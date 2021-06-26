Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

It was down to kool-aid drinkers and next of kin at the trump White House

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

I’m only here for the duck photos.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

How do you get liars to care about the truth?

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

Shelter in place is one thing. shelter in pants is quite another.

The math demands it!

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

Verified, but limited!

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

The house always wins.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

This is a big f—–g deal.

Wetsuit optional.

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

Reality always wins in the end.

This fight is for everything.

You are here: Home / Politics / Political Action / We Have Agency, Pilot Program, 7 States

We Have Agency, Pilot Program, 7 States

by | 45 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Repost from Thursday evening:

The two previous ‘We Have Agency’ posts laid out an idea and asked for volunteers who are interested in participating.  We got something like 50 volunteers.  So great to see!

Both of those posts can be found under this link in the sidebar.  Going forward, all posts related to this project will be available at that link.

We Have Agency, Let’s Use It

Nyms of the people who volunteered a week or two ago are listed in the first comment on this post.

If you are on that list and are still interested in participating, the simplest way to start is for you to send an email to me.  Then I can reply, I’ll have your best email address, I can add you to the list, and we will go from there.

If you are interested but you are not on that list, please chime in with a comment, and then send me an email.

⭐️  ADOPT-A-STATE

We are starting with a pilot program for these seven states.   A proof of concept, if you will.

  • Arizona
  • Florida
  • Georgia
  • Michigan
  • Ohio
  • Pennsylvania
  • Texas

Starting with these states will accomplish two things: 1) get a jump-start on action in critical states, and 2) work out the kinks early, before we move forward with a large number of states.

⭐️  WHAT ARE WE ASKING PARTICIPANTS TO DO?

Decide to get involved.   Take action.

We can form a team for each of the 7 high-priority states.

Different people have different skills and interests, so we are not asking every participant to do all of these things.  You can make a difference by choosing to do even one of these things – choose the activities that best suit your strengths and your interests.

Decide to adopt a state.

Nyms with a 💥 indicate that the person has volunteered for one of the 7 states in the pilot project.

Choose your state(s) carefully.

State teams will allow people who don’t live in states under consideration to play an important role.

If you are going to make contact with elected officials, adopting a state where you live is best – elected officials  will care less about you than they might about one of their own constituents.

But for other research and roles, out-of-state is fine.  Maybe you want the role of compiling your team’s information once it has been gathered – you most certainly don’t have to live in-state in order to do that!

Once you have chosen a state (and hopefully others have chosen your state, too!)

We are asking you to to the following (collectively, within your state team).

  • collect and share information
  • research anti-democratic efforts to limit access to voting in any way
  • research anti-democratic efforts that allow the will of the voters to be overturned
  • research anti-democratic efforts that will serve to intimidate voting officials
  • use social networking if that’s your thin, and be the “eyes and ears” of the project
  • identify elected officials to contact
  • establish contact with elected officials
  • establish contact with state and local Democratic party chapters
  • identify potential organizations to contact
  • establish contacts with other organizations/activists
  • share that information with the blog in whatever way suits you (and we will enter it into a spreadsheet)

This is most definitely not a one-person job, particularly because time is of the essence.

Form relationships with your state Democratic elected officials – or rely on them where you have relationships in place.

  • your own elected state officials
  • democratic party legislative caucus leadership in the state (“Minority Leader” is the typical title)
  • other activist elected officials, even if not in your state

Very important — also reach out to legislative staff.

They often know more about what’s going on than the elected officials do.  (Did you ever have a job where the employees were smarter than the bosses?)  They’re often more willing to share information but you have to be careful to protect their confidentiality in some cases.  Never burn a source!

Form relationships with Party activists in your area.  

They often can point you quickly to other people you need to talk to, which can save you a ton of time.

Seek out boots-on-the-ground activists in your state.

Starting points for organizations to contact:

  • ACLU
  • League of Women Voters
  • Indivisible chapters  (They may not be as active as they were 3-4 years ago but the people and the networks are still around.)

You will obviously find more groups in your particular state.  We’re just trying to give you a jumping off point.

