Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

There’s some extremely good trouble headed their way.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

I’m going back to the respite thread.

Something seems odd about that, but i have been drinking.

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

What fresh hell is this?

Just a few bad apples.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn – Nancy Pelosi

People are complicated. Love is not.

All this crying. this is why i don’t click on stuff.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

This really is a full service blog.

This blog goes to 11…

This is a big f—–g deal.

The math demands it!

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

… makes me wish i had hoarded more linguine

There will be lawyers.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Open Thread: Not a Slow News Day

Open Thread: Not a Slow News Day

by | 122 Comments

This post is in: 

I’ve been working so I haven’t been following the news, but I took a peek and it seems like there’s a lot going on.

What happened with Chauvin’s sentencing?  I understand that he had his lawyer ask for probation.  I hope that pisses off the sentencing judge.

I see that the DOJ suing GA.

Open Thread: Not a Slow News Day
Three Badass Women: Lisa Monaco, Kristen Clarke and Vanita Gupta

Justice Dept. sues state of Georgia over new voting restrictions  (Washington Post)

Justice Department officials announced a federal lawsuit Friday against Georgia over new statewide voting restrictions that federal authorities allege purposefully discriminate against Black Americans, the first major action by the Biden administration to confront efforts from Republican-led jurisdictions to limit election turnout.

The legal challenge takes aim at Georgia’s Election Integrity Act, which was passed in March by the Republican-led state legislature and signed into law by Gov. Brian Kemp (R). The law imposes new limits on the use of absentee ballots, makes it a crime for outside groups to provide food and water to voters waiting at polling stations, and hands greater control over election administration to the state legislature.

What else is happening?

Update from the comments:

Vance informs Trump Org that they are now the subjects of a criminal inquiry and may be indicted as soon as next week.

DOJ has announced a task force to investigate threats against election workers. Some on legal Twitter think this is a bigger deal than the lawsuit against Georgia.  (h/t Steeplejack)

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Alison Rose
  • Another Scott
  • Baud
  • bbleh
  • Betty Cracker
  • Brachiator
  • Cacti
  • Chief Oshkosh
  • Formerly disgruntled in Oregon
  • Frank Wilhoit
  • Geminid
  • germy
  • H.E.Wolf
  • Ivan X
  • James E Powell
  • Jay
  • Jeffro
  • JML
  • Major Major Major Major
  • Mart
  • Martin
  • Mary G
  • MattF
  • narya
  • Nora Lenderbee
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • persistentillusion
  • raven
  • rikyrah
  • Ruckus
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • Spanky
  • Steeplejack (phone)
  • Steve in the ATL
  • Suzanne
  • Tsquared2001
  • VeniceRiley
  • Wapiti
  • WaterGirl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    122Comments

    1. 1.

      Tsquared2001

      The murdering cop’s mom maintained his innocence and never mentioned George Floyd.

      George Floyd’s daughter said she missed her daddy’s help when she brushes her teeth.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      VeniceRiley

      UK Health minister Matt Hancock caught canoodling with an aide. Won’t resign. Where is Tony Jay, ffs?

      Reply
    12. 12.

      WaterGirl

      I am very sad.  As I was looking for the sentencing decision (which apparently isn’t out) I skimmed a headline that had the words “Chauvin”, “sentenced” and “life” and I was momentarily thrilled.

      Turns out that “life” was “live”.  So sad.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Chief Oshkosh

      Interesting opinion piece at TPM about AP’s Chief Congressional Correspondent and GQP stenographer Lisa Mascaro ([email protected]) repeating all of the GQP Senators’ faked outrage over somehow being hoodwinked into signing onto a two-part infrastructure deal. Sure seems like Ms. Mascaro is naive, or disingenuous, or just plain stupid. Maybe all three AND lazy.

      https://talkingpointsmemo.com/edblog/breaking-ap-dragged-hook-line-and-sinker-in-gop-fishing-turney

      Another red letter day for our DC press. Sure hope a robot doesn’t burn down their garages this weekend.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Chief Oshkosh: I wasn’t objecting to discussion of it.  But thank you for telling me how the comment section works.  I’ll make sure I stick to poignant things in the future.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Mary G

      Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin sentenced to 270 months — 22 1/2 years — for the second-degree murder of George Floyd.— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) June 25, 2021

      Lot of happy activists outside the courthouse.

