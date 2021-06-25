Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

A Little Observation About Flying Rage

A Little Observation About Flying Rage

by | 233 Comments

by | 233 Comments 

I’m flying out to the red, red west tomorrow and Delta has managed to reschedule our flights about a dozen times as they try to manage their schedules. So, I can’t check in and e-ticket. Fine, I’ll call. Hold time is 4 hours and 23 minutes. I guess I will just leave extra early tomorrow so I can have the agent ticket me.

I feel lucky to be traveling Delta — American just cancelled over a thousand flights. The reason for American’s cancellations is that they retired a bunch of older planes during peak COVID and their pilots aren’t re-trained yet for newer planes.

Domestic air travel in the US was already unpleasant pre-COVID. Pointless security theater, terminals that are glorified bus stops and always crowded, and airlines that seem to spend most of their time trying to fuck another dime out of their customers are something that regular air travelers were used to tolerating. Like people who don’t want to go back to their shit jobs, I think people who got accustomed to an old miserable experience are having a hard time adjusting to the new miserable experience.

The people having ragegasms aren’t only COVIDiots who are watching too much Tucker Carlson — one of the recent incidents was the result of an off-duty flight attendant apparently having a mental health issue. That said, convincing a bunch of people that wearing a mask for a few hours was worse that slavery and the Holocaust combined sure isn’t helping.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    233Comments

    2. 2.

      Joey Maloney

      I’ve done a shitload of flying in the last week and a half: TLV-LHR-JFK-ATL-DAY-ATL-LAX-HNL-ITO, most of it on Delta as it happens. Just as a data point, I’ve been quite pleasantly surprised. People have been well-behaved and mask discipline is pretty good, both in airports and on the planes, despite the fact that, yeah, wearing a mask for 20+ hours without respite does get kind of wearisome. My lips start to chap and juicy sneezes into a mask are gross.

      But it was nothing like the MAGAt hellscape that social media had made me fearful of encountering. Even when my 1030 pm flight was delayed until 230 am, people were very chill, so much that the lead flight attendant thanked us when we landed. Finally.

      You will note that the standard pre-takeoff spiel by the cabin crew now includes a warning that failure to comply with mask rules may result in removal from the flight, banning from future flights, and Federal criminal charges.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Hawes

      My 17 year old son was flying on his own to Charlotte on American. They asked him to switch because they were overbooked. He would now have a layover in Hilton Head. Weird.

      Anyway, they get to Hilton Head and there was no aviation fuel. They didn’t bother to communicate whether they would be able to get him to Charlotte until a plane showed up. They then flew on fumes to Charleston to refuel. His scheduled arrival of 8:00pm was now 12:00AM.

      When I called American to try and help my son – who was panicking, because he’s not used to this shit – I got a callback 14 hours later. When I explained what happened and asked why I should ever fly with them again, the “service” rep hung up on me. I wasn’t shouty or anything.

      I don’t see how American can survive without immediate reorganization. It’s just a wretchedly run airline.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      evap

      Yesterday I flew from Atlanta to Boston on Delta, my first flight since March 2020. The Atlanta airport was crazy busy and it took 30 minutes to get through security, even though I had pre-check. Almost everyone was good about masking, and on the plane they made several announcements about keeping your mask on. Every seat on the plane was taken, surprising for a Thursday the week before a holiday weekend. I guess everyone is trying to make up for a year+ of no travel….

      ETA:  Yes, what Joey said.  I was pleasantly surprised that everyone was calm and behaving well.  Even in the craziness of the airport.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Mustang Bobby

      On my flight last week from Dallas to Anchorage, the pilot came on and in a rant that reminded me of a spoiled child, told us that the guv’mint was forcing him to tell us all to wear our masks throughout the flight. There was nodding agreement from the passengers around me. Does he also think it’s a huge imposition to wear a seat belt or not smoke?

      I sent a complaint through the airline’s website pointing this out and got a form letter response. I’ll be interested if I hear the same whiny whimper on the flight home.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Cheryl Rofer

      The first time I flew, I wore a hat and gloves and was treated like royalty for the regular fare. They didn’t have all the subdivisions then, maybe didn’t even have first class.

      I think about that sometimes.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Ivan X

      Flown a couple flights on United this month and it was easy and fine. (You wouldn’t think American could be bad enough to make United look good but that’s been the trend for the last several years.)

      Protip: when you can’t get through on the phone, send a Twitter DM to the airline. They can do a surprising amount that way, especially if you have a specific request and provide your frequent flyer number up front. Delta’s Twitter people in particular have been excellent, and a lifesaver to me when I otherwise would have had 2+ hours hold times. Of course, this is all pre pandemic, I don’t know what things are like now.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Snarki, child of Loki

      “I guess I will just leave extra early tomorrow”

      Hopefully you won’t be pre-poned.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      citizen dave

      I had the unpleasant Southwest experience last week. Flight cancelled Wed as we were riding a shuttle to the airport from an off-site parking facility. Rescheduled to Thursday night, then Thursday a.m. they rescheduled us to Friday morning, but they sent the text at 5:30 a.m. to check in 24 hours ahead at 6. I was asleep. Ended up in C boarding. So our vacation/family visit was shortened by two days. Thanks Southwest. Coming back we endured several southwest employees sitting behind us loudly talking shop and one who had gone to the gala 50th anniversary thing last Saturday. Nice timing for that.

      Also, the Las Vegas airport is a craphole. One would think it would be much nicer given all the money there. Tone down the friggin’ gambling machines

      ETA: Also apparently my five years of TSA Pre-Check had run out, so I had to endure the normal security theater with all the other steerage.  The horrors!  (it was fine.  Going for the Global Entry this time when I renew).

      Reply
    10. 10.

      evap

      @Cheryl Rofer:  Ah, the memories.   My first airplane flight, probably around 1968, was a big occasion and we all got dressed up for it. I think I even got a new dress for it.  So funny to think of that now…

      Reply
    11. 11.

      jonas

      I saw recently when purchasing a plane ticket that United and some other airlines now have an even shittier economy class ticket category (simply called the “Fuck You Program”, I presume) where there’s even an extra fee for a carry-on bag.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      mrmoshpotato

      I Ieel lucky to be traveling Delta — American just cancelled over a thousand flights. The reason for American’s cancellations is that they retired a bunch of older planes during peak COVID and their pilots aren’t re-trained yet for newer planes.

      Go to the boneyard, you boneheads, and…

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Hawes: When American and US Airways merged, it amazed me that they went with American for the name of the merged airline. It was like choosing to call yourself Shit Airlines.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      citizen dave

      @Snarki, child of Loki: I was pre-poned once–now I know the word!  My flight was delayed, and I was relaxing down the terminal in a quiet area.  Walked back to my gate and they were boarding–they had moved the flight up again!  Could have easily missed it.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Ken

      @evap: Every seat on the plane was taken, surprising for a Thursday the week before a holiday weekend.

      Or it might be like Citizen Dave’s story, where they kept cancelling flights and rebooking passengers until they got a full plane.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Sure Lurkalot

      Family get together 800 miles away in September. I have a ticket credit from a COVID caused flight cancellation in March 2020 but still thinking it may be better to drive.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      I’m feeling more and more fortunate that our cancelled 2020 vacation was via Icelandair. Hoping to cash in the voucher in 2022 and get to Europe in two leisurely hops with a stay of a few days in Iceland.

      Minimum of dealing with domestic airlines or my fellow Americans.

      Don’t actually know anymore where I want to go. The original was Germany and possibly Holland.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      The Moar You Know

      If you think flying as a passenger is bad, you all should give being flight crew a shot one day. I am from an aviation family; dad flew for 40+ years, father-in-law flew for 40+ years, mother-in-law was the head of the flight attendants union for one of the carriers that is now American. I think she’s got more seniority than anyone in the family, almost 50 years. Oh God, the stories. People are awful.

      It does not have to be like this, but the people who own and actually run the airlines are perfectly fine with it, because y’all keep buying tickets. Until that changes, nothing will change.

      PS worst airline hands down is British Airways. Some of the shittiest passengers too.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Ken

      @citizen dave: That’s why you have to pay close attention to the airport PA system, so when it goes “MWA FWA FWAMNA BWA, FWA KWASAAWAA, PWAJA GAA” you know to head to your gate.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Ivan X

      @Matt McIrvin: ??? Shit Airlines was the proper name of US Airways, and the current management of American in their unprecedented degree of badness is the US Airways brass. American was an iconic, historic airline brand that I don’t think came to be associated with awfulness until fairly recently.

