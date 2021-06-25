the bleakly funny difference between McAfee and Epstein is that no one wanted to be McAfee's friend — Gorilla Warfare (again) (@MenshevikM) June 23, 2021

I asked the Spousal Unit (a professional tech writer, who doesn’t follow the news as closely as I do) whether he’d heard about McAfee’s death. He said Yeah — the man died because he couldn’t stop being a libertarian.

Which made me wonder, as someone who’d been diagnosed with OCD: How many hardcore libertarians got there because they’re neurodivergent? So many of the ones I’ve known (and, as an sf fan, that’s 50 years of more interactions than either side wanted) have built themselves a perfectly cromulent set of mental shelves & boxes, and they are FURIOUS that the rest of us keep wandering through and messing up the Perfect Order…



The media is really trying to make us think McAfee killed himself. This guy? Not buying it. pic.twitter.com/4BnP6X4kl1 — Arbycoin Speculator (@canderaid) June 23, 2021