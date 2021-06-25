Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Friday Morning Open Thread: Infrastructure

Friday Morning Open Thread: Infrastructure

Per the BBC:

Less than half the money in the eight-year proposal is new spending. It includes $109bn for roads and bridges, $66bn for railways, $49bn for public transport and $25bn for airports, according to a White House statement.

A further $73bn would be pumped into power grid and $65bn for expanding Americans’ access to broadband internet.

The package is meant to be paid for with unused coronavirus aid money and returned state jobless benefits.

Democrats also argue the bill’s proposed $40bn investment in the Internal Revenue Service for beefed-up enforcement would generate a net gain of $100bn in extra tax revenue…

The president wants to enact another, roughly $6tn spending package that would roll in his party’s priorities on climate change, education, paid leave and childcare benefits. It is being drafted by Senator Bernie Sanders, a self-described democratic socialist.

That measure is expected to include tax increases on the wealthy and corporations. It would be passed by a budget reconciliation process that would not require any Republican votes in the Senate.

The most powerful Democrat in the US House of Representatives, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, made clear they would not pass one bill without the other.

“There ain’t going to be a bipartisan bill without a reconciliation bill,” Mrs Pelosi said.

Mr Biden echoed that sentiment in later remarks from the East Room of the White House: “If this is the only thing that comes to me, I’m not signing it. It’s in tandem.”…

    197Comments

    2. 2.

      lollipopguild

      I have a hard time understanding why Mcconnel was not hit by a bolt of lightning right after he said”It makes your head spin.”

      Reply
    4. 4.

      pluky

      Now that’s what I call messaging that gets the point across.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      debbie

      Sigh. Glenn Beck and the others demanding Biden take a cognitive test are going to jump all over that whispering. But I’m glad there’s a bill for “traditional” infrastructure and that there will not be an increase in gas taxes.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Kay

      I want Democrats to do a “crackdown on white collar crime”. Use those words. It wouldn’t cost that much additional since we already have a huge investigatory/policing/prosecution apparatus- it’s just a matter of focus and finding the will and frankly, courage, to aggressively police America’s burgeoning white collar crime gangs, organizations, conspiracies, what have you.
      There should never be an announcement or speech or crime-fighting program without a white collar crime piece added. Get in the habit of all crime discussions including both parts of the picture.
      I think it would also be popular with voters and also new- I don’t think it has been presented as a vital piece of our crime-fighting strategy but that’s just convention and there’s no reason not to offer a comprehensive crime picture when discussing it.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      The past forty years have been about “motivating” people to become wealthy through pain, and once you’ve made it, everything becomes easy.  The winners are coddled, no sacrifice expected, no relief extended to the losers. Society became the bastard son of a ménage a troi of Ayn Rand, Jean Calvin and Girolamo Savonarola for about 40% of the population.

      It would be nice to see something different.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      debbie

      @Kay:

      The first step is to convince conservatives that white collar crime is even a crime and that it does impact even their lily-white asses.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Kay: They could start with this racketeer influenced and corrupt organization: Billionaire Peter Thiel amasses $5bn tax-free nest egg in retirement account

      Billionaire Peter Thiel, one of the founders of PayPal, has used a retirement account designed to help ordinary Americans save for their golden years to amass a $5bn tax-free nest egg, according to records obtained by ProPublica. Thiel, a vocal opponent of higher taxes, is one of a number of ultra-rich Americans to use a Roth individual retirement account (IRA) to amass a tax-free fortune.

      Roth IRAs were established in 1997 to encourage middle-class Americans to save, tax-free, for retirement. In 2018 the average Roth IRA held $39,108. The proceeds of a Roth IRA are tax-free as long as they are not withdrawn before the account holder reaches 59.5 years old.

      Records obtained by ProPublica show that Thiel, 53, placed 1.7m shares of then-private PayPal into a Roth IRA in 1999. At the time annual contributions to the plans were capped at $2,000. The shares were valued at just $0.001 per share. Within a year, the value of Thiel’s Roth increased from $1,664 to $3.8m. Thiel then used his Roth to make highly lucrative investments in Facebook and Palantir Technologies, according to tax records and other documents obtained by ProPublica. By 2019, Thiel’s Roth held $5bn “spread across 96 subaccounts”.

      Thiel, a libertarian who once funded plans for a self-governing private island, is not the only super-wealthy investor to have amassed a fortune in a Roth IRA.

      Oooopps, my bad, no laws were broken.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      @Kay:

      But if they spend time on white collar crime, who will frequently pull over people of color for excessive window tinting, dangling air freshener, wide turns and inoperative taillights? I’m so confused….

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Kay

      My youngest is starting a temp job in a factory tonight – 3rd shift, just weekends. Twenty dollars an hour. They make interior components for commercial vehicles and I assume they are tired of paying their regular employees overtime or the regular employees are refusing overtime. Should be interesting for him. Up until now he’s only worked retail.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Kay

      @debbie:

      I think it will be rhetorically easy to make it conventional and ordinary to include that category in crime coverage. Media love crime stories- they’re interesting. Let’s broaden the category.

      Imagine you’re listing to “guns in the street” etc, the ordinary crime speech, and then there’s a shift and financial crimes. fraud, tax evasion are then discussed. It’ll be normalized in no time and everyone will do it.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      debbie

      @Kay:

      I’m also interested in seeing how staffing up the IRS and increasing enforcement as part of the infrastructure bill turn out.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Baud: To be honest, short of shooting all the creative accountants, I don’t see a solution. Not that that will stop me from bitching/whining about the obscenely wealthy.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Kay

      @OzarkHillbilly:

      I’m a little worried about him. I think it’s really hard work and while retail is also hard work it’s a different kind. He’s very gregarious and friendly and he’s smart but he has just never done a long shift with that kind of constant busting ass. My middle son (who adores the younger) did the same temp job and he said “he’s not cut out for it” :)

      He just has to keep it for the summer. What if they’re mean to him?!?  No one is mean to him. He’s not used to it.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      satby

      Biden just keeps plowing ahead, doesn’t he? Truly the man for the times.

      In more personal news, I have an end date in mind for my (really, I mean it this time!!!) retirement: October, before I leave for my super cheapie vacay in Europe. It’s been a rough couple of years for all of us; and having lost a couple of friends in India to covid and facing the potential loss of a dear one here to end stage heart disease, it’s just time to dial work back and concentrate whatever time I may have left on my family, friends, and the volunteering that’s been pushed to the side. I see too many people dribble their lives away until they lose the chance to live those vague dreams they   we all have.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      @satby: Good for you. Retirement is great.