      ETA: Another US Airways bean counter is now also running United and doing his best to eviscerate the benefits for its most loyal flyers.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Roger Moore

      I’ve just had to fly back and forth to Phoenix on Southwest for the past two weeks; my second return flight is this evening.  The flights have been typically miserable rather than atypically miserable.  People were being very sloppy with their masks- pulling them down to talk, bringing on snacks that they ate very slowly as an excuse for leaving their masks off, etc.- but other than that it’s been OK.  I would definitely not want to fly if I weren’t vaccinated, not that my boss would have asked me to.

      I did notice that the security theater seems to have been slightly lessened.  They didn’t hassle me about liquids, and the general effort seems to be to push people through as quickly as possible rather than hold things up.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Ivan X: The only experiences I’d had on American prior to the merger were profoundly unpleasant, whereas US Airways had been at least mediocre.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      @The Moar You Know: I’ve enjoyed Air France, but the last time I flew them my wife and I had to deal with 7 hours of the people in front of us putting their seats back nearly horizontal so we had only a tiny wedge of space for food and seeing the TV screen.

      You get one guess as to the nationality of those people and how attempts to negotiate went.

      This is why we rarely make ourselves known to other Americans when we hear English near us in Europe.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      catclub

      @Cheryl Rofer: The first time I flew, I wore a hat and gloves and was treated like royalty for the regular fare.

       

      Jill Conner Brown – of Sweet Potato Queen fame – said that when she went to a Mississippi casino she was treated like royalty because unlike most of the meth addled ‘customers’ , she had all of her teeth – also teef.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      terry chay

      One mental health issue among thousands of reports of anti-mask rage over the norm issues. How is this argument any different then blaming mass shootings on “mental health” or “bad actors?”

      Far more likely it is the anti-mask propaganda and some mental health sensitive at-risk types latched on the rhetoric. At the end of the day, take away the propaganda, you take away the problem. Yelling fire in a crowded theatre is not free speech, nor is spreading lies or believing them when it endangers public safety.

      no excuse for this behavior.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Just One More Canuck

      @evap: My first flight was on a Canadian Forces transport from Edmonton to Cold Lake (northern Alberta) for a hockey tournament – not exactly a luxurious experience

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Ten Bears

      I’m headed west not terribly early in the morning, Delta out of Logan, and can safely say I’m doing so with no small degree of trepidation. But that’s what edibles are for ;)

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Roger Moore

      @Cheryl Rofer:

      The first time I flew, I wore a hat and gloves and was treated like royalty for the regular fare.

      And after adjusting for inflation, your regular fare ticket probably cost at least as much as a first class ticket would today.  Modern airfare is ridiculously cheap when you consider all the costs involved in flying, which is why airlines are regularly on the brink of bankruptcy.  I too wish the flying experience were nicer, but then I wind up hunting for the cheapest possible fare and not getting what I refuse to pay for.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Peale

      Yeah. I’m about to leave on a two-week vacation that became a driving vacation because although I’m vaccinated, I’m not yet ready to fly. So off to Wisconsin we drive. That said, I’m taking my sweet time to get there.  Trying to find interesting things to do on I-80 in PA along the route has been a challenge. I might die of boredom before I get to Youngstown.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      citizen dave

      @Ken: Yes I know, but it seems in the last few years in many terminals they only make announcements in the gate area, not the whole terminal.  Although eventually if you’re missing you usually hear your name all over the place.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Uncle Cosmo

      @Joey Maloney: “​…the lead flight attendant thanked us when we landed.”

      Back in the daze when we could laugh about such foist-whirled problems, I seem to recall the trenchant valediction was

      We hope you’ve enjoyed giving us the business as much as we’ve enjoyed taking you for a ride.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      I learned a new COVID thing today. A new lady in my gym class said she’d developed “COVID shoulder” after getting the vaccine. She had shoulder pain and limited range of motion. I thought it might be vaccine BS so I looked it up when I got home, and it turns out there is such a thing. The shot is supposed to go into the muscle but in a small number of cases, it hits the bursa and you get long lasting, serious inflammation. So the content of the vaccine doesn’t cause it; the administration can. So if you hear about this one, that’s what it is

      Reply
    38. 38.

      way2blue

      I recently flew Alaska Airlines to San Jose del Cabo, and a flight attendant just flatly announced at the start of the flight that anyone not wearing a mask properly would be reported to law enforcement.  No coddling, just bam…  Which I found reassuring—clear instructions with clear consequences.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      VeniceRiley

      @Cheryl Rofer: I remember the days when there was always one FA who was an RN.

      Anyhoo, whoever upthread said their lips are chapped should buy a pack of mask brackets.

      I am pre-dreading flying to London. I wish they’d all sell business class seats for a reasonable amount, like TAP Air does.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Scout211

      We just got back this week, round trip on Southwest from a blue state (CA) to a blue state (WA) and back.  Our experiences in Sac Int’l and SeaTac were excellent.  And both flights were excellent.  No delays, TSA pre-check lines were fast and everywhere, in both airports and both flights, no one was without a mask.  No complaints and no hostilities.  In SeaTac, we saw maybe 2 people with their masks under their noses.

      I guess not everyone had such a good experience with flying recently.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Roger Moore

      @citizen dave:

      The last time my gate changed- last week, in fact- I got a message on my smartphone a couple of minutes before they announced it at the gate.  It was nice, because it gave me a chance to get a better seat at the gate we switched to.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      FlyingToaster

      @The Moar You Know: Fellow airline brat here; both parents worked for TWA, so I grew up flying space available, and getting to watch the deterioration of service from the early 60s to, well, now.

      People are far bigger assholes in public nowadays in general, and in planes is even worse that on busses.  There’s a pervasive “Republican” attitude (“I got mine, fuck you”) to simple things like standing in line; let alone sitting cheek-to-jowl in a pressurized metal tube for 3 hours, AFTER the nudie-scan at TSA.  I’ll be really glad to see if there are lasting consequences to being asshats on planes; removing the worst miscreants from the flying public would certainly be an improvement.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Matt McIrvin

      The last plane trip I went on was an epic journey to Singapore and back in late January 2020. (The day I left was the same day the first known COVID cases in Singapore entered the country.)

      It was via Heathrow, and the transatlantic leg was on Virgin Atlantic. Never again. I have never seen economy seats that were crammed so tightly on any plane before–I felt mild claustrophobia just being in them for a moment, let alone six and a half hours. It really felt like those semi-standing seats the industry keeps threatening us with.

      The long leg was on a Singapore Airlines A380 super-jumbo and was really nice–probably my first and last chance ever to fly on an A380, though I didn’t know it. There were a lot of stories about how COVID-19 would probably be the end of the A380–it was designed for a market that no longer exists, was never cost-effective for most of the airlines that ran it, and they’re mostly focusing on more fuel-efficient twin jets now and phasing out jumbos. But it sounds like Singapore Airlines will be keeping a few around.

      On the flight back, the Singapore Airlines leg was delayed somewhat and between that and customs/immigration hassles, we missed the Virgin Atlantic flight, but SA was amazingly good about sending someone with their passengers to look after us and make sure we got re-booked. It mostly gave us time to get a long lunch at the Heathrow Wagamama.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Uncle Cosmo

      @Matt McIrvin: “When American and US Airways merged – ”

      It saved a friend and I the trouble of arguing whether to refer to the latter as Useless Air (my choice) or U Scare (hers).

      I’m antique enough to recall when Piedmont Airlines, with the best safety record in the nation, was gobbled up by Allegheny, with the worst. (Something about flights in & out of Appalachian airstrips that ended when the flat land dropped into a hollow. That was the excuse anyway.) The latter eventually became Useless Air.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      PST

      I feel lucky to be traveling Delta — American just cancelled over a thousand flights.

      Yikes! I’m flying American July 1 and have already had the flight changed once. My wife and I are heading out to the B&B in California where we got married on the front porch six years ago. We decided that at our age it would be good to wed on a major holiday if we were to have any chance of remembering our anniversary in the years to come.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      citizen dave

      @Ceci n est pas mon nym: Yes, I think that’s right.  Allegheny and Piedmont (and maybe another?) made US Air.  My wife was a phone reservations agent for US Air for 5 years in the 1990s.  Not to offend anyone, but her conclusion was that the worst people–at least phonewise–were Long Islanders.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      smedley the uncertain

      @citizen dave: I find that any destination within a 1000 mile radius or so is a wash compared to flying.  That includes a one stay over half way and meals.  The big advantages are ; every one gets a window seat, I know where my bags are (no extra charge), and we can divert if something piques our interest.  Oh, it’s all first class, I rent a car that I could not afford to buy.  Time enroute is not much longer than flying and I arrive in a better mood considering I don’t have to get up at 0 dark thirty to get to the airport in time to be frisked, hassled and delayed.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Ken

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: And be in boarding group C, behind the guy with a huge carry-on bag who opens every bin on the way down the aisle to see if there’s room for it, before reaching the back of the plane and then trying to go back upstream with the bag.

