Thursday Evening Schadenfreude Open Thread: Scrabbling Frantically At the Gates of Respectability

I admire Bess Levin’s way with snark:

… [T]hanks to attaching themselves to an unhinged bigot for four years, a global pandemic that Jared personally made worse, and a failed attempt to overthrow the U.S. government led by a fascist mob that Ivanka publicly praised before realizing how it looked, the duo’s reputations—never stellar to begin with—have been in the toilet since January. The situation is so bad that the couple—never ones for self-awareness—seem to understand how deeply loathed they are, hence their desperate attempts to improve their standing in society by pretending they want nothing to do with Donald Trump.

In a move right out of the same playbook they used during their time at the White House—wherein they would literally flee the scene any time Trump did something extra bad, and hope people would think they had nothing to do with it despite being senior advisers to the president, Jared and Ivanka are now reportedly trying to convince people who don’t know any better that they’ve all but cut ties with the 45th president over his erratic behavior and insistence that he won the 2020 election…

Of course, despite allegedly wanting less to do with the ex-president, the two followed him down to Florida after leaving D.C., reportedly having purchased a $30 million property close enough to Mar-a-Lago that they could drop by for dinner with dad. And they’ll be spending the summer at the same Bedminster, New Jersey, club as Trump, where their accommodations are literally steps from his…

Nothing says, “I’m finished with this guy!” like moving into the house next door!


(More Trump Crime Family snark tidbits at the link.)

But seriously…

    2. 2.

      Ken

      [T]hanks to attaching themselves to an unhinged bigot for four years,

      I have to disagree with the framing, because they’ve been “attached” and he’s been an unhinged bigot for far longer than four years.

    5. 5.

      debbie

      I still get a bit of a giggle whenever I remember the clip of Ivanka weeping as her pops made his farewell remarks.

    6. 6.

      debbie

      O/T: I scored two pints of black raspberries this afternoon. Can they be frozen and then thawed and eaten as is? How?

    8. 8.

      laura

      Reap the whirlwind motherfuckers. I wish dollar store Diana and Oswald Mosely all the misery and ignominy that they richly deserve. I’d be happy to throw garbage at their faces if given half a chance. In a just world there’s a prison cell for each or both.

      Reply
      Danielx

      If they get around to publicly admitting daddy is a raving unhinged loon, as are most/all of his devotees, they might have a chance at rehabilitation.

      A very small chance, but a chance.

      But how do they monetize mea culpas?

    12. 12.

      James E Powell

      Rudy’s Rant about his suspension. The whole thing is classic asshole rant, but this part

      Well, the — the appellate whatever division of the court, in a state that is a one party state, New York is a one-party Democrat state, which is always very, very dangerous. That’s what — that’s what you have in places like, you know, China, Venezuela. You have one-party states.

      Does Rudy know how many one-party Republican states there are? Are only Democratic one party states very, very dangerous

      One of the reasons the court gave for the extraordinary remedy of a pre-hearing suspension is that Rudy was likely to continue making the false claims.

      In his rant, Rudy continues to make the false claims.

    13. 13.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @laura: I hate to say this, but you are defaming the Mosley’s with the comparison.  They had talents, and Mosley served in the First World War.

    15. 15.

      Nicole

      @laura:

      pour the berries out onto a cookie sheet and freeze. Bag em up and eat as needed.

      I confess, as I was reading all the comments very quickly, I initially thought you were talking about what to do with Jarvanka.  And I thought, “Wow, harsh, but you know what, I’m okay with it.”

    16. 16.

      Ohio Mom

      This makes me appreciate that we see next to nothing of either the Biden or Harris kids.

      Which is refreshingly professional of them. They are doing their jobs, working for us, and their families aren’t part of that.

      I know we’ll never be done with the Trump kids, they’ll always be grubbing for attention. I’m surprised they aren’t on tne covers of supermarket tabloids — today on the checkout line, I saw a lot of British royalty — but I think it’s only a matter of time.

    18. 18.

