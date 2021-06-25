I’m flying out to the red, red west tomorrow and Delta has managed to reschedule our flights about a dozen times as they try to manage their schedules. So, I can’t check in and e-ticket. Fine, I’ll call. Hold time is 4 hours and 23 minutes. I guess I will just leave extra early tomorrow so I can have the agent ticket me.

I feel lucky to be traveling Delta — American just cancelled over a thousand flights. The reason for American’s cancellations is that they retired a bunch of older planes during peak COVID and their pilots aren’t re-trained yet for newer planes.

Domestic air travel in the US was already unpleasant pre-COVID. Pointless security theater, terminals that are glorified bus stops and always crowded, and airlines that seem to spend most of their time trying to fuck another dime out of their customers are something that regular air travelers were used to tolerating. Like people who don’t want to go back to their shit jobs, I think people who got accustomed to an old miserable experience are having a hard time adjusting to the new miserable experience.

The people having ragegasms aren’t only COVIDiots who are watching too much Tucker Carlson — one of the recent incidents was the result of an off-duty flight attendant apparently having a mental health issue. That said, convincing a bunch of people that wearing a mask for a few hours was worse that slavery and the Holocaust combined sure isn’t helping.