      Not that I’m still annoyed…

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Mike in NC

      We flew to Florida about a month ago and pretty much everybody was OK with following the rules. Terminals were very crowded, but travelers and airline passengers all wore masks as directed. One thing I’d noticed over the past few years is that as airlines start to charge more for checked baggage ($30 on average now), more and more people decided they’d take their luggage as carry-on, no matter how big or heavy they were, so there’s less space for everybody else. Not uncommon to see jerks with two suitcases and a backpack trying to stuff them into the overhead bins.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Nelle

      The best airlines for me are Air New Zealand and Emirates, though I have to say that, while looking a bit downtrodden, every flight on Turkish Airlines was great.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Nicole

      I booked a flight for our family to Iceland in October on Icelandair, and was very excited to see that currently they are still not permitting travelers from the United States who are not vaccinated to travel to Iceland. I will be very happy if that status quo remains through the autumn.

      I panicked when I saw that you had to await the results of a Covid test before being allowed to travel further out into the country  because we’re hoping to get onto the Ring Road the first day, but I see as of July 1 if you are vaccinated you no longer have to be tested upon arrival. Hooray! Though I’m going to make sure the paperwork is in order before we leave. 😳

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Bruce K in ATH-GR

      Oddly, I’ve had decent experiences on British Airways (chosen because of transatlantic flights that landed and took off from BWI). My vaccination/helping-parents-move trip to the US this spring was on a mix of United and Lufthansa, and maybe the international flavor of the flights helped weed out the worst of the GQP-esque attitudes, because except for one idiot who grabbed my seat on the Athens-to-Munich leg of the journey despite her own seat being open and the rest of business class being empty (my parents subsidized my ticket and insisted on business class for reasons of safety, because I hadn’t been vaccinated yet), there were no problems.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      TheflipPsyD

      @Peale: I 80 does go through most of the forest area of PA, but I would highly recommend a detour to Williamsport. Very pretty town along the Susquehanna River. Another place, that would also be a detour, would be Rickets Glen State Forest — wonderful hiking trails with lots of falls.  If it would not put too much time on your trip, Rt 6 is absolutely beautiful and you can hit the “Grand Canyon of PA”

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Obdurodon

      I need to plan a trip from Massachusetts to Michigan some time this summer. Normally flying would have the edge, but at this point I’m *strongly* leaning toward the 14-hour-or-so drive. Avoiding the plane is nice, but not paying sky-high prices to drive in somebody else’s car at the other end is even better. The big question is whether I’ll be splitting the trip at Southern Tier’s brewhouse (if I’m by myself) or at Cedar Point (if my daughter’s with me).

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Nicole

      @TheflipPsyD:

      I second your recommendation for Williamsport and Ricketts Glen. My family is from Williamsport, and I have camped more than once at Ricketts Glen, and yes, they’re both worth a visit.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      Benno

      @smedley the uncertain: A thousand times this. Traveling from New Orleans to Providence is $600 plus 7 hours transit plus all the time to get to and wait at the airport before the first leg. So what is that…10 hours of misery minimum? And two of us are going. A car takes more time but is less than half the cost. Food’s better, it’s more comfortable, and I can talk to my partner without shouting over the scream on the engines in the poorly insulated cabin. And if we play our cards right, we can get excellent bbq in three different varieties along the way.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: I’ve also heard of “COVID vaccine arm” which is a delayed return of shoulder soreness about 8 days after getting the Moderna vaccine. (There are reports with other vaccines but it seems to mostly happen with the Moderna, for some reason nobody understands.) But that’s pretty mild and resolves in a day or two. I did not get it, though I may have had a delayed resurgence after about a week of the stomach wobbles I felt the day after getting the Moderna.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      Benno

      @Nelle: I’ve had good luck with Qatar, though I find the seats on Emirates to be too thin. I’ve had excellent service with Turkish, and after spending 9 months at a time in Pakistan, the layover affords me decent local beer and that weird Turkish pretzel equivalent.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      VeniceRiley

      @FlyingToaster: TWA was my airline back in the day when I sold advertising and was on a flight every weekend. Bought the very reasonably priced card for the VIP lounges, and that was some excellent service. It felt very civilized!

      Reply
    70. 70.

      Benno

      @TheflipPsyD: I used to live in western Mass and my mother lived in northern Illinois but not Chicago. Route 6 was my favorite route,  it then I was never trying to make time.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      Ken

      @Paul T: I don’t think that will happen as long as the income exceeds the costs, especially since so much of the cost is intangible.  And I expect the THC vendors are starting to eye that space, though Federal laws will have to change first.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      burnspbesq

      Let’s see … reasons not to fly:

      (1) I’m retired, and normally not time-constrained.

      (2) I enjoy road-tripping, and have a brand new, comfortable car that came with three years of free electrons.

      (3) Between my stent and continuous glucose monitor, I’m guaranteed to get “secondary screening” (aka molestation).

      So if the trip doesn’t involve crossing an ocean, forget flying—and if I can’t get there in business class on Lufthansa …

      Reply
    75. 75.

      Keith P.

      Several years back, I had a job interview in AR the day after Memorial Day, so my flight was Memorial Day.  My plane was hours late, so I took an alternate flight to the nearest big city, but when I got there all the car rentals were closed due to the holiday.  Fortunately, someone was able to somehow reach the rental car place to confirm I had a car reserved, and I drove an hour to the other city.  The nav killed the battery in my phone, and I couldn’t find a charging cable anywhere (the airport  was a low-end one with a few vending machines).

      Anyway, on the flight back to Houston, there was a major storm in Houston, so they diverted to Dallas and circled for an hour waiting on the storm *there* to subside.  When that failed, we flew all the way back to AR (instead of, say, San Antonio or Austin).  I had no more rental car at that point, nor did I have a hotel, and I was nearly broke then, so I couldn’t get another.  That episode was enough for me to turn down the job.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      Spanky

      My DTBF is about 11 hours now, up from 5-6. I’m rapidly approaching FIIFE, especially now that I’m retired.

      (DTBF = Drive Time Before Flying)
      (FIIFE = Fuck It, I’m Flying Everywhere) (At least CONUS)

      Reply
    77. 77.

      PsiFighter37

      @Ivan X: For all the handwringing about Scott Kirby, he hasn’t been as bad as one would think given he worked with Doug Parker (American’s CEO) for a long time. I do think the previous United CEO (Oscar Munoz) might have instilled into him that customer service was a bit more important than American let’s on.

      I have flown predominantly United since I finished college, and it has been miles better since the old Continental CEO, Jeff Smisek, got canned. He was the absolute worst, and a lot of his bad decisions are ones that United is actively trying to undo (like leaving JFK).

      Reply
    78. 78.

      L85NJGT

      Of all long-distance trips made in the United States in 2001, fewer than half (43 percent) were made by women. Furthermore, within any given mode men made as many or more trips than women, with the exception of travel by bus. Women made 55 percent of all bus trips.

      Reply
    79. 79.

      trollhattan

      Pilot friend was recently going from SFO to Germany. They had pulled away from the gate when they were told a passenger was refusing to wear his mask. Mind you, he would have been wearing one at the airport, through security, at gate check-in, etc. but now nope, it’s Freedom Time®.

      After serial refusals they returned to the gate where he was “welcomed” by security. They pulled away and then had to return to get his stuff from the overhead bin. They then had to refuel because they had used too much fuel puttering around SFO. Responding to a second gate request, to get his stuff from under the seat, revealed a McDonald’s bag, which they quickly tossed in the trash and told the gate crew, “Nope, nothing there.” Finally they were off to Germany, quite late, which the Germans on board weren’t happy about (if you know nothing of Germans, this is the kind of things with which they are not fond/do not understand).

      In conclusion, flying for a living isn’t as fun as it looks.

      Reply
    80. 80.

      PST

      @citizen dave:

      Allegheny and Piedmont (and maybe another?) made US Air.

      Mohawk maybe? I remember student standby on Allegheny in the 70s. I spent many nights, including a Christmas Eve, sleeping on the benches in Pittsburgh after getting bumped there when changing planes.

      Reply
    81. 81.

      trollhattan

      @Matt McIrvin:

      One of the A380’s failings is the requirement to land on big, reinforced runways a lot of airports aren’t willing to invest in. “How many people can we possibly cram onto one airplane?” might have been better discarded from the design criteria.

