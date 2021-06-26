Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

There’s some extremely good trouble headed their way.

The revolution will be supervised.

Shelter in place is one thing. shelter in pants is quite another.

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

Han shot first.

Deploy the moving finger of emphasisity!

Nevertheless, she persisted.

All your base are belong to Tunch.

Usually wrong but never in doubt

They are all Michael Cohen now.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

Good luck with your asparagus.

Don’t bother to argue with people harriet tubman would have shot.

False Scribes! False Scribes!

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

Are you … from the future?

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn – Nancy Pelosi

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

I did not have this on my fuck 2020 bingo card.

I’m going back to the respite thread.

You are here: Home / Economics / C.R.E.A.M. / Horrorshow Open Thread: The Florida Condominium Collapse

Horrorshow Open Thread: The Florida Condominium Collapse

by | 128 Comments

This post is in: , ,

John D. MacDonald’s novel Condominum — which contains some memorable descriptions of dangerously shoddy construction fueled by political corruption and the greed of local developers — came out in 1977. Just before the Champlain Tower South was built (it opened in 1981).

Report from the AP — “‘Deep fire’ slowing rescue effort at collapsed Florida condo”:

A “very deep fire” hampered rescue efforts Saturday at the collapsed oceanfront condominium tower near Miami where authorities are racing to recover any survivors beneath a mountain of rubble, officials said.

Rescuers were using infrared technology, water and foam to battle the blaze, whose source was unclear. Smoke has been the biggest barrier, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said during a news conference…

The news came after word of a 2018 engineering report that showed the building had “major structural damage” to a concrete slab below its pool deck that needed extensive repairs, part of a series of documents released by the city of Surfside.

While the report from the firm of Morabito Consultants did not warn of imminent danger from the damage — and it is unclear if any of the damage observed was responsible for the collapse — it did note the need for extensive and costly repairs to fix systemic issues with the building…

The report also uncovered “abundant cracking and spalling” of concrete columns, beams and walls in the parking garage. Some of the damage was minor, while other columns had exposed and deteriorating rebar. It also noted that many of the building’s previous attempts to fix the columns and other damage with epoxy were marred by poor workmanship and were failing…

Gregg Schlesinger, a former construction project engineer who is now a lawyer handling construction defect cases, said another area of concern in the report is cracks that were discovered in the tower’s stucco facade. Schlesinger said that could indicate structural problems inside the exterior that could have been critical in the collapse…

“This is a wakeup call for folks on the beach. Investigate and repair. This should be done every five years,” Schlesinger added. “The scary portion is the other buildings. You think this is unique? No.”

Abi Aghayere, a Drexel University engineering researcher, said the extent of the damage shown in the engineering report was notable. In addition to possible problems under the pool, he said several areas above the entrance drive showing signs of deterioration were worrisome and should have been repaired immediately because access issues prevented a closer inspection…

The latest from Reuters — “After Florida building collapse, authorities evacuate similar tower”:

Two days after the collapse of a seaside Florida building, authorities said they would help residents of a similar tower nearby evacuate as they examine it for structural flaws that might indicate a similar risk…

Burkett said he had no information to indicate the north tower had similar structural flaws. But he said the Federal Emergency Management Agency would relocate residents for several weeks to allow a thorough review of the property.

The evacuation is not mandatory, he said, but many residents are eager to leave…

Miami-Dade authorities have ordered a review of all other 40-year-old buildings in the county to ensure they had undergone an engineering assessment, as required…

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • A Ghost to Most
  • A woman from anywhere (formerly Mohagan)
  • Anne Laurie
  • Another Scott
  • Anotherlurker
  • ArchTeryx
  • Baud
  • bbleh
  • BeautifulPlumage
  • Benw
  • boatboy_srq
  • CaseyL
  • Chacal Charles Calthrop
  • Chetan Murthy
  • chrome agnomen
  • debbie
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • Doug R
  • dr. bloor
  • E.
  • Elizabelle
  • FlyingToaster
  • frosty
  • Geminid
  • Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
  • HypersphericalCow
  • ian
  • JaneE
  • jl
  • Joey Maloney
  • Ken
  • krackenJack
  • L85NJGT
  • M. Bouffant
  • MagdaInBlack
  • Mallard Filmore
  • Martin
  • Mike in NC
  • MontyTheClipArtMongoose
  • mrmoshpotato
  • NotMax
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • raven
  • RepubAnon
  • rikyrah
  • Rocks
  • Ruckus
  • Steeplejack
  • StringOnAStick
  • Sure Lurkalot
  • Suzanne
  • The Lodger
  • The Pale Scot
  • TomatoQueen
  • tybee
  • Villago Delenda Est
  • WaterGirl
  • Yutsano
  • zhena gogolia
  • 🐾BillinGlendaleCA

