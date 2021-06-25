“Pay them more.”
— President Biden whispers in response to questions about worker shortages. pic.twitter.com/8OtMvzizFT
— The Recount (@therecount) June 24, 2021
Biden reminds reporters questioning his strategy that, after decades on Capitol Hill, he knows Congress better than they do
— John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) June 24, 2021
‘We have a deal’: President Biden hailed a $1.2 trillion bipartisan Senate deal to renew the nation's infrastructure and stimulate the world’s largest economy https://t.co/R0lGEuduk2 pic.twitter.com/AZwvznlvnO
— Reuters (@Reuters) June 25, 2021
Per the BBC:
… Less than half the money in the eight-year proposal is new spending. It includes $109bn for roads and bridges, $66bn for railways, $49bn for public transport and $25bn for airports, according to a White House statement.
A further $73bn would be pumped into power grid and $65bn for expanding Americans’ access to broadband internet.
The package is meant to be paid for with unused coronavirus aid money and returned state jobless benefits.
Democrats also argue the bill’s proposed $40bn investment in the Internal Revenue Service for beefed-up enforcement would generate a net gain of $100bn in extra tax revenue…
The president wants to enact another, roughly $6tn spending package that would roll in his party’s priorities on climate change, education, paid leave and childcare benefits. It is being drafted by Senator Bernie Sanders, a self-described democratic socialist.
That measure is expected to include tax increases on the wealthy and corporations. It would be passed by a budget reconciliation process that would not require any Republican votes in the Senate.
The most powerful Democrat in the US House of Representatives, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, made clear they would not pass one bill without the other.
“There ain’t going to be a bipartisan bill without a reconciliation bill,” Mrs Pelosi said.
Mr Biden echoed that sentiment in later remarks from the East Room of the White House: “If this is the only thing that comes to me, I’m not signing it. It’s in tandem.”…
Today, after months of negotiation, a group of Democratic and Republican senators came to an agreement to invest in our nation’s infrastructure. The details of the plan can be found here. https://t.co/fIGJTrckOr
— The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 24, 2021
voting reform? problematic for the gop in terms of winning elections
environment? huge ideological tripwire
everyone loves infrastructure, even though they like to performatively complain about how it will be paid for
— Gerry Doyle (@mgerrydoyle) June 25, 2021
If McConnell is trying to sink the deal, here's his problem:
If he pressures the Group of 21 Rs to abandon it, then that frees up Manchin, Sinema etc to do the whole thing by reconciliation anyway.
So infrastructure still happens, just without Rs getting any credit. https://t.co/XSszmZxBNQ
— Bill Scher (@billscher) June 25, 2021
