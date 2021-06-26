Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Euro 2020 Round of 16 Open Thread: Wales vs. Denmark

    2. 2.

      Tony Jay

      As a native of the Independent Socialist Republic of Liverpool I’d just like to reiterate my whole-hearted support for our Welsh neighbours in their ongoing quest to become the premier Celtic footballing nation of these isles.

      Sorry Denmark, but today we’re all Ian Rush, not Jan Molby•.

      •Though we still love you Jan, you roly-poly genius, you.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      NetheadJay

      @WaterGirl: Hey, it worked! Was about to comment on the earlier post but thought I should check ;-)

      As a citizen and current resident of Denmark let me do the obligatory GOOOOOO DEEENMAAARK!! And let’s hope for a good match.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      NetheadJay

      @Tony Jay: That’s fine, thanks for the Mølby appreciation. I was a big fan of Ian Rush back when he was playing.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      billcinsd

      @Tony Jay: Ian “Moving to Italy is like moving to a foreign country” Rush or Ian “I’ve got tremendous respect for different cultures, for the food and everything” Rush

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Tony Jay

      @NetheadJay:

      Is cool. My fickle support is purely situational. If it wasn’t Wales out there I’d be cheering on the boys in white. Hell, now that I think of it the marshy bay that would become Liverpool sat comfortably within the Danemark, so I’m pretty much obligated to be happy who ever wins.

      @billcinsd:

      Por que no los dos? As I’m sure old big nose would have heard someone say if he’d got a transfer to Spain instead.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      billcinsd

      great goal for Kaspar Dolberg

      Reply
    13. 13.

      MisterForkbeard

      OT, took the kids to a nearby beach resort for the weekend. The 6 year old is channeling her inner teenager – is unhappy we’re going for three days rather than 5, says she wants to go home early so she can pet her cat, and is also obviously enjoying the pool, beach visits and lots of snacks.

      She is also upset that the OJ had pulp and refuses to eat the cream cheese in a cheese Danish. Annoyed she has to share a room with her younger sister. Happy that I’ve taken her on walks and that her new room is bigger than her room at home.

      Parenting is exhausting AND great.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Tony Jay

      Denmark have bossed this first half and are well worth their lead. Wales really need the whistle so the manager can sit them down and get their heads sorted.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      NetheadJay

      Wales started quite well the first 15 min. and I was a bit worried about all the space Gareth Bale was getting. But then they adapted their formation a bit and after Dolberg’s lovely goal they’ve been pretty much in control and it could well have been 2 instead of 1-0. Really wondering what happened to the Welsh side but ‘m not complaining.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Tony Jay

      Oh dear. A clear foul on Moore to start that move off but once it wasn’t given….

      The Welsh need to get the ball and get some tempo and put pressure on the Danes or they’ve got no chance.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Tony Jay

      Gareth! Moore was just waiting for that cross to drop right to him when Bale threw himself in the way!

      Better from Wales, though. They just need to go for it. Nothing to lose at this point.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Mo Salad

      We now have two LFC alumni and two LFC Academy Transfer Baits on the pitch.

      Gotta pull for Wales now, TJ.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Tony Jay

      @Mo Salad:

      Oh I have been, but they just haven’t been at the races today against an exceptionally well organised Danish side that have done everything right. Frankly the Welsh look utterly shattered.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      NetheadJay

      Whooouu, chances don’t get much bigger than that..

      Edit: And there it is. Mæhle had practically half the pitch to himself and just knocks it into the roof!

      Reply
    30. 30.

      billcinsd

      Wilson with the straight red, Wales will be leaving in another few hours (they only get 12 hours in Netherlands)

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Tony Jay

      Jesus in a pedalo, but this referee is absolutely awful. Given Wales zero all game and then sends Wilson off for… what? There’s not a league in the world that that’s a red card. Denmark haven’t needed the help, but by the balls of Zeus he’s been determined to provide it since the first whistle.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Tony Jay

      @billcinsd:

      Really? Lazy challenge, took him down, not reckless or dangerous at all. I’ve never seen a straight red given for a foul like that and I can say with some confidence that I never will again.

      YMMV, but that referee had an odious shocker.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Splitting Image

      In a perfect world, both teams would be moving on after knocking out France and Germany, but congratulations to Denmark.

      Reply