      Reply
    82. 82.

      Ruckus

      I used to fly for my job, when I worked in pro sports.

      I flew often enough that the Hertz attendant once told me as I was checking in, that I was in the top 5% of Hertz renters, that’s how much I rented cars. I flew so often in and out of my home airport, on the same flights that the flight attendants would recognize me. I knew the best airport to fly in and out of. None. I’ve slept on the floor of the Atlanta Hartsfield terminal enough times that I think they were ready to put up a sign reserving my space.

      I flew. A lot.

      It was not the wonderful experience that the commercials used to lie about. It was a bus with wings. Nothing more. Sometimes less. If you expect more, you will be disappointed. Ginormously disappointed. Actually the last bus I rode on was better, I had more room, and it was on time.

      OTOH, I did, on occasion have interesting, and yes, a lot of not so interesting seat mates. The guy who could type about 50 words a minute on a BlackBerry. The guy who was pissed that I fell asleep and wasn’t pissed that we sat at the airport for a long time after they closed the door. The guy from Germany who now lived in New Zealand, where we were on a 13 hr flight to. The kids were the most fun.

      Reply
    83. 83.

      Dan

      Flew on Frontier, Islip to Orlando, two trips there and back in the last few weeks. No problems at all.  Admittedly,  Islip is a small airport.

      Reply
    84. 84.

      Joey Maloney

      @Paul T: That was another odd addition to the pre-takeoff spiel, a sentence to the effect that it’s illegal to drink alcohol that you brought onboard yourself.

      Side note: when did LAX become such a dump? The carpet in Terminal 5 looks like it needs a crime-scene cleaning.

      Reply
    85. 85.

      Spanky

      @TheflipPsyD:

      If it would not put too much time on your trip, Rt 6 is absolutely beautiful and you can hit the “Grand Canyon of PA”

      I would suggest that if time allows taking Rt 6 all the way across the state. Plenty of sights (don’t miss the PA Lumber Museum. Really!) and the whole trip has a throwback-to-the-60s vibe.

      But it would take at least a day and a half to do the full length of PA properly.

      Reply
    86. 86.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Paul T:

      Stop selling alcohol in airports and airplanes.  Stop it. 

      Amen!  “I’m gonna be in a cramped seat for a few hours.  Might as well get drunk and be an asshole.”

      Reply
    87. 87.

      trollhattan

      Hoo-boy, I sure hope this really happened.

      Bonus Quote of the Day
      June 25, 2021 at 12:30 pm EDT By Taegan Goddard

      “Shut the fuck up, Stephen.”

      — Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley, quoted by CNN, to Stephen Miller at a White House meeting on Black Lives Matter protests and civil unrest.

      Reply
    88. 88.

      PsiFighter37

      @Spanky: I was FIIFE before I had a kid. Now that I am going to own a car, I will probably be more comfortable doing 3-5 hour drives. Flying to Boston will probably never happen again for me in a long time, even though I would much rather do the short 30 minutes in the air vs. hauling up I-95.

      Reply
    90. 90.

      Brachiator

      @trollhattan:

      They had pulled away from the gate when they were told a passenger was refusing to wear his mask.

      They should remove these people and throw away their luggage on arrival.

      Reply
    92. 92.

      Eunicecycle

      @mrmoshpotato: I appreciated that, too, as I knew exactly what that meant! I have lots of allergies and when mask wearing first started I was kind of at a loss as to how to sneeze.

      Reply
    93. 93.

      Matt McIrvin

      @trollhattan: Not only that, an A380 is best boarded with a two-story gate, which can be hard to swing.

      The A380 was supposed to be a 747-killer, but the 747’s heyday was waning by the time it went into operation. Airlines are moving gradually away from the hub-and-spoke model that makes it make sense to cram 400 or 500 people onto one plane. Also, safety regulations changed such that it became more possible to fly twin-engine jets over the ocean, and they’re far more efficient than planes with more engines

      It’s a nice plane to ride on, though.

      Reply
    94. 94.

      Amir Khalid

      @Matt McIrvin:

      You’d have to be from my neck of the woods to know this, or even to care; but Singapore Airlines’ name is customarily shortened to SIA, just as Malaysia Airlines is customarily shortened to MAS. When the joint national carrier Malaysia-Singapore Airlines (MSA) was split up in the 1970s, one side took the name Singapore International Airlines and the other named itself Malaysia Airline System.

      Reply
    96. 96.

      Mike in NC

      @trollhattan: Just started a new book: “Hatemonger: Stephen Miller, Donald Trump, and the White Nationalist Agenda“. It seems that his father was a sleazy lawyer who then became a shady realtor. Miller also read and listened to Rush Limbaugh while in high school and college. No wonder he gravitated to the Trump-Bannon neo-Nazi orbit.

      Reply
    97. 97.

      Matt McIrvin

      When we were in Spain in 2019 we rode the Renfe AVE high-speed train from Madrid to Valencia. It really made me appreciate what we could have instead of all this. Wonderful train. My only complaint was that I couldn’t get the wifi to work (my not being a Spanish citizen turned the sign-in process into an unnavigable maze).

      Reply
    99. 99.

      JMG

      Renting a car at LAX is among the worst travel experiences I’ve had. Will be flying to Pittsburgh for a wedding in Youngstown next month. Not looking forward to it, although to be fair I’m now starting to get depressed every time I’m off Cape. For our son’s wedding in Brooklyn in August, Alice and I will take the Acela. There is no GOOD way to travel between Greater Boston and NYC, but Amtrak is the least bad.

      Reply
    100. 100.

      Madeleine

      Personal question, Mistermix: are you flying from ROC? I’m going there in Aug for a family thing, didn’t remember that Delta  flies there. Probably I’ll fly from LaGuardia. I hope they have scheduling worked out be then.

      Reply
    102. 102.

      Argiope

      @mrmoshpotato:  Agree; recommend replacing with THC options. My uncle was a police chief who dreaded dealing with drunks due to the unpredictable violence, but said breaking up pot parties back in the day was very mellow. He just remembers the giggling. It would make flying way more pleasant if those who wanted to get a bit altered had a better choice.

      Reply
    103. 103.

      Amir Khalid

      @burnspbesq:
      I flew to the US via LAX quite a bit in my journo days, and it was a dump every single time I came through. Especially the Tom Bradley terminal, which MAS was assigned to. It’s been 20 years; nice to know that some things about America haven’t changed.

      Reply
    104. 104.

      Eljai

      @Paul T: On my Southwest flight to Kansas City in May, they only served Coke, Diet Coke, 7-Up and water.  I was a little disappointed I couldn’t order a chardonnay, but it’s just as well since I didn’t want to take off my KN95 mask anyway.  Still, I hate it that a few assholes who can’t hold their liquor have to ruin it for the rest of us.

      Reply
    105. 105.

      Rand Careaga

      @The Moar You Know:

      PS worst airline hands down is British Airways. Some of the shittiest passengers too.

      Back when they were BOAC, the joke was that it stood for “Bastards On All Continents.” My sole experience with them, though, a couple of years ago, was unobjectionable, perhaps because I opted not to fly steerage.

      Reply
    106. 106.

      ian

      @terry chay:

      Yelling fire in a crowded theatre is not free speech

      There is no law against it, and this quote has been used for 100 years to justify free speech squelching, see Schenck vs United States.

      Popehat does a good takedown on this subject, if I can find the link I will post it here.

      Popehat

      Reply
    108. 108.

      Scout211

      @Eljai:

      Those are still the only 4 choices on SWA for beverages. (We flew earlier this week). Plus, they recommend holding up the appropriate number of fingers for your beverage choice so you don’ need to talk to the flight attendant through your mask.

      Reply
    109. 109.

      JoyceH

      I never dressed up to go flying, but I distinctly remember a time when the person at the window seat could get out without the people in the middle and aisle seats standing up and moving into the aisle, they just had to move their legs to the side. I also remember that the aisles were wide enough that a person could squeeze past the refreshments cart. Now the aisle is only wide enough to let the cart through. I plan to do some traveling next year, and I’m dreading the flying part of it.

      Reply
    110. 110.

      Uncle Cosmo

      @Bruce K in ATH-GR: Oddly, I’ve had decent experiences on British Airways (chosen because of transatlantic flights that landed and took off from BWI).

