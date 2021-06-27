A need has been expressed for more general threads on Sunday morning. And the Atlantic obliges with subject matter. I haven’t read it yet, but some of the commentary is hilarious.

But of course it’s no laughing matter how Barr contributed to the destruction TFG wrought, even if now he assures us he was keeping him from worse. Wink, wink.

It’s the requisite apology tour before Barr takes up his post at the Heritage Foundation or whatever democracy-undermining place he winds up at.

And this is your Sunday morning political and whatever that’s not garden open thread.

This is partially reputation laundering by Barr, but it’s good that he’s explicitly undermining the falsehood that the 2020 election was stolen by explicitly calling it bullshit, and also offering further documentation Trump tried to overturn the election https://t.co/JdZtQMhwKE pic.twitter.com/oWawiKMh7Z — Adam Serwer 🍝 (@AdamSerwer) June 27, 2021

There’s uh a lot going on in this story https://t.co/GLYBcGtOdB — Quinta Jurecic (@qjurecic) June 27, 2021

What is this self-serving bullshit? Bill Barr coordinated with Mitch McConnell to help get Republicans elected, and we’re supposed to just be glad he didn’t use the DOJ to steal the election?



UH, NO. https://t.co/mjIb3tgFry pic.twitter.com/jE9I88Bi1t — Liz Dye (@5DollarFeminist) June 27, 2021

Powell was given white glove service by the attorney general’s office as she sought to tank the prosecution of Mike Flynn after the fact; Barr embraced her scurrilous attacks on his people. And Giuliani was given a US Attorney by Barr to be his conduit for Ukraine misinformation. — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) June 27, 2021