On The Road – way2blue – Limeuil, France In June

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020).

(Our daughter spent a year at the University of Grenoble. In June we headed to Europe to help her pack up for home. Our first trip to Europe since our honeymoon… ) After we left Grenoble we took a couple sides trips (Copenhagen; Trondheim), then headed to the medieval village of Limeuil in the Périgord region of southwestern France, at the confluence of the Dordogne and Vézère rivers. Not far from the famous caves of Les Eyzies. My British sister-in-law’s parents have a cottage there (her father taught at the Sorbonne) and we arranged to stay for a week. And pretend we were French. Sort of.

On The Road - way2blue - Limeuil, France In June 7
LIMEUIL

View of the two bridges that cross the Dordogne and Vézère rivers.

On The Road - way2blue - Limeuil, France In June 6
LIMEUIL BAS

Narrow lane flanked by limestone buildings in the lower part of the village. With a bridge in the background. The government has strict regulations to preserve the exteriors of the medieval buildings. On our prior visit to Limeuil, we met the village’s master craftsman who repaired buildings as needed. He had our house key, and my husband kept practicing the necessary french » “Monsieur Migaux, donnez-moi la clé, s’il vous plaît.“

On The Road - way2blue - Limeuil, France In June 5
LIMEUIL HAUT

Our cottage. Since we last stayed in Limeuil, the village ambience has changed. Previously there was a bakery that sold bread & pastries made on the premises, a glass-blower, a hair salon… These vestiges of a functioning town have disappeared, so we would head to La Bugue for provisions.

On The Road - way2blue - Limeuil, France In June 4
LIMEUIL HAUT

Now, placards posted around the village describe various historic buildings. In fact, when we sat on the front porch, I felt we should dress in medieval clothing and hide our laptop…

On The Road - way2blue - Limeuil, France In June 3
LIMEUIL HAUT

View of our cottage to the right and the main house to the left. The facing wall of the main house is part of the original village fortification and more than a meter thick.

On The Road - way2blue - Limeuil, France In June 2
LIMEUIL HAUT

Close-up of the village wall just below the main house. No idea where that little door leads…

On The Road - way2blue - Limeuil, France In June 1
LIMEUIL

Very cool building built into the cliffs across the ravine from our cottage. For those who like detective novels, I highly recommend the Bruno series by Martin Walker which are based in this region—starting with ‘Bruno, Chief of Police’ [2009].

On The Road - way2blue - Limeuil, France In June
LIMEUIL

Curious and hungry donkey.

    9Comments

    1. 1.

      Benw

      Omg rural France is such a trip! I worked on a project that was in the Ardennes region. Sometimes I flew into CDG and took the trains there, and sometimes into Brussels and rented a car to drive down. Your pics are so evocative of those drives. I distinctly remember one drive to Dinant (on the Belgium side) with Radiohead’s OK Computer playing and everything seemed so surreal but also so quaintly pastoral.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Kattails

      Yes, really evocative and lovely photos. However, it’s sad to see that phrase “These vestiges of a functioning town have disappeared”. So depressingly true in so many places in our so-called advanced world.

      Nevertheless, will look out for the detective series and enjoy the beautiful countryside, thank you!

      Reply
    5. 5.

      JanieM

      Very trippy to be using a laptop in such surroundings, although in my experience it gets to feeling normal pretty fast. The first time I saw a clothesline with laundry drying on it strung across 800-year-old stone ruins in Ireland, I was blown away. After a while, I didn’t even notice.

      Lovely pics — thanks for another nice tour of a place I not only will never see, but never knew was there.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      way2blue

      @Kattails: Yes.  It was a bit jarring to return to this village after 20+ years and see the changes.  The French were more forgiving of my broken french and the autobahn had replaced the windy country roads.  But still a lovely spot.  Plus we didn’t need find a bank to change traveler’s cheques anymore.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Comrade Colette

      Limeuil! Monsieur Colette and I spent a couple of memorable nights there, punctuated by a delicious dinner at a restaurant with a sour-faced maître d’hotel who wanted to close early and a very kind chef who insisted on feeding us anyway. Funny how there are little moments you remember 20 years later.

      And yeah, so many of those little villages used to have a butcher, a baker, and a greengrocer, and now at best they have one small shop with a few sad lettuces and a dépôt de pain (looks vaguely like a bakery but bread not made on the premises).

      Reply
    8. 8.

      stinger

      Great pictures of a beautiful place. Stuff of dreams. Thank you!

      Reply

