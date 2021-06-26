Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Friday / Saturday, June 25-26

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Friday / Saturday, June 25-26

24 Comments

    24Comments

    1. 1.

      mrmoshpotato

      Half of Texas Republicans say they won’t get COVID-19 vaccine, new poll finds

      They realize they can’t vote Rethuglican, or at all, if they’re dead, right?

      Is this some bazillion-dimension owning-the-libs chess that we libtards are too stupid to see?

    2. 2.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Washington County has a 20.6% vaccination rate. Things are about to get interesting here.

       

      eta Pulaski Co, home of fort lost in the woods, has a vaccination rate of 11.4%

    4. 4.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @satby: No, and now that you mention it, they didn’t even require a test. A little surprised by that.

      Eta they didn’t even have a screening station at the door

    6. 6.

      Anne Laurie

      @OzarkHillbilly: A little surprised by that.

      Suspect it’s a variation on ‘don’t ask, don’t tell’ — if the hospital doesn’t ask whether patients have been vaccinated, they don’t have to (a) wrestle with convincing them to do so, or (b) make the hospital’s stats look worse than all their deliberately-ignoring-it neighbors.

    7. 7.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      Some people are in politics because they’re in love with policy, but they’re not necessarily in love with humans. He loves the game of it. He loves the dance of it. He loves meeting people. He loves hugging strangers.

      Peggy Noonan

    8. 8.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      In Delaware, racial tensions boiled over.

      MALE NEWSREADER:

      The National Guard was called out in several cities to put down riots. One of these cities was Wilmington, Delaware.

      NARRATOR:

      Black residents were angry. Joe Biden saw an opportunity to draw on his personal experience with race, back when he was 19 working at an inner-city pool.

      RICHARD “MOUSE” SMITH, Biden’s friend:

      He was a lifeguard. He was one of two white guys. He was a tall, slim, young-looking, good-looking, Elvis Presley-looking kind of guy.

      JAMES BAKER, Fmr. mayor, Wilmington:

      That’s how he got to know some of the guys who were in the gangs. He just seemed to have a natural instinct for getting to know people, getting to understand them, but not being afraid to be around them.

      RICHARD “MOUSE” SMITH:

      We became friends. We became friends. I was a very troubled child, OK? Leader of a gang, no food at home, electric cut off, no soap, sometimes no soap and water to take a bath, no hot water.

      NARRATOR:

      Joe and Ricky—he likes to be called “Mouse”—forged a lifetime friendship. Mouse introduced Joe all around the neighborhood. Over the years Biden kept in touch, building relationships in the Black community that would pay off.

    9. 9.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @satby: @Anne Laurie: Don’t know that it really matters but it was a surgical center, not a hospital. This was up in STL, not out here, I’d expect better up there. This was originally ordered back in December and I decided to hold off and wait for the vaccine. Looks like that was the right move.

      I’ve got to go back for another round because… shit happens I guess. I’ll find out more Thursday.

    10. 10.

      YY_Sima Qian

      On 6/25 China reported 0 new domestic confirmed & 0 new domestic asymptomatic cases.

      Guangdong Province did not report any new domestic confirmed cases.

      • Guangzhou did not reported any new domestic positive cases. To date, the outbreak in the city has accumulated 146 domestic confirmed cases & 7 domestic asymptomatic cases, with 69 domestic confirmed cases having recovered. 2 sub-districts were re-designated as Low Risk. 1 sub-district & 3 residential compounds are at Medium Risk.
      • Foshan did not reported any new domestic positive cases. 1 residential compound has been re-designated as Low Risk. 1 residential building remains at Medium Risk.
      • Shenzhen did not report any new domestic positive cases. 1 residential compound remains at Medium Risk.
      • Dongguan did not report any new domestic positive cases. 1 residential building & a college campus remain at Medium Risk.

      Guangzhou Municipal CDC released details of the shortest contact that resulted in transmission of the Delta Variant – 2 restaurant patrons sharing the same public restroom for 14 sec. 

