites and am looking to replace what was lost with used paperbacks.

    107.

      Another Scott

      Earlier I said that experts need to be listened to, but they also have a responsibility to write clearly for non-experts so that they understand the ramifications.

      Re the Surfside building collapse:

      Here are the two separate reports:

      8/1/18 inspection report – https://t.co/xwthcEiGNS

      10/8/18 field structural survey report – https://t.co/vfy4egqGbWThe first doesn’t raise the issue at all, and you have to have a pretty sharp eye to see it in the second.

      — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) June 27, 2021

      The firm’s significant warning about “major structural damage” to the building is raised for the first and only time mid-paragraph on page 7 of its report and—as WSJ notes—another 2018 report rates the present condition of the structure, including existing slabs, all “good.” pic.twitter.com/2gPHmmN1Jr

      — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) June 27, 2021

      Suzanne made the point that real inspections can often only be done via demolition. And hindsight is 2020, but it seems like the engineering firm should have talked more about the dangers. (It may be that the building collapsed for other reason, of course.)

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    110.

      Betty Cracker

      @Another Scott: The red lights are blinking. Remember that statement of concern signed by more than 100 election law scholars, poli-sci professors, etc., which expressed alarm about future elections being stolen? Here’s an excerpt:

      In future elections, these laws politicizing the administration and certification of elections could enable some state legislatures or partisan election officials to do what they failed to do in 2020: reverse the outcome of a free and fair election. Further, these laws could entrench extended minority rule, violating the basic and longstanding democratic principle that parties that get the most votes should win elections.

      No one is saying Republicans are “10 feet tall” or “control everything,” but saying we dodged a bullet last time and might not be so lucky next time is just the damn truth, IMO.

    111.

      germy

      The first sentence of Barr’s 12/14 resignation letter, which says “voter fraud allegations…will continue to be pursued,” cuts against the thrust of Karl’s piece. This is weeks after Barr purportedly told Trump in the Oval Office that it was all bullshit. pic.twitter.com/Wg05ngvhPY

      — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) June 27, 2021

    112.

      alikins

      @germy:

      When Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a far-right Republican from Georgia known for her incendiary rhetoric, asked the crowd who their president is, they boomed loudly, “Trump!”

      “President Trump is my president, too” she said.

      It seems to me there is a fundamental issue with serving as a legislator when that legislator doesn’t recognize the validity of the President under whom they serve.

      She erodes democracy every time this bullshit pours out of her maw. I wish there was a way to sanction her. Or jettison her from the planet.

    113.

      germy

      Family says they’ve gotten 16 calls from the landline phone of Arnie & Myriam Notkin who were inside their condo when the tower collapsed in Florida. The landline phone by the couple’s bed. Each time the family answers there’s static on the the line. https://t.co/ZD9yp73NLX

      — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) June 27, 2021

    117.

      Kay

      @schrodingers_cat:

      A new, more dangerous front has opened in the voting wars, and it’s going to be much harder to counteract than the now-familiar fight over voting rules. At stake is something I never expected to worry about in the United States: the integrity of the vote count. The danger of manipulated election results looms.

      Hasen is an election law expert. He’s not a political operative or organizer or grifter. He’s not a bombthrower. He is as worried as I have ever seen him.

      He’s not alone. I can give you ten more.
      I have no problem with breathing a sigh of relief that we carried enough states and there were enough GOP officials who wouldn’t violate their oaths and we had Democratic voting officials in key states and counties and they were aggressive and pro-active and had state law they could use and Trump’s lawyers sucked. It took all of that, at once for it to “work”. That’s a near miss.

    118.

      RSA

      @WaterGirl: The fair use part is still open.  It’s almost 1200 words written by Jill Colvin and Hope Yen for the Associated Press, and nobody knows that unless they follow the link.

    122.

      Cheryl Rofer

      @SiubhanDuinne, Mob Enforcer: Thanks. I think that production is the one with people in little boxes. I recommend it for anyone interested. It is one way to frame the story.

      The one I really liked was Peter Sellers’s production for the Santa Fe Opera in 2018. Previously, all the productions had used period costuming and such. Sellers chucked all that out the window in favor of a looming sphere throughout.

      Here’s my review of Sellers’s production.

    123.

      alikins

      @RobertDSC-Mac Mini: AbeBooks.com is my favorite, particularly if you like hard-to-find or specialty books. Once you find your book, look for all instances of the title and you’ll find even more affordable options.

    125.

      frosty

      @RobertDSC-Mac Mini: I’ve used abebooks.com, which may have been bought out by Amazon. Also, Powell’s (Portland OR)!and the Strand (NYC) sell used books.

    128.

