It looks like we could use a new thread, and nothing else is in the works, so here you go.
Music, movies, meteors? You decide.
BeautifulPlumage
IT”S TOO FUCKING HOT 🔥🔥🔥🔥
Yutsano
It could be worse…
Damn, I knew the heatwave was bad, but maybe avoid Wenatchee for now. pic.twitter.com/paFRUVXQ0x— Urthdigger Quickclaw (@Urthdigger) June 26, 2021
thruppence
Katla on Netflix is interesting if you go for that bleakish Euro mystery stuff. Under the shadow and ash fall of a years long Icelandic volcanic eruption a few people emerge where no one should be. Are they who they say they are or are they something Else?