      JoyceH

      Not Javanka related, but the participants in the ‘Trump train’ that tried to run the Biden-Harris bus off the road in Texas are being sued under the Ku Klux Klan Act:

      https://www.cnn.com/2021/06/24/politics/trump-train-lawsuit-biden-campaign-workers/index.html

      “The complaint alleges that the defendants — named as Eliazar Cisneros, Hannah Ceh, Joeylynn Mesaros, Robert Mesaros, Dolores Park, and a Jane and John Doe — conspired beforehand to surround and block the bus in violation of the Ku Klux Klan Act, passed by Congress in 1871 to prohibit the obstruction of free and fair elections via the coordinated intimidation of voters. ”

      Gee, maybe you shouldn’t have live-streamed your bad selves, jackasses.

    19. 19.

      Benw

      Hey everyone, if you’re interested in the Balloon Juice action program, jump down one thread and let us know if you want to help out!

      Oh, and fuck Jared and Ivanka

    20. 20.

      JaneE

      If they really cared about their reputations or Donald Trump, they should have been trying to get him help a long, long time ago.

      They can’t even convincingly pretend to be sincere about anything that isn’t putting money in their pockets.

      There were any number of times they really should have distanced themselves from Trump, if only by a mildly critical tweet.  Like Melania’s anti-bullying crusade, what looked like a good idea on paper never went beyond looking like a good idea on paper.  Actually doing anything to implement it was outside their wheelhouse.  Or maybe they were just so out-of-touch that what they thought they were doing looked more like the opposite to anyone outside their circle.

      At this point, anything they can do won’t look good.  You can support the Big Lie, or throw daddy under the bus.  Their reputations take a hit either way.

    23. 23.

      dmsilev

      Alexandra Petri: Ivanka and Jared working to distance themselves from consequences of their own actions

      Jared and Ivanka are new people now. New people who are very distant from former president Donald Trump and all things former-president-Donald-Trump-related, and who cannot possibly be held accountable for anything he does or says — or, indeed, anything they themselves did or said in the before-times.

      Let them explain this a little more. It would be completely unreasonable — nay, unjust! — to hold the Jared of June 2021 and the Ivanka of June 2021 accountable for the actions of their so-called past selves. What is the self? Remember, we are all ships of Theseus, whose cells, day after day, are destroyed and replaced with new ones, until the Self that stands there is wrought from entirely new materials from the Self of the past. And yet we seek to hold this brand-new self accountable for the actions of the old? Lunacy!

      Their point is, there is no permanence in one’s being! The you of yesterday is killed to make room for the you of today who drives its cart over the old self’s bones! Each time you go to sleep, who is to say that there is any continuity between the you who shuts their eyes and the you who reawakens?

    24. 24.

      Another Scott

      JustSecurity:

      When the Kushner Companies purchased 666 Fifth Avenue in midtown Manhattan in early 2007 for a record-breaking price of $1.8 billion, it was supposed to be a center of their real estate portfolio. Instead, the Kushners have struggled to cover their debt on the troubled building since shortly after its purchase on the eve of the financial crisis. As Jared Kushner’s father-in-law, Donald J. Trump, was running for President, the Kushners were pitching Qatari investors to help bail out the building. And just weeks after his father Charles reportedly failed to reach a deal with Qatar’s minister of finance, Jared Kushner, in his capacity as a senior adviser to President Trump, reportedly played a central role in supporting a blockade of Qatar by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Kushner never disclosed his meeting with Saudi Arabia and the UAE on the blockade to Secretary of State Rex Tillerson at the time. Later, a financial company tied to Qatar brokered an especially valuable deal to rescue the Kushner Companies’ property at 666 Fifth Avenue.

      Just a coincidence, I’m sure.

      Grr…

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    25. 25.

      Ruckus

      The only thing I ever want to hear about these two ever again is that they are in jail and have had all their assets seized.

    26. 26.

      James E Powell

      @Ken:

      Rudy says “I defended my client, and I defended my client in a way in which the Bar Association should give me an award.”

      So, no contrition, no promise to avoid the near occasion of sin.

    27. 27.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Mike Sington @MikeSington

      According to 12 former Trump White House officials and family friends, Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump are now estranged from the disgraced ex-President, and want nothing to do with him. They can’t stand his constant harping on the past and inability to move on. Same.

      I want to believe. But I don’t. Not that I think Vanky gives a damn about The Beast. I always said she married Jared because she had seen his daddy’s balance sheet, and hers. The Kushners really are billionaires, especially now that, as I recall, a sovereign wealth bailed Trust Fund Gilligan out of 666 Fifth. Was it the Kuwaitis or the Bahrain crown?