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    128Comments

    1. 1.

      dr. bloor

      You couldn’t pay me enough money to live in a building put up in the Land of Hiaasen during the Age of Reagan.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      dr. bloor

      FEMA was ready to deploy to the condo collapse almost immediately, and included the crisis in its daily briefing, but didn’t get permission from Gov. DeSantis to get on the ground for a full day.

      Also, too, “I’ll take unasked presidential debate questions during the 2024 election cycle for eleventy jillion, Alex.”

      Reply
    4. 4.

      HypersphericalCow

      It’ll be interesting to see the final report about why the tower collapsed at this particular moment, and why, if they can even determine it. Probably a “Hair that broke the camel’s back” situation.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      FEMA was ready to deploy to the condo collapse almost immediately, and included the crisis in its daily briefing, but didn’t get permission from Gov. DeSantis to get on the ground for a full day.

      Unconscionable. This needs to be a scandal

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @dr. bloor:

      “Joe Biden has dementia and the southern border is being overrun! Don’t ask me why I, as governor of Florida, should care about the southern border, when a horrific disaster has happened in my state.”

      Reply
    12. 12.

      NotMax

      Rs in Congress and in Florida will any day now call for hearings to investigate the alliance between Antifa and the Mole Men of Lemuria.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      M. Bouffant

      Columns in the garage: Every significant SoCal earthquake has several apartment bldgs. w/ an underground, column-only-supported garage that collapsed. Fortunately, most of these are two or three stories, not 12.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Mike in NC

      @WaterGirl:  A crying shame. Speaking of crybabies, the Orange Clown is holding a hate rally in Ohio someplace tonight. He’s planned a revenge tour against anybody in the GOP who voted to impeach his fat seditious ass. How in-character that is.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Not speaking to the specifics in this case, but as one who worked in the business for several decades, SSDD. Nobody does anything until they absolutely have to, and then they don’t do a dimes worth more than they absolutely have to.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      E.

      The attorney for the building’s owner seemed very confident they would be exonerated by the engineering report, which he stated contained no mention of problems. I am guessing it’s a mealy-mouth acronym salad that says nothing by saying everything, hence always satisfactory to all parties. I have in my former life litigated many such documents, and it’s awful.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Elizabelle

      @OzarkHillbilly:   Hi Ozark.  What is SSDD? [ETA, I have a guess, same shit different day, but who knows?]

      @dr. bloor:  I am wondering if Carl Hiaasen will have anything to say.  He’s retired; no longer writing his column, but this is right up his alley.

      Ordered a copy of John MacDonald’s “Condominium” today.  It keeps getting mentioned, most recently by our very own Anne Laurie above, and look forward to his take on SoFlorida’s developers.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Chacal Charles Calthrop

      @Elizabelle: I’m reading the ebook.  Smooth as silk John McDonald prose, but mostly about what was financial fraud in 1977 (which in hindsight looks ridiculously cheap:  monthly maintenance is going from $81 to $168!!!).  But the engineer character’s speculations about the shoddy construction seem spot on so far.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Geminid

      @Mike in NC: The rally is in a Congressional district west of Cleveland. Incumbent Congressman Anthony Gonzales was one of then ten Republican Representatives who voted to impeach trump. Challenger Max Miller worked for trump the last four years. His grandfather was an influential real estate developer and philanthropist in the greater Cleveland area.

      Miller is somewhat of a carpetbagger. He grew up in Shaker Heights, and recently moved to the west side to challenge Gonzales. Some Republicans complain that Miller spends more time in Florida than his new home.

      Anthony Gonzales is not going to roll over, and Miller will have to fight for this seat, trump endorsdment notwithstanding. I am interested in this primary race, as well as of those of other Midwestern impeachers Adam Kinzinger in Illinois  and Fred Upton and Peter Meijer in Michigan.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      TomatoQueen

      John D MacDonald put a lot of Florida rants in Travis McGee’s mouth as well, in case your copy of Condominium is delayed.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Elizabelle

      @Dorothy A. Winsor:   Y’all should definitely try the first link in DAW’s Flynn tweet.