      ETA- Whoops. Reading comprehension fail and I missed SD’s post.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      WaterGirl

      @Baud: Thanks.  I had written that before seeing the 22.5 years.

      Does that seem like a reasonable sentence to those of you who are attorneys?

      12-1/2 would have left me in a rage.  Is Chauvin maybe 30 years old?  Getting out at 52 seems like he got off easy.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Mary G

      @WaterGirl:

      Judge Peter Cahill sentences Derek Chauvin 22 1/2 years of which he must serve 15 years without possibility of parole.It is not enough. Not nearly enough.— Victoria Brownworth (@VABVOX) June 25, 2021

       

      My goodness. 270 months in prison for Derek Chauvin, can never own firearms again, must register as a predatory offender upon release. George Floyd is still dead.— roxane gay (@rgay) June 25, 2021

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Another Scott

      @Chief Oshkosh

      Derek Chauvin, realistically, is looking at being largely in solitary confinement until he is at least 60 years old.

      And when he isn’t in solitary, he’s going to spend every day waiting to get jumped.

      So, the jail time is only part of the punishment.

      — The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) June 25, 2021

      Nobody knows the future, but…

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Mary G

      BREAKING: Judge Peter Cahill sentences former police officer Derek Chauvin to 270 months — 22 and a half years — for the murder of George Floyd with 199 days credit for time already served.

      He added that he has a 22-page memo attached to his sentencing explaining his decision.— Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) June 25, 2021

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Martin

      CA is going to pay off unpaid rent for Californians who make less than 80% of the median income in  their area. Renters still need to pay 25% of what they owe by end of Sept. Eviction moratorium extended until end of Sept.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Brachiator

      Some Covid news…

      Israel’s Health Ministry reinstated the indoor mask mandate beginning Friday at 12:00 P.M., following a recent rise in coronavirus infections attributed to the delta variant.

      The Health Ministry also recommends that Israelis wear masks during mass public events, even if they are held in the open air, “like the Pride events that will take place this weekend across the country.”

      It is amazing that some Americans can’t do nuance. It’s either “masks hurt my freedoms” or “All clear! We don’t need no masks nowhere no how.”

      Reply
    48. 48.

      H.E.Wolf

      @Omnes Omnibus: ​I’ll make sure I stick to poignant things in the future.

       
      Poignards (to stick things WITH) get far too little mention in these degenerate times.
      :-)

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Ruckus

      That’s about what I expected, didn’t think he’d get the 30.
      Twenty in the can for a cop is a lot if memory serves.

      Just as an aside I think we often give sentences that are too long in this country. And of course we often give special consideration to people who don’t deserve it, like cops that kill people, like this case could have been.
      20+ yrs for a death under the cover of law enforcement seems about right to me. Especially as so many of these have gotten nothing at all, no charges or charges dismissed. Cops have to live by the law just like the rest of us, although they often don’t.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      germy

      I see the degenerate liberals of twitter are having a super fun Friday!

      — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) June 25, 2021

      Let’s see here: never made it past corporal, calls his enemies degenerate, bankrolled by shady industrialists and neo-reactionary ideologues, rose to fame of the back of a mediocre autobiography…

      — rankine PhD, LRAM (@TrumpVideoDocu1) June 25, 2021

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Ruckus: I agree.  I said on a thread a few days ago that I think that sentences over should be extremely rare.  This is one case where I don’t have an issue with it.  Chauvin was in a position of trust and his actions took place over a long enough time that he had to have known and intended the result.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Steve in the ATL

      @Baud:

       

      degenerate liberals of twitter

      IIRC, Raven once saw them open for the New Riders of the Purple Sage at the Fillmore

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Jay

      @WaterGirl: the generally accepted guideline is that a direct report cannot give informed consent to a relationship, because of the power inequity.

      You are not supposed to hit on a direct report, you are not supposed to hit on your boss, and if there is a relationship, both parties are supposed to go to HR ASAP and shift employment arrangements.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      Ivan X

      @Brachiator: I’m more in the camp of damn I hate this fucking thing, CDC says I don’t need it? Yay, I’m not going to wear it beyond social norms and general politeness. Oh, new awful variant? Back on it goes, but I still hate it, and don’t want to be told that I’m being a baby about it or that I should feel differently than I do. I can do what’s right and necessary, but I’m not going to volunteer for more than that.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Betty Cracker

      Someone made a movie that is set in my county for the first time ever. It’s called “Feral State,” and here’s the description:

      A misfit gang of runaways and orphans are taken in by a dark and charismatic father figure who together wreak havoc throughout swamps and trailer parks of central Florida.