      @laura:

      @debbie: pour the berries out onto a cookie sheet and freeze. Bag em up and eat as needed.

      will that work with strawberries?

       

    28. 28.

      dmsilev

      The LA Times had a quintessentially-California take on QAnon today: California’s yoga, wellness and spirituality community has a QAnon problem

      Kathleen Abraham, 61, saw that the Facebook photo of the group had been taken in the Orange County home of one of her dearest friends, a woman she had known for 15 years who had helped her recover from breast cancer and introduced her to the world of New Age spiritualism.

      Weeks later came another jolt. Her friend announced on Instagram that she had been red-pilled, a term used by QAnon adherents to describe their conversion to belief in the conspiracy. Another old friend, Abraham’s first reiki master, was also growing more extreme, writing that the COVID-19 pandemic was a conspiracy and face masks were toxic.

      Many examples follow. The whole story is worth it just for this:

      Over the next year, as she watched more New Age clients, peers and acquaintances venture down the rabbit hole, Schwartz coined her own term for the phenomenon: “Woo-Anon.”

    29. 29.

      Ohio Mom

      Joyce H:

      Good! A quick google shows me they are also sueing law enforcement for not responding to calls for help.

    32. 32.

      jl

      I need to keep my spirits up, so thanks for info, but I’ll pass on a detailed review of these two right now.

      Glad that it looks like Handsome Old Joe and the Dems may be coming together on a good plan. Glad that Sinema and Manchin are throwing off some signs of common sense, but I’ll need to see more to have any confidence that they’ll go big enough to save their political skins.

      Edit: Should explain that, IMH not expert at all O, I think Sinema and Manchin were on a very risky path for winning their next elections, assuming they want to stay in the Senate. And I don’t think they can be players on the other side at all, or even in lobbying. Corporations and the big mega-funders are like the mafia, or Stalinists, any history of deviationism is a black mark that brands you forever, and bans you from the innermost back quiet rooms.

      We also have to worry about other corporate Democrats who may not have public welfare among their top priorities (Coons for example).

      But, some good signs and I am glad for those.

    33. 33.

      Keith P.

      Vanity Fair always has really good insider Trump stories from Levin and Gabriel Sherman, but I noticed the latter hasn’t had an article on VF.com for some time.  Anyone know what he’s up to?

    35. 35.

      Kayla Rudbek

      O/T: three days of radiation treatment (aka playing the large side of a barn) down already. Some nausea/queasiness so far (I’ve had sandwiches for dinner two nights in a row, and I’m going through my instant honey ginger tea like it’s water), tiredness, and my brain seems to want to do things on lowest difficulty setting, judging by how slowly my knitting is going. I have managed to drive myself to treatment and back yesterday and today. No treatments on the weekends or on July 5 for the holiday.

    36. 36.

      jl

      Also glad to see Pelosi is doing the right thing. There is simply no way you can ever trust the vast majority of Congressional GOPers to show any good faith at all. Only thing you can do is set hard ground rules so when they try to fink out, they’ll hurt themselves. We may have found the sweet spot for that to work here.

      And ‘vast majority’ is generous. I can only think of maybe two or three GOPers on Congress that I would trust further than how far I could throw a house on fire. Edit: which is also generous to those two or three.

    37. 37.

      Suzanne

      We all knew this would happen: the trash takes itself out.

      Theyre terrible, and now they have realized that everyone thinks they’re trash and they don’t have friends or a New York life to go back to. Oh well.

      In better news, Spawn the Youngest turns two years old tomorrow! She is a great kid. Tonight she wore me out.

    40. 40.

      Mike in NC

      Getting close to finishing Michael Wolff’s “Siege: Trump Under Fire” and devouring every chapter. It covers the years 2017-2018 of the Trump Error, with lots of juicy details about the Insane Orange Clown’s stupidity and depravity (as well as that of his relatives and henchmen). Can’t wait to get his next book when it comes out at the end of June.

    41. 41.

      dmsilev

      @Kayla Rudbek:

      (aka playing the large side of a barn)

      My colleagues in the atom-smashing business measure the size of things, and I’m not making this up, in nano-barns, pico-barns, and femto-barns.