      I got a poodle in a chair.  “Nothing to see here.”  Hilarious.  It’s like Amazon; you get a doggo photo when you hit a page that’s been taken down.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Doug R

      @TomatoQueen: I went through the entire Travis McGee series-easier to remember if you’ve read a color.

      For anyone getting into it-the stories can stand by themselves, but there is some continuity and the tone seems to get darker and more nihilistic as the books progress.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: I wonder also.  I wonder if this is revelatory of character.  That is to say, it’s the sort of thing TFG did, eh?  When confronted with a real crisis, he flinched and reacted slowly, b/c he had to calculate the angle that was best for him (and in a real crisis, sometimes that’s not obvious) instead of the move that was best for the victims.

      Not saying that that’s the explanation: just that, it would fit with what we’re learning about DeathSantis over the last year-and-change.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      bbleh

      @Dorothy A. Winsor@debbie:

      Agree with debbie: it’s not a cunning strategy; it’s simple self-centered stupidity.

      For all the hype, DeSantis is kind of a Pence-like character: incompetent and personally unlikeable.  He may be a little better playing to the truly deranged wing, but then, look where he lives.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Joey Maloney

      @Elizabelle: The Travis McGee books haven’t aged particularly well, especially WRT McGee’s attitudes towards women – and I say this as someone who has read and enjoyed and reread them since they were originally puublished. To MacDonald’s/McGee’s credit his failing is generally condescension rather than hostility – he genuinely likes women though he tends to view them as wayward children, unequipped to make their way alone in A Man’s World.

      That said, the books are a vivid portrait of mid-20th-century Florida in all its corrupt glory.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      boatboy_srq

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): FL’s COVID tally – both the numbers and the flagrancy of the methodologies causing the obvious undercount – has been out there for months. Insufficient scandal from that yet. This is nothing in comparison.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Elizabelle

      @Joey Maloney:   Thanks.  I think you have to consider works of art/literature in the context of their time, and opening a time capsule, of sorts, can be informative.  Sometimes appalling.

      Watching the original Perry Mason series, and looking at the role of the women (other than Della Street) — horrifying.  Accessories; most dependent on men; a few heiresses.  Constrained choices.  And you don’t see any African Americans for several seasons; there are a few Asians, and a relatively early episode built around a Japanese (?) family.  Several plots with European refugees; people who fled WW2.

      But the role of women has changed so much, in our lifetimes.  Which is fueling the counter-revolt among the traditionalist/dinosaur set.  Grab ’em by the …

      Reply
    49. 49.

      TomatoQueen

      @Elizabelle:

       

      @Doug R:  For a secret treat, the whole series in order is the way to read them, you see stuff ripped from the headlines as Travis evolves farther away from convention, while showing you why. And is there a better sidekick than Meyer? He’s half the fun. Some truly foul villains, and a portrait of South Florida as it went dark in the ways that John D cared about. There was a commemorative plaque at Bahia Mar put up just as we were leaving for the other coast. Slip F-18 is or was a piece of bronze on a wall.  A side rant and weird and fun about Florida, without Travis but with plenty of smash-the-greedheads  is “The Girl, the Gold Watch, and Everything,” which was adapted as a tv movie very badly indeed.  Oh wait, Travis’ martini recipe–lemon peel, squeezed carefully onto the surface of the gin so the oil drops float.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      CaseyL

      “Florida” and “crooked builders” go together like PB & J. Florida is a state built on land scams.

      When Hurricane Andrew laid waste to South Florida back in ’92, entire housing developments discovered their roofs were tarpaper stapled to plywood. They made the discovery when every roof in the development blew off and flew away.

      The information on the construction of the condo tower may be a catalog of substandard materials, or substandard workmanship, or (at best) a building design not equipped to withstand the wind, sand, and salt water it was continuously exposed to.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      jl

      Thanks for info. I heard news reports about locals angry that search for survivors was not more aggressive. I wondered about that. But a fire down in the rubble would explain it.

       

      ” and should have been repaired immediately because access issues prevented a closer inspection… ”

      Unbelievable. And two years later, repairs were just beginning? Did they ever get access needed to determine the true extent of the damage?

