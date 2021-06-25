Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

I really should read my own blog.

This has so much WTF written all over it that it is hard to comprehend.

Let there be snark.

Nevertheless, she persisted.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

This is a big f—–g deal.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

This blog will pay for itself.

This fight is for everything.

Shocking, but not surprising

This is how realignments happen…

Shelter in place is one thing. shelter in pants is quite another.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

Consistently wrong since 2002

A last alliance of elves and men. also pet photos.

We need fewer warriors in public service and more gardeners.

Wetsuit optional.

This really is a full service blog.

Women: they get shit done

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

I don’t care how fun he is after a few whiskies. fuck that guy.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

You are here: Home / Politics / Glibertarianism / Late Night Weirdness Open Thread

Late Night Weirdness Open Thread

by | 22 Comments

This post is in: ,

I asked the Spousal Unit (a professional tech writer, who doesn’t follow the news as closely as I do) whether he’d heard about McAfee’s death. He said Yeah — the man died because he couldn’t stop being a libertarian.

Which made me wonder, as someone who’d been diagnosed with OCD: How many hardcore libertarians got there because they’re neurodivergent? So many of the ones I’ve known (and, as an sf fan, that’s 50 years of more interactions than either side wanted) have built themselves a perfectly cromulent set of mental shelves & boxes, and they are FURIOUS that the rest of us keep wandering through and messing up the Perfect Order…

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Amir Khalid
  • Anya
  • Chetan Murthy
  • Comrade Colette
  • DMcK
  • HumboldtBlue
  • JWR
  • Kent
  • NotMax
  • Old School
  • piratedan
  • RandomMonster
  • Ruckus
  • Steeplejack
  • Warblewarble

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    22Comments

    4. 4.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Old School: I’m so old I remember when Epstein supposedly had a deadman’s switch too.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Steeplejack

      I guess we’ll be seeing those documents and that database any day now. Unless . . . OMG, [whispers] the deep state. Eek!

      I don’t know about libertarians in general, but I have known more than a few nutty programmers and software types in my career. You don’t have to be “neurodivergent” to get way out there. It can be as simple as bad EQ/​social skills, success/​mastery in one narrow area (leading to an inflated sense of self-worth in all areas) and—what is often the match that starts the conflagration—sudden and/​or great financial success. McAfee checked all of those boxes. He was able to isolate himself (as much as he wanted) and let the nuttiness fester.

      And, yes, a lot of them are drawn to libertarianism like moths to the flame. It feels like a natural fit for the self-made geniuses that they are. 🙄

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Amir Khalid

      Why would anyone, even Glenn Greenwald, even think that McAfee’s death was faked? I mean, there’s a dead body and everything. I really haz a puzzled.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Amir Khalid: I think there are some who think his *suicide* was faked.  That is, that he was murdered.  Like y’know [checks vicinity for hidden microphones] *Epstein*.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Ruckus

      @Amir Khalid:

      If I’m not totally misreading the concept here it’s not his death, it’s his suicide. He’s saying he wouldn’t have killed himself.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Anya

      @RandomMonster: He is not dumb. He knows there is no documents or massive database but he relies on the stupidity and conspiracy mindedness of his flowers for his livelihood so he’ll feed them.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Warblewarble

      With GG there is always a murder suspect and a suspect murder, You know who you are and GG KNOWS,

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Ruckus

      @Amir Khalid:

      I’d say likely not. But it would depend on the circumstances of the death scene. Were the doors locked from the inside, was there anyone else around or in the house/where ever, who found him? Those are questions off the top of my head, quick answer, not knowing any details of where, who, when, how. He was seemingly pretty much a loner as I understand it, not seemingly firmly feet on the ground mentally, so this is all conjecture. Or misdirection. Maybe he wanted to go out on his own terms, maybe we’ll never know.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Kent

      It is all fun and games and hypothetical until you get to spend real time inside a prison or jail.  I would imagine that Spanish jails are not all that pleasant, especially if you are not Spanish.

      So whatever mental state the man might have had a couple years ago when joking about the topic was likely a LOT LOT different than the mental state he might have had from inside a Spanish prison awaiting extradition to the US.  Not to mention the fact that someone like him, living in a world of conspiracy theories probably has a pretty grim notion of what “deep state” prisons look like in the US.

      And, of course McAfee is the only one who knew exactly what he actually did that was criminal.  He may have been WAY WAY deeper into illegal shit than anyone actually knew, or that was public, and he may have known that he was potentially looking at very serious time and maybe for the rest of his meaningful life.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Comrade Colette

      @Ruckus: He reportedly hanged himself in a Spanish prison.

      Dude was probably a murderer and definitely had gone off the deep end long ago, and sadly with enough money to insulate himself from consequences for a long time – but not forever.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      piratedan

      @Ruckus: all I can say about GG is that I’m sure that as a catspaw, he’s nearing the end of his usefulness.  My best guess is he ends up disappearing from the interwebs and ends up being a urban web legend that other web bros use as a cautionary example of being silenced by the greatest serial killer social ninja of all time, Hilary Rodham Clinton..

      Reply
    20. 20.

      DMcK

      @Kent: The one thing we do know for sure is that he was being held in Spain for extradition to the US to stand trial for a very long history of tax evasion. A conviction for that alone would have ruined him.​

      Reply
    21. 21.

      JWR

      Meanwhile, two stories of police going all SOP on Black men that I don’t think made it to these august pages this past week. (Note: Both of these incidents ocurred some time ago.):

      He says when he arrived at the police station, one of the officers pulled him out of the cruiser and began walking him to the jail when suddenly, the officer violently shoved him face-first into a row of metal lockboxes.

      A key sticking out of one of the locks went through Salgado’s eyelid and into his eye.

      “I wanted to go down and hold my eye but I couldn’t because I was still in handcuffs and he was still yanking me around like nothing had happened,” Salgado said.

      And:

      The 37-year-old, who works for a company that sorts mail for the U.S. Postal Service, pulled over. His attorney, Toni Jaramilla, said he complied when deputies asked him to get out of his vehicle.

      “And it was at that point that the deputy started to beat him,” she said. “They claimed that he was resisting arrest.”

      Jaramilla said Bailey never resisted and was unarmed during the assault, which started with the two deputies that initially pulled him over. She said a total of eight deputies were involved by the time Bailey was taken to the hospital, seven of whom she said injured him.

      “I was screaming out,” Bailey said. “I wanted to live. I really feared for my life. I thought I was going to die.

      Two bystanders shot cell phone video of the aftermath that showed Bailey being loaded into an ambulance, his face visibly bruised and bloodied.

      “He had taser burns to his body near his groin area, he was placed in two chokeholds and he was pummeled to the face,” Jaramilla said. “He’s got lifetime injuries, he’s unable to see in his left eye.”

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Ruckus

      @Comrade Colette:

      I understand, I believe that he took his own life, the stories about him do not leave a picture of a normal human being or one who respected others or life. But Amir asked a legit question, how do we know it was suicide? I’m sure there will be an investigation of some level. And we may never know absolutely for sure.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.