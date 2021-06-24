In Native American culture, eagles are the ultimate symbol of wisdom, courage, and power. So you’ll kindly pardon the interruption when U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, who had just hopped on Zoom for this interview from her Washington, D.C., office, is suddenly stopped mid-sentence by her concerned communications director, who had heard a chirping coming from her computer. “Allie, can I pause you for one second? The secretary has a camera that watches eagles, and they’re making noises.” To which Haaland replies: “The new eagles are getting ready to fledge, so I’m watching every day to see them take their first flight.” They are nesting on the campus of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s National Conservation Training Center in Shepherdstown, West Virginia