      I did it early because Mr DAW’s salary meant I could afford to and I wanted to write. I remember telling people that in academia, it was easy to throw so much of your energy into the job that you not only didn’t do other things you wanted–you forgot what those other things even were.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Kay

      @Dorothy A. Winsor:

      Thanks. It’s injection molding which is really semi-skilled so I think he’ll just do toting and carrying and set-ups. His female friend dyed the tips of his hair bright blue and I noticed he cut if off yesterday which makes me a little sad- he likes to fit in and maybe he thought blue hair would draw attention. Maybe he’s just sick of bright blue highlights :)

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Cameron

      @Kay: White collar crime? What’s with the “white?” Why do you hate white people? Why do libtards inject Collar Race Theory into everything?

      Reply
    38. 38.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Kay: I’m a little worried about him.

      Not to minimize your worries, because it is hard work, and there are all kinds of people doing it and the chances are pretty good that someone will be mean to him, maybe intentionally, maybe not. Just think of it as a *learning experience* and if in 2 or 3 days/weeks he decides he really doesn’t want to do it… Well, he was looking for a job when he found that one.

      **was working for a small contractor many years ago and this kid showed up for work. He was the son of a famous football player and a rising collegiate football star in his own right. My boss handed him to me and said, “We need to get that drywall upstairs, you and J take care of it.” And so we did. Spent the next 2 or 3 hours hauling 4×8 sheets of 5/8 firecode up a spiral staircase and the rest of the day hanging it.

      The next day, he did not come back. He learned something: That whatever else he was gonna do with his life, right now he was gonna stay in school and get a degree.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Cameron

      Would there be any interest in having a post dedicated to what’s in this bipartisan bill?  The only articles I’ve seen haven’t been very informative, since they’ve been by grievance-lefties who I don’t consider especially reliable.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      a thousand flouncing lurkers was fidelio

      @lollipopguild
      Some would say it is because Satan is the lord of this world. Should you then conclude that this must mean Senator McTortoise is his faithful servant, I wouldn’t try very hard to talk you out of that.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      https://slate.com/news-and-politics/2021/06/rudy-giuliani-law-license-suspended-hilarious.html

      That is some world-class unethical lawyering. That is bad enough by itself, but what strikes me is the inherent stupidity in his responses to the inquiry. Regardless of what you think about the underlying matter, you don’t respond to a tribunal with so many missing puzzle pieces – that’s just REALLY shitty, incompetent lawyering.

      This man is wealthy, connected and powerful while being a total moron. He’s been close to the levers of power in this country for decades, yet turns out work like this.

      I guess this is the same Rudy that burned the somewhat orderly world of the NY Italian mob at the behest of the far more violent and corrupt Russian mob while a US attorney. The same Rudy that located his emergency command center in the buildings that had already been attacked by fanatic terrorists. The same Rudy that married his cousin, and got punked by Sachs Baron Cohen, and made an announcement from Four Seasons Total Landscaping.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      satby

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: it was easy to throw so much of your energy into the job that you not only didn’t do other things you wanted–you forgot what those other things even were.

      I gotta say that’s SO true. And I have never encountered so many people as I have here who think it’s a binary choice: work, or sit at home waiting to die. They actually say that. If they ever hoped to travel, or just have leisure time with their families and friends they’ve forgotten. Saddest thing I’ve ever heard. NOPE, not me.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Kay

      @Cameron:

      I read this article yesterday about tax evasion and experts said they underestimated the extent of the problem- the Propublica series on the wealthy not paying taxes brought it to the fore. If I were a politician I would present that as a crime wave. Why not? That’s what it is.

      “Murders are up, gun violence is up and have you see the stories on tax evasion? Folks, we literally have a problem – in Scranton we call that ‘crimes’.

      Just roll it right in there. In six months they’d all be doing it.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Kay: His female friend dyed the tips of his hair bright blue and I noticed he cut if off yesterday which makes me a little sad- he likes to fit in and maybe he thought blue hair would draw attention.

      Sad to say, he was probably right to. Had a young kid as a laborer who painted his fingernails. Everyone (except moi, of course) gave him shit. And no matter how often I asked, “What do you care?” they just couldn’t get over it. (this was not that long ago, 15 yrs?)

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Kay

      @Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes:

      This man is wealthy, connected and powerful while being a total moron. He’s been close to the levers of power in this country for decades, yet turns out work like this.

      Ugh. The “affidavits”. Rudy doesn’t know those are sworn statements? Jesus. I’m thrilled he’s Trump’s lawyer. Trump should be terrified.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Geminid

      If both the “bipartisan” and reconciliation infrastructure packages do indeed pass, I think the table will be set for several years of strong economic growth. Republicans will not be able to campaign in 2022 and 2024 on the issue of a “weak economy.”

      I think this is what McConnell and McCarthy fear. Republicans did their best to hamstring Barack Obama with austerity, and were fairly successful. They wanted to do the same to Joe Biden. But the Georgia Senate runoffs scuppered that plan.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      gene108

      From the BBC link:

      What would be in the separate bill?

      The president wants to enact another, roughly $6tn spending package that would roll in his party’s priorities on climate change, education, paid leave and childcare benefits. It is being drafted by Senator Bernie Sanders, a self-described democratic socialist.

      That measure is expected to include tax increases on the wealthy and corporations. It would be passed by a budget reconciliation process that would not require any Republican votes in the Senate.

      The most powerful Democrat in the US House of Representatives, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, made clear they would not pass one bill without the other.

      “There ain’t going to be a bipartisan bill without a reconciliation bill,” Mrs Pelosi said.
      Mr Biden echoed that sentiment in later remarks from the East Room of the White House: “If this is the only thing that comes to me, I’m not signing it. It’s in tandem.”

      Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, whose support will be crucial to passage of the infrastructure bill, told Fox News: “I think we have gone from optimism to pessimism as a result of the president’s second press conference.”

      There was also scepticism from Democratic Senator Joe Manchin, a moderate who could effectively doom the larger bill because the upper chamber is evenly split between the two parties.

      He told reporters on Thursday: “That sounds extremely, extremely high for us to take on that much debt.”

      Mr Biden already signed a $1.9tn coronavirus stimulus back in March. By the end of July, Congress also faces a deadline to again raise the nation’s borrowing limit, which is already at $28tn in debt.