      Imported Cases

      On 6/25, China reported 25 new imported confirmed cases, 23 imported asymptomatic cases:

      • Chengdu in Sichuan Province – 6 confirmed cases, 2 Chinese nationals returning from Canada & 1 each from Cambodia, Ghana (via Amsterdam Schiphol) & Algeria, & a German national coming from Germany; 7 asymptomatic cases, 3 Chinese nationals returning from Canada & 1 each from Algeria, Cambodia, Ghana (via Amsterdam Schiphol) & Dominican Republic (via Germany)
      • Yunnan Province (locations not specified) – 5 confirmed cases, both Chinese nationals returning from Myanmar, via land border crossings
      • Xiamen in Fujian Province – 4 confirmed cases, all Taiwanese residents coming from Taiwan; 1 asymptomatic case, a Sri Lankan crew member off a cargo ship w/ last port of call in Singapore
      • Shanghai Municipality – 3 confirmed cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Cambodia, the Netherlands, the US
      • Changsha in Hunan Province – 2 confirmed cases (1 previously asymptomatic), no information released
      • Shenzhen in Guangdong Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from South Africa
      • Foshan in Guangdong Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Saudi Arabia; 2 asymptomatic case, 1 Chinese national each returning from Tanzania & Saudi Arabia; all case off flights that landed at Guangzhou 
      • Zhuhai in Guangdong Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Saudi Arabia, off a flight that landed at Guangzhou 
      • Jiangmen  in Guangdong Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Liberia (via Paris CdG), off a flight that landed at Guangzhou
      • Guangzhou in Guangdong Province – 4 asymptomatic cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Cambodia, Bangladesh, Qatar (via Muscat) & Japan
      • Zhongshan in Guangdong Province – 2 asymptomatic cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Benin & Gabon, off a flight that landed at Guangzhou
      • Dongguan in Guangdong Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from French Guyana (via Paris CdG), off a flight that landed at Guangzhou
      • Hangzhou in Zhejiang Province – 1 confirmed case (previously asymptomatic), coming from Italy; 2 asymptomatic cases, 1 each coming from Egypt & Cameroon
      • Tianjin Municipality – 2 asymptomatic cases, a Chinese national returning from Poland & a Spanish national coming from Spain
      • Dalian in Liaoning Province – 1 asymptomatic case, no information released
      • Jiangsu Province (location not specified) – 1 asymptomatic case, no information released

      Overall in China, 37 confirmed cases recovered, 12 asymptomatic cases were released from isolation & 2 were reclassified as confirmed cases, and 1,790 individuals were released from quarantine. Currently, there are 474 active confirmed cases in the country (389 imported), 14 in serious condition (11 imported), 472 asymptomatic cases (453 imported), 0 suspect cases. 19,057 traced contacts are currently  under quarantine.

      As of 6/25, 1,143.805M vaccine doses have been injected in Mainland China, an increase of 23.162M doses in the past 24 hrs.

      On 6/26, Hong Kong reported 4 new positive cases, all imported. The municipal health authorities also shared that the airport ground staff reported as positive case reported on 6/24 has the same genome sequence as those from 3 previous imported cases.

    14. 14.

      JMG

      Barnstable County, Mass. is 74 percent of total population fully vaccinated.  Was in Provincetown for dinner last evening and night and felt totally comfortable in a mask-free and crowded environment, indoors and outdoors. Only person wearing a mask was (sensibly), the woman running the check-in at our motel. Republicans are thin on the ground in P-town of course, but there are plenty of them in the rest of the Cape and they still got vaccinated. I play golf with some of them. I don’t get the vaccine resistance in other parts of the country at all. Do people enjoy cutting off their noses to spite their faces?

    15. 15.

      Spanky

      @mrmoshpotato:

      Is this some bazillion-dimension owning-the-libs chess that we libtards are too stupid to see?

      Biden declared a goal of 70% vaccinated by July 4, and we can’t have that, now can we? Checkmate libtard!

    16. 16.

      Amir Khalid

      Malaysia’s Director-General of Heath Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah reports 5,803 new Covid-19 cases today in his media statement, for a cumulative reported total of 728,462 cases. He also reports 81 new deaths today, for a cumulative total of 4,884 deaths — 0.67% of the cumulative reported total, 0.73% of resolved cases.

      There are currently 60,646 active and contagious cases; 866 are in ICU, 435 of them intubated. Meanwhile, 5,193 more patients have recovered, for a cumulative total of 662,932 patients recovered – 91.00% of the cumulative reported total.

      14 new clusters were reported today. Of the cumulative total of 2,755 clusters, 868 clusters are still active; 1,887 clusters are now inactive.