Your goal should be to make these relationships ongoing.

Situations change, so you should reach out to the contacts you’re building every couple of weeks while the Legislature is in session.  That means you will have to share information that they may want from you, this is not a one-way exchange.  That’s fine but only share information in the “public domain.”  Never burn a source!

Pay attention to media coverage.  

This can also save you a ton of time.  Forming relations with media sources is an excellent idea, just don’t assume that because nothing is in the news, nothing is happening.

⭐️  WHAT WE ARE NOT ASKING PARTICIPANTS TO DO

  • do data entry  (Unless you have spreadsheet skills and want to help in that area.)
  • organize demonstrations
  • act as formal liaisons, in coalitions with ther groups

⭐️  MOVING FORWARD

So, who is ready to jump in and get to work on this?

If a whole bunch of people are willing to help with these 7 states, that will make for a lot of experienced people who can carry their experience forward, giving us a jump-start when we expand this to include all 23 of the Republican trifecta states, and some other states that are mixed, but are still in danger.

⭐️  JUST DO IT!

Chime in below with a comment to let us know that you’re in and what state you would like to adopt.  And please follow up with an email message so I’ll have something to reply to!

Also, if you have anything to add beyond we’ve listed above, chime in with that, too.  The more input, the better!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Almost Retired
  • AM in NC
  • Argiope
  • Avalie
  • BlueGuitarist
  • brantl
  • columbusqueen
  • dnfree
  • Elizabelle
  • featheredsprite
  • ian
  • Josie
  • Kathleen
  • Madeleine
  • Martin
  • RaflW
  • schrodingers_cat
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • SouthEndBoston
  • Suburban Mom
  • WaterGirl
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    45Comments

    1. 1.

      WaterGirl

      These are the people who expressed interest on that post or followed up with an email.  Definitely enough interest to move forward!

      💥 Almost Retired
      💥 AM in NC
      💥 Argiope
      💥 Avalie
      💥 Benw  (data)
      *Blue Galangal
      BlueGuitarist
      💥 brantl
      cain
      *Cameron
      *Capri
      💥 Capricorn
      CaseyL
      *ceece
      *Chetan Murthy
      *Chief Oshkosh
      💥 columbusqueen
      *Dahlia
      💥 dnfree
      Dr. Fungus
      Faithful Lurker + husband
      💥 featheredsprite
      *Feathers  (data)
      *FelonyGovt
      *HinTN
      hitchhiker
      💥 ian
      💥 Josie
      💥 Kathleen
      💥 km
      *Madeleine
      *Martin
      Nancy
      *neldob
      *O. Felix Culpa
      Omnes Omnibus
      💥 prostratedragon  (data)
      💥 Raflw
      Rocks
      *sab
      schrodingers_cat
      Subsole
      💥 SiubhanDuinne
      💥 SouthEndBoston
      💥 Suburban Mom
      💥 Sure Lurkalot (data)
      surfk9
      terraformer
      *Torrey
      *UncleEbeneezer
      *zhenia goglia
      💥 WaterGirl
      *Woodrow/asim  (not available for a few weeks)

      *indicates that the person stepped up in the second thread rather than the first.

      💥 indicates that the person has volunteered for a state or for the data team.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      schrodingers_cat

      What about state and local Democratic party chapters as organizations to contact

      How about adding NH to the slate of states? It is small and purple and there are many MA and other New England based BJers.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      WaterGirl

      @schrodingers_cat: Good catch on state and local democratic party chapters.