      PST

      @Betty Cracker:

      Karl is catching some shit for reporting this story. I don’t think that’s fair, even though he does play a role in Barr’s attempted rehab tour. It’s still news and better to have it on the record than not, IMO.

      I couldn’t agree more with this or the rest of Ms. Cracker’s comment. It may be old news that Barr told TFG there was no known fraud, but the interview also reveals that other insiders were saying right from the outset that he lost, his lawyers and their arguments were crap, and there was no evidence of meaningful fraud. It is good to see that publicized again now that the “crime of the century” tour is underway. In addition, it is interesting to know that Barr made DOJ look into the crazy allegations, even if he now claims that was due diligence so he could tell TFG that he’s investigated. The bottom line is that Barr is beyond rehabilitation. There is no one on earth — left, right, and/or crazy — who doesn’t view Barr with a skeptical eye, so getting his story on the record isn’t implicitly an endorsement of his credibility. Even if it were, he has no credibility with any side now. Reporters like Karl face a dilemma, but he made the right call. I’m glad I read it.

    129.

      WaterGirl

      @RSA: I was speaking to the “it needs to be deleted and a link to the source added” part.

      I do wish that on BJ that everyone who posts a block quote would not only just link to the source, but also name the source outright. I think that would go a long way.

      Not every browser is set up to be able to hover over a link and see the URL, and no one can be expected to click a link in order to see the source of an article.

      But that’s just my opinion and I don’t set the rules.

    130.

      cckids

      @randy khan: As long as I live, I will never understand what it is about Trump that drew these people. Most Repub politicians are racist, hateful scumbags; some are much, much better about hiding it; more competent, less of an embarrassment to the social, family and political ideals the supporters supposedly embrace. WHY TRUMP?? It boggles the imagination.

    132.

      Geminid

      @germy: Vance might have long term potential as a poltician. Right now his appeal seems pretty narrow, I think. There will be no shortage of people in his age group with similar outlook who will prove their vote-getting ability in red state and district contests. And Vance is wealthy now. He may be content to haunt the right wing TV and radio shows as a guest “intellectual,” and take a pass on the hard work of winning and holding office.

    133.

      Kay

      @schrodingers_cat:

      It’s not a “take”. It’s an analysis of election law. “Takes” are not part of this.

      For me, I’ll just say this and it’s going after my own tribe. The legal establishment played down Roberts gutting the Voting Rights Act. I don’t know if they were protecting “the institutions” or ass kissing the supreme court (a real weakness for lawyers) or WTF is wrong with them but they didn’t pull the alarm. I don’t think any of them anticipated the absolutely ruthless attack that followed, state level. I knew it was bad and even I didn’t anticipate how bad. That happened.

      We (now) know how this goes. We have no excuse this time.

    134.

      J R in WV

      @Geminid: ​
       

      The last poll I saw had Mandel at 24%, Timkin at 21%. Vance was several spots back at 4%. I think Vance is just building clout.

      You don’t build clout with 4% several spots back — you just look stupid and ineffective.

    135.

      Betty Cracker

      @schrodingers_cat: Nope. Not a single person has said that, at least in this thread. Can’t speak for anyone else, but my take is that we have to fight this tooth and nail, and that starts with understanding the gravity of the situation. The DOJ announced Friday that it is suing GA. That’s a good start, though from what I read, it’s by no means a slam-dunk case.

    136.

      ian

      @O. Felix Culpa:

      It’s a poor argument when you have to invent words into your opponents mouth.  With proper effort, we could easily find words that those guys actually said to trash them, should we so have the motivation.

    138.

      Kay

      @schrodingers_cat:

      Because I feel as if you’re still stuck in “don’t take it seriously and it will go away”

      It won’t. January 6th is in some ways a distraction from what has been and is a concerted, serious and mostly successful effort to change election law to support the next attack. That’s what they’re doing. I’m not worried about the guy with the confederate flag kidnapping Nancy Pelosi. I’m worried about conservatives stripping Fulton County, GA of the ability to resolve a ballot dispute, or submit a certified count. Election law, broadly, is not grand pronouncements of civil rights. It’s a state recording process. Control the state recording process and you control elections. It’s the guts of the thing that matters- the nuts and bolts. Who has standing to bring a petition, who makes interim calls on disputes, which courts hear what and can a court hear it at all? THAT’S the threat.

    139.

      germy

      @J R in WV:

      Republicans are shameless, and they play a long game.  I remember Nixon’s press conference “You won’t have Nixon to kick around anymore”  and then a few years later he was in the White House.

    140.

      debbie

      @Kay:

      It’s not just election laws either. DeSantis intends to question and test the loyalty of Florida students.

