Biden reminds reporters questioning his strategy that, after decades on Capitol Hill, he knows Congress better than they do

'We have a deal': President Biden hailed a $1.2 trillion bipartisan Senate deal to renew the nation's infrastructure and stimulate the world's largest economy

Per the BBC:

… Less than half the money in the eight-year proposal is new spending. It includes $109bn for roads and bridges, $66bn for railways, $49bn for public transport and $25bn for airports, according to a White House statement.

A further $73bn would be pumped into power grid and $65bn for expanding Americans’ access to broadband internet.

The package is meant to be paid for with unused coronavirus aid money and returned state jobless benefits.

Democrats also argue the bill’s proposed $40bn investment in the Internal Revenue Service for beefed-up enforcement would generate a net gain of $100bn in extra tax revenue…

The president wants to enact another, roughly $6tn spending package that would roll in his party’s priorities on climate change, education, paid leave and childcare benefits. It is being drafted by Senator Bernie Sanders, a self-described democratic socialist.

That measure is expected to include tax increases on the wealthy and corporations. It would be passed by a budget reconciliation process that would not require any Republican votes in the Senate.

The most powerful Democrat in the US House of Representatives, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, made clear they would not pass one bill without the other.

“There ain’t going to be a bipartisan bill without a reconciliation bill,” Mrs Pelosi said.

Mr Biden echoed that sentiment in later remarks from the East Room of the White House: “If this is the only thing that comes to me, I’m not signing it. It’s in tandem.”…