      Reply
    53. 53.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Mike in NC:

      He’s planned a revenge tour against anybody in the GOP who voted to impeach his fat seditious ass. 

      How unlike the Kremlin’s orange fascist shitstain.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Chetan Murthy

      @mrmoshpotato: I can imagine  that in the first hours, DeathSantis’ people were thinking “oh, maybe there weren’t many people trapped; let’s wait and see if the emergency workers can pull out most of them” and only after it dawned on them that even the rescue was going to be a long slog (partially b/c they’d not bothered to get FEMA in quickly) they flipped and let FEMA in.

      Which is, in a way, just what Shitler did.  I feel like this is a pattern in the way that salesmen approach actual execution tasks.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Geminid

      @Elizabelle: I guess this a matter of sensibility and point of view. I thought The Rainmaker (1954) was a wonderful movie. My friend Joan could not get past the male/female roles the story is premised upon. I would say that it’s her loss, but I am not sure this is so.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      jl

      @mrmoshpotato: I choose only top buildings, the best buildings… but there’ve been some mistakes. I’m disappointed…. I’ve never met this building, don’t know who it is.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Dorothy A. Winsor:

      Huge Preliminary Report Expected 

      Ummm….were those words written by an oxydumbass?

      By the way, your next novel should have hundreds of pages as the introduction and say, 5 pages as the actual story.  Makes sense?  Right?

      Reply
    60. 60.

      A woman from anywhere (formerly Mohagan)

      @Elizabelle: Spoiler alert: a hurricane shows up in the last part of the book and it doesn’t go well (for the condominium and basically anyone in the book nearby)

      My big takeaway: hurricane parties are not a good idea, especially near the beach where the hurricane makes landfall.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      frosty

      @Doug R: Pale Gray for Guilt was my favorite, because McGee’s friend Meyer helps him set up a con on the developers who killed his friend; cleaning them out.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      debbie

      Speaking of horrorshows, Tuck may be losing another sponsor soon:

      I have been a member of USAA for 51 years. It is a great company & I have always kept my insurance and credit cards with them. I just found out that USAA is a sponsor of Tucker Carlson on Fox. He called CJCS, a distinguished officer, a pig and stupid.
      — Joseph J Collins (@josephcollins77) June 26, 2021

      Reply
    66. 66.

      Sure Lurkalot

      @WaterGirl: And yet, DeSantis’ approval ratings were +15 in polls last month. It’s beyond comprehension. I have no expectation that his delay in having FEMA help will make a dent. He’s already shown his constituents who he is and they like it.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      Steeplejack

      @frosty:

      I just got back from Wikipedia, checking to see if Pale Gray for Guilt might be a better alternative to Condominium. It’s probably not, for the specifics of this real-life case, but I do think it’s better as an overall view of Florida real-estate developer corruption (from a ’60s perspective). It is possibly my favorite Travis McGee novel—extremely well done in a series that is well done. Ninth book, published in 1968.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      Anne Laurie

      @TomatoQueen: And is there a better sidekick than Meyer? He’s half the fun.

      You know Meyer was supposed to be MacDonald’s tongue-half-in-cheek version of John D. MacDonald?

      (Been many years since I read the Travis McGee series, but I still have & love a couple dozen of his ‘potboilers’.  Books like All These Condemned, Cancel All Our Vows, Contrary Pleasures, April Evil — they’re *extremely* of their era, but allowing for that, gripping reads.  Not to mention his late-period take on then new-and-novel megachurches, One More Sunday…)

      Reply
    69. 69.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Chetan Murthy:

      I can imagine  that in the first hours, DeathSantis’ people were thinking “oh, maybe there weren’t many people trapped; let’s wait and see if the emergency workers can pull out most of them” and only after it dawned on them that even the rescue was going to be a long slog (partially b/c they’d not bothered to get FEMA in quickly) they flipped and let FEMA in. 

      Quite possible with a pile of shit who let (is letting) COVID-19 ravage the state.

      So glad we kicked Illinois’ most recent Rethuglican “governor” to the curb.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      Martin

      @M. Bouffant: Five over ones are very popular to build now. If the concrete platform is accommodating retail or something like that they tend to be pretty decent (if unattractive) but if the the platform is parking because it’s impossible to live without a car in most of the US, that’s a different matter. The need to accommodate vehicles usually compromises the building a fair bit. Also exposes it to more corrosion.

