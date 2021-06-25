Major League Baseball thinks it’s cheaper than bobbleheads:

MLB ?? Crypto The first 5,000 qualified fans who sign up using the code BASEBALL get $20 in their @Blockfolio account! Download: https://t.co/lovdSf6Vva Much more coming soon. ?? pic.twitter.com/XwsjF3Bg1a — MLB (@MLB) June 23, 2021

Optimistic opportunists want to use it to raid ‘supplement’ retirement accounts, which no honest financial planner would allow:

Perspective: Some 401(k) plans may start offering cryptocurrency as an investment option. Here’s why that’s a bad idea. https://t.co/iLFrwCbl16 — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) June 23, 2021

And a certain very large powerful authoritarian empire has a new reason to crack down…

Hong Kong’s Apple Daily to live on in blockchain, free of censors https://t.co/qxOCorZVKV pic.twitter.com/12IHlLyMZp — Reuters (@Reuters) June 24, 2021

Tolerating environmental piracy, ransomware bandits, and the facilitation of drug smuggling, sexual abuse, and money laundering is one thing. Letting free-speech publications threaten public order — *that* cannot be tolerated.

China’s ban forces some bitcoin miners to flee overseas, others sell out https://t.co/Xsjoq4fwE2 pic.twitter.com/LMpLWQZpJr — Reuters (@Reuters) June 25, 2021

SHANGHAI, June 25 (Reuters) – China’s sweeping ban on cryptocurrency mining has paralysed an industry that accounts for over half of global bitcoin production, as miners dump machines in despair or seek refuge in places such as Texas or Kazakhstan. “Many miners are exiting the business to comply with government policies,” said Mike Huang, operator of a cryptomining farm in the southwest province of Sichuan. “Mining machines are selling like scrap metal.”… Chinese authorities say cryptocurrencies disrupt economic order, and facilitate illegal asset transfers and money laundering. Analysts say Beijing is also worried about potential competition for the digital yuan and that the power-hungry business of bitcoin mining could damage the environment… Bitmain, China’s biggest maker of cryptocurrency mining machines, said on Friday it had suspended sales of its products and was looking for “quality” power supplies overseas alongside its clients, in places including the United States, Canada, Australia, Russia, Kazakhstan and Indonesia…

I personally suspect some of the True Believers will be happier, once the amateurs are gone again:

“after everyone has a few fingers blown off using a stick of dynamite as a hammer is when dynamite will become a popular tool to drive nails” — kilgore trout, dna harvester (@KT_So_It_Goes) June 21, 2021

The two things people need to know about cryptocurrency are completely non-technical: 1. If it doesn’t work, it’s just an easy to lose casino chip

2. If it works, it creates an end run around all financial regulation, and will be dominated by uses those regulations try to stop — Pinboard (@Pinboard) May 30, 2021