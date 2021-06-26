News we can use:

Finally, a nontoxic repellent that works against ticks, the cause of 10s of 1000s of U.S. cases of Lyme disease. The repellent is based on a grapefruit compound https://t.co/j0Wqw6rCDm pic.twitter.com/QmeTOPsHl3

… [T]he CDC is pushing hard to develop a completely natural insect repellent made from a chemical called nootkatone, which is found in Alaska yellow cedar trees and citrus fruit…

Nootkatone is also effective against ticks, and scientists think it will work against bed bugs, head lice and other insects, too.

Moreover, nootkatone is so nontoxic you could drink it. In fact, it’s already an approved food additive, officially classed as “Generally Considered Safe.” It’s also a natural ingredient in some foods.

“If you’ve had a grapefruit, you’ve consumed some nootkatone,” Dolan says, “or drank a Squirt, for instance.”

Dolan, who is leading a CDC team to develop nootkatone, says it could be put into soaps and sunscreens, so people wouldn’t have to apply a separate bug repellent.

But that’s not all — it turns out that nootkatone could be both a repellent and an environmentally friendly pesticide. That’s because it doesn’t just repel bugs — it kills them…

The CDC owns patents on nootkatone and has licensed them to two companies — one to develop a repellent, the other to work on insecticides. The agency isn’t looking to make much money; its interest is in seeing products get to market.

Right now nootkatone is expensive — $4,000 per kilogram for highly purified food-grade material, which is used in parts-per-million amounts as a flavoring agent. Repellents and insecticides would use a higher concentration — perhaps 2 percent. But it wouldn’t need to be as purified.

Dolan says efforts are under way to find cheaper sources of nootkatone, such as waste products from the citrus and forestry industries. In addition, a different form, called nootkatol, appears to be a lower-cost alternative for repellents. “Nootkatol is just a waste product,” he says. “Right now, that’s virtually free.”