      I love that daily BA flight from BWI to Heathwick or Gatrow.[1] BWI is very easy to reach from either Baltimore (I-95, BW Parkway, Amtrak, MARC commuter or light rail) or DC[2], and it hosts so few international flights that customs/passport controls are usually a breeze. Were it not for the extra cost[3] I’d take it every trip over. The BA folks have been good to me.[4][5]

      Notes:

      [1] On one flight east the passengers were understandably groggy from the usual sleep problems overnight when the plane landed and a perky voice on the intercom announced, “British Airways welcomes you to London Heathrow Airport” –

      Which got everyone to sit bolt upright, as we were shedjeweled to land at Gatwick. A few seconds later a different voice (no doubt the senior FA) announced we were in fact at the proper airport…but it scared the crap out of all of us with connecting flights.

      [2] I would normally drive from my Baltimore rowhouse to my brother’s place in Columbia MD and leave the car there while he chauffeured me over.

      [3] Vs Greyhound to Port Authority 42nd St, E-train to Queens to AirTrain to JFK. But I have an ace in the hole, a college buddy who lives about 6 blocks from an E-train stop who I don’t see often enough – I usually stop off with them for a day or two in either direction. Which might be especially important if there are last-minute changes or cancellations.

      [4] On the same flight as in [1], an FA scolded us to pay attention during the security briefing, even if we’d flown on this type of plane before, inasmuch as … After several unsuccessful attempts to pronounce “Each has its peculiarities,” she spluttered, “They’re all different!” I tell you, that flight was comedy gold…

      [5] Once while checking in I consulted a seating chart and said to the clerk, “It looks like my seat is in front of a bulkhead.” And explained that the bulkhead was not shown on their website, and that I really really really needed to be able to recline as much as possible. “Don’t worry,” she replied, “we’ll find you an aisle seat that you can recline.” And they did. In first-class. Woohoo! (Which experience, FTR, finally established that there is no way I can sleep more than an hour or two on a transatlantic flight no matter how comfy and roomy my seat is. Damn!)​

      Reply
    111. 111.

      Barry

      @Just One More Canuck: “My first flight was on a Canadian Forces transport from Edmonton to Cold Lake (northern Alberta) for a hockey tournament – not exactly a luxurious experience”

       

      That was deliberate, to get you into the mood :)

      Reply
    112. 112.

      L85NJGT

      Burbank is way worse than LAX. Is there some crazy reason they didn’t knock down that terminal building fifty years ago?

      Reply
    113. 113.

      Brachiator

      @ian:

      Popehat does a good takedown on this subject, if I can find the link I will post it here.

      Very interesting article. Thanks for the link.

      Also greatly appreciated his digression on Buck v Bell.

      Reply
    114. 114.

      Amir Khalid

      @JoyceH:

      I dressed for my first flight (a family holiday to Medan, Sumatra) in bell-bottom jeans and platform shoes. In my defence, I was 14.

      Reply
    115. 115.

      billcinsd

      @Roger Moore:  If you fly from a big airport, this may be true. Flying from a small town that is 400+ miles from a big airport, the cost for steerage is about the same as when I first flew in 1979

      Reply
    116. 116.

      James E Powell

      @JoyceH:

      That’s how I remember it, but I’m old and I no longer trust my memory. I do know that I used to love flying and now I hate it. Every part of it except that it’s the only fast way to get from one end of the country to the other.

      Reply
    117. 117.

      Ksmiami

      @Eljai: the last time I flew from the big island to LAX, jerk across from me loaded up on drinks then threw up in the aisle somewhere over the Pacific. What’s worse is he totally denied culpability when asked by the Flight Attendant

      Reply
    118. 118.

      Brachiator

      @JoyceH:

      I distinctly remember a time when the person at the window seat could get out without the people in the middle and aisle seats standing up and moving into the aisle, they just had to move their legs to the side. I also remember that the aisles were wide enough that a person could squeeze past the refreshments cart.

      This, almost more than anything else, is why I hate flying. It is too often just a generally unpleasant experience.

      Reply
    120. 120.

      Matt McIrvin

      I have actually had more good experiences than bad on Southwest. The worst incident was not really Southwest’s fault: trying to fly home to Manchester, NH airport from Denver International, we had a hotel room right next to the airport but discovered that 2 hours was not enough time to get through the apocalyptically mobbed security and baggage check, and missed our flight–along with about half of the other people in the entire airport.

      Everything was so slammed that we ended up settling for any flight that would get us out of Denver in a generally eastward direction, and ended up spending the night camping on benches in the terminal at Chicago Midway. For the next leg, we had to split up–my wife and kid got seats on flights from Midway through BWI to MHT, whereas I ended up going through Nashville to Boston Logan and they had to come and pick me up from there.

      (I’ve never really been to Nashville, but they’ve got a nice little airport.)

      Reply
    121. 121.

      What Have the Romans Ever Done for Us?

      I haven’t flown again yet but what amazed me prior to the pandemic, and I doubt it’s gotten better in the interim, is how shitty many American airports have gotten. O’Hare, Boston Logan, all the DC area ones…they are just nigh on run down dumps these days with bathroom facilities nearly inadequate for the volume of people the airport has to service. They really are not much better than bus terminals. I was in Brazil in 2018 – Recife and Rio – and the airports in both places were just as nice as O’Hare. I know Brazil is more developed than many lesser developed nations but still…things should be nicer in the richest country in the world. But we accept it because the super-rich never use the regular airports so they never have to deal with the shittiness that the rest of us put up with. And they have all the money that could be used to upgrade and expand and make less shitty the places the rest of us have to use.

      Reply
    122. 122.

      Sure Lurkalot

      @Roger Moore: This is the argument one gets whenever one compares flying back in the good old days when there was leg room comfy seats and real food and now.  “Well, only rich people could fly then, you elistist snob.” Still doesn’t explain how the experience gets incrementally worse every year after being “egalitarian” for about 40 years now.  Doesn’t explain the unbundling of every single cost down to the carry on bag. What’s next…a surcharge for a seatbelt?

      Reply
    123. 123.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @Hawes:

      I don’t see how American can survive without immediate reorganization. It’s just a wretchedly run airline.

      I said the same thing about AA a decade ago. Yet they’re still here, sadly, because it’s likely that their direct competitors for their core routes and hubs are America West and United, airlines that I find to be even more wretched. (NB: this is all based on my travel heydays, which were some time ago. YMMV these days).

      Reply
    124. 124.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Uncle Cosmo: I don’t know why, but even though BWI is actually the busiest of the DC-area airports, I’ve had less trouble or unpleasantness there than I ever had at National or Dulles. They always seem to get you through security/bag check pretty fast, and the amenities are pretty good.

      The only thing is that the car-rental facility is an immense distance from the terminal and you have to figure in a quarter-hour or so for the shuttle bus trip to or from it, if you are making use of it.

      Reply
    125. 125.

      L85NJGT

      The DC-3 was a miracle. If you think today’s travel experiences are bad try rail travel in the twenties. The ad copy was big on electric fans for the first class trains. I can’t imagine the stifling body horror of grinding across Missouri in July.

      Reply
    126. 126.

      Joey Maloney

      @burnspbesq: I don’t get to LAX too often. I think the last time was when the new international terminal was BRAND new, as in, cables still dangling from conduit brand new, and at the time I thought it was pretty nice.

      Reply
    127. 127.

      trollhattan

      Youth sports, forging future citizens.

      A California resident who brought the tortillas that were thrown at players after a high school championship game said that he had “no racial intent” in the controversial incident.

      Luke Serna told KSWB that he wrote the letter to the Coronado Unified Governing Board, saying there was “absolutely no racial intent” in throwing tortillas after Coronado High School’s boys basketball team defeated Orange Glen High School on Saturday. Serna told the station that he had been trying to revive a tradition from the University of California, Santa Barbara, which he attended from 1999 to 2004, by bringing tortillas to throw at the game.

      “There was not a shred of ill-intent or racial animus in carrying out this celebratory action. Those who have (inflamed) this issue into a racially charged issue should be utterly ASHAMED of themselves,” read the letter, which had been sent to the board anonymously.

      Saturday’s game, for the CIF Southern California Boys Basketball Division Regional 4-A Championship, went into overtime and was eventually won by Coronado High School, 60-57. Coaches from both schools got into a heated argument, with a video on social media showing at least two Coronado players throwing tortillas, The San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

      Coronado head coach JD Laaperi was also accused of cursing at an Orange Glen coach, saying “That’s why you don’t talk (expletive). Get your kids and get the (expletive) out of here,” witnesses said, according to the newspaper.

      Serna, who graduated from Coronado High School in 1999 and who is half-Mexican, told The Coronado Times that he brought four bags of tortillas and that the coach knew ahead of time that he would be bringing them for a “celebratory” purpose.

      Coronado Unified School District’s board voted Tuesday to fire Laaperi, KGTV reported.

