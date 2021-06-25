Nearly all COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. now are in people who weren’t vaccinated, a demonstration of how effective the vaccines have been. It also indicates that daily deaths — now down to under 300 — could be near zero if everyone eligible got the shots. https://t.co/1gTknJA6i9 — The Associated Press (@AP) June 24, 2021





President Joe Biden urged more Americans to take advantage of COVID-19 vaccinations on a trip to North Carolina as the rate of inoculations slows despite a nationwide effort https://t.co/jqfKm2yWe4 pic.twitter.com/dxBWdbZcy1 — Reuters (@Reuters) June 25, 2021

According to this report, Trump nearly died, was saved by a rare, experimental drug that pretty much nobody else got access to, and rather than being humbled, he doubled-down on a reckless approach that continued to cause hundreds of thousands to die. https://t.co/iXFFEtbxMr — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) June 24, 2021

=====

Antibodies triggered by Chinese COVID-19 shots less effective on Delta variant – researcher https://t.co/OF2OrSlbvx pic.twitter.com/yBxXhPOrot — Reuters (@Reuters) June 25, 2021

Antibodies triggered by two Chinese COVID-19 vaccines are less effective against the Delta variant compared with other strains but the shots still offer protection, a Chinese disease control researcher told state media… In an interview aired by China Central Television late on Thursday, Feng Zijian, researcher and former deputy director at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, did not provide further details. Without naming the two vaccines, Feng said they fell into the category of inactivated vaccines, which contain “killed” coronavirus that cannot replicate in human cells. Five out of the seven domestically developed vaccines in China’s mass inoculation scheme are inactivated vaccines. These include shots from Sinovac Biotech and Sinopharm used in countries such as Brazil, Bahrain and Chile…

India reports 51,667 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours https://t.co/a3A1cssDc1 pic.twitter.com/bS2UHaGPUU — Reuters (@Reuters) June 25, 2021

After months of delays due to political and bureaucratic bungling as well as a shortage of vaccines, inoculations in Japan are taking off, and the drive is now racing down to the wire with the Olympics starting in one month. https://t.co/GjAf9gOCBf — The Associated Press (@AP) June 25, 2021

Japan to give 6 mln doses of vaccines to Taiwan, 5 SE Asia nations https://t.co/pBqLEv2u2C pic.twitter.com/DgvOatjH8K — Reuters (@Reuters) June 25, 2021

Emergency tents erected outside Jakarta hospitals as virus cases surge https://t.co/goGSL9ENEy pic.twitter.com/uuPBJqPeNY — Reuters (@Reuters) June 25, 2021

Philippines approves emergency use of Bharat Biotech COVID-19 vaccine https://t.co/qbCCxWPjsr pic.twitter.com/3RJMojensW — Reuters (@Reuters) June 25, 2021

Parts of Sydney will go into lockdown as a coronavirus outbreak in Australia’s largest city continued to grow. Authorities reported an additional 22 locally transmitted cases and imposed a weeklong lockdown in four areas. https://t.co/vNpnWb5n3x — The Associated Press (@AP) June 25, 2021

Reluctant Muscovites are now queuing in line to get Sputnik so they can keep their jobs. I spoke with some of them:

https://t.co/EhCA6S08Gw — Uliana Pavlova (@pavlovauliana) June 24, 2021

Russia’s Black Sea coastal resorts including popular holiday destination Sochi will no longer accept tourists who haven’t been vaccinated against the coronavirus starting later this summer https://t.co/r3uAuAEAYW — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) June 25, 2021

To be clear, there are credible and official reports like this and outright outlandish ones like those that likely feed conspiracy theories. The problem is that Russia (and not only) is awash is both. — Matthew Luxmoore (@mjluxmoore) June 23, 2021

It's almost as if 20 years of heaping steamy loads of "Everybody lies", "There is no truth anywhere" and other whataboutism on a jaded population of a long-suffering country would create a whole generation of people who don't trust anyone and anything under any circumstances. — Slava Malamud (@SlavaMalamud) June 24, 2021

Nearly 100 supporters of Finland's national football team who traveled to Russia for a Euro 2020 defeat against Belgium have caught the coronavirus, authorities said Thursday https://t.co/qjHrCHZMGq — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) June 24, 2021

Europe braces for surge in Delta Covid variant https://t.co/91JRWClXDV — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) June 24, 2021

Africa's top health officials say the continent is battling a devastating resurgence of COVID-19 that is hitting faster and harder than earlier waves as countries struggle to vaccinate even a small percentage of their populations. https://t.co/KASHssWFgL — AP Africa (@AP_Africa) June 24, 2021

Exponential increase in new cases and deaths in Africa. We must beat the virus and race to save lives. #VaccineEquity https://t.co/EhCfdzZUDI pic.twitter.com/12EmPdEQ2c — Samira Asma (@DrSamira_Asma) June 24, 2021

Help for Brazil: The country that has been hardest hit by Covid in South America is receiving a shipment of 3 million Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses, courtesy of the White House https://t.co/HqOvDTlYMb — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) June 24, 2021

Haiti is still waiting for its first vaccine doses as the country reels from a spike in coronavirus cases and deaths. Officials say vaccinations will start soon but have not given exact dates. https://t.co/mNTBCFjUPb — The Associated Press (@AP) June 24, 2021

Carnival reported more than $2 billion in quarterly losses as the prolonged suspension of cruises hammered its business https://t.co/33Ku909Xd2 pic.twitter.com/C8kFp43jFU — Reuters (@Reuters) June 25, 2021

Need to be really clear COVAX dependent on small number of countries G7, G20 making vaccine doses available. If not COVAX cannot miraculously gain access. A small number of countries are the key to global equitable access, saving lives, preventing variants https://t.co/iyRcgIalhl — Jeremy Farrar (@JeremyFarrar) June 24, 2021

=====

RT @JohnsHopkinsSPH: "Vaccines work to strengthen immune responses gained during natural infection; that’s why health experts advise people who’ve had COVID-19 to still get vaccinated." https://t.co/BTqVr875tu — Global Health Observ (@GlobalPHObserv) June 24, 2021

Not conclusive, IMO, but intriguing:

Exactly when the 1st Covid case occurred remains unclear. The 1st documented case was Dec 2019. Evidence suggests the 1st case likely emerged earlier. To clarify timing a mathematical model 1st designed to determine species extinction dates was repurposed https://t.co/FbpQmyjxiC — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) June 24, 2021

Can polio vaccines induce cross-reactive antibodies targeting SARSCoV2? A Johns Hopkins team says 'yes.' The researchers say polio vaccine could potentially serve as a Covid vax substitute in vaccine deficient parts of the world https://t.co/cTusuCXqJf pic.twitter.com/UNjUXcZPuR — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) June 24, 2021

=====

In the U.S., there's very much a sense that the pandemic is over. Masks are disappearing. People are gathering. Restaurants are crowded.

But people are still catching #Covid19. And a few hundred a day are still dying from it. https://t.co/vAACsjeYMR — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) June 24, 2021

Hawaii to drop virus test, quarantine for vaccinated domestic travelers https://t.co/WFIljBMrFV pic.twitter.com/k6k5sk47jC — Reuters (@Reuters) June 25, 2021