    42. 42.

      geg6

      @debbie:

      They will most likely get a little mushy from freezing.  They’ll still be delicious but you need to use them in something like a pie or galette or cook them down to use as a sauce for ice cream or over some pound cake.

    43. 43.

      Ruckus

      @Kayla Rudbek:

      My radiation treatment went fine but I was still on the every day for nine weeks routine. It gets real old having to drive or train across most of LA for over 2 months every day.

      On the other hand we very, very likely have/had different types of cancer so that may make the treatment quite a bit different no matter what. Hope it gets better and easier to take and most important, I hope it works as well as mine did.

    44. 44.

      jl

      @geg6:  Yeah, damn straight. Freeze those berries when they’re super ripe and super sweet and super flavorful. Can do a lot of things with them later, just have to fancy them up a little bit with something when you thaw them.

      Edit: don’t even need to add much at all, just add some vanilla and spices, and simmer to reduce to versatile pie filling type of deliciousness.

    48. 48.

      Kent

      @dmsilev: The whole “new age” movement was full of credulous dipshits to begin with.  Crystal healing????

      No surprise to me that all those dipshit lemmings chased down the Q- rabbit hole.

    49. 49.

      Procopius

      Barely related to the topic, but I notice everybody here calls the couple “Javanka.” Several other sites I frequent call them “Jarvanka.” I find that aesthetically more pleasing. Anyway, [family blog] ’em.

    50. 50.

      geg6

      @Keith P.:

      Sherman had started his own site, Punchbowl News or something like that.  I have not given his hot takes any clicks.  From what I can see, it’s a Politico/Axios wannabe.

    52. 52.

      egorelick

      Jared and Ivanka are wildly rich. They don’t care. Jail maybe, but nothing short of that matters to them.

    53. 53.

      Splitting Image

      @dmsilev:

      The LA Times had a quintessentially-California take on QAnon today: California’s yoga, wellness and spirituality community has a QAnon problem

      Not as insane as it sounds. One of the founders of the 20th century fitness movement, Prunella Stack, was fascist-adjacent in the 1930s. Her group was called the “Women’s League of Racial Health and Beauty” and she was married to the guy Rudolf Hess was trying to contact when he got himself captured during the war.

      There is enough woo in the New Age movement that it’s not much of a stretch to hear that someone into horoscopes or crystals is falling for Q-style conspiracies.

    54. 54.

      schrodingers_cat

      @dmsilev: I am not surprised by this my ex-friend who was a Yoga teacher went from supporting BS to voting for Jill Stein to making excuses for the Muslim ban and the harsh treatment of asylum seekers at the southern border. After which she was no longer my friend

    55. 55.

      TomatoQueen

      My late mother dipped berries into superfine sugar or caster sugar, setting them out on a jelly roll pan or other small tray, and then froze them for about 20 minutes.  Then into little bowls with a dollop of whipped cream on top. There weren’t any left overs to find out how they did over night.

    57. 57.

      JoyceH

      @Procopius:

      Barely related to the topic, but I notice everybody here calls the couple “Javanka.” Several other sites I frequent call them “Jarvanka.” I find that aesthetically more pleasing. Anyway, [family blog] ’em.

      I saw something where someone suggested that it might be more appropriate to reverse the order of the name segments, which would make them – Ivanred. Ivan Red. So apt!

    59. 59.

      Kent

      From the CNN article:

      Kushner’s presence, physically and virtually, has become increasingly rare as it became clear that his father-in-law remained preoccupied with the 2020 election, according to one person familiar with the situation.

      “He was kind of like a parent who sticks around less and less each morning while they’re transitioning their kid to day care,” this person said.

      OK then…..

    60. 60.

      NotMax

      @Kent

      Put in place cranes powerful enough to lift the pyramids and we’ll find a treasure trove of really, really, really sharp razor blades underneath ’em, don’tcha know.

      //

    63. 63.

      geg6

      @egorelick:

      I couldn’t possibly disagree more.  Ivanka has spent decades trying to be one of the NYC social arbiters and so have the Kushner family.  Seems that Jared’s brother and his wife Karlie Klass (sp?) have made it, mainly by being good Democrats and staying as far away from the scummy in-laws as is possible to get over the course of the last five and a half years.  Jared and Ivanka will never, ever, ever, ever be accepted the way they have.  It’s eating them up, thus the PR push, which is really Maggie Haberman’s forte.