      Seems like Mitch may get the out he wants to torpedo the infrastructure bill, and deny Biden his win.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Kay

      @OzarkHillbilly:

      Things are changing though. My middle son is working in Kalamazoo MI on a huge job – they did an “all call” for electricians and they’re there from all over; Florida, Arizona, Georgia. He’s staying in his van at Western Michigan University- the university is allowing them to park there because the younger ones are trying not to spend the per diem. They go to a gym for showers. He says it’s a really eclectic group, compared to his usual co-workers. The younger cohort are less conventional.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Raven

      A resident missing in the Surfside apartment collapse told her son the building was making loud “creaking noises” a day earlier, he said.

      “She just told me she had woken up around 3, 4 in the morning and had heard like some creaking noises,” her son, Pablo Rodriguez, told CNN on Thursday after part of the 12-story building tumbled to the ground. “They were loud enough to wake her.”

      “It was like a comment that she made offhand, like that’s why she woke up and she wasn’t able to go back to sleep afterwards,” he added. “Now, in hindsight, you always wonder.”

      Both his mother and grandmother are missing. Rodriguez told the cable network his hope is dimming.

      “You always hold out hope, until you definitively know. But after seeing the video of the collapse, it’s increasingly difficult, because they were in that section that was pancaked in.”

      About 100 people are missing after the structure near Miami came down with a roar early Thursday.

      The building had been sinking for years and was deemed unstable, a researcher at Florida International University told USA Today. He stopped short of saying that was the cause.

      “This is an extraordinarily unusual event, and it is dangerous and counterproductive to speculate on its cause,” former Surfside Mayor Daniel Dietch told the newspaper.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Raven: It’s a thrice told tale. Not sure why I stuck with it, other than I actually enjoyed the work when I was young and was getting well paid. 20 years later, not so much on the enjoyment part but where else was I going to get a job paying $40/hr (or there abouts)

      You’d have laughed at me yesterday. Spent all of Tuesday getting all my heavy work for this week done because I had some surgery yesterday and knew picking up anything more than 10#s would be verbotten. Those gurneys they use suck donkey D and every time I moved I’d grimace and whine a little bit because every damned thing hurt after the day before. Poor nurses were apologizing to me at every turn.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Geminid: Republicans will not be able to campaign in 2022 and 2024 on the issue of a “weak economy.”

      You’re right, they won’t. Instead they will campaign on how strong the economy is and tout their contributions to it. Doing none of the work while taking all the credit is what they do and their constituents buy it every time.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      gene108

      @Kay:

      Media love crime stories- they’re interesting.

      The media hates math more than they love crime stories.

      Financial crimes involve more math than the average reporter wants to deal with or maybe capable of understanding.

      I see the public all on board for busting white collar crime. IIRC, sometime in 2015 or 2016 Trump talked about busting Wall Street crooks or something like that and got more support from Republican voters.

      I just don’t see the media being able to keep up.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      Raven

      @OzarkHillbilly: In my spine surgery last week I had to lay flat for 24 hours. Everything was great until the nerve block wore of and then, bam! I got two hits of morphine mixed in with the oxycodone and other oral meds and they did nothing! The good news is that I’ve been off the opioids since Monday and have walked over a mile the last two days. The literature from the neurosurgeon says you can drive 1-2 weeks after so I’m going to start today (not my truck)!

      Reply
    61. 61.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Raven:

      About 100 people are missing after the structure near Miami came down with a roar early Thursday.

      Miami-Dade officials are currently holding a press conference. The number of missing/unaccounted for has gone up to 159 since that report was filed 😢

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Soprano2

      *sigh* I am so frustrated by the idea that the very real labor shortage is an easily-solvable problem. Saying “pay them more” isn’t any better than saying “just cut off their unemployment benefits and they’ll all go back to work”. You should drive down the major business streets where I live, and see the signs that say “help wanted” or “hiring”. It would be fantastic to be a teenager looking for a job right now. (Oh, and of course these idiots don’t understand that a resurgence of Covid is going to make the problem even worse.) Not all of that can be solved with higher wages – even higher-wage employers here are having trouble finding employees. We have both an Amazon warehouse and a new Costco trying to hire hundreds of workers, plus a Big Shots golf place just opened; they’re hiring 150 employees. The unemployment rate here is around 3.7%; in normal times that would be considered full employment! To their credit, the local paper ran a good story about this problem a couple of weeks ago, in which they talked about the student and foreign worker visa problem that’s affecting Branson, as well as the dearth of safe, affordable child care. No one wants to hear that this is a complicated problem, though – everyone wants a simple answer. I hope it’s better by fall, but for now it’s crazy here.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @gene108:

      I just don’t see the media being able to keep up.

      David Fahrenthold is going to be doing a lot of the heavy lifting on behalf of his media colleagues.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      Soprano2

      @Raven: Bass Pro is 1) a terrible place to work according to my husband (it could have gotten better since he worked there, to be absolutely fair, but I doubt it) and 2) one of those employers that is always hiring. LOL

      Reply
    69. 69.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Raven:

      Oh, I know. It’s already conforming to the standard earthquake / tsunami / wildfire / hurricane / tornado / avalanche / mudslide template.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Kay: Things are changing though.

      Yes they are, thank dawg, but it’s slow. I haven’t been on a job site in 7 or 8 years and I know things aren’t as I remember. FTR electricians have always had a more cerebral culture than carpenters who tend to be a bit neanderthal. Your sons factory will have it’s own culture. As Raven said, best to “Maintain a low profile,” at least until he gets his footing.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      Soprano2

      @Kay: I wish you were advising the White House, Kay, because this is a brilliant idea! It would be wildly popular with people, too, because everyone feels like wealthy people get away with all kinds of shady stuff normal people would get in trouble for.

      Reply
    75. 75.

      Joe Falco

      @gene108:

      There was also scepticism from Democratic Senator Joe Manchin, a moderate who could effectively doom the larger bill because the upper chamber is evenly split between the two parties.

      He told reporters on Thursday: “That sounds extremely, extremely high for us to take on that much debt.”

      Any Democrat in support should counter back and argue that the bill will be high because we have put off for too long what should have been done long ago and the problems this bill is trying to address will get only more expensive as time goes on unless we start paying now. Democrats should use the analogy of a broken home that, because small damages were not fixed at the beginning, they became bigger problems and now the homeowner has to spend more to get their house back to a livable condition. To borrow a line from Lincoln,  a divided house cannot stand and neither can a broken house. Even if one or two rooms is really nice (the rich), the rest of this country cannot live in a rapidly unequal condition.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @Kay:

      “crackdown on white collar crime”.

