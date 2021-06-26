Biden posed for selfies, shooting some himself, for a full half an hour at North Carolina event meant to encourage people to get vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/nPW2v7uxV1 — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) June 24, 2021





Potential surge: Mathematical modeling predicts US #coronavirus infections could surge this fall if vaccination rates lag. Former FDA chief says transmission of the more contagious delta variant could spur a fall wave if vaccination rate is under 75% https://t.co/7tBreMLXBr pic.twitter.com/iR0UFYqCh6 — delthia ricks ?? (@DelthiaRicks) June 23, 2021

NEW: There was an extraordinary effort to get Trump experimental lifesaving drugs when he was sick with covid-19. His medical advisers hoped it would be the turning point. They were wrong. Excerpt from "Nightmare Scenario," out Tues. w/ @damianpaletta https://t.co/tUsWFxDPNW — Yasmeen Abutaleb (@yabutaleb7) June 24, 2021

======

Blistering statements today from @WHO's @DrMikeRyan & Bruce Aylward about lack of access to #Covid19 vaccines for distribution to countries without access. "Let's be real…. The problem is lack of vaccines. It's not delivery…. It's not hesitancy," said @DrTedros. — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) June 25, 2021

"As a global community, we're failing," said @DrTedros. "The whole world is tired of lockdowns…. The whole world wants to be opened up. The tools are in our hands."

Impassioned plea from @WHO's director general for #Covid19 vaccines for countries that cannot access them. — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) June 25, 2021

Taiwan reports first domestic case of Delta COVID variant https://t.co/5IpWyqkuvR pic.twitter.com/OXZQHk68TM — Reuters (@Reuters) June 26, 2021

Covid: Australia extends Sydney lockdown as Delta outbreak grows https://t.co/1pVDatYP8D — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) June 26, 2021

Israel reimposes masks amid new virus fears https://t.co/yeeBcI3UVd — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) June 25, 2021

The U.S. will donate 3 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to Afghanistan, @KJP46 tells press on Air Force One. — Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) June 24, 2021

Russia reported 20,393 new coronavirus infections Friday — the highest number since Jan. 24. Moscow recorded its highest number of fatalities since the start of the pandemichttps://t.co/mejKhMf16G — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) June 25, 2021

Note that these Russian fake vaccination cards include getting your name into the vax registry as well. So this isn't just a quickie scam, it's corruption as well. AKA, the usual. https://t.co/DO6fb1Dadt — Mig Greengard (@chessninja) June 24, 2021

An ambitious plan of vaccinating 30 million Russians by mid-June has fallen short by a third. Now, many regional governments across the country are requiring some workers to get vaccinated and requiring the shots to enter certain businesses. https://t.co/Yo9kMidyXl — The Associated Press (@AP) June 25, 2021

Russia could have found its first cases of the ultra-transmissible Delta Plus coronavirus strainhttps://t.co/Mzyg6LXuLM — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) June 26, 2021

The UK's cases, virtually all Delta and almost all among the unvaccinated/not fully vaccinated, are still rising. Hospitalizations not so much, fortunately.

That's in face of excellent vaccination rates: 83.3% 1st, 61% both@OurWorldInData and https://t.co/pItJxXPpv6 @PHE_uk pic.twitter.com/rFSPaXH0EE — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) June 25, 2021

Covid infection rates have risen steeply in Scotland, ONS data reveals https://t.co/GsvyGUV40H — The Guardian (@guardian) June 25, 2021

A rapid resurgence of COVID-19 is slamming South Africa’s largest city, Johannesburg, and threatens to overwhelm its hospitals. Africa is fighting a devastating wave as its 54 countries struggle to vaccinate even a small percentage of their populations. https://t.co/IS75Z7N57S — AP Africa (@AP_Africa) June 25, 2021

Two young unvaccinated passengers on Royal Caribbean cruise test positive for coronavirus https://t.co/GLq8Q9Twwf — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) June 25, 2021

======

There are ~200 known cases of the #delta-plus coronavirus variant globally. Here's what's known: Delta-plus is very contagious & is a new & slightly changed version of *delta variant* now spreading in several countries including the US. It emerged in India https://t.co/WNBmlkrVkz — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) June 25, 2021

.@CDCgov scientists say there still isn’t enough data to recommend #COVID19 booster shots to the general population—but didn’t rule it out in the future if vaccine immunity wanes or variants are found to evade current formulas.https://t.co/aSIRQO3UqY — Global Health NOW (@ghn_news) June 25, 2021

In the lab: Diagnostic test distinguishes SARSCoV2 from other coronaviruses with 100% accuracy. Duke Univ biomedical engineers have demonstrated that a tiny device can reliably detect multiple coronavirus antibodies & biomarkers simultaneously https://t.co/W8xaYIsKpJ — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) June 25, 2021

======

Doctors & nurses need to get more involved in the effort to get Americans to agree to be vaccinated against #Covid19, @SaadOmer3 writes. But they need to be armed with techniques that have been shown to help persuade people who are hesitant. https://t.co/usL9u2WPqj — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) June 25, 2021

U.S. Senate Republicans press CDC to end mask mandate on airplanes, transit https://t.co/TZq2qP1EWv pic.twitter.com/iHuKe3fAeI — Reuters (@Reuters) June 26, 2021

Trump's goal of convincing 40% of the population to not get the vaccine as a matter of personal freedom from decency and reality, however, has been successful. https://t.co/fMhqIFLvef — A.R. Moxon (@JuliusGoat) June 25, 2021

I’m interested to see what this pressure does. I ran into a woman I know is an anti-vaxxer yesterday. The place where she works no longer requires masks for vaccinated people and there she was behind her counter the only one left wearing a mask. Will that influence her? https://t.co/35o39Gjf9W — Emily Flitter (@FlitterOnFraud) June 24, 2021

Half of Texas Republicans say they won’t get COVID-19 vaccine, new poll finds Doing what I can to fix this, but for now it’s hard to imagine something more self-defeating, especially ahead of the delta variant train headed our way https://t.co/6ZFWokTikT — Prof Peter Hotez MD PhD (@PeterHotez) June 25, 2021

team sports are hard when your teammates are selfish. https://t.co/YkkgNqxVJs — World Famous Art Thief (@CalmSporting) June 25, 2021