    64. 64.

      PPCLI

      @JoyceH

      As bad as that event was, it could have been worse. Those lunatics (or at least some of them) believed that Kamala Harris was on board, to judge by some of their social media postings. I’m frankly surprised it has taken this long for there to be the possibility of legal consequences.

    65. 65.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      @debbie: I used to freeze raspberries. I sugared them lightly, spread them in a single layer, and put them in the freezer. Then I put them in a serving size container. We ate them when they were still a little icy

      ETA: Re Jarvanka: Have they said Joe Biden won a free and fair election? That would be a good first step to “distance” themselves.

    67. 67.

      SiubhanDuinne

      This is really off the wall, but I’ll ask anyway. There used to be a popular set of internet cartoon stickers of a cute cat that you could use to comment in a message board or FB. The cat’s name was something like Pushina or Pushmina — it wasn’t either of those, but I’m almost positive there was a “Push” somewhere in the name.

      I’m trying to track the cat character down, for reasons. Does anyone know what I’m talking about? Do you recall the name?

      Thanks in advance.

      ETA: Thought of it the second I hit the Send button! It’s Pusheen!

      https://pusheen.com

    68. 68.

      JoyceH

      @PPCLI: ​
       

      Maybe they were waiting/hoping for criminal charges. I noticed in the article that the police called the incident still under investigation. Hmm.

    71. 71.

      Another Scott

      Meanwhile, …

      Biden quietly hit a milestone today: He's confirmed more lifetime federal judges than any president has done in decades by this point in their first six months in office. https://t.co/epxnNE6p8B

      — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) June 24, 2021

      Good, good.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    72. 72.

      mrmoshpotato

      @WaterGirl

      Wake me when they get their orange jumpsuits!

      Orange Jumpsuits on the Sun?

      You know a group is shit when it’s hard to pick the worst person. And this Soviet shitpile mobster crime family…

    73. 73.

      Splitting Image

      @SiubhanDuinne:

      This is really off the wall, but I’ll ask anyway. There used to be a popular set of internet cartoon stickers of a cute cat that you could use to comment in a message board or FB. The cat’s name was something like Pushina or Pushmina — it wasn’t either of those, but I’m almost positive there was a “Push” somewhere in the name.

      I’m trying to track the cat character down, for reasons. Does anyone know what I’m talking about? Do you recall the name?

      Thanks in advance.

      Pusheen the cat.

    75. 75.

      dmsilev

      Favorite unit:

      Sydney Harbour or Sydharb. A unit of volume used in Australia for water. One Sydney Harbour is the amount of water in Sydney Harbour: approximately 562 gigalitres (562,000,000 cubic metres, or 0.562 of a cubic kilometre); or in terms of the more unusual measures above, about 357 Melbourne Cricket Grounds, 238,000 Olympic Swimming pools, or 476,000 acre-feet.[52][53][54]

    76. 76.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Kent:

      “He was kind of like a parent who sticks around less and less each morning while they’re transitioning their kid to day care,” this person said. 

      Oh good grief.

    80. 80.

      Kattails

      @laura@debbie: Basically, for very soft (i.e.watery) fruits the water expands as it freezes and ruptures the cell walls.  Something like cherries handle it better, and I have a cherry pitter, cut them in half, toss with a bit of sugar and freeze on cookie sheets.  Pop them into zip-lock bags and pull out all winter to use in yogurt and whatnot.  Peaches can be done the same way.  Easier than making a syrup. I luuuuuv cherries.

    81. 81.

      Uncle Cosmo

      @NotMax: ​The first Jews to come to Baltimore settled north of Lombard Street on the east side of downtown. To the south across Lombard Street was Little Italy, and back around the turn of the century an Italian-American boy named Tommy D’Alesandro earned money as shabbas goy for the Orthodox there.

      D’Alesandro later became a Congressman and the Mayor of Baltimore – and the father of future Speaker of the House Nancy D’Alesandro Pelosi. Just FTR.

    84. 84.

      Kattails

      Having not seen Jared around for some time, he has fallen considerably from first place on my list of “most punchable faces”.  Matt Gaetz has galloped to first place, with Tucker Carlson in a fairly close second, and Cancun Cruz huffing along at third.