      We know how to build these well – tons of cities are full of 19th century buildings that are all structurally sound a century later.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      krackenJack

      @M. Bouffant: Yep. First thing I noticed from the pictures was the parking under the remaining tower. Soft story construction is the villain in every CA earthquake risk story.

      Reply
    73. 73.

      JaneE

      There is probably more than enough blame to go around.  Every one of the houses I have lived in have had problems that really should not have been there at all.  I don’t know if there was any bribery or corruption or just shoddy inspection.

      Possible design flaws.  Materials past their lifespan.  Slow maintenance.  Possibly even climate change raising sea levels and increasing water penetration under the foundations, or just ordinary Florida limestone dissolving.  And some straw that broke the camel’s back.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      The Pale Scot

      previous attempts to fix the columns and other damage with epoxy were marred by poor workmanship and were failing…

      Poor workmanship? In Florida? Gott Himmel! How?

      Ex: Lee Roy Selmon Expressway

      Construction commenced in 2003 but in 2004, a portion of the elevated bridge collapsed during construction, halting construction for about a year.[citation needed] The segment was repaired and all other piers were reinforced when construction resumed in 2005.

      That’s propaganda, I remember this. All the support pillars had to be replaced because they were made with substandard concrete. The stories friends of my family tell about trying to get a house built would be hilarious if they weren’t so gobsmaking, like the goings on at the hotels that were built during the Russian Olympic

       

      Add: It took a contractor 3 tries to order the correct length of steel support beam, the first 2 beams arrived on the site, didn’t fit. Can I Haz tape measure?

      Reply
    75. 75.

      FlyingToaster

      @Elizabelle

      I just checked (and I’d literally never started up Safari since upgrading to Big Sur) and the rollover problem is not in Preferences. You still need to do that stuff before:

      Select Menu “View → Show Status Bar”.

      Heh.

      Reply
    77. 77.

      Steeplejack

      @TomatoQueen:

      You just reminded me that I bought some gin today. I have been wanting a martini for a while. Off to make one in a minute.

      I agree that reading the Travis McGee novels in order is the way to go, but I admit I’m a bit OCD about that with all crime fiction series. I haven’t read any of them in probably 20 years (at least), but I think they will probably be very much “of their time” but still hold up pretty well. As Joey Maloney said at #43, McGee’s attitudes toward women are a little old-fashioned, but it’s not toxic sexism; it’s more of a “white knight” attitude that might chafe a bit (or a lot) now.

      Reply
    78. 78.

      Villago Delenda Est

      @Mallard Filmore: ​
       Some very good comments, well written so the total amateur at this (moi) can understand them.

      I was reminded about the key plot point of The Towering Inferno, which was that the developer skimped on the architect’s specifications, and said everything was up to code. “Code’s not good enough for this building!” was Paul Newman’s response to William Holden, the developer.

      Reply
    83. 83.

      StringOnAStick

      I think I read that it had taken 3 years to get the condo owners to agree to starting the suggested repairs, which sounds like typical HOA entropy in my experience.  We bought a condo once and will never do that again; hidden information about structural problems that the then current board kept out of the meeting records so a third of them could sell before they had to disclose it.  We bought and a few months later it started trickling out.  I got on the board to help and after realizing we were looking at a special assessment of $10k each, another guy got elected with his sole purpose being obstruction; we had the hire security to be at the board meetings because he was so volatile.  He came very close to clipping me from behind with his big truck while I was out riding my bike.  Eventually he was recalled and removed from the board, and I spent endless hours with the restoration company fixing all the structural issues from 20 years of swelling soils and the penniless HOA choosing back then to stay that way and ignore it all.  It became a full time and fully UNcompensated job.

      The work finished, we bought a house and moved, and I will never, ever buy a condo again.  Since the remaining residents refused to build up a reserve account it has become a place where wealthy parents but a unit for their college kids then sell as soon as they graduate since older condos are financial hot potatoes.  Too bad; it’s a great location and could have been a worthwhile investment. I

      So when people ask why it took so long to get from that engineering report to actually starting what was going to be expensive work with no guarantee it won’t get a whole lot more expensive, all I can say is I’m not surprised at all.

      Reply
    86. 86.

