When you realise that there are no games at the Euros today…#Euro2020 pic.twitter.com/zw6VgSRywc
— Paddy Power (@paddypower) June 24, 2021
📊 #EURO2020 Stat Leaders for Gameweek 3:
🏹 Shots – X. Shaqriri 🇨🇭 – 7
🔐 Key Passes – K. De Bruyne 🇧🇪 – 7
🌬️ Crosses – D. Alaba 🇦🇹 – 7
🤤 Dribbles – J. Maehle 🇩🇰 – 5
🎯 Passes – M. Hummels 🇩🇪 – 111
☄️ Clearances – M. Danielson 🇸🇪 – 11 pic.twitter.com/Wvch1RTO84
— WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) June 24, 2021
109 AND COUNTING 👑
Cristiano Ronaldo matches Ali Daei's record for the most goals in men's international football history 🌟#EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/qbU9jSvcEF
— Goal South Africa (@GoalcomSA) June 24, 2021
Ronaldo double rescues Portugal in dramatic draw with France https://t.co/U6Yvgdf86q pic.twitter.com/XSWFTWp0sy
— Reuters (@Reuters) June 24, 2021
Leon Goretzka scored late to keep Germany in #Euro2020 after a 2-2 draw against Hungary.#GER vs. #HUN
Full story by @cfaheyAP: https://t.co/zmoSZNdMoh pic.twitter.com/c4yT4J0wDa
— AP Sports (@AP_Sports) June 24, 2021
Even with two goals, Robert Lewandowski still couldn’t stop Poland from making an early exit at #Euro2020
Full story by @sdouglas80: https://t.co/sgLVWZbPey pic.twitter.com/BImh2UkT79
— AP Sports (@AP_Sports) June 23, 2021
#Euro2020 is racking up own-goals at a wild pace. Two own-goals scored Wednesday by Slovakia in Spain’s 5-0 victory made it eight so far.
Full story @gdunbarap: https://t.co/QPTdqWX8kB pic.twitter.com/9y8s2FUobG
— AP Sports (@AP_Sports) June 23, 2021
DUBRAVKA PUNCHES IT INTO HIS OWN NET ?? pic.twitter.com/gL7OTrIi1v
— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 23, 2021
Finland goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky to YLE after his own goal against Belgium on Monday “what the fuck can you do?”. Legend. #huuhkajat #fin #euro2020 pic.twitter.com/Q9CSwALrFk
— Escape To Suomi 🇫🇮⚽️ (@EscapeToSuomi) June 24, 2021
——
——
🇧🇷 3-0 🇻🇪
🇧🇷 4-0 🇵🇪
🇧🇷 2-1 🇨🇴@dg_douglasluiz and Brazil maintained their 100% record in the #CopaAmerica last night, beating Colombia to qualify for the knockout stages! pic.twitter.com/OayMWi3anl
— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) June 24, 2021
Happy birthday to one of the GOATs 🐐 in Football ⚽️: Lionel Messi 🇦🇷[34] 🎉#CopaAmerica #HappyBirthdayMessi pic.twitter.com/K1ze2gLiWu
— Chris 🐝 (@TP1CN_A) June 24, 2021
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings