When you realise that there are no games at the Euros today…#Euro2020 pic.twitter.com/zw6VgSRywc — Paddy Power (@paddypower) June 24, 2021





📊 #EURO2020 Stat Leaders for Gameweek 3: 🏹 Shots – X. Shaqriri 🇨🇭 – 7

🔐 Key Passes – K. De Bruyne 🇧🇪 – 7

🌬️ Crosses – D. Alaba 🇦🇹 – 7

🤤 Dribbles – J. Maehle 🇩🇰 – 5

🎯 Passes – M. Hummels 🇩🇪 – 111

☄️ Clearances – M. Danielson 🇸🇪 – 11 pic.twitter.com/Wvch1RTO84 — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) June 24, 2021

109 AND COUNTING 👑 Cristiano Ronaldo matches Ali Daei's record for the most goals in men's international football history 🌟#EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/qbU9jSvcEF — Goal South Africa (@GoalcomSA) June 24, 2021

Ronaldo double rescues Portugal in dramatic draw with France https://t.co/U6Yvgdf86q pic.twitter.com/XSWFTWp0sy — Reuters (@Reuters) June 24, 2021

Even with two goals, Robert Lewandowski still couldn’t stop Poland from making an early exit at #Euro2020 Sweden won 3-2. #SWE vs. #POL Full story by @sdouglas80: https://t.co/sgLVWZbPey pic.twitter.com/BImh2UkT79 — AP Sports (@AP_Sports) June 23, 2021

#Euro2020 is racking up own-goals at a wild pace. Two own-goals scored Wednesday by Slovakia in Spain’s 5-0 victory made it eight so far. Full story @gdunbarap: https://t.co/QPTdqWX8kB pic.twitter.com/9y8s2FUobG — AP Sports (@AP_Sports) June 23, 2021

DUBRAVKA PUNCHES IT INTO HIS OWN NET ?? pic.twitter.com/gL7OTrIi1v — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 23, 2021

Finland goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky to YLE after his own goal against Belgium on Monday “what the fuck can you do?”. Legend. #huuhkajat #fin #euro2020 pic.twitter.com/Q9CSwALrFk — Escape To Suomi 🇫🇮⚽️ (@EscapeToSuomi) June 24, 2021

🇧🇷 3-0 🇻🇪

🇧🇷 4-0 🇵🇪

🇧🇷 2-1 🇨🇴@dg_douglasluiz and Brazil maintained their 100% record in the #CopaAmerica last night, beating Colombia to qualify for the knockout stages! pic.twitter.com/OayMWi3anl — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) June 24, 2021