When you realise that there are no games at the Euros today…#Euro2020 pic.twitter.com/zw6VgSRywc — Paddy Power (@paddypower) June 24, 2021





๐Ÿ“Š #EURO2020 Stat Leaders for Gameweek 3: ๐Ÿน Shots – X. Shaqriri ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ญ – 7

๐Ÿ” Key Passes – K. De Bruyne ๐Ÿ‡ง๐Ÿ‡ช – 7

๐ŸŒฌ๏ธ Crosses – D. Alaba ๐Ÿ‡ฆ๐Ÿ‡น – 7

๐Ÿคค Dribbles – J. Maehle ๐Ÿ‡ฉ๐Ÿ‡ฐ – 5

๐ŸŽฏ Passes – M. Hummels ๐Ÿ‡ฉ๐Ÿ‡ช – 111

โ˜„๏ธ Clearances – M. Danielson ๐Ÿ‡ธ๐Ÿ‡ช – 11 pic.twitter.com/Wvch1RTO84 — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) June 24, 2021

109 AND COUNTING ๐Ÿ‘‘ Cristiano Ronaldo matches Ali Daei's record for the most goals in men's international football history ๐ŸŒŸ#EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/qbU9jSvcEF — Goal South Africa (@GoalcomSA) June 24, 2021

Ronaldo double rescues Portugal in dramatic draw with France https://t.co/U6Yvgdf86q pic.twitter.com/XSWFTWp0sy — Reuters (@Reuters) June 24, 2021

Even with two goals, Robert Lewandowski still couldnโ€™t stop Poland from making an early exit at #Euro2020 Sweden won 3-2. #SWE vs. #POL Full story by @sdouglas80: https://t.co/sgLVWZbPey pic.twitter.com/BImh2UkT79 — AP Sports (@AP_Sports) June 23, 2021

#Euro2020 is racking up own-goals at a wild pace. Two own-goals scored Wednesday by Slovakia in Spainโ€™s 5-0 victory made it eight so far. Full story @gdunbarap: https://t.co/QPTdqWX8kB pic.twitter.com/9y8s2FUobG — AP Sports (@AP_Sports) June 23, 2021

DUBRAVKA PUNCHES IT INTO HIS OWN NET ?? pic.twitter.com/gL7OTrIi1v — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 23, 2021

Finland goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky to YLE after his own goal against Belgium on Monday โ€œwhat the fuck can you do?โ€. Legend. #huuhkajat #fin #euro2020 pic.twitter.com/Q9CSwALrFk — Escape To Suomi ๐Ÿ‡ซ๐Ÿ‡ฎโšฝ๏ธ (@EscapeToSuomi) June 24, 2021

๐Ÿ‡ง๐Ÿ‡ท 3-0 ๐Ÿ‡ป๐Ÿ‡ช

๐Ÿ‡ง๐Ÿ‡ท 4-0 ๐Ÿ‡ต๐Ÿ‡ช

๐Ÿ‡ง๐Ÿ‡ท 2-1 ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ด@dg_douglasluiz and Brazil maintained their 100% record in the #CopaAmerica last night, beating Colombia to qualify for the knockout stages! pic.twitter.com/OayMWi3anl — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) June 24, 2021