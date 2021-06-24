Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Thursday Football (Soccer) Open Thread: Euro 2020 / Copa America

Thursday Football (Soccer) Open Thread: Euro 2020 / Copa America

7 Comments

      SiubhanDuinne

      That first video is pretty funny though.

      Amir Khalid

      Interesting that Switzerland’s Xherdan Shaqiri is among the Euro 2020 stats leaders when he can’t even be sure of a starting place at Liverpool FC. There’s been talk that he might be part of a summer exodus of Liverpool’s less-used squad players. I hope it’s not true, but Shaqiri does deserve a starting place at a big club.

      Mart

      Some serious BS in Rio to get Brazil’s first goal off a Ref deflection. Then they get the win in the 100th minute of the game. Felt horrible for my Columbian friend.