      Serna said he distributed the tortillas to the players and cheerleaders and it was “never to be seen as having any racial intent,” The Coronado Times reported. Serna also said he didn’t know about the racial makeup of Orange Glen High School beforehand.

      Orange Glen High’s student population is 87% Latino, according to U.S. News & World Report, while Coronado High School’s student population is 59% white.
      https://www.sacbee.com/news/nation-world/national/article252335338.html#storylink=cpy

      “Half-Mexican” full-time jerk. And let’s hear it for coach! Bet he gets a raise.

      Reply
    128. 128.

      Matt McIrvin

      @What Have the Romans Ever Done for Us?: Where they’ve improved is in ways to take your money: most of them have large shopping-mall-like concourses behind the security gates where there used to be very little, because they know getting through security is so onerous that people want to get it over with early and end up spending a lot of time back there.

      But at many airports, actually getting through check-in and security is still a nightmare, 20 years after 9/11. I think Denver International was one of the last major airports to open before 9/11 and the centralized design is just all wrong for the way they run these lines now. It takes three fucking hours to get through. You could fly somewhere else in that time.

      Reply
    130. 130.

      Fair Economist

      I flew back from visiting my mother on the other side of the country in May, just after Delta allowed people back into middle seats, and it was an ordinary level of unpleasant other than I had 2 layovers instead of my usual one. I’m thinking of going back in the early fall and these reports are giving me pause.

      As to American being in trouble from their current massive incompetence; unfortunately it’s not so, since the airline industry in the US is mostly a network of near-monopolies. Delta is the only airline to fly within 100 miles of my mother, in spite of her living in a small city. Even metropolises often have more than half their flights by one airline, and when there’s meaningful competition, there’s still only four. It’s just too close to a monopoly for market mechanisms to force bad companies to fix themselves.

      Reply
    136. 136.

      Fair Economist

      @Matt McIrvin:

      But at many airports, actually getting through check-in and security is still a nightmare, 20 years after 9/11. I think Denver International was one of the last major airports to open before 9/11 and the centralized design is just all wrong for the way they run these lines now. It takes three fucking hours to get through. You could fly somewhere else in that time.

      It *can* be fixed. LAX was a check-in horror for years after 9/11, but they’ve reorganized the airport for clearance and I don’t think I’ve had to wait in line more than 15 minutes for years now. Basically, they repurposed a lot of what was something else (probably offices, from the look of it) into passenger clearance.

      Now getting to the airport with Uber & co jamming up the road is a different story. I’m very grateful I can almost always fly from John Wayne. Maybe it’ll get better when they open the light rail stop in a few years.

      Reply
    137. 137.

      trollhattan

      @L85NJGT:

      Amazing the DC-3 is still in use. Have read about companies that will update them with modern instruments, controls, etc. Still gorgeous seen in person when they’ve had the aluminum skin polished (which must be one thankless task).

      Reply
    140. 140.

      MissWimsey

      @Nicole: I am thinking about an October trip to Iceland too. I haven’t pulled the trigger on the tickets because I’m undecided still but time is running out if I want to find a flight for the days I have available. How long are you planning on staying?

      Reply
    141. 141.

      Sure Lurkalot

      @Rand Careaga: My last experience on British Air (Denver to Heathrow) was in steerage and it was awful beyond words. The plane was ridiculously old, loud and creaky.

      Locals always have good slogans for airline acronyms. I went to Roatan in the Honduras and two airlines that flew there were LANSA and SAHSA, which the bartender at the resort said stood for “lost and never seen again” and “stay at home and stay alive.”

      Reply
    143. 143.

      Scout211

      I would highly recommend getting TSA pre-check if any of you haven’t done so already. It’s $85 for 5 years and you can renew online without an additional background check.

      At Sac Int’l, the wait time in the TSA pre-check line (two weeks ago) was zero minutes. At SeaTac, it was less than 10 minutes.

      Reply
    144. 144.

      Martin

      Race to the bottom has destroyed air travel.

      @raven: That’s kind of how my grandmother took her kids on vacation. They flew standby on military flights, on account of her being a retired officer. She and the 5 kids would pack up, head to the base, and wait for a flight with 6 open seats. Where were they going on vacation? They never knew. Europe, Asia, Africa, South  America, hot, cold, no idea. So they packed for everything. They’d have to wear parachutes on the plane back then, because those were the rules. The military hadn’t moved to commercial flights for sending troops to posts, so they’d be sitting there with a bunch of 19 year olds heading out to their new post.

      Reply
    145. 145.

      Ruckus

      @What Have the Romans Ever Done for Us?:

      I’ve seen airports with restrooms worse than the destroyer I was stationed on for 2 yrs. That used salt water to just flush everything into the ocean. It was cleaned every day, it still wasn’t enough because there were over 80 people that used it and there were 4 stalls. Every airport and train station I’ve ever been in has the same problem, too many customers, too few possibilities. Our world was designed around a lot fewer customers and it seems that the last and least thought was given to exhaust system needs.

      Reply
    146. 146.

      Juju

      @Matt McIrvin: I flew on both American Airlines and USairways before the merger, and to me it was a toss a coin type of decision as to which airline was worse, though the edge probably belonged to American.
      it always made me snicker when the stewards said the USairways slogan at the close of their announcements, because when they said “Remember USairways begins with U (you), it often sounded like they were saying euww.

      Reply
    147. 147.

      Betty Cracker

      I’m flying for the first time in 7 years in a couple of weeks — from Tampa to Seattle. Leaving on a Thursday and coming home on a Wednesday. Hope nothing gets canceled or otherwise fucked up. I’m stressed out enough because I hate to fly.

      Reply
    150. 150.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @raven: I’ve jumped from a C141.

      ETA: Actually, on a C141, you just walk out the door.  Not as fun as a C130 where you actually jump.

      Reply
    151. 151.

      Martin

      @trollhattan: So, throwing tortillas is a very old tradition. At my employer, it was most common among the engineering students at graduation, and a few decades ago I was tasked with enquiring if there was any racial element to it.

      It was pretty clear the tradition was a practical one, not a hateful one. Easy to smuggle in (see also: inflatable beach ball), aerodynamic – you’d be surprised how far a tortilla will fly, doesn’t hurt when you get hit by one, you can write messages on them, you can use them as a snack in a 2 hour ceremony, they’re cheap as shit, and for an outdoor event, they’re quickly biodegradable, so you don’t feel bad littering.

      None of the latino students took offense, they fully understood the practicality of them – they’d been throwing them their whole lives as well.

      Reply
    152. 152.

      VeniceRiley

      @Fair Economist: I do like the single Uber/Lyft pickup spot at John Wayne as well. But the best pandemic airport has got to be Long beach! People, after screening, you can sit outdoors. You board outdoors. I love that. And the car valet where they also detail it for you is very reasonable for short trips.

      Reply
    153. 153.

      raven

      @Juju: I was flying from Phoenix to Pittsburg on US Air. They stews got everything stowed and we took off. When we got in the air the guy in front of me opened the bin and his laptop fell out and knocked me cold! The stews freaked out (they had stowed it)  and gave me whatever first aid they could on the gash in my head. They keep asking if I wanted an ambulance. I said “mam, it’s three hours to Pittsburg, I’ll either be ok or dead!

      Reply
    155. 155.

      Eljai

      @Scout211:  I agree. I just renewed my TSA pre online and I consider it money well spent.  When my first Uber driver canceled  and the second showed up 40 minutes late, I was still able to sweep through security in 10 minutes and board my plane.

      ETA:  After decimating the local taxi service, now Uber is having trouble finding drivers due to the shitty pay and work conditions.  Who could have predicted?

      Reply
    156. 156.

      Ivan X

      @PsiFighter37

      That all sounds right to me. Though the 2019 destruction of MileagePlus (both on the award ticket prices side, and the status earning side) still causes me great pain as a regular United flyer.

      Reply
    158. 158.

      Julie

      The only good thing about the modern flying experience as compared with the olden days (pre-1990) is that no one is allowed to smoke cigarettes on planes anymore. Even outside of the smoking section, you could still smell the smoke. Yuck!

      Reply
    161. 161.

      Ken

      @Fair Economist: Now getting to the airport with Uber & co jamming up the road is a different story.

      The person who solves the airport surface traffic problem should get a special Nobel Peace prize. Or perhaps a Fields Medal, it’s about as difficult as any of the Clay Millennium Problems.

      Reply
    163. 163.

      Pappenheimer

      @Dorothy A. Winsor:  There is an old, old political cartoon that shows a rich businessman being forced onto one of his his own railroad coaches. This is back in the day where sloppy maintenance of tracks and trains caused numerous derailments and deaths, though…

      Reply
    164. 164.

