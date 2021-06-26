Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Saturday Morning Open Thread: News to Peruse

News we can use:

… [T]he CDC is pushing hard to develop a completely natural insect repellent made from a chemical called nootkatone, which is found in Alaska yellow cedar trees and citrus fruit…

Nootkatone is also effective against ticks, and scientists think it will work against bed bugs, head lice and other insects, too.

Moreover, nootkatone is so nontoxic you could drink it. In fact, it’s already an approved food additive, officially classed as “Generally Considered Safe.” It’s also a natural ingredient in some foods.

“If you’ve had a grapefruit, you’ve consumed some nootkatone,” Dolan says, “or drank a Squirt, for instance.”

Dolan, who is leading a CDC team to develop nootkatone, says it could be put into soaps and sunscreens, so people wouldn’t have to apply a separate bug repellent.

But that’s not all — it turns out that nootkatone could be both a repellent and an environmentally friendly pesticide. That’s because it doesn’t just repel bugs — it kills them…

The CDC owns patents on nootkatone and has licensed them to two companies — one to develop a repellent, the other to work on insecticides. The agency isn’t looking to make much money; its interest is in seeing products get to market.

Right now nootkatone is expensive — $4,000 per kilogram for highly purified food-grade material, which is used in parts-per-million amounts as a flavoring agent. Repellents and insecticides would use a higher concentration — perhaps 2 percent. But it wouldn’t need to be as purified.

Dolan says efforts are under way to find cheaper sources of nootkatone, such as waste products from the citrus and forestry industries. In addition, a different form, called nootkatol, appears to be a lower-cost alternative for repellents. “Nootkatol is just a waste product,” he says. “Right now, that’s virtually free.”

Further details at the link.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    2. 2.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      “Matt Gaetz, who we frequently disagree with, is being oppressed and shamed for his private sex life by neoliberal corporatist warmongering surveillance state Democrats.”

      – by Glenn Greenwald, Michael Tracey and Matt Taibbi

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Lapassionara

      That headline made me LOL. When the song first came out, I thought the line was “when the moon hits your eye like a big piece of pie,” as I had not yet even heard the word “pizza.” I’m sorry, I grew up in the south in a culinarily challenged home.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      drank a Squirt

      What the hell is wrong with my brain that it always goes there? I can’t stop giggling….

      Reply
    8. 8.

      debbie

      Love this reply to the tweet about the headline.

      They tried using that joke in Alien, but in space nobody can hear a pun.
      — Donald Drumpf (@Donald_JDrumpf) June 22, 2021

      Reply
    9. 9.

      trnc

      @Lapassionara

      I had not yet even heard the word “pizza.” I’m sorry, I grew up in the south in a culinarily challenged home.

      Wow! “Pizza” was one of my formative words growing in NC, but my parents were northerners.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      New Deal democrat

      Finally saw a frame by frame video of the Surfside condo collapse.

      The collapse clearly did *not* start at roof level, so the work being done on the roof does not appear to be the culprit,

      Rather, the collapse starts at ground level at the far rightmost section of the central structure. It works it’s way across the front of the central section, then rearward in two progressions, and also pulls down the inward portion of the structure on the right.

      I am going to guess that the cause is ultimately going to be related to sea water infiltration of the foundation. Scary for lots of other high rise dwellers in coastal Florida.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Grapefruit, why’d it have to be grapefruit? You see, I love grapefruit. Would drink gf juice by the gallon if I could, BUT….

      I’m on blood thinners now and am no longer allowed to drink gf juice. I just know, I mean I know, it’s because of the nootkatone, which I will no doubt absorb through my skin and die within hours of application. Because that is just how my life works.

      s// or not

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Anne Laurie

      @Lapassionara: I’m sorry, I grew up in the south in a culinarily challenged home.

      Spousal Unit was raised in upper Lower Michigan.  His first contact with a ‘foreign’ restaurant (according to him) was when he was 15, and the first pizza parlor reached his Traverse City suburb.

      (His mom was born in Norway, so he didn’t count homemade dishes like lupscouse or lutefisk… )

      Reply
    14. 14.

      germy

      I use Repel lemon citronella spray to ward off ticks and mosquitoes.

      I also spray Deep Woods Off on my clothes (not my skin).

      Reply
    17. 17.

      PST

      The eel story has a photo caption that is as good as the headline:

      When an eel wants a squid that’s on land — God forbid! — that’s a moray.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Anne Laurie: Statins. Blood pressure medications.

      Ah… That’s what it is, I take both. It’s hard to keep it all straight. There’s a bunch of stuff I’m supposed to avoid because of the blood thinners too. Asparagus and Brussels’s Sprouts to name 2, but you can have my Asparagus and Brussels’s Sprouts when you pry them from my cold dead hands.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Amir Khalid

      China is so notorious a source of counterfeit guitars that fake Gibsons are known the world over as “Chibsons”.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      trnc

      @debbie: Pizza was a real treat when I was growing up. Not only delicious and cheesy, but no forks or knives!

      A kid’s paradise! Also, it meant going out to a restaurant in the first town I lived in because there was no delivery there at the time. It was the kind of owner run Italian place that shows up in movies about the 60s. Sadly, our go-to place after we moved was Pizza Hut. It wasn’t so bad in the 70s, but that particular one stuck around way past the time it should have burned to the ground.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      MagdaInBlack

      @germy: I was sitting here trying to remember what I took that did not play well with grapefruit juice, which I love, and yup, the dreaded X word.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      @OzarkHillbilly:

      I actually – finally – got my dad to agree to go to a gerontologist in order to deal with his polypharmacy issues (made an appointment behind their backs, because the internist was killing him by treating every single lab value with meds). They’ll take control and hopefully dump half of the skittle bag of pills he takes daily.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      trnc

      @germy: I made the mistake of putting Deep Woods Off directly on my face to ward off hordes of black flies when I was playing disc golf one time. My whole face turned numb, but it was still better than the fly bites.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Frankensteinbeck

      nootkatone is so nontoxic you could drink it

      So was DDT.  That was a big reason for its popularity.  Short-term toxicity to vertebrates is astonishingly low.  The big problem was its also unprecedentedly long biodegradation time let it build up everywhere you didn’t want it.  I’ll assume that has already been taken into account here.  Fast degradation is something pesticides are selected for these days.  If you spray something unspeakably deadly on your lettuce today, you want it to be harmless next week and nonexistent next month.

      And on an Open Thread political side note, the NYT (behind a paywall, so I ain’t linking) said Trump wanted to invoke the Insurrection Act during the BLM protests, and his staff even drew it up, but the military told him flat No.  This is no surprise to me.  The US military does not play that shit, and the reason they started releasing public statements about it was to make sure everyone knew it.  Same as when Trump told the border guards to shoot people.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      MagdaInBlack

      @germy: Incredible almost indescribable lethargy and trouble thinking. Shoulda read the label better.

      We wont go in to how Dr’s handed it out like candy.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      PST

      @OzarkHillbilly: Anyone who really loves Brussels sprouts and who hasn’t made this recipe is in for a treat: Shaved Brussels Sprouts with Pancetta. The only downside is that it requires a food processor. Otherwise it is fast, easy, and easy to clean up after. I like it because other members of my household aren’t nearly as fond of the little cabbages as I am, but they still like this. It’s an Ina Garten recipe, although I don’t know how original it is. I like her. She seems to aim at people with my love of real food but low-to-moderate work ethic.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      trnc

      @Amir Khalid: My Epiphone Les Paul is either Korean or Chinese, but I slightly prefer it to my Nashville made Gibson LP. It’s a crap shoot, though. The thing about Chinese manufacturing isn’t that it’s all garbage, it’s that there’s little quality control so it really depends on who is on the assembly line and probably whether they managed to get a break during their 16 hour shift at 15 cents/hour.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Ken

      @Anne Laurie: The chemicals in grapefruit juice that cause the drug problems (by interacting with an enzyme in your intestines) are bergamottin and derivatives, and not the same as this repellent nootkatone.

      So even chugging the insect repellent shouldn’t cause problems with medication, although it is undoubtedly contraindicated for a host of other reasons which should be obvious to the non-bleach-drinking readers.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      germy

      @trnc:

      Yes, the deep woods off is better when applied only to clothes, shoes, etc.  I try to keep it off my skin.

      My objection to all these repellents is all the perfumes and scents they add.  Gives me a headache almost every time.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Geminid

      The “bipartisan” infrastructure bill may be fraying, but bipartisanship is alive and well on the House Judiciary Commitee. Yesterday’s Washington Post had an article on a marathon mark-up session the Committee had for tech-related antitrust legislation. It took 29 hours, and the most consequential of the six bills was approved Thursday afternoon by a 21-20 vote. Representatives Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) and Jim Jordan (OH) were among those advocating for a more permissive approach to regulating tech gants like Apple and Google. Those on the side of tighter antitrust regulation included Pramila Jayapaul (WA) and Matt Gaetz (R-FL).

      The proposed antitrust reforms have been the focus of intense lobbying by the big tech companies. A Committee staffer commented that the lobbying had been pretty clumsy, and that he thought “the clearer the tech opposition to these bills, the easier it has been to make the case that they are exactly what we need.”

      Reply
    41. 41.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @PST: That looks really good, especially since I make my own pancetta.  Unfortunately our large food processor shot craps and all we have right now is a small one. It would probably work just fine taste wise but look wise not so much. I’m with you on simple recipes. I rarely make anything with more than 4 ingredients or 6 steps.

      thanx for the tip

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka):

      “In this 203 paragraph article, I shall endeavor to explain principles of attraction and why it is unfairly oppressive to shame and repress people for their preferences in partners by a neoliberal corporatist warmongering society that uses age just as a construct of control.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka):

      “In this 203 paragraph article, I shall endeavor to explain principles of attraction and why it is unfairly oppressive to shame and repress people for their preferences in partners by a neoliberal corporatist warmongering society that uses age just as a construct of control.”

      – By Glenn Greenwald

      Reply
    48. 48.

      There go two miscreants

      @germy: ​…all the perfumes and scents they add…

      That’s my objection to a hell of a lot of products! The scent industry should DIAF! (The worst is whatever random soap they put in the dispenser in a restaurant bathroom — nothing like smelling some noxious scent while you are eating!)

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Amir Khalid

      @trnc:
      Legit made-in-China product is a quite different animal from counterfeit made-in-China product. With the former, any shortfall in quality arises from the foreign principal specifying lower-grade parts and/or build to meet a budget price point. The latter are fakes made by criminals.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Geminid

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: My friend Debbie was wondering about that. She read that roof repairs had been done recently. If rebar at the top of a concrete member is exposed, water can seep down the steel and degrade it. She speculated that structural weakness plus subsidence may have caused the collapse.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Kay

      @germy:

      The graphic they use is a Democratic donkey and the text is “anti-white mania”. It stays up through the commentary just to better propagandize the audience. They don’t even have to listen to Tucker and Glenn- sound off works as well as sound on.

      Adam Serwer

      @AdamSerwer

      ·Jun 25

      Tucker just doing updated neoconfederate “negro domination” propaganda from the 19th century every night.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Ken

      @Wag: Unclear whether remedies were made.

      I’m thinking that any “remedies” involved generous payments to the inspectors and city code authorities. I would love to be proved wrong, though.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Kay

      southpaw
      @nycsouthpaw

      it was not until city officials released the 2018 report late Friday that the full nature of the concrete and rebar damage — most of it probably caused by years of exposure to the corrosive salt air along the South FL coast — became chillingly apparent.”

      Oof. Those poor people.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      NotMax

      @Kay

      Clearly (to use Glenn’s favorite weasel word)

      “Let me be perfectly clear” was #1 on the Tricky Dick drinking game hit parade, also too.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Ohio Mom

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes @23:

      Yeah, first you get a prescription for a good reason, then there are side effects to that med, so there is another prescription to deal with the side effects. You have to put your foot down before you are taking something for the side effects of the side effects med or it will never stop.

      My favorite though is when you start taking something, have a weird side effect, look it up on google and see that you are in the 2% of patients with that reaction, report it back to the doctor and are told “that can’t be.” Grrr.

      If there is no give and take with a doctor, I try very hard to replace them ASAP.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      WereBear

      @Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes:

      I actually – finally – got my dad to agree to go to a gerontologist in order to deal with his polypharmacy issues (made an appointment behind their backs, because the internist was killing him by treating every single lab value with meds). They’ll take control and hopefully dump half of the skittle bag of pills he takes daily.

       
      Not only is this common practice, it turns out many of the pills are simply for treating the side effects of the earlier pills…

      Reply
    66. 66.

      Kay

      @NotMax:

      It’s such hackish lawyering – which is where he learned it- but people who aren’t familiar with that wouldn’t recognize it.

      It’s a trick dumb lawyers rely on. “Clearly”, “therefore”, “this shows” – when none of it is “clear” and the conclusion isn’t “shown” by anything preceding it. I mean it’s fine! Hackish, whatever, do what you gotta do, but to present this mediocre crap as the groundbreaking work of a misunderstood genius is just too much to bear.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      PST

      @OzarkHillbilly:

      That looks really good, especially since I make my own pancetta. Unfortunately our large food processor shot craps and all we have right now is a small one.

      I chuckled a bit a your description of your food processor’s fate because my wife, who is in the funeral and cemetery business, almost invariably refers to dying as “throwing a seven.” I assume she doesn’t do that when she’s with a family. My food processor is a smallish one. I don’t think it matters much because you use the slicing disk. My mouth is watering at the thought of homemade pancetta.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      Kay

      @rikyrah:

      I love how people are “but the generals wouldn’t let them do it!”

      That’s certainly comforting. Talk about a last line of defense. I hope we never get different generals, or one more general, or a loyalist general. Seems a rather slender reed to cling to. So this is basically a crap shoot, is what you’re saying?

      Reply
    73. 73.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      @WereBear:

      In his case, instead of stopping the Metformin when wrenching cramps and excessive weight loss were reported (which was prescribed only to address a mildly elevated lab value without other symptoms), the response was to go to timed release without further monitoring.

      He went from 176 to 145 in the course of a year, and lost muscle mass he’ll never regain. He’s had bowel control problems, massive cramps and reflux, which also takes medication, and is depressed as hell.

      When I intervened, Mom was trying to find a gastroenterologist to see about addressing the consequences of the Metformin.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      mrmoshpotato

      These 85 guitars seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents, including one purportedly autographed by Guns and Roses guitarist Slash, would have been worth nearly $260,000 — if only they were real

      But can they still be used to play the best song in the world?

      Reply
    75. 75.

      Leto

      @OzarkHillbilly@PST@NotMax: something I’d heard from my parents, and other people of that experienced generation, was how bitter Brussels sprouts were. Then I heard this story, late 2019, and decided to give them a try.

      From Culinary Dud To Stud: How Dutch Plant Breeders Built Our Brussels Sprouts Boom

      Bontadelli’s farm is near Santa Cruz, Calif., where the weather is perfect for growing this vegetable. “We actually had a Brussels sprouts festival here for about 10 years,” he says. “And we got a lot of free press out of the deal, because people couldn’t believe that you’d have a festival for Brussels sprouts.”

      What’s worse, they even deserved their bad reputation. “They were just very bitter; a very strong bitter taste,” Bontadelli says.

      This all started to change in the 1990s, and it began in the Netherlands, where Brussels sprouts have a simpler name: spruitjes. A Dutch scientist named Hans van Doorn, who worked at the seed and chemical company Novartis (the seed part is now called Syngenta), figured out exactly which chemical compounds in spruitjes made them bitter.

      It’s a pretty good story and got me to try them. They’re now a frequently requested item for me to make.

      Reply
    78. 78.

      stinger

      @Kay: “Clearly”, “naturally”, “obviously”, “as we all know” — I’ve recognized these as tricks of Republican/conservative types (not just bad lawyers) and am trying to remember to incorporate them into my own language when interacting with them.

      Reply
    79. 79.

      Kay

      The first overnight shift at the factory went fine for the youngest. He forgot to bring a meal so he had to eat from the vending machines and he wore a white short sleeved dress shirt with a collar which they teased him about but other than that he survived.

      Reply
    80. 80.

      PST

      @Kay: One of my favorite expressions after hearing an explanation like that, with mere slight of hand between the premises and the conclusion, is “I get it all but the ‘therefore.'” Don’t know where I first heard that, but it is often apt.

      Reply
    81. 81.

      CaseyL

      Hi to everyone from the Baking State of Washington! A friend and I are in Port Angeles, a weekend trip planned a couple of months ago. We thought we’d lucked out when the heat wave hit, as the Olympic Peninsula is generally much cooler than the Puget Sound area.

      Well, the joke is on us. The Peninsula – hell, the entire state – is having an unprecedented heat wave. Here in Port Angeles, the highs are in the 90s. That’s still better than back in Seattle, where they expect triple digit highs through Monday, maybe Tuesday.

      Yoiks!

      Reply
    83. 83.

      Uncle Cosmo

      @Kay: Talk about a last line of defense. I hope we never get different generals, or one more general, or a loyalist general. Seems a rather slender reed to cling to.

      From Atatürk to Erdogan the Turkish army and its generals considered themselves the guardians of the secular republic, and took that responsibility very seriously. (To the point of staging several coups when things were going off the rails in an Islamist direction, hanging a few politicians, and handing the government back to the politicians with admonitions to “play nice, now” as soon as they could.)

      Erdogan changed all that. IIRC his thugs infiltrated the army’s plans to remove him, crushed the plot, retired (or shot) the generals and replaced them with reliable flunkies who guard his Islamofascism now…

      I wonder how far the rot in the American military has spread. Last I heard the USAF was crawling with dominionist godbotherers at the highest levels…

      Reply
    84. 84.

      Kay

      @Leto:

      Guffaw. So true. They were busy writing ass covering recitations of events and conversations and emailing them to each other. Make a record!

      Reply
    88. 88.

      Amir Khalid

      @mrmoshpotato:

      The irony of Gibson’s Slash signature Les Paul being counterfeited is that Slash’s own guitar was a fake: a luthier friend made it for him when he was poor and couldn’t afford a real Gibson Les Paul.

      Reply
    89. 89.

      Baud

      @Uncle Cosmo:

      1. The regime Ataturk founded lasted nearly a century.
      2. it’s not clear that a military that engages in coups is much better than one that follows a GOP president’s abuse of power.
      3. Keeping a Democrat in the commander-in-chief role solves this dilemma.
      Reply
    92. 92.

      Kay

      @Ken:

      I’ve read them so often I erase them mentally. I will say “clearly” is so often used as an attempt to get you to stop thinking and accept what follows it’s almost a bad faith marker.

      Reply
    93. 93.

      debbie

      @Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes:

      We dragged my mom to a doctor for the exact same issue. I typed up a list of her medications (she had been carting all the bottles in a shopping bag to her appointments). At nine-point type, it was a bit more than one page. I still remember seeing the doctor’s eyebrows shoot up when I handed him the list. She was much improved almost immediately afterwards.

      Reply
    97. 97.

      Baud

      @Kay:

      I will say “clearly” is so often used as an attempt to get you to stop thinking and accept what follows it’s almost a bad faith marker.

      “Clearly, Baud! 20XX!”

      Short enough for a bumper sticker.

      Reply
    100. 100.