      LOL!

      Reply
    62. 62.

      WaterGirl

      @Steve in the ATL: Oh, man, you are a harsh grader.  I take note when someone says it’s a big news day and we haven’t had a new thread in 4 hours, and I get slapped upside the head for it.  I will be taking note of that.  harrumph! :-)

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Cacti

      @germy: I think ex-police are kept away from the general population.  He’ll probably have his own wing.

      He’ll be in special population with the child molesters.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      Steve in the ATL

      @Brachiator: I’ve got a union complaining that a client is about to relax its plant entry screenings and mask mandate for vaccinated people at a manufacturing facility.  Same union complained about plant entry screenings and the mask mandate last year.  And you wonder why union strength and membership is declining…it’s not just the republican legal assault on unions.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @WaterGirl: So put him in gen pop where he is killed within a week?  We shouldn’t be sentencing people to death unofficially – nor should we be sentencing people to be sexually assaulted fwiw.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      WaterGirl

      @Mary G: I hope that last one:

      • active participation by the other three police officers

       

      Means that those 3 will get nailed to the wall.  I want to feel sympathy for the guy where it was his first day on the job, but I don’t.  It’s just not that hard to weigh this conundrum and come down on the right side of it.

      “This guy is being murdered right in front of me, but gee whiz, , I don’t want to make a bad impression on my first day on the job.”

      Reply
    79. 79.

      WaterGirl

      @Omnes Omnibus: No, I agree with you on that.  But it still burns me that he may seen as a hero during his 22 years, and might get to be king of the cell block.

      I was just saying the other day that I cannot fathom how or why it’s common knowledge that people in prison will be raped and attacked, and we do nothing about it.  How is that not cruel and unusual punishment?

      Reply
    82. 82.

      Wapiti

      @Another Scott: See, if we arrested and tried more criming police and put the guilty ones in prison, too, then Chauvin wouldn’t have to be in solitary. They could have an Incarcerated Former Police Officer section.

      Reply
    84. 84.

      Martin

      Per a new Gallup poll, Americans are more likely to be socially liberal than conservative for the first time since they started polling the question in 2001.

      Also, Pulse Nightclub site has been designated a national memorial.

      Reply
    85. 85.

      Geminid

      @Steve in the ATL: I read that last week a large meeting of Teamsters leadership resolved to organize Amazon. I’d be interested in your take on whether they can do it and what it would take, if you cared to give it.

      Reply
    91. 91.

      VeniceRiley

      @WaterGirl: Because it not only violated both their marriage vows, it was against the very covid regulations he wrote! AND he ripped someone a big enough hole for violating when that other official spent a night at his lover’s place.

      Dude should have a taste of the dog food he made and served to everyone else
      PS thank you. We are in touch.

      Reply
    92. 92.

      WaterGirl

      @germy: He does look sad, as well as perplexed.

      “This isn’t how it was supposed to go.”

      I have to wonder if he believes he did anything wrong.  Or maybe he’s like my cocker spaniel, who when getting in trouble for getting in the garbage always regretted that she was being scolded, but she never for one moment regretted having gotten in the garbage.

      Reply
    93. 93.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @WaterGirl: As I have said before, most people don’t care.  And even those who do put it on a lower tier than hungry kids and people with no healthcare. We don’t come off as particularly civilized.

      ETA:  You’ll note this blog very seldom discusses criminal sentences.  We put people in prison for far too long in this country.

      Reply
    94. 94.

      Steve in the ATL

      @Geminid: I wish them the best as they tilt at windmills.  Amazon is a company that absolutely deserves to be unionized, but IMO there is too much (1) general hostility to unionism in the US, (2) hostility to unionism in the “tech” industry, and (3) failure of unions these days to sell the benefits of unionizing.

      I hope I’m wrong!

      Reply
    95. 95.

