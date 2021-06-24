Democrats are the party of jobs and economic growth. It’s time to own it. https://t.co/XgJMZBgTiQ
— Jesse Lee (@JesseCharlesLee) June 23, 2021
President Joe Biden pledged to crack down on a crime spike across the country, targeting illegal gun dealers and boosting support for local law enforcement https://t.co/vQgwWz2fos pic.twitter.com/47UJiZ47EU
— Reuters (@Reuters) June 24, 2021
Taking the Law & Order rhetoric and turning it onto the gun dealers and gun friendly states is a good move https://t.co/cfn7gP9523
— prime macpoasting account (@Convolutedname) June 23, 2021
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said the Democrats are committed to passing the election reform bill after Republicans blocked the proposed bill https://t.co/iLSIwU7mlT pic.twitter.com/hoI1lgtMUX
— Reuters (@Reuters) June 24, 2021
