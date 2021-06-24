Their reputations, like them, are garbage. No rehabbing who they are. Former White House “advisors” who had a hand in the attempted destruction of everything Donald touched. https://t.co/sPwV96dBzJ via @VanityFair

I admire Bess Levin’s way with snark:

… [T]hanks to attaching themselves to an unhinged bigot for four years, a global pandemic that Jared personally made worse, and a failed attempt to overthrow the U.S. government led by a fascist mob that Ivanka publicly praised before realizing how it looked, the duo’s reputations—never stellar to begin with—have been in the toilet since January. The situation is so bad that the couple—never ones for self-awareness—seem to understand how deeply loathed they are, hence their desperate attempts to improve their standing in society by pretending they want nothing to do with Donald Trump.

In a move right out of the same playbook they used during their time at the White House—wherein they would literally flee the scene any time Trump did something extra bad, and hope people would think they had nothing to do with it despite being senior advisers to the president, Jared and Ivanka are now reportedly trying to convince people who don’t know any better that they’ve all but cut ties with the 45th president over his erratic behavior and insistence that he won the 2020 election…

Of course, despite allegedly wanting less to do with the ex-president, the two followed him down to Florida after leaving D.C., reportedly having purchased a $30 million property close enough to Mar-a-Lago that they could drop by for dinner with dad. And they’ll be spending the summer at the same Bedminster, New Jersey, club as Trump, where their accommodations are literally steps from his…

Nothing says, “I’m finished with this guy!” like moving into the house next door!