      5,793 new cases today are local infections. Selangor reports 2,105 local cases: 148 in clusters, 1,344 close-contact screenings, and 613 other screenings. Negeri Sembilan reports 741 cases: 281 in clusters, 268 close-contact screenings, and 192 other screenings.

      Kuala Lumpur reports 622 local cases: 213 in clusters, 277 close-contact screenings, and 132 other screenings.

      Sarawak reports 490 local cases: 93 in clusters, 312 close-contact screenings, and 85 other screenings.

      Melaka reports 355 cases: 260 in clusters, 65 close-contact screenings, and 30 other screenings. Johor reports 329 cases: 195 in clusters, 102 close-contact screenings, and 32 other screenings.

      Pahang reports 220 cases: 116 in clusters, 76 close-contact screenings, and 28 other screenings.

      Sabah reports 189 cases: nine in clusters, 94 close-contact screenings, and 86 other screenings. Kedah reports 186 cases: 67 in clusters, 84 close-contact screenings, and 35 other screenings. Penang reports 160 cases: 88 in clusters, 33 close-contact screenings, and 39 other screenings. Perak reports 137 cases: 87 in clusters, 38 close-contact screenings, and 12 other screenings. Kelantan reports 103 cases: 31 in clusters, 43 close-contact screenings, and 29 other screenings.

      Labuan reports 99 cases: 18 in clusters, 55 close-contact screenings, and 26 other screenings. Terengganu reports 29 cases: three in clusters, 20 close-contact screenings, and six other screenings. Putrajaya reports 24 cases: two in clusters, 13 close-contact screenings, and nine other screenings. Perlis reports four cases,all close-contact screenings.

      10 new cases today are imported: six in Kuala Lumpur, three in Selangor, one in Sarawak.

    18. 18.

      Barbara

      @OzarkHillbilly:A lot of pharmacies participating in the vaccination effort interconnect with other providers that maintain electronic medical records.  It’s usually disclosed somewhere that some information will be shared.

    19. 19.

      New Deal democrat

      US now up to 8 States with rising new COVID cases over the past 2 weeks: AR, AZ, ID, MO, NV, OK, UT, and WY. All but NV and AZ have less than 40% of population fully vaccinated. The other two are at 40% and 41%.

      By the end of July, the “delta wave” is going to be clear.

    20. 20.

      Sloane Ranger

      Hi all, back from my short holiday in the Derbyshire Dales. Before getting into the latest stats from the UK, I just want to say a few words about my experience when away. Firstly, Derbyshire has broadly comparable COVID rates to Northamptonshire where I live, so I didn’t feel I was at any more risk there than here. Getting there required 3 changes of train. Everyone I saw on the trains was wearing a mask, perhaps helped by the frequent announcements over the PA system that it was a legal requirement to wear one on trains and railway stations and failure to comply was punishable by a fine of several thousand pounds. Also a reminder that said mask should cover both the mouth and nose. However, I noticed that some people pulled their masks down as soon as they actually got off the train and before they’d left the station. Staff did not say anything.

      I was staying at a Premier Inn hotel (a budget chain) in Matlock and, as I said last Sunday, I was told before the holiday that my room wouldn’t be cleaned or I think you say valeted? during my stay. This was the case so I had to make my own bed. I put out the wastepaper bins in the morning and someone had emptied them when I got back in the evening. If I needed anything, coffee and tea making stuff, fresh towels or more toilet paper I asked at Reception and was given them without question. Another difference was that about a quarter of the tables in the restaurant were not in use because of social distancing requirements. This meant that, instead of just turning up for breakfast when you were ready, you had to book a time the night before, but it seemed to work OK, no-one complained within my hearing. Also, instead of it being buffet style it was waitress service. The staff were all great, very cheerful and helpful.

      As far as the buses were concerned, the vast majority of passengers wore masks, except for a small number who prominently displayed exemption cards. During my time there though, I never saw an actual bus driver wearing a mask. I didn’t say anything as I needed their co-operation in chucking me off at the correct stop for the place I wanted to visit.

      Tourist attractions varied as far as COVID compliance was concerned. Chatsworth House (I plan to send pictures to On the Road in due course) was very good, contactless payment only, everyone wearing masks, one way traffic through the house and guides in every room ensuring social distancing. One had to be be very firm with a woman who wanted to go back to the previous room! Crich Tramway Village – not so much. Lots of signs about wearing face coverings on the trams and in buildings and social distancing but no attempt to enforce it, perhaps because most of the staff/volunteers weren’t wearing them either. I got a free tram ride as part of the entry fee and I was the only person wearing a mask. Actually, that was the place of a very unpleasant incident. All the people, visitors, staff and volunteers were white but, as I was on the tram, we passed the only non-white family I saw in the attraction (they looked Indian, Pakistani or Bangladeshi) and I heard someone behind me do a send up of an Indian accent. I looked round but couldn’t identify who it was but it left a bad taste in my mouth.

