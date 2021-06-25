The punishment handed out Friday fell short of the 30 years that prosecutors had requested. With good behavior, Chauvin, 45, could be paroled after serving two-thirds of his sentence, or about 15 years. https://t.co/TMHBe6casR

Cahill writes: "Mr. Chauvin … treated Mr. Floyd without respect and denied him the dignity owed to all human beings."

Chauvin was taken immediately into custody for him to start serving his sentence.

Judge Cahill's sentencing order indicates that #DerekChauvin will need to register as a predatory offender, and will be prohibited from possessing firearms or ammo for the rest of his life.

ETA from the AP, at the time of Chauvin’s conviction:(h/t Steeplejack):

… Why won’t we see multiple sentences?

Because all the charges stem from one act, carried out against one person. Multiple sentences are typically handed down in cases when there are convictions for multiple victims, or multiple crimes against one victim.

For example, if a defendant is convicted of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a woman — two crimes against one victim — a judge would issue a sentence on each count, and could rule that they be served at the same time or consecutively, said former Hennepin County chief public defender Mary Moriarty.

That’s not the case here, Moriarty said. “This case involved three different theories of the same behavior toward the same person.”…

No matter what sentence Chauvin gets, in Minnesota it’s presumed that a defendant with good behavior will serve two-thirds of the penalty in prison and the rest on supervised release or parole…