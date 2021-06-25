Punta Suarez, Galapagos

Española is the oldest of the islands, with lava worn to smooth boulders. And at Punta Suarez, every one of those boulders was draped with at least one iguana. I took the allegedly “easy” hike over the rocks to the beach; we all had walking sticks and had to step from boulder to boulder, avoiding the iguanas who showed no interest in getting out of anyone’s way.

Though they can move quickly enough when they want to, basking on the rocks, draped over and around each other, they don’t move a single muscle. It’s almost uncanny, as though you’re looking at some very strange statuary.

Then one of them sneezes, blinks a few times, and freezes again, back to recharging the batteries. The “sneezing” is how they expel excess salt from their bodies.