      That is brilliant. And go after the real problem children, not just another Martha Stewart hit job. And then do it again. And then do it again. It serves justice, and as the high-profile cases like Harvey Weinstein show, the press loves it as it delivers eyeballs to “news” programs.

      Reply
    79. 79.

      Soprano2

      @OzarkHillbilly:Spent the next 2 or 3 hours hauling 4×8 sheets of 5/8 firecode up a spiral staircase and the rest of the day hanging it.

      This is one of the circles of hell as far as I’m concerned. Hanging drywall was the worst part of our kitchen renovation. I will always hire people to do this for the rest of my life; whatever they charge is worth it!

      Reply
    80. 80.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Raven: The good news is that I’ve been off the opioids since Monday

      Good. I’ve always only took them so I could sleep and dealt with it when awake.

      The literature from the neurosurgeon says you can drive 1-2 weeks

      Heh, mine says, “Don’t walk too much.” 2 lines later it says, “Don’t sit too much.” Fortunately, my surgery was semi minor and I only have to be careful for a few days.

      Reply
    83. 83.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      @Kay:

      Essentially, he built a legal crusade and PR campaign off of a bunch of YouTube/Daily Caller/Breitbart/Blaze/Free Republic commenters quoting each other quoting him.

      Reply
    85. 85.

      NotMax

      Infrastructure … infrastructure … (riffles through file labeled Miscellany for something which found interesting enough to squirrel away). Ah, there we go.

      Non-boring boring: there are tunnels and then there are t-u-n-n-n-e-l-s.

      Reply
    87. 87.

      Kay

      @Soprano2:

      I sometimes think “fair” is really the only word that matters. People just want it to be fair. It’s genuinely a threat to the country, too. If the top aren’t paying the middle and bottom will no longer feel they must and if the “by consent” stop complying – the 95%- they have a real problem. The thing only works at all because most people comply. They couldn’t hire enough IRS agents if they had broad noncompliance. It’s 150 million people, give or take. This implied contract we all entered into can’t be breached.

      Reply
    88. 88.

      WereBear

      @satby:

      I gotta say that’s SO true. And I have never encountered so many people as I have here who think it’s a binary choice: work, or sit at home waiting to die. They actually say that. If they ever hoped to travel, or just have leisure time with their families and friends they’ve forgotten. Saddest thing I’ve ever heard. NOPE, not me.

      I believe you live in my home state… and yes. Got it in one.

      Reply
    89. 89.

      germy

      the problem with cars is just basic geometry: a single car takes up ~10x the amount of space as a human, with a large truck taking up ~20x.

      It’s nearly impossible to build efficient infrastructure when the space required for each person is multiplied by 1000% https://t.co/5xEbSQrgVs

      — sam deutsch (@samdman95) June 24, 2021

      As SUVs bloat without restraint, they occupy a different scale than that of other motor vehicles. There’s just no compatibility anymore between gargantuan SUVs and cities scaled to humans. pic.twitter.com/UHmxa5afGg

      — brett bergie (she/her) (@brettbergie) June 23, 2021

      Reply
    90. 90.

      satby

      @OzarkHillbilly: A point that Republicans always gloss over when they suggest raising the retirement age. Not everyone has a desk job, and a lot of physically demanding jobs leave you arthritic and in near constant pain as early as your late 50s or early 60s. And “greeter at Wal-Mart” is not a substitute career.

      Reply
    91. 91.

      Soprano2

      @Kay: I think they should make a big show of going after Medicare and Medicaid fraud, too. I heard an interview once where they said that every dollar invested in rooting out this fraud gained the government seven dollars of return. How can you not sell that as a big win for ordinary people? Most of this fraud is done by doctors and hospitals, which is why Republicans are reluctant to pursue it. I think they should make it ordinary to want to root out this abuse of the health care system. It’s one reason health care costs and health insurance costs are high.

      And yeah, fair is the biggest thing – people don’t like the idea that others are getting away with something they can’t. So, use that to go after people who have been “criming” for decades without any pushback. You’re right, it is a crime wave, and it’s one that’s costing the ordinary citizen a lot of money. How much better could the government make infrastructure or state colleges and universities if we crack down on this crime?

      Reply
    92. 92.

      germy

      @WereBear:

      Having read several books on the BIG case I now know he just waltzed in and took the credit.

      Reminds me of Alan Dershowitz, who got an unearned reputation as a “brilliant” lawyer, when his only role was to give statements to the press while the other lawyers did the work.

      Reply
    94. 94.

      Soprano2

      @satby: Everyone who suggests raising the full retirement age from 67 has a cushy desk job like mine. They should come and look at some of my co-workers, who have been doing construction-type jobs their whole life. I always say it’s not the age, it’s the miles on your body that make the difference.

      Reply
    96. 96.

      Gin & Tonic

      Speaking of infrastructure, I got a quote to install air conditioning in two rooms (each ~150 sq ft) of the house using what’s called a split-mini: condenser sits on the ground outside, running piping to the two wall-mounted units upstairs. One multi-zone condenser, LG brand. Quote is for $7500. This is a simple install, unit is located directly below one of the bedrooms and right outside the electrical service panel, which can easily support the load (I upgrade to 200-amp service about 10 years ago.) Every installer is running way behind, so getting another estimate will take at least a month. Does this price seem reasonable? It’s a locally well-known business, not some guy out of the back of his truck.

      Reply
    97. 97.

      Kay

      @Soprano2:

      it’s one that’s costing the ordinary citizen a lot of money

      It’s hokey but you could present it as a “corruption tax” or a “fraud tax”. I’m shameless so I would do it.
      You really can’t break it down enough for these people.

      Reply
    101. 101.

      sab

      Jeezus phuck. Biden got Rob Portman off his toadstool for once to do rhe right thing and spend money on something besides Congressional payroll. I am in awe.

      Reply
    102. 102.

      Kay

      Sherrod’s lunch is vaccinated only, which I thought was brave. As you all know there are anti-vacc Democrats. I seem to know all of them personally, unfortunately.

      Reply
    106. 106.

      Gin & Tonic

      @Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes: It’s both a heat pump and an A/C, although I’m not sure how well a heat pump works when it gets really cold. Looking at the model numbers of the inside units and the condenser, it seems the basic equipment runs them under $2,500, plus whatever’s needed for electrical connection and piping up the wall. They said it’s a 1-day job.