      The three bills, which he enacted during a press conference at a Fort Meyers middle school, were DeSantis’s latest salvo in his war against critical race theory—the right’s latest political bogeyman. DeSantis banned public schools from teaching it this month, on the grounds that it “teaches kids to hate our country.” On Wednesday, he took the deranged culture war a step farther, signing laws that will require students and staff at public universities to be surveyed on their political beliefs; bar higher education institutions from preventing access to ideas students may find “uncomfortable, unwelcome, disagreeable, or offensive;” and force-feeding K-12 students “portraits in patriotism” that contrasts America with communist and totalitarian regimes.

      “We do not want false history,” DeSantis said.

      Isn’t he screwing around with First Amendment protections? Isn’t it time for the DOJ to open an investigation of ALEC?

    141.

      Elizabelle

      @WaterGirl:   I agree.

      Jackals:  please always name the source of your link.  Especially if the source has a paywall.

      For example, one of the links above had one of those shortened URLs, and turns out to be an Atlantic article.  Paywall!

      I hate blind links.  It’s, what, 20 extra seconds to describe where the link came from?

    142.

      schrodingers_cat

      @Kay: Wow now you read minds too! You have no fucking idea  what I am thinking. You are being presumptuous.

      Flying into a panic when I am in danger is not my style. Neither is ignoring something and hoping it will go away. Just because I don’t react like you doesn’t mean I don’t understand what is going on.

      I was directly affected by the Orange Clown’s ascension. I know what is at stake.

    145.

      Geminid

      @J R in WV: Vance is buildng clout as an “intellectual.” And if Mandel or Timkin loses to Tim Ryan, some will call him prescient. But I still think Vance has a low ceiling.

    147.

      Gvg

      @Kay: it is always going to come down to individuals. There is no system that doesn’t, no fix that can change that.

      we need to find a way to praise and protect those who are complete hero’s and deal with the nuance of scum that weren’t quite total traitors or were just team Republican with some honor.

      we need better whistleblower protections and teach more of society how they are supposed to work.

      we need Democratic wins everywhere.

      But there is still no fix that isn’t going to come down to individuals doing the right thing. That was actually always one of the terrifying things about nuclear weapons to.

    149.

      RSA

      @WaterGirl:  I do wish that on BJ that everyone who posts a block quote would not only just link to the source, but also name the source outright. I think that would go a long way.

      I agree. I also wish people would limit the amount of text from news sources they quote. It’s great for us readers, but the reporters, editors, and so forth need to get paid somehow, even if it’s by ad views.

    150.

      Geminid

      @cckids: trump turned out to be an effective demagogue, and that is something beyound rational analysis. If he had not been so lazy and undisciplined, we might be in far worse trouble than we are..

      But trump showed Republicans that fascism sells, and how to sell it. They will try to make the most of this lesson.

    151.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Gvg: But there is still no fix that isn’t going to come down to individuals doing the right thing.

      I agree.  Every institution ultimately relies on the people within it.

    152.

      Gvg

      @Amir Khalid: Because the Republican Party has been on the verge of a civil war for years now and neither part can win anything without some of the others. There is actually no way they can maneuver out of the trap they are in. Part of their party is culture war racist and part is money that is ok with some racism/turn away but not blatant racism and incompetence and thuggishness. If they split, they both lose badly pretty much everywhere for years. Demographics are against them.

      They have known it for years but could not convince the active racists to tolerate more pragmatism.

      Because of their record, most minorities would want to see several years of active non racism before they would consider voting for a Republican. That means no immediate reward for changing course, but does mean losing voters right away. They are stuck.

      I enjoy that but strategically I kind of think it would be better for all of us if their was a way for that party to back down safely.

    153.

      Geminid

      @Danielx: Barr is a lawyer, and it’s not that hard for wealthy people to kick some money a lawyer’s way. I think the conservative fat cats behind the Federalist Society will give their faithful servant his due.

    154.

      Another Scott

      I think by the time you're done reading this, Barr ends up doing more harm to his reputation. In his own words he ultimately comes across as a sniveling sycophant unable to truly face up to Trump. If this is his idea of a rehabilitation tour, he's sadly mistaken.

      — Rich Stevens (@richsin603) June 27, 2021

      Something something but I need a majority.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    156.

      topclimber

      @Kay: I have wanted for some time to thank you personally for your prescience about GOP voting warfare. Hopefully, I have done this before this thread dies.

      You saw this way back in the Post election period, when the first weeks had passed. Few if any notable Republicans admitted Biden had won. I was one of those sure that the GOP would come around when the Electoral College counted its votes. Well that was wrong.

      I recall you saying that the Big Lie threatened to become the norm for all GOP voting challenges, not merely being a one-off prepared for our amusement by the comedy team of Rudy and the P-Grabber.