      New Hampshire is one of the 23 Republican trifecta states, and that will definitely be one of the states in the second round.  For this pilot program, our proof of concept, we want to stick with a smallish number of states, and these 7 seem like the most critical ones:

      • Arizona
      • Florida
      • Georgia
      • Michigan
      • Ohio
      • Pennsylvania
      • Texas

      We had originally settled on 5 states as a good number to start, but there just weren’t two on this list that we could eliminate.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      WaterGirl

      I hope Feathers chimes in.  The data team has been meeting, but I haven’t heard back from her so I think I don’t have a good email address.  Paging Feathers…

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Almost Retired

      I’m in.  I choose Arizona.  I’m nearby, my son went to college in Tucson, and some of my Mom’s family were mostly RWNJs back in the day from the west side of Phoenix, so I learned the language.  I’m a lawyer (albeit in California) with some election monitoring experience in Nevada and Ohio.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      schrodingers_cat

      @WaterGirl: Not really. I have lived mostly in New England, I know little about the 7 listed above. I could help with the data analysis at this stage. I am pretty good with Excel and number crunching in general.

      I have done some canvassing in NH and used to live in ME.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      AM in NC

      I’m in.  I choose Georgia – went to HS and grad school there and still have contacts in Athens.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      columbusqueen

      Not finding an email to WaterGirl, so I’ll pipe up & take Ohio. Used to be active in the county party, & while I’ve pulled over & parked for a while, I can reestablish my contacts if that helps.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      dnfree

      I’m from Illinois, so the closest to me is probably Michigan. I’m not great at personal interaction and am renowned in my family for my inability to sell anyone on anything. I used to sell Girl Scout cookies (or not) with an approach like “Hi, you probably don’t want to buy any cookies, do you?”

      So I’m probably best applied to research or something else not requiring people skills. And if Michigan gets too many people you can move me elsewhere.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      SiubhanDuinne

      WaterGirl, thank you so much for pulling this initiative together and stick-handling the logistics. You are indefatigable!

      Reply
    21. 21.

      WaterGirl

      I will check back on this thread later this evening and tomorrow and will also do a followup post on Saturday afternoon.  We got 30 of our original volunteers on a Saturday afternoon thread, so we will hope to reach more people again on Saturday.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      ian

      I still want in!!!  Way out here in the distant mountain west, I can’t be of too much help, but will gladly volunteer to help research for one of the other states!  As the pilot teams form, put me in one that seems short staffed, please and thank you!

      Reply
    30. 30.

      featheredsprite

      Ohio. Lived in Cleveland for decades [PNW now] and am a fan of Kay.

      If columbusqueen wants to concentrate on south central, I can start on NE Ohio and collect as many contact people as I can.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      zhena gogolia

      @WaterGirl
      I’m afraid I’m feeling overwhelmed by work right now. I think my enthusiasm got the better of me. The thought of adding any tasks right now seems impossible. I’m sorry.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Elizabelle

      I’m a bad rabbit, but just cannot take on a commitment of this scope for the next few months.  Always keep asking us, though.  Proud of you for organizing this, WG, and proud of those who have stepped forward.  Jackals assemble.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      RaflW

      I’ll hop on the Texas wagon. I don’t live there now, but spent 14 years there between 1980-1995 (a few gaps within the 16 year timeframe). Still have a brother & S.I.L. in Houston, and long-time friends in Austin.

      I have particular interest in Ft. Worth/Tarrant County (college alma mater), metro Houston, and though I’m not bilingual or very savvy, also efforts to reach Latino voters. I’m more of a research guy – good with spreadsheets, downballot candidates, etc.

      I’ll email you, Watergirl. Thanks!

      Reply
    42. 42.

      BlueGuitarist

      I’m not in any of the states, but would be glad to help with data and research, starting with Pennsylvania.

      My special interest: down-ballot candidates and synergy up and down the ballot. For example, last year, in Georgia, State House District 106, where epidemiologist Rebecca Mitchell defeated an incumbent Republican, overlapped with the state senate seat and US House seat that Democrats flipped, also overlapped with 4 flipped county offices, and, of course, the US Senate and Georgia electoral vote.

      Didn’t work out as I hoped in Pennsylvania: PA House 105 and 106, located in PA Senate 15 and US House PA-10 – all competitive, Republican held seats; but only Electoral College flipped.

      Also: Deadline for Democracy Rallies (Indivisible etc) to support passing S. 1, the For the People Act, to expand voting rights, (now to the end of July): link to find events, or to register new ones:

      https://deadlinefordemocracy.org/find-event

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.