      Reply
    107. 107.

      Ken

      @Raven: “This is an extraordinarily unusual event, and it is dangerous and counterproductive to speculate on its cause,” former Surfside Mayor Daniel Dietch

      Call me overly cynical and suspicious, but this immediately makes me think the former mayor is somehow linked to the cause. Bribes from building owners to pass inspections, perhaps.

      Reply
    108. 108.

      narya

      @Soprano2: Agreed. But also too: I’m tired of working. I’ve had mostly jobs where I just wiggle my fingers, but it’s still work. It’s unrewarding and tiresome, even if my paycheck is decent. By my current age, my dad had been retired for a year; I have to wait another 3.5 years to collect full SS. I keep trying to figure out a way to shave some time off of that. On a brighter note, my best friend’s last day of work is TODAY! So happy for her.

      Reply
    109. 109.

      sab

      @Soprano2: Half of my husband’s high school buddies retired early on Social Security because their bodies broke down after a lifetime of hard physical work. Bad backs, bad knees, lymphoma etc from a lifetime of exposure to industrial chemicals.

      I used to be incandescent with rage, but that is dehabilitating. Calm down and focus, and then fight back.

      Reply
    110. 110.

      Jeffro

      @Kay: just tell him that not having bright blue or neon green highlights at this point actually is the sign of a true rebel at this point, on a par with not having a tattoo   =)

      Reply
    111. 111.

      What Have the Romans Ever Done for Us?

      @Kay: I worked for a summer at a job in exactly that kind of factory in Grand Rapids, MI the summer between my freshman and sophomore year in college.

      It was boring and repetitive and I sucked at it. I could not BELIEVE how much faster the full timers could slap together taillight and console assemblies. Of course, part of the problem was nobody ever showed me the most efficient way to complete any of the assembly tasks they gave me. Then about a week before I was going back to college the foreman said I needed to get my rates up and I was like, this is my last week but if you want people to get their rates up you need to show them how. But, the bottom line is I just was not conditioned, mentally, to try to slap those things together as fast as possible and honestly nobody told me that was the goal.

      The next summer I worked at a furniture manufacturer buffing desk parts after they sprayed them with lacquer and then were quick dried in an open door oven. That was a hot job but I managed to keep up with the assembly line. Crazy thing is if memory serves they didn’t give us dust masks or anything so I was probably breathing in lacquer dust all summer long. I’m sure that won’t cause problems ever…at least it was only for a couple months.

      Reply
    112. 112.

      Taken4Granite

      @Gin & Tonic: That’s ballpark for a similar job I had done at my house a couple of years ago. One unit outside, two ductless units above (one in the living room and one directly upstairs in my bedroom).

      IIRC you are in RI, where labor costs should be similar to where I live (NH).

      Reply
    113. 113.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @raven: Gawd damn! 1-2 weeks? They’ve come a long ways baby. A guy I used to work with (and now cohabits with my little sis) has 2 cadaver disk replacements and moves pretty well. I’m still hesitant (because I’m a scaredy cat). If my neck ever gets really bad I’ll look into it but right now it’s just an “every now and again” thing and I can tolerate that.

      Reply
    115. 115.

      raven

      @Gin & Tonic: You’ll need supplemental heat there and the electric strips in a heat pump are $$$$ to run. Our Bosch Hybrid is awesome and so much quieter that the 20 year old unit was,

      Reply
    116. 116.

      Kay

      @Jeffro:

      They’re so cute with the hair dying. They have one female friend who does all their hair, boys and girls. That’s what I will miss most with all kids grown and gone- the in and out, their bustling around and drama.

      Reply
    118. 118.

      raven

      @OzarkHillbilly: This was a lamonectomy which takes much less bone than a laminectomy. This surgeon and his colleague have great reps here. When I mentioned that his colleague said what they did you me 50 years ago when I broke my back would be considered “barbaric” now he said “oh, what we would have to with THIS surgery 10 years ago would be considered barbaric now”! The reason I went ahed was because we thought Bohdi might hang in there longer and it wasn’t sensible to wait with such a short recovery (the still want me not to lift over 10lbs for 6 week). We decided and the old dude checked out. So much for plans.

      Reply
    121. 121.

      Another Scott

      @Gin & Tonic: We briefly looked at adding a mini split to our family room at the other end of the house from the furnace/heat pump.  It was spendy, and we probably would have needed to upgrade the panel.  They’re very nice systems.

      Last summer we ended up fixing some ducts that were disconnected when the addition was put on a decade before we bought the place, and got a new central heat pump + gas furnace.  Around $15k all together.  The heat pump keeps the bills down, and the furnace is quieter for heating at night.  We’re in NoVA so it doesn’t get below freezing a lot, but when it does nothing can beat gas heat.

      Around 2500 sq feet, built 1963.

      Peace of mind and lack of call-backs are worth a lot.

      Good luck!

      Cheers,

      Scott.

      Reply
    122. 122.

      Kay

      @What Have the Romans Ever Done for Us?:

      Production, those sorts of jobs, are different. The closest I came was working at a commercial laundry – same kind of controlled speed by the longer term workers. It isn’t that they’re fast, so much, it’s that they’re consistent. I would be super speedy and then flag.

      Reply
    124. 124.

      boatboy_srq

      If McConnell is trying to sink the deal, here’s his problem:

      If he pressures the Group of 21 Rs to abandon it, then that frees up Manchin, Sinema etc to do the whole thing by reconciliation anyway.

      Scher forgets that Manchen and Sinema had the opportunity to do just this with the For The People Act. McConnell has less to fear than Scher presumes.

      Reply
    125. 125.

      Kay

      @JCJ:

      He thinks the Nevada and Arizona junior apprentices are more open minded than the Ohio and Michigan. Like, vegetarians and marshal arts and things. They’re choosing to be “travelers” so they’re probably less attached than the older people. Fewer responsibilities. He doesn’t even have a cat.

      Reply
    126. 126.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Gin & Tonic: although I’m not sure how well a heat pump works when it gets really cold.

      According to my neighbor, OK for a bedroom, not so much any living space. She had a pellet stove and that took care of the MS’s shortcomings.

      Reply
    127. 127.

      Baud

      @Kay:

      He doesn’t even have a cat.

      This doesn’t apply to Cole, but I nonetheless feel like it should be a rotating tag.

      Reply
    128. 128.