      Spanky

      Refreshingly off-topic:

      WASHINGTON, June 25 (Reuters) – The Manhattan district attorney’s office has told lawyers for former U.S. President Donald Trump it is considering filing criminal charges against his family business in connection with fringe benefits it awarded a top executive, the New York Times reported on Friday.
      The district attorney, Cyrus Vance, could announce charges against the Trump Organization and its chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg as soon as next week, the newspaper said, citing several people with knowledge of the matter.

      ETA: It’s been 31 days since Vance convened the grand jury. Is this an average amount of time? Fast? Slow?

      Reply
    165. 165.

      Martin

      @raven: Well, this was back in New York, so I think it was almost always out of Mitchel. They lived in Carle Place, which is just up the road.

      Reply
    168. 168.

      Martin

      @Spanky: The grand jury was empaneled for either 4 or 6 months, which is kind of unheard of. And they meet way more often than usual. So, I don’t think slow or fast, but I think there’s a fuckton of stuff being looked at and unusual due diligence considering it’s a former President.

      Reply
    170. 170.

      Ruckus

      @japa21:

      Not sure about that. Have crossed oceans on a destroyer several times and inside it soon becomes just another day, but being towed by one is an entirely different thing. We once towed a destroyer escort, which is/was a smaller version and which only had one engine room/prop, rather than the two separate ones we had. Their one failed for some unknown reason so we towed them for I think it was about a day and a half when we met a sea going tug that took them the rest of the way. Poor bastards were rocking and rolling far, far more than we were. Sort of like a roller coaster ride – on steroids. Way too many steroids. A raft? Yeah that would be a lot worse. A lot.

      Reply
    171. 171.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Julie: I think one other improvement is online ticket sales. For all the annoyance of navigating the maze of deals and seat selection, it was worse when you had to go to a travel agency and wait in line to carry out that whole negotiation with an agent who had access to the magic terminal.

      Reply
    172. 172.

      germy

      The Conscientious Official

      While a Division Superintendent of a railway was attending closely to his business of placing obstructions on the track and tampering with the switches he received word that the President of the road was about to discharge him for incompetency.

      “Good Heavens!” he cried; “there are more accidents on my division than on all the rest of the line.”

      “The President is very particular,” said the Man who brought him the news; “he thinks the same loss of life might be effected with less damage to the company’s property.”

      “Does he expect me to shoot passengers through the car windows?” exclaimed the indignant official, spiking a loose tie across the rails.  “Does he take me for an assassin?”

      (Ambrose Bierce)

      Reply
    173. 173.

      Uncle Cosmo

      @Matt McIrvin: ​Just FTR, when BWI was built, its name was Friendship International Airport. Maybe there’s still a bit of that attitude in residence. I think Baltimore’s Thurgood Marshall, the first African American Justice of the Supreme Court (whose name BWI now also bears) would approve.

      Reply
    175. 175.

      raven

      @VeniceRiley: Really, the Rock Force? My dad landed the 1st Bat on the second day because it was felt that thee element of surprise was lost and the casualties were too great to risk. I have the original footage from the national archives and am am member of the Corregidor Historical Society. I’d love to chat with you  markann at the google mail thing,

      Reply
    177. 177.

      germy

      Did Weisselberg flip on Trump?

      He’s been with the Family for decades.  I’m curious if he’s still loyal.

      Reply
    178. 178.

      Ruckus

      @burnspbesq:

      I’ve been in airports a lot worse than LAX. Also, LAX gets just a bit of traffic. 2019 they had over 88 million passengers. In 2009 they had 56.5 million. I have no idea how that compares to other airports but that’s a few bodies.

      Reply
    181. 181.

      Marion323

      Weird.  I am on American right now and they are trying.  No cancellations or any issues and I have been travelling with them through the pandenmic.   Anyway, the flight attendents are doing a good job in a not good situation.

      Reply
    182. 182.

      James E Powell

      President Joe is doing exactly what he said he would do. Republicans can’t deal with it.

      Republican senators Friday were frantically considering options as the future of the sweeping compromise appeared in doubt… Senators were described as ‘stunned,’ ‘floored’ and ‘frustrated.’

      Reply
    183. 183.

      catclub

      @Betty Cracker: Hope nothing gets canceled or otherwise fucked up. I’m stressed out enough because I hate to fly.

       

      I am stressed out because even though we have a rental car reserved, we did not pay for it in advance, and I fear it will not be there.  We have a 4 hour drive after we leave the airport.

      Reply
    184. 184.

      germy

      ProPublica has obtained new details about the Trump White House’s knowledge of the gathering storm, after interviewing more than 50 people involved in the events of Jan. 6 and reviewing months of private correspondence. Taken together, these accounts suggest that senior Trump aides had been warned the Jan. 6 events could turn chaotic, with tens of thousands of people potentially overwhelming ill-prepared law enforcement officials.
      Rather than trying to halt the march, Trump and his allies accommodated its leaders, according to text messages and interviews with Republican operatives and officials.
      https://www.propublica.org/article/new-details-suggest-senior-trump-aides-knew-jan-6-rally-could-get-chaotic?utm_source=twitter&utm_medium=social#1081606

      Reply
    185. 185.

      Baud

      @James E Powell:

      So, (1) the GOP claims most of Biden’s plan isn’t “infrastructure,” (2) Biden agrees to a deal with them on “infrastructure,” and (3) the GOP is not upset that the Dems are going it alone on the non-infrastructure pieces?

      Reply
    186. 186.

      mrmoshpotato

      @James E Powell:

      Republican senators Friday were frantically considering options as the future of the sweeping compromise appeared in doubt… 

      Obama should tell the fuckers to cry harder.

      Reply
    187. 187.

      mrmoshpotato

      @germy:

      these accounts suggest that senior Trump aides had been warned the Jan. 6 events could turn chaotic, with tens of thousands of people potentially overwhelming ill-prepared law enforcement officials. 

      Wait – tons of fascist Trump trash trying to overthrow the government could turn chaotic?

      Fuck me sideways! 🤦‍♂️

      Reply
    189. 189.

      joel hanes

      I’m going back CA -> IA in a week to live with my elderly mother for a month or two and help her with the seasonal work.

      I’m driving there, and driving back.

      Used to fly round-trip four or more times a year.   Pandemic has given me a horror of indoor crowds, masked or not, and flying suxxors anyway, especially for those of us  who are fat, as I am.

      Reply
    190. 190.

      germy

      @mrmoshpotato:

      ProPublica has learned that White House officials worked behind the scenes to prevent the leaders of the march from appearing on stage and embarrassing the president. But Trump then undid those efforts with his speech, urging the crowd to join the march on the Capitol organized by the very people who had been blocked from speaking.

      “And if you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore,” he said.

      Reply
    195. 195.

      mrmoshpotato

      @joel hanes:

      I’m going back CA -> IA in a week to live with my elderly mother for a month or two and help her with the seasonal work.

      I’m driving there, and driving back.

      Northern or southern CA?  Ever been through Glenwood Canyon on I-70 in Colorado?

      Reply
    197. 197.

      citizen dave

      @Matt McIrvin: Trivia: My home terminal, Indianapolis, was the first US major (if you consider us “major”) airport designed post-9/11.  So TSA security area was designed in rather than retro-fitted.   The runways stayed the same and the new terminal was placed in the middle of the runways.  (“mid-field terminal”)

      Reading some of the comments about other terminals, it’s no wonder Indy gets voted the nation’s best airport year after year.  Lots of room and roomy bathrooms, etc.  Only two areas of gates, A and B.  Now, you just need a reason to BE in Indy.

      New Orleans finally opened their new terminal–haven’t had the pleasure yet.  The old place was a dump for sure.

      Reply
    199. 199.

      Gbbalto

      Worst for me was Kansas City. Split up into little waiting areas serving a couple of gates each, with a vending machine or so.

      I do like BWI. That was where DHS practiced efficient processing of lines with advice from the Mouse machine. The lines move fast.

      Reply
    200. 200.

      Baud

      It will be up to Republicans to decide if they’re going to vote against a historic investment in infrastructure … simply because they do not like the mechanics of the process,” Psaki said. “That’s a pretty absurd argument for them to make; good look on the political front.”

       

      The White House has been clear its intentions for months that it hoped to pass both the bipartisan deal and the Democratic reconciliation package, and Republicans have known both bills were likely coming. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said earlier this month: “We are anticipating at some point getting a reconciliation bill.”

      Republicans have agency.