      NotMax

      Tangentially reminded of the (dated but not mortally wounded thereby) B film Private Information.

      “If the cracks in the wall get any bigger we’ll have to do something.”

      (Took substantial hours to dredge the movie’s title from the morass of memory.)

      Reply
    90. 90.

      NotMax

      @The Pale Scot

      Great Somewhat Good Britain.

      “Talk of the ‘imperial decay’ of your invalid port. ‘Its gracious withdrawal from perfection, keeping a hint of former majesty withal, as it hovers between oblivion and the divine Untergang of infinite recession.'”
      – Stephen Potter
      ;)

      Reply
    92. 92.

      The Pale Scot

      @debbie:

      Florida To Require Students And Faculty To Declare Their Political Views To Stop Liberal ‘Indoctrination’

      I always describe myself as a neofacisti anarchist. When asked to elaborate I say I’m for a vast array of regulation that are ignored, or, a few simple laws that all have the death penalty. This allows for a huge political opinion envelope that frustrates MAGATs to no end

      Reply
    100. 100.

      Anotherlurker

      @Benw: Elvin is still playing! I saw him and his “Big Fun Trio” at Yoshi’s, in Oakland.  He can rip it up with the best of them!

      Reply
    101. 101.

      ian

      @Dorothy A. Winsor:

      Anyone who believes a firm named Cyber Ninjas conducted a valid audit 8 months out of date was probably going to vote Republican already.

      I laughed hysterically when I heard the name of the firm way back in January.  How in the world did they think undecided voters would be swayed by “Cyber Ninjas”?  It is red meat for the base, nothing more.

      Reply
    102. 102.

      MontyTheClipArtMongoose

      @bbleh: & ebola crossed with the rona from the wuhan infectiousdisease research institute!

      (jon stewart is vindicated.)

      Reply
    108. 108.

      FlyingToaster

      @Elizabelle: I bought my MacBookPro in January loaded with Catalina, and Big Sur has not been the adjustment I feared (Catalina already precluded several of my old apps, alas).  But I wouldn’t dare try to put it onto an older laptop (like my 2 year old MacBookAir, which is now the out-of-house laptop).

      You may want to hit a Genius Bar to see if there’s something whack going on with your battery.  Or if you’ve got some ‘ware running that you really don’t want/need/know is there.  I once spent 8 hours with Activity Monitor hunting down an unwanted add-on.

      Reply
    110. 110.

      TomatoQueen

      @Steeplejack:  I think John D wanted to write a character of whom he could say somewhere that a certain kind of woman is half in love with him & as that wasnt unusual in that era thanks at least in part to Ian Fleming it’s probably forgivable. There’s the aspect of self-flagellation to demonstrate vulnerability too, which sometimes is persuasive, but sometimes just makes my teeth ache. He also does a little bit with strong independent women from time to time, just not often enough, and they do wind up dead quite often. A mixed message & how we fall out of love with him. He’s at his best making martinis and explaining boat maintenance.

      Reply
    111. 111.

      L85NJGT

      A permit dated May 17, 2021, for $1.1 million in roof maintenance included removing the existing roof system down to the concrete deck, priming the deck with asphalt primer, demolishing the existing stucco and insulating and sealing the entire roof surface with hot coal tar pitch and embedded gravel.

      A permit from April 27, 2021, showed that work worth $59,400 was being done to repair and refurbish roof vent fans, air conditioner disconnects and other “minor electrical work.”

      Another permit, dated May 5, 2021, was for $169,473 for installation of roof safety anchors to facilitate window washing and for stucco repairs to the building exterior.

      Reply
    112. 112.

      Another Scott

      The building inspector in Surfside has issued a statement.

      “Among other things, our [2018] report detailed significant cracks and breaks in the concrete, which required repairs to ensure the safety of the residents and the public.”

      Notice they’ve also hired a crisis PR firm. pic.twitter.com/b29mZYqSBh

      — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) June 27, 2021

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    113. 113.

      RepubAnon

      @StringOnAStick: As I’ve said before, our politicians in Washington are all intelligent, public-spirited and selfless people.

      If you don’t believe me, go to a board meeting of a homeowners association…

      Reply
    114. 114.

      Suzanne

      @M. Bouffant:

      Columns in the garage: Every significant SoCal earthquake has several apartment bldgs. w/ an underground, column-only-supported garage that collapsed. 

