Democrats are the party of jobs and economic growth. It’s time to own it. https://t.co/XgJMZBgTiQ — Jesse Lee (@JesseCharlesLee) June 23, 2021

President Joe Biden pledged to crack down on a crime spike across the country, targeting illegal gun dealers and boosting support for local law enforcement https://t.co/vQgwWz2fos pic.twitter.com/47UJiZ47EU — Reuters (@Reuters) June 24, 2021

Taking the Law & Order rhetoric and turning it onto the gun dealers and gun friendly states is a good move https://t.co/cfn7gP9523 — prime macpoasting account (@Convolutedname) June 23, 2021