      Christ, how much Botox has gone into Ivanka’s cells?  Problem is you can’t get the neck.  Katharine Hepburn commented on that for herself.  She’d held up pretty damn well, without enhancements that I’ve ever heard of, but noted that high necklines were a great help.

    85. 85.

      egorelick

      @geg6:  That kind of disappointment is the kind that normal people deal with constantly. It’s not consequences. It’s nothing special; you didn’t make the cheerleading squad. Normal people don’t even register that kind of disappointment. I mean it matters (I’ve had my share of disappointments), but that’s life.

    86. 86.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Reinstated Doorknob Licker @agraybee 1h
      You guys I’m starting to get really scared that Biden is a gifted politician who has been winning elections and getting what he wants for 50 years and that the ideas the Harvard class of 2014 dream up in a Red Hook happy hour don’t make any sense.

    87. 87.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @aliasofwestgate:

      @Splitting Image:

      Thanks! As I said in my ETA, I finally remembered Pusheen’s name literally the very second I hit the send button on my original comment. I had been trying to think of the name for two solid hours before that.

      And yes, Pusheen is very cute 😊

    91. 91.

      laura

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist: and debbie re berries:

      Look them over and remove any bits that may be present like leaves. Do not wash (exception for strawberries if necessary- lightly rinse then drain on a dish towel) I do remove the green caps from strawberries. Spread them out on a sheet pan spaced so no touchy. Freeze. Bag em up. I use frozen strawberries straight from the freezer in smoothies as “ice cubes.”  I get a case of gravenstein apples from Sebastopol every August and if any dont get ate right away, I peel slice and freeze for apple walnut cakes in the fall and winter. It’s so nice to pull a sack out of the freezer for cooking and baking when fresh is not obtainable. Good luck!

    92. 92.

      Ruckus

      @egorelick:

      These are not normal people in any way shape or form. They are assholes who think the shit they push out of every pore doesn’t stink and that their money makes them far better than anything else possibly could. Because anything having it doesn’t get them by association they can buy. You are right that normal people don’t have this problem but as I said, these are not normal people. They fit, without doubt, in the category known as rich but not worth a dry fart.

    97. 97.

      persistentillusion

      @Redshift: ​
        My experience after breast cancer in ’17 was 3 weeks of radiation, 3 weeks after that until I felt back to normal. YMMV and best wishes on a swift recovery.

    99. 99.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      as I don’t know which seventies bard sang, so close, so close and yet so far…

      A five-day stretch in October 2020 — from the moment White House officials began an extraordinary effort to get Trump lifesaving drugs to the day the president returned to the White House from the hospital — marked a dramatic turning point in the nation’s flailing coronavirus response. Trump’s brush with severe illness and the prospect of death caught the White House so unprepared that they had not even briefed Vice President Mike Pence’s team on a plan to swear him in if Trump became incapacitated. […]

      At least two of those who were briefed on Trump’s medical condition that weekend said he was gravely ill and feared that he wouldn’t make it out of Walter Reed. People close to Trump’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows, said he was consumed with fear that Trump might die.

    103. 103.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Kattails:

      Christ, how much Botox has gone into Ivanka’s cells?

      Or Jared’s, for that matter. He has never looked quite human to me, and I think that must be why.

    108. 108.

      Kay

      Olivia Krauth
      @oliviakrauth
      · Jun 22
      Same woman just asked a Black reporter if he feels as if he deserves reparations. Completely unprompted.

      Kentucky school board meeting.
      As you can tell by the questions, the concern there is whether or not the middle school social studies curriculum includes “critical race theory”.

    109. 109.

      Kay

      Olivia Krauth
      @oliviakrauth
      ·Jun 22
      Porter: JCPS needs to do a better job explaining to the community just who their student body is because it appears like people don’t understand.
      JCPS is a majority-minority district, so racial equity is bringing better outcomes to the majority of students.

      Odd that these “local community members” don’t know that the school is 60% minority students. I would think if one lived there and sent their kids to school in that district one would be aware of who actually attends the school.
      Oh, well, perhaps after the school officials explain who goes to school there we can finally really delve into “critical race theory”, because remember- that’s what they object to.

    110. 110.

      West of the Rockies

      Jared has a repugnantly disagreeable mouth (in addition to greasy hair and the physique of a third grade boy); Ivanka has disagreeable, soulless eyes.