      WaterGirl

      @raven: I have no idea.  But someone above suggested that former cops get their own wing, and I can imagine the aggrieved cops who are in jail may think they are the ones who have been wronged, and I can completely see someone like that being revered by rogue cops who believe they got screwed by the system.

      What are you thinking?

      Reply
    98. 98.

      Steve in the ATL

      @WaterGirl: bear in mind, of course, that prison guards are people who were unqualified to get jobs as cops.  It’s not fair to have expectations of them!

      Reply
    99. 99.

      Betty Cracker

      Recently in Tampa, a 20 year old guy with no criminal record was sentenced to 24 years in prison for running over and killing a mother and her toddler daughter, who were crossing busy street. The kid was 18 at the time and racing a friend in a Mustang he’d received as a high school graduation present the week before. It was negligent and  horrible and irresponsible, what he did. Two innocent people died. But he was a teenager, had no criminal record, and it was an accident. And that kid will do more time than Chauvin. That doesn’t make any sense to me.

      Reply
    100. 100.

      James E Powell

      @WaterGirl:

      I have to wonder if he believes he did anything wrong.

      Are there stages of accepting responsibility akin to the stages of grief? He’s still in the denial stage. He has time for whatever stages that lie ahead.

      Reply
    101. 101.

      WaterGirl

      @VeniceRiley: Without having read any of those details, I had no idea.

      I just get tired of the “morality” standards we have for politicians where it’s okay to take actions every day that hurt people, but are supposed to immediately step down because they had sex with the wrong person.

      It seems hypocritical to me.  But other than that, I can’t disagree with anything you wrote.

      Reply
    102. 102.

      Steve in the ATL

      @Jeffro: seriously?  It doesn’t matter that he’s right–you CANNOT publicly agree with Omnes!  Next thing you’ll be feeding gremlins after midnight….

      Reply
    104. 104.

      Baud

      @Betty Cracker:

      It doesn’t make sense, but a lot of that is because different states handle crime differently.  From what I heard on the news, MN has guidelines, and the sentence here seems to reasonably fall within them.

      Reply
    105. 105.

      WaterGirl

      @Steve in the ATL: I was about to weigh in and say that I think a vote could turn out differently this time around, but then I realized there is some dictation I need to take, so I won’t argue with the labor attorney, who might just have a better feel for this than I do.

      Reply
    108. 108.

      Suzanne

      Lord, what a day.

      TBH, I doubt that Chauvin survives his sentence. And it doesn’t bring me any glee or schadenfreude to say that.

      Reply
    115. 115.

      JML

      @Betty Cracker

      State laws and sentences differ for crimes. and the ability to manipulate charges is one of the reasons for systemic inequities in criminal justice.

      for a 2nd degree murder conviction in MN, this is a pretty severe sentence, significantly higher than the “normal” guidelines.

      And the reality is in a case like this: there’s no sentence that truly recaptures what was lost and brings total recompense for what was done. But he has been held to account for his criminal acts, wasn’t able to evade responsibility for what he has done, nor was he able to hide behind the badge he disgraced. It’s not enough…but it’s something.

      Reply
    118. 118.

      narya

      @Omnes Omnibus: I totaled one . . . not on purpose. I hit a (parked) Pepsi delivery truck–it peeled the side off the car. And the driver of the truck got a ticket but I didn’t. (It helped that the cop who responded came down the street the same way I did and was similarly blinded by the sunlight that had blinded me.)

      Reply
    119. 119.

      WaterGirl

      @JML:

      …the reality is in a case like this:

      There’s no sentence that truly recaptures what was lost and brings total recompense for what was done.

      But he has been held to account for his criminal acts, wasn’t able to evade responsibility for what he has done, nor was he able to hide behind the badge he disgraced.

      It’s not enough…but it’s something.

      I just wanted to see that again.  Well said!

      Reply
    121. 121.

      Jeffro

      @Betty Cracker: a more creative society might find ways to have the teenager contribute (via payroll deduction/garnishment) to an educational fund for the next 30 years, and/or do public service (to include public speaking), or something.  Something else.  Maybe do a year and then all the other stuff kicks in.  I dunno.

      It wasn’t my wife and toddler, so it’s easy for me to throw that out there.  But I like to think that if it had been, I’d still want something more productive to come out of that horror than the kid going to jail for two decades.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.