      Ken

      @germy: I wonder if the Onion’s writers were at all inspired by the FDA approval of Aducanumab for Alzheimers?  Derek Lowe has opinions, and some of his predictions came about within a few weeks.  Not that it’s hard to predict how drug companies will react when the FDA approves a drug that has not had a successful trial.

      I also followed a link to one of their “man on the street” pieces, on Giuliani’s suspension, and found this wonderful line:

      “Don’t worry, I have a feeling he’ll be back in a courtroom soon enough.”

      Reply
    102. 102.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      @debbie:

      Mom told me “but he’ll think that he’s having to go be a patient for an old people’s doctor.

      I told her how to sell it: “Tell him that the gerontologist is like the pediatrician, dealing with his physiology as a unique whole because it is different, and that while lab values may indicate study or monitoring, that may not be the correct course.”
      As I put it to her, you can’t treat an 82 year old the same way you treat a 50 year old for potential chronic conditions. While you might eke out some better years long term for the 50 year old, the same concerns don’t exist for the 82 year old.

       

      Of course, this is the same woman who (together with my lazy as fuck maternal GM) took cigars, pipes and cured smoked pork from my maternal grandfather for the last couple of years of his life.  I never figured out the point.

      Reply
    104. 104.

      PST

      @debbie: I recall that when Dad enrolled in hospice, they drastically reduced the number of medications he was taking and he perked right up. I suspect that is one reason many people have longer and better hospice stays than expected.

      Reply
    106. 106.

      WhatsMyNym

      @WaterGirl:

      Surely you can’t mean to imply that climate change is… real?

      It was built on infill of wetlands. They are on a barrier island, which tend to move. It would be a problem even without climate change.

      Reply
    109. 109.

      germy

      The Dog and the Physician

      A Dog that had seen a Physician attending the burial of a wealthy patient, said: “When do you expect to dig it up?”

      “Why should I dig it up?” the Physician asked.

      “When I bury a bone,” said the Dog, “it is with an intention to uncover it later and pick it.”

      “The bones that I bury,” said the Physician, “are those that I can no longer pick.”

      (Ambrose Bierce)

      Reply
    110. 110.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      @debbie:

      I told Mom that the internist completely blew every standard of care and did irreversible damage – that if he loses 5-10 more pounds dad will be in either a nursing home or a box.  She still won’t tell me the doc’s name, because the staff is nice and he got right back to her when I bullied her into communicating directly with probing questions. I think I am going to file a licensure complaint when I find out.

      Reply
    112. 112.

      germy

      An Inflated Ambition

      The President of a great Corporation went into a dry-goods shop and saw a placard which read:

      “If You Don’t See What You Want, Ask For It.”

      Approaching the shopkeeper, who had been narrowly observing him as he read the placard, he was about to speak, when the shopkeeper called to a salesman:

      “John, show this gentleman the world.”

      (Ambrose Bierce)

      Reply
    113. 113.

      PST

      @Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes: This is as pedantic as hell, so I mention it only to help others avoid the kind of snotty correction I received once. Gerontology is the study of aging, while geriatrics is the medical treatment of the aged. The difference between a gerontologist and a geriatrician is like the difference between a zoologist and a veterinarian.

      Reply
    115. 115.

      Amy!

      Am I missing something on the Nootkatone/Nootkatol story? It’s from 2011, unless  for some reason they’ve put up a 2021 story with a significant typo in the date (and the in-story byline). Twenty years development as of 2011, ten more years now. If I go looking for nootkatone repellent, all that I seem to find are preparations (often marked ‘organic’) that don’t contain deet and usually contain essential oils of cedar and grapefruit. I suppose those essential oil preps could be effective, but after trying tons of them (I live next door to forty acres of deer hunting land on one side, and thirty acres of cow land on the other; I get hundreds of tick bites every year), I’ve never found one that performed any better than perfume.

      Are there nootkatone-containing repellents? Because when I went looking for them, google isn’t helping (and amazon helpfully lists all of the repellents containing deet and permethrin and whatever else as well). It kinda looks like the attempt to make stuff available died the death of market indifference.

      Reply