      What Have the Romans Ever Done for Us?

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: I once had a reporter ask me about an assessment (Regulatory Impact Analysis) of a federal regulation I wrote that said the total cost was less than one tenth of one percent of industry revenue and the reporter was trying to back that statement out to what total revenue was based on the estimated total cost of the rule and the way he proposed doing it (which I assume he thought was the right way) was all wrong. We’re talking a reporter for the WALL STREET JOURNAL – the #1 financial newspaper in the world – and the guys can’t do basic percentages.

      That was over a decade ago, coming out of the great recession, and I was like no wonder the banksters got away with it. Nobody knows enough math to catch their fairly easy to spot chicanery, which I’m guessing is hiding in plain site if you have the patience to dig into public accounts and the ability to do basic math.

      The real problem with white collar criminal prosecution as I understand it (and my understanding may be wrong) is that you have to prove intent, and the nice clean cut well spoken businessman swears he just made some honest mistakes and didn’t mean to rip anyone off he pinky swears and the jury believes him because they can’t figure out any of this stuff either. Nevermind that he was paid $10 million that year to be a super duper expert in his field and not screw up so the idea that he made honest mistakes is pretty laughable.

      Reply
    133. 133.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Has anybody else seen this?

      A YouTube video shows David Keene, two-time president of the National Rifle Association, donning a cap and gown to speak to thousands of students from James Madison Academy on their graduation day. Keene asks the students to uphold the second amendment that their school’s namesake James Madison took part in drafting.

      But when the camera pans, there is a haunting scene of thousands of empty white chairs – 3,044 to be exact – with no students to fill them. These represent the seniors from this year’s graduating class who died from gun violence. The school is not a real one.

      The gun safety organization Change the Ref released a series of videos on Wednesday in which advocates tricked pro-gun figures into addressing empty chairs representing high school youths shot and killed before they could graduate.

      I feel like I just missed it yesterday. Either way, I love it.

      Reply
    134. 134.

      O. Felix Culpa

      @Gin & Tonic: Yes, the price seems ballpark reasonable. I had mini-splits installed last year for around that price. Not that you need this advice, but you could get a second or third quote to be sure

      ETA: We love our new system. Works great and is super quiet.

      Reply
    135. 135.

      What Have the Romans Ever Done for Us?

      @Kay: Yeah they were faster from the start but A) they had been doing it a lot longer and hence had more practice, B) they were probably all aware of the fact that someone was tracking their rates and I was not until there was a week left, and C) I’m guessing because they weren’t the temporary smart aleck college kid someone actually showed them the most efficient way to do the job.

      I did learn that I didn’t want to be a factory worker, though certain aspects of it are not all bad. One of which is you really never take your work home with you. Another is there’s no ambiguity in your work – it either comes out right or it doesn’t. In knowledge based jobs there’s often a lot of guesswork and judgement and always more information out there that might be helpful or refute your ideas, so even when you’re not on duty work creeps into your mind because you can think about different and better ways of doing it whether you’re on the job or not.

      But factory work is SO BORING and there’s not much room for advancement and I’m not sure most of the skills you learn transfer to other types of work so if the factory work dries up you have nowhere else to go. That’s one of the things that justifies higher wages for those folks – the opportunity costs for specializing that line of work, which is non-transferrable to other work environments and hence lock you into that or nothing, are high and wages should be high to reflect what those workers are giving up in taking those jobs.

      Reply
    137. 137.

      Kristine

      @satby: I’m glad you’ll be taking that time for yourself–enjoy it!

      I know too many folks from the old day job who waited too long and missed out. I’m pretty much a homebody, but just having that time to myself to do what I want changed my attitude towards my house, my life, everything.

      Reply
    139. 139.

      Uncle Cosmo

      @Ken: To paraphrase Linda Blair in the iconic movie,

      Your Senator blocks voting bills in Hell!**

      ** Re Congress, cue Kit Marlowe‘s Mephistopheles, junior Senator from Pandaemonium: Why, this is Hell, nor am I out of it…

      Reply
    142. 142.

      artem1s

      @gene108:

      Seems like Mitch may get the out he wants to torpedo the infrastructure bill, and deny Biden his win.

      No, if Moscow Mitch screws with the reconciliation the infrastructure deal drafted by the milquetoast GOP members is dead in the water.  Freeing up Biden to do one giant infrastructure reconciliation without all the restrictions Portman and the other spineless gobs foisted on the bill in the name of bi-partisanship.

      Mitch will still throw shade and the dumbass GQP base and media will lap it up.  But it won’t matter when the money starts rolling out the door.  Taxes for the rich are coming bitches, tick tock MF.

      Reply
    144. 144.

      CaseyL

      @satby: Congrats on the “No Shit, I Mean It This Time” retirement – and yay for the European trip!  I hope you have a wonderful time.

      Reply
    148. 148.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      @Gin & Tonic:

      As I remember you’re in New England. If you’ve got stand alone heat by fuel oil or gas, you’re fine. The heat pump is fine for temps over 35, but those internal “emergency strips” that kick in lower run a fuckton of kilowatts and are pretty wimpy at 10 degrees and under.  And forget actual “warmth” when your thermostat hits 0 and below – you’ll be opening cabinets under sinks and running drips to keep pipes from freezing.

      Reply
    150. 150.

      Kay

      @What Have the Romans Ever Done for Us?:

      A lot of them hate it so they try retail or service type jobs- bank tellers, like that, but they come back because the pay in those jobs is so low. Every single manufacturing facility here offers benefits too- health and retirement, so it really is a better deal for them. There’s one “quality” manufacturing facility here where they do precision work- they make the machines that make things. There’s a kind of golden handcuff effect because their retirement plan is really well managed and generous. They retire with a lot. I knew the facility manager for years (they sent him to Canada) and he was just a very smart guy. I was pleased he was managing their retirement. He did well by them.

      Service industries just can’t match that kind of reliable income. My son was doing electrical at a plant where they make pop bottles. All automated. The facility is one big integrated machine- he said it was spooky because there are no “operators” – no lower level people, so they use low light. They knew down to the penny how much they were losing per hour when one of the lines went down. It’s a whole different scenario than service work.

      Reply
    151. 151.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Kay:

      It’s hokey but you could present it as a “corruption tax” or a “fraud tax”. I’m shameless so I would do it.
      You really can’t break it down enough for these people.

      They’ve managed to get away with “Death Tax” for years. I don’t see any substantive difference.

      Reply
    153. 153.

