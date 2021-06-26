How are we all feeling this morning?

“There’s nothing wrong with smiling, there’s nothing wrong with laughing, there’s nothing wrong with crying. It is what it is, and people react in different ways.”

My interview with Kasper Schmeichel on how Denmark came together to carry on at #EURO2020 https://t.co/xllETuwFjH

— Thomas Floyd (@ThomasFloyd) June 25, 2021