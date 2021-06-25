I’ve been working so I haven’t been following the news, but I took a peek and it seems like there’s a lot going on.

What happened with Chauvin’s sentencing? I understand that he had his lawyer ask for probation. I hope that pisses off the sentencing judge.

I see that the DOJ suing GA.

Justice Dept. sues state of Georgia over new voting restrictions (Washington Post)

Justice Department officials announced a federal lawsuit Friday against Georgia over new statewide voting restrictions that federal authorities allege purposefully discriminate against Black Americans, the first major action by the Biden administration to confront efforts from Republican-led jurisdictions to limit election turnout. The legal challenge takes aim at Georgia’s Election Integrity Act, which was passed in March by the Republican-led state legislature and signed into law by Gov. Brian Kemp (R). The law imposes new limits on the use of absentee ballots, makes it a crime for outside groups to provide food and water to voters waiting at polling stations, and hands greater control over election administration to the state legislature.

What else is happening?

Update from the comments:

Vance informs Trump Org that they are now the subjects of a criminal inquiry and may be indicted as soon as next week.

DOJ has announced a task force to investigate threats against election workers. Some on legal Twitter think this is a bigger deal than the lawsuit against Georgia. (h/t Steeplejack)