      Roger Moore

      @Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes:

      This man is wealthy, connected and powerful while being a total moron. He’s been close to the levers of power in this country for decades, yet turns out work like this.

      The term you’re looking for is “hubris”.  My best guess is that he thought the whole thing was a show, and all he had to do to skate on it was show up and put in the minimum effort.  Consequences are for little people, and he never believed they would actually punish someone powerful and well connected like him.

      Reply
    154. 154.

      Gin & Tonic

      @raven: Thing is, I don’t really *need* heating from this thing, I have a regular oil-fired furnace with baseboard circulation. Maybe it’ll work in the spring and fall, when it’s chilly in the morning and I don’t want to fire up the furnace.

      Reply
    155. 155.

      satby

      @narya: It’s a cost / benefit analysis since over your normally expected lifetime the total payout ends up being the same. I took SS at 62 because I wasn’t being considered for the kind of high paying job I used to have in IT. But honestly, my full retirement age is still a year away, I just turned 66 last month, and I had no intention of staying at my IT job past 65 even if I had been given the option. On different accounts I was on, we had three fatalities of managers who had heart attacks at work. The stress isn’t worth it.

      Reply
    157. 157.

      There go two miscreants

      @What Have the Romans Ever Done for Us?: ​the opportunity costs for specializing that line of work, which is non-transferrable to other work environments and hence lock you into that or nothing, are high and wages should be high to reflect what those workers are giving up in taking those jobs.

      That is a very good point that I haven’t seen before.

      Reply
    158. 158.

      Gin & Tonic

      @Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes: Yeah, see my reply to raven. I’ve got regular heat, this is primarily for A/C, now that we’re getting older and there seem to be more hot days in the summer. We’re pretty well wooded, so it’s really hot in the house only about a couple of weeks every year. This is a luxury, not a necessity.

      Reply
    161. 161.

      Kay

      @SiubhanDuinne:

      Ohio recently had a 1.2 billion corruption case and Nan Whaley, a mayor and Democrat, is trying to get traction on the idea that we are all paying for this. There are victims of corruption- we’re the victims. She has not been successful so far, but what we know is they key is repeating it over and over.

      Reply
    162. 162.

      Jager

      @raven:

      He’s had the same experience. He’s 5-11 and if he gets ahold of you with those rock climber hands, you’re finished. Interesting kid, he has a 99 Ford Econoline van for work, surfing, and climbing. He also has a 1 owner 86 Benz SL, He lives in a one-room cabin in the hills outside of Santa Cruz. Keeps threatening to go back to school and get his degree in construction management so he can straighten the business out.

      Reply
    164. 164.

      Geminid

      Last week President Biden nominated Thomas Nides for Ambassador to Israel. Nides served in the Obama administration as Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources, and currently is a managing partner at Morgan Stanley bank. Nides’ biography in The Times of Israel is a trip in the wayback machine:

            “Nides entered politics as an intern for [Senator] Walter Mondale and served as a field director in Mondale’s 1984 Presidential campaign. In 1986-89 he worked for House of Representatives Majority Whip Tony Coelho, and then for House Speaker Tom Foley until 1993.

      He has long term relationships with President Biden and former President Barack Obama, and close ties with Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.”

      Reply
    165. 165.

      Betty Cracker

      @Kay: It amazes me that massive corruption cases generate comparatively little outrage. It seems like Hunter Biden’s stupid laptop got more attention (even though there was no evidence of any government corruption on it) than the towering edifice of corruption that undergirded the entire Trump administration from top to bottom.

      I tell myself that’s because the Trump admin pumped out too many scandals for people to wrap their minds around, but then corruption scandals blow up on the state and local level, and people are mostly ho-hum about that too. Maybe everyone just assumes corruption, nepotism, etc., are inevitable and nothing can be done about it. Not true!

      Reply
    166. 166.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes: I used to live in a connected townhouse in Massachusetts that only had an electric heat pump for heating. It worked OK, but the style of house was part of the reason for that, and the bills would go up if it got cold enough for the auxiliary coil heater to kick in.

      Once we really got socked because the fuse protecting the actual heat pump blew (the condo people had put in the wrong capacity fuse!) but the auxiliary heat was still working, so all we noticed was that the heat seemed a little feeble until the electric bill came

      I think there’s going to be a big push to improve these things so we can decarbonize home heating (my understanding is that there’s a lot of upside to be had in terms of programming them better, and also tricks like using a buried probe in the ground to help deal with the thermal gradient, sort of poor man’s geothermal heat).

      Reply
    169. 169.

      SFAW

      @MattF:

      Giuliani’s main distinguishing trait is shamelessness.

      And his racism.

      ETA: His shamelessness, his racism .. and his stupidity.

      Amongst his main distinguishing traits are …

      Reply
    172. 172.

      Geminid

      @Betty Cracker: The Hunter Biden laptop story got more attention than it deserved, but it was way less than the trump campaign thought it would. They thought this “scandal” would be a game changer, but I think smarmy Ted Cruz was correct in his judgement that it would not “move a single vote.” This was a major waste of messaging and focus in the last weeks of a close campaign.

      But trump’s campaign managers gave him what he wanted, and he got what he deserved.

      Reply
    173. 173.

      PST

      @Kay:

      My youngest is starting a temp job in a factory tonight

      I remember having one of those jobs the summer after my freshman year of college. It was a factory that made a kind of second-rate imitation Naugahyde, presumably for those who didn’t want to pay for the luxury of real Naugahyde. It was so boring minding machines with their endless spinning rollers and emerging strips of material that I started having LSD flashbacks — and unlike a few of my coworkers, I was clean as a whistle that summer.

      Reply
    175. 175.

      catclub

      @Gin & Tonic: although I’m not sure how well a heat pump works when it gets really cold.

       

      I really wish it were automatic to include a pipe in the ground for the heat pump on very cold (air temperature) days.

      Reply
    176. 176.

      catclub

      @PST: I remember having one of those jobs the summer after my freshman year of college.

       

      Mine was in a cheap furniture factory. I ran an air powered drum sander that made smooth curves (yeah, right, with no training) in chair rungs.

      Also, starting the sander was tricky so I ended up whacking my thumb if i did not grab it firmly. I remember the one day I did that because the next day I got hit by a pickup truck while I was on my bike. End of factory work for that summer.

      Reply
    178. 178.

      WaterGirl

      @Kay: I agree, Kay.

