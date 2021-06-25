On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020). Submit Your Photos

(Our daughter spent a year at the University of Grenoble. In June we headed to Europe to help her pack up for home. Our first trip to Europe since our honeymoon… ) After we left Grenoble we took a couple sides trips (Copenhagen; Trondheim), then headed to the medieval village of Limeuil in the Périgord region of southwestern France, at the confluence of the Dordogne and Vézère rivers. Not far from the famous caves of Les Eyzies. My British sister-in-law’s parents have a cottage there (her father taught at the Sorbonne) and we arranged to stay for a week. And pretend we were French. Sort of.