      Finally, I found this nice pub in Matlock, very welcoming and they did good food and drinks but they were intent on packing people in as much as possible. I was seated at 2 tables put together one evening and people came in after me. A member of staff moved the table joined to mine a few feet and invited the people to sit there. They questioned the distance and she swore it was 6 foot away. Both they and I eyed the distance and, in my opinion, it was nearer 4. We looked at each other, shrugged and they moved to the far end of theirs and I moved to the far end of mine.

      Now, the boring stats. On Friday, the UK had 15,810 new cases. This is an increase in the rolling 7-day average of 47.9%. New cases by nation,

      England – 13,498 (up 430)

      Northern Ireland – 229 (up 31)

      Scotland – 1747 (down 1252) but there is a possible under-reporting issue

      Wales – 336 (down 102).

      Deaths – There were 18 deaths within 28 days of a positive test yesterday. This is an increase of 52.8% in the rolling 7-day average. 15 were in England, 2 were in Scotland and 1 was in Wales.

      Testing – On Thursday, 24 June, 1,068,088 tests were administered. This is an increase of 6.9% in the rolling 7-day average. The PCR testing capacity estimated by labs on that date was 584,073.

      Hospitalisations – There were 1485 people in hospital on Wednesday, 23 June and 258 on ventilators on Thursday, 24th. The rolling 7-day average for hospital admissions was up by 13.4% on 21 June.

      Vaccinations – As of 24 June, 43,877,861 people had received 1 shot of a vaccine and 32,085,916 had received both. In percentage terms this means that 83.3% of all 18+ in the UK have had 1 shot and 60.9% were fully vaccinated.

    21. 21.

      Soprano2

      Yesterday I talked to a co-worker who said his doctor told him he didn’t need the vaccine because he’d had a (mild) case of covid. It was like banging my head against a wall. “CDC says we won’t know if it works for 5 years,  “x” had a stroke from blood clots 2 weeks after getting the shot and had never had problems before (“x” is not in the best of health and is 60)”, but the main objection was that everyone wants him to get it. “Why are they trying to force me to get it?” (Because they care about you, idiot!) This seems to be their main problem, that people are trying to force them. Freedumb. I told him I hope he doesn’t get sick or die from it, because Delta is raging here. I’m really worried about these people I work with. Relieved that my manager finally said she is getting it after her nurse mother lectured her about it!

    22. 22.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Spanky:

      Biden declared a goal of 70% vaccinated by July 4, and we can’t have that, now can we? Checkmate libtard! 

      Shit.  Well don’t I have egg pwned on my libtard face!  Pwned by people some of whom might be dead before Labor Day.

    23. 23.

      Another Scott

      Repost – Sinovac news from AlJazeera:

      In Jakarta, the surge in cases have forced hospitals to set up emergency tents, according to Detik news website, which quoted provincial government officials.

      In Medan, the capital city of North Sumatra province, Dr Inke Nadia D Lubis, member of the COVID task force in the area, reported that in the last six months as many as 1,800 children have been infected with the virus, including 14 who have died.

      More than a third of the cases reported were elementary school-age students, while a quarter were high school-age students, Inke was quoted by Detik as saying.

      On Friday, President Joko Widodo said that the country is facing an “extraordinary situation”, vowing to respond with “quick and appropriate policies”.

      Nearly 1,000 Indonesian health workers have also died from the virus since the pandemic started, with the country’s medical association confirming on Friday that 401 doctors were among the victims, including 14 who were fully vaccinated.

      This month, more than 300 vaccinated doctors and healthcare workers in Central Java were found to have been infected with COVID-19, with about a dozen hospitalised.

      The rise of severe cases in inoculated medical workers has raised questions about the China-produced Sinovac jab, which Indonesia is heavily relying on to vaccinate more than 180 million people by early next year.

      :-(

      IIRC, Amir recently got the Sinovac vaccine. Please be careful, Amir!

      Cheers,
      Scott.

