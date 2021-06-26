Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Saturday Football (Soccer) Open Thread: Euro 2020 Round of Sixteen

Saturday Football (Soccer) Open Thread: Euro 2020 Round of Sixteen

by

If I’m reading the CBS site correctly, it’s Wales vs. Denmark at noon EDT today, and Italy vs. Austria at 3pm EDT.

It seems like this is where the competition gets intense. FYWP theoretically lets me schedule posts in advance, but those posts won’t actually show up unless a front-pager is here to ‘release’ it at the time.

So… that’s two potential pitfalls. But let’s experiment: I’ll ‘schedule’ posts for noon and 3pm, and if either or neither falls to show up in a timely fashion, y’all can come back here and mock me, okay?

Update from WaterGirl at 10:am:  I have an alarm set for each post, so I will make sure that the posts show up at the appointed times.  If the times somehow change, I will be counting on you guys to please let me know.

    14 Comments

    1.

      Tony Jay

        Y’all can come back here and mock me, okay?

      Looks around, hesitantly raises hand, looks around again, shrugs.

      I’ll take that one, then.

    2.

      OzarkHillbilly

      I’ll ‘schedule’ posts for noon and 3pm, and if either or neither falls to show up in a timely fashion, y’all can come back here and mock me, okay?

      Do we have to wait? I’m not likely to be around then so I won’t get to engage in the mockery. Seems unfair to me.

    4.

      cope

      So there will be a separate post for the mocking if the scheduled noon and 3 posts don’t show up? What time will the mocking post be scheduled for posting?

    6.

      Amir Khalid

      Because in a football thread, someone needs to be commenting about the football:
      If I recall correctly, the matchups are never-made-it-past-the-group-stage-before Wales vs. Christian Ericksen’s best mates of Denmark; and an unexpectedly resurgent Italy vs. Austria, the … um, land of kangaroos.

    8.

      cope

      I’ll be rooting for Wales because I’ve been there and love the people and country plus Bale.  I’ve not been to Denmark though I hear they are also lovely people living in a lovely country and Eriksen. Italy/Austria is a toss up for me so “go…teams”.

      First up, though, F-1 qualifying.

      P.S. to AL:  we mock because we love.

    11.

      Tony Jay

      @Amir Khalid:

      Come on, man. Just look at ‘them’. It’s the same guy!

      No, but really, those eyes and cheekbones, the slash of a mouth. Powerful genetic heritage going on there.

    12.

      WaterGirl

      I have an alarm set for each post, so I will make sure that the posts show up at the appointed times.  If the times somehow change, I will be counting on you guys to let me know.

    14.

      JML

      I’m really happy with the Wales v Denmark match, but might not be able to watch it today. I don’t think Austria can take Italy, not the way Italy is playing (kinda the surprise of the tournament for me; they’re not just playing defensive dull football but engaging in the attacking third).

      Anything can happen in a knockout!