      We’ll see their violent crime wave – caused by all the thugs and “those people” who aren’t working because the government is paying too much in unemployment” – and raise with their white collar crime and rich people cheating on taxes and causing rural Americans to have to pay higher taxes.

      This does not have to be a one-way street.

      Reply
    179. 179.

      Uncle Cosmo

      @satby: Auguri on your upcoming trip!

      I’ve been over the Pwnd 40-odd (very odd) times, all as a tourist, all but 3x solo, most everywhere east of Portugal and west of Ukraine. If you care to pose some questions and/or entertain some advice that might be worth what you pay for it (i.e., nothing), let me know how to reach you via e-mail & I’ll contact you.

      Reply
    180. 180.

      Geminid

      @catclub: Running a heat excange coil into a pipe in the ground also makes cooling more efficient. A central Virginia HVAC company says their geothermal installations save 30-60% of heating costs, and 20-50% on cooling. Even with higher upfront costs, there is an estimated 20% savings over the system’s  lifetime. And they note that for new construction, the cost would be included in the morgtage.

      Reply
    182. 182.

      rikyrah

      @Kay:

      My youngest is starting a temp job in a factory tonight – 3rd shift, just weekends.

       

      My mother was from rural Mississippi. She had decided to slack off.

      My grandmother told her that she wasn’t going to waste her time on school for someone not doing up to their potential. So, she found her a summer job.

      In the fields, picking cotton.

      My mother said she lasted two days.

      My grandmother never had to worry about a bad grades after that.

      Reply
    183. 183.

      Uncle Cosmo

      @PST: ​No objections here. What do yinz want me to deliver my opinion(s) about?(Keep in mind I haven’t flown since fall 2019 and not domestically for some years prior.)​

      On second thought, if there’s enough demand, maybe we can get WaterGirl to put up a thread dedicated to flying advice – I’m sure there are a lot more Jackals who’d be happy to provide it.​

      But here’s one quick bit of advice for anyone flying to Yerp from the Boswash Corridor: You can save $200-300 over PHI/WAS/BAL on the RT by catching a Greyhound to NYC Port Authority, going up a flight or two to the Subway, taking the E-train to Queens, disembarking at the penultimate stop and walking a few minutes to board the AirTrain to JFK. Greyhound tickets could be had for not much if your travel times were flexible. I’d do RT BAL-NYC on the ‘Hound etc for <$75 and still end up a couple hundred to the good. (Flight price differentials still true in the Plague Months AFAICT;  not sure about the buses.)

      Reply
    187. 187.

      PST

      @Uncle Cosmo: I wasn’t thinking about how to get there, more along the lines of interesting places to go and things to do off the beaten track. All those trips are sure to have taught some lessons about what to avoid and what to seek out.

      Reply
    188. 188.

      J R in WV

      @Kay: ​
       

      I want Democrats to do a “crackdown on white collar crime”.

      THIS! So much This!

      No question that it would more than pay for itself if ill gotten gains and illegal conspiracies were RICOed into the Treasury.

      Once the criminal leadership were jailed and banned from corporate management and stock market manipulation the cash flow into the Treasury would slow down, but the economy would no longer suffer the illegal drain of funds into secret overseas accounts.

      Reply
    189. 189.

      Ruckus

      @OzarkHillbilly:

      When I was a jerb creator it didn’t bother me at all, I fully understood that a paycheck was why people worked and that a better paycheck would get better work. Right up to the amount that made the paycheck go to their head instead of their wallet. Thing is I always ran out of money before I ever got to that point.

      Reply
    194. 194.

      evodevo

      @Kay: Lemme tell ya…it will be a good thing…male children will never listen to the wisdom that comes from YOUR experience…they have to experience stuff themselves before it sinks in.  My son worked for all of a month at a similar job after he flunked out of his first layabout year at college, and I’m sure it pounded home the idea that he’d better finish that degree, or he would be doing this for the rest of his life…  The work was hard…the conditions were relentless and there was no sympathy from co-workers or the foreman (no whining!!).  It’s an eye-opening life experience for young males.

      Reply
    195. 195.

      Uncle Cosmo

      @PST: ​Well, here’s a general suggestion: I’m a city guy, but in Yerp I prefer to stay in midsize towns rather than the megalopoli.

      Example: Venice in season is a maelstrom of tourists. You still want to see Venice at least once in your life…but instead of an overpriced room there, consider Padova (Padua): Close by, on the main rail line from Roma through to Trieste and Slovenia, smaller, less crowded, a number of interesting things to see in its own right (the Scrovegni chapel frescoes by Giotto, the pilgrimage church of San Antonio di Padova with the Gattamelatta equestrian statue outside…) Half an hour by train to the Stazione Santa Lucia in Venice, from where you can board the water bus (vaporetto) #1 straight down the Grand Canal under the Rialto Bridge and debark at the Hotel Danielli, and walk a block back to the Piazza San Marco. Grab dessert at one of the gelaterie, wander about listening to the different bands at the sidewalk cafes (don’t sit down or you’ll need a second mortgage!), watch the dumbass tourists buying bags of corn to feed to the rats-with-wings, I mean pigeons…and eventually go into the Basilica San Marco. And when your sightseeing is over for the day, take the vaporetto back to the station after dusk (when all the canalside palazzos and bridges are lit) and have a late supper, maybe on the Campo San Geremia a short walk back, maybe at a trattoria in Padova after the short return train ride…

      Padova is known for its galleries, sidewalks roofed over by the houses with upper floors built out over them. The streets as a result are very narrow and with the high buildings funnel sound very well, especially those pesky motorbikes I know as Vespas. If you stay in Padova and you are not (already) deaf, you must make very sure that you are NOT given one of those overhanging rooms – I spent a long sleepless night in one, aching for a pump-action 30-06 to stick out the window and litter the cobblestones with motorbikers’ bodies…

      …Now, is that the sort of thing you were looking for?

      Reply
    196. 196.

      Gravenstone

      @Kay: Not that uncommon. A lot of places bring on summer temps because their long term employees have the gall to take vacation and things. Had a summer job at a brass plant in your neck of the woods. Everyone was shocked that I got hired because I wasn’t related to an existing employee. It was almost funny.

      Reply
    197. 197.

      justsomeguy

      @Kay:   Great minds think alike.  Early in the 2020 campaign I had advocated for Elizabeth Warren to become the “law & order” candidate by focusing on white collar crime.   Given the frustrations of the masses of serfs, left-populism seems like the best way to combat right-populism.

      Reply