      I also remember that some here found you a Chicken Little, or at least way too upset about what was clearly (like that word?) Kabuki theater. Maybe you got disgusted and left after few weeks? That is my memory, which is of sporadic use, but correct a fair number of times.

      Once again, thanks for your many insights and for hanging in there.

    157.

      Kay

      @Gvg:

      it is always going to come down to individuals

      Well, no, not really. That’s what the guarantee of due process is – it’s a guarantee of process so we don’t have to rely solely on individuals, their subjective personal decisions. Republicans are not just replacing individuals. They’re changing the process.
      There wouldn’t be a DOJ lawsuit against Georgia without Roberts gutting the VRA.
      When process fails that’s when you’re relying on the “goodness” or “badness” of individuals. That’s where we are.
      In a broad sense, to me, I’m being told “well, just put good people in!”
      NOT what I was guaranteed. I had something better than that. I want that back.

    158.

      trollhattan

      @alikins
      My thought as well. When she took the oath of office to “defend the Constitution” it did not also have a clause indicating, “Or what I believe the Constitution to mean on a given day.”

      And to think her seat is as safe as milk.

    159.

      cmorenc

      re: Bill Barr – the enemy of my enemy is sorta, kinda my friend, at least for the moment, until they revert to being an enemy of me.  If Bill Barr can help undermine Trump’s election lies, more power…um no, wait, I wish him success at that one thing, but definitely not more power to Bill Barr beyond that one thing.

    160.

      Another Scott

      Meanwhile, in Virginia… BlueVirginia.US:

      RICHMOND, Va.—On July 1, Virginia will implement eight more voting rights expansion measures backed by the House Democrats, making voting more accessible for all eligible voters to cast their ballots, which contrasts how Republicans nation-wide have advocated for voting restrictions.

      “The right to vote is the bedrock of our democracy,” Virginia Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn said. “Here in the Commonwealth, our Democratic Majority has taken historic steps to expand the franchise and allow Virginians to have their voices heard.”

      The new Virginia House measures improve both availability and accessibility of absentee voting, expand curbside voting, and allow early voting on Sundays. Notably, the House Democratic Caucus was proud to pass the Voting Rights Act of Virginia.

      “Voter suppression efforts in other states show us the importance of our efforts to ensure ballot access here in Virginia,” said House Democratic Majority Leader Charniele Herring, who carried HJ 555, which begins the constitutional amendment process to restore the voting rights of former felons. “As legislators, our job is to make sure citizens have their voices heard, and that happens through their vote. Restricting or removing that power is undemocratic.”

      This year, Virginia House Democrats also successfully passed legislation (HB 2081) banning people other than law enforcement from possessing guns within 40 feet of polling places on an election day. The ban also applies within one hour of opening or after closing the polling place, when ballots are counted, or when a local electoral board meets after an election to ascertain results. This legislation comes after the 2020 presidential election when armed protesters gathered outside vote counting centers in Arizona to protest the apparent election results.

      Around the country this year, Republican-controlled legislatures are rolling back voting rights in an effort to suppress voters after former President Donald Trump made baseless claims that election fraud caused his loss. States such as Georgia, Texas, and Florida have made national headlines for their drastic voter suppression efforts. On June 22, Republicans in the United States Senate blocked a House bill aimed at securing voting rights nationwide.

      “As we’ve seen across the nation, in Republican-led state legislatures, they are repeating history and punishing Black and Brown voters for exercising their power. In Virginia, under our leadership, we know that our democracy is strongest when everyone can participate,” said Delegate Cia Price, the patron of HB 1980. “The Voting Rights Act of Virginia protects the rights of historically suppressed communities instead of attacking them.”

      […]

      Elections have consequences. We need to continue the work – now – to increase turnout and participation even in the face of suppression efforts.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    161.

      dww44

      @Gvg: I see plenty of people a lot younger than I (a Senior) who are fine with the GOP so I don’t buy into the demographics are against them arguments.  While there is a credible argument that we need two sane and viable political parties. I think the preferred route would be for the current version of the GOP to spend a few more elections out of power.  We need time to move the pendulum back towards liberalism for a good 20 years.

       

       

       

      .

    162.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Kay: No, I am sorry, but due process ultimately relies on individuals doing their jobs in good faith.  The changes the GOP are making are to try to place decision-making in the hands of individuals who will not do their jobs in good faith.  They are doing this because the institutions held in 2020.  It was ugly, but the system worked.  You are not wrong about the dangers posed by the changes in law that the GOP are pushing at the state level, but I think you do your argument harm when you say that the system didn’t work in 2020.  YMMV and fairly obviously does.