      Reply
    201. 201.

      joel hanes

      @mrmoshpotato: ​

      Northern, so most likely boring I-80, which is very familiar. I’m inured to Nebraska.

      Yeah, I’ve done I-70. And Hwy 40 through Craig. And 550 through Ouray on the way to Durango.
      But I’ve never done 50 through Gunnison, and would like to. Probably do that on the way back.

      Reply
    202. 202.

      Omnes Omnibus

      Chauvin’s sentencing, the DOJ suing GA, infrastructure bill maneuvering.  It’s a busy Friday news-wise.  But no new thread in hours….

      Reply
    203. 203.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      “David Duke and Michael Flynn may say things that make us raise our eyebrows sometimes, but General Milley’s comments on race are worse and give us grave concerns about liberal authoritarianism. Pentagon action on these issues must be curtailed.”

      – by Glenn Greenwald and J.D. Vance

      Reply
    204. 204.

      germy

      @Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes:

      I personally would like American generals to read less about “white rage” (whatever that is) and more about “not losing wars.”

      — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) June 25, 2021

      What I find so enraging about the Joint Chiefs’s pandering on progressive wokeness is that they know damn well the geography and politics of who dies in American wars. The conservative Americans you trash are disproportionately bleeding for this country.

      — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) June 25, 2021

      Reply
    207. 207.

      Kay

      The young couple posing in front of the faux Eiffel Tower at the Paris hotel in Las Vegas fit right in, two people in a sea of idealistic Democrats who had arrived in the city in February 2020 for a Democratic primary debate.
      Large donations to the Democratic National Committee — $10,000 each — had bought Beau Maier and Sofia LaRocca tickets to the debate. During a cocktail reception beforehand, they worked the room of party officials, rainbow donkey pins affixed to their lapels.
      In fact, much about them was a lie. Mr. Maier and Ms. LaRocca were part of an undercover operation by conservatives to infiltrate progressive groups, political campaigns and the offices of Democratic as well as moderate Republican elected officials during the 2020 election cycle, according to interviews and documents.

      The far Right are putting spies among people in their own country, including spying on the conventional Republican Party.

      At the center of the scheme was an unusual cast: a former British spy connected to the security contractor Erik Prince, a wealthy heiress to the Gore-Tex fortune and undercover operatives like Mr. Maier and Ms. LaRocca who used Wyoming as a base to insinuate themselves into the political fabric of this state and at least two others, Colorado and Arizona.

      I still don’t have a real sense that people appreciate the level of threat to the country far Right anti-democratic entities pose. I don’t know what to do about it- I don’t even know what to tell people in power I want done about it. We’re no longer in the realm of “politics”, really.

      Reply
    210. 210.

      Matt McIrvin

      @citizen dave: From about 1999-2002, I spent a lot of time repeatedly traveling from Boston to Boise, Idaho on business. I thought Denver International was okay but that was because I only experienced changing flights there, not originating. Even so, it could be difficult to make a connection if the gates were way out at the ends of two different terminals–the distances were immense.

      But the little Boise airport was fine until after 9/11, when they suddenly had to vastly expand security procedures at an airport that only had two metal detectors. I remember flying out of there in late 2001 and having to wait in a line that wound completely around and through the airport’s adminstrative offices and then went down the stairs to the baggage-claim/car-rental area. Fortunately, I’ve heard they rebuilt the area to put in more gates.

      Reply
    212. 212.

      Baud

      @Kay:

      I don’t know. If they’re giving us $10,000 to listen to us about climate change, it’s not such a bad trade off.

      Reply
    213. 213.

      O. Felix Culpa

      I just flew JetBlue for the first time to NYC and back. Not luxurious, but fine and on time both ways. Mask-wearing was strictly enforced and, as far as I could see, complied with.

      Schiphol is my favorite airport. When I was traveling for work to Africa (mostly eastern and southern countries), I would always fly KLM if possible. The service was good and Schiphol was a lovely airport to spend time in. Had to fly American and British Airways (via Heathrow) once, which was seriously miserable.

      Reply
    214. 214.

      citizen dave

      @Gbbalto: That KC airport terminal design is the worst.  It’s on my list as a place to avoid.  It may work for the locals with close parking or something, but I’ve hated the couple times I’ve passed through connecting.

      Reply
    215. 215.

      L85NJGT

      @raven:

      Unscheduled charters were big in the regulated era to destinations like Vegas.

      Then there were outfits like Seaboard World, doing contract work for Uncle Sam. They managed to land a DC-8 coming from the U.S. onto the air strip at Marble Mountain instead of DaNang.  Oops.

      Reply
    218. 218.

      Kay

      @Baud:

      Well, it’s partly our decadent and extremely low quality inherited wealth Right wing nutcases. Can’t they go back to lolling around on yachts and attending parties? What happened to fun rich people?

      In this political environment, Ms. Gore has long been a mysterious yet influential figure — quietly using her large fortune to ensure the supremacy of conservative causes.She was one of several children to inherit the wealth of her father, who helped invent the waterproof fabric that came to be known as Gore-Tex. After getting a divorce in 1981, she joined the Transcendental Meditation movement, according to court documents in Delaware, but she became gravely ill and left the movement to convalesce in monasteries for three years. In a bizarre turn two decades later, she tried to adopt her former husband in an attempt to increase their children’s share of the family inheritance.

      Reply
    219. 219.

      Martin

      @James E Powell: This is such bullshit. It’s been reported for weeks this was exactly the path they were pursuing, and all of a sudden GOP Senators are shocked? How does this shit get reported?

      Reply
    220. 220.

      burnspbesq

      @Ruckus:

      I’ve been in airports a lot worse than LAX.

      Oh yeah. Ever flown out of the now-closed “old” airport in Bangalore? Pre-1990 John Wayne and pre-expansion San Jose weren’t much fun, either. And then there’s LaGuardia.

      Reply
    221. 221.

      burnspbesq

      @Matt McIrvin:

      Going through security anywhere in the fall of 2001 was a nightmare. Especially if you had one of those newfangled iPods, which nobody working for TSA could be convinced contained a hard drive instead of a small block of C4.

      Reply
    224. 224.

      RandyG

      @Ceci n est pas mon nym: Yes indeed, Agony Airlines. My marketing prof in business school told us how the name USAir came to be. Agony Airlines had an awful reputation, so management did some consumer research asking people their impression of various airlines. USAir got very high grades — note that it didn’t exist at the time — and, voila!, USAir was born.

      Reply
    226. 226.

      Ivan X

      @citizen dave:
      Yeah, I think TWA designed it to be a “modern” quick-park-and-board setup, but if that even ever worked, today it is dreadful. I believe they’re in the midst of replacing it.

      Reply
    227. 227.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      “My husband is a person of color and I am Jewish. How dare you accuse me of support for white supremacy for my very principled and money-making stand decrying criticism of white supremacy.”

      – by Glenn Greenwald

      Reply
    228. 228.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      “America has long been a terrible place, so it’s business and government institutions shouldn’t be allowed to change for the better.”

      – by Glenn Greenwald, Michael Tracey, Jimmy Dore and Naomi Wolfe

      Reply
    229. 229.

      James E Powell

      @Martin:

      It’s been reported for weeks this was exactly the path they were pursuing, and all of a sudden GOP Senators are shocked? How does this shit get reported?

      The AP article completely accepts the Republicans’ claims based on anonymous sources. Beltway SOP.

      Reply
    230. 230.

      Matt McIrvin

      @burnspbesq: The gate I had to go through at the other end was THE gate used by some of the 9/11 hijackers, and security wasn’t as much of a nightmare there as it was in Boise.

      Reply
    231. 231.

      The Pale Scot

      @Fair Economist:

      My sister the flight attendant says that during the pandemic SW expanded another 8Gs/year of flights to/from 20? new airports. To man the flights SW instituted mandatory shifts and mandated that calling in sick would require them to see a company doctor, on their dime. (That Dr would not prescribe any medication, they’d have to see their own doctor for that. The response was to just not show up. The penalty for for not actually being sick is 1.5 points, to not show up at all is 2.5. So Fuck It the Fs said.

       

      As the parable goes; A group of peasants were required to show up and do labour for the king, the penalty for being late was death. This group had been hindered by weather and weren’t going to make the deadline. One of them said, friends, what is the penalty for being late? Death was the answer. What is the penalty for revolting? Death was the answer.

       

      Go figure

      Reply
    232. 232.

      tybee

      a couple of weeks ago i flew to Belize with 3 companions on American and had no particular issues at all.

      United is my favorite to hate:  they’ve lost my luggage 100% of the round trips i’ve taken with them.

      Reply