      YEP. It’s called a “soft story” in seismic design.
      There is significant engineering work that can be done to provide lateral strength to these buildings, but that costs money.

      I am interested to see what the forensic report indicates and to see what changes will come to the building code. Every major building disaster has brought some expensive changes.

      Reply
    116. 116.

      Suzanne

      @JaneE:

      Possible design flaws.  Materials past their lifespan.  Slow maintenance.  Possibly even climate change raising sea levels and increasing water penetration under the foundations, or just ordinary Florida limestone dissolving.  And some straw that broke the camel’s back. 

      Honestly, this. Buildings are really expensive to maintain, and more owners than not do it badly.

      I have worked on projects with engineer’s reports similar to the one described. The buildings are occupied and/or in use when they come in to observe (NOT inspect, which is a different legal standard), so damage that is hidden from view isn’t documented. So the engineer takes a bunch of pictures of a bunch of cracks, and basically says, “Uh, dudes, this is a problem and needs to be repaired”. But no one can know how bad it is until they close the building down and do destructive testing. So, yeah, the engineer doesn’t really know, and the building owner doesn’t know.

      I worked on a project that required demolition of a one-story concrete masonry building that had asbestos in the vermiculite insulation in the cells. So the insulation had to be removed and abated before demolition, so the asbestos contractor made these vertical slits in the CMU. When they did that, we found that there was not a single piece of horizontal reinforcing in those walls. A bad storm could have taken the building down, if the conditions were right. But there was no way to know by looking. They saw cracking stucco over the years, which they repaired and repainted.

      Reply
    117. 117.

      Steeplejack

      @TomatoQueen:

      [. . .] they do wind up dead quite often.

      Heh, I was thinking it but didn’t want to say it!

      One thing I have to remind myself occasionally about these classic series is that they didn’t start out as masterpieces. (See also Ross Macdonald’s Lew Archer novels.) MacDonald came out of the pulp tradition and was no doubt just trying to make a buck when he started the McGee novels. He published the first four all in 1964 and two more in both 1965 and 1966. He took a breather and then published Pale Gray for Guilt in 1968, and I think that was an inflection point. After that is was one book every year or so, which is what we tend to think of as a “normal” schedule for a crime writer.

      So, in that context, McGee’s more retrograde traits make a bit more sense. To me, at least. As I said, very much “of their time.”

      Reply
    120. 120.

      Suzanne

      @Villago Delenda Est:

      “Code’s not good enough for this building!” was Paul Newman’s response to William Holden, the developer. 

      Not how it works. Code is all that can be legally enforced. And it is unlikely that there were code problems with this building, since code compliance of design is pretty strictly reviewed. HOWEVER, after a Certificate of Occupancy is issued, there is significantly less oversight. There are often all kinds of changes made to buildings, and inspections done after occupancy are pretty cursory.

      Reply
    122. 122.

      Suzanne

      @Ken: Parking structures are also not considered to have a high Seismic Importance Factor, so they can be somewhat less resilient than, say, a power plant or fire station or hospital. For example, they don’t usually do base isolation on parking garages.

      Reply
    123. 123.

      Suzanne

      @Steeplejack: CMU = concrete masonry unit. What civilians call “cinderblock”. But CMU can be many other colors and sizes and styles than just the cinder gray you’re picturing.

      Reply
    125. 125.

      Yutsano

      @Suzanne:

      Every major building disaster has brought some expensive changes.

      We’re still talking about Florida right? Nahgunnahappen.

      EDIT: I absolutely value your insight and knowledge here. I just think too many Republicans are in the way of any meaningful change.

      Reply
    127. 127.

      BeautifulPlumage

      FUCK IT’S HOT

      We Seattlites are not set up for 100 degree weather … with 111 now forecast for Mon 😲

      Reply
    128. 128.

      Suzanne

      @Yutsano: It might surprise y’all to learn that the building code is mostly the same in different states. Most states and municipalities adopt one of the International Building Code editions, and then make a few tweaks, and then that entire document (Code + amendments) is then given the name “California Building Code” or whatever. But probably 98% of it is the same. So even if Florida doesn’t adopt any changes, the International Code Council (who writes it) may do so. We’ll see. The forensic report will be critical to understand if the failures were design, construction, maintenance, or if there was something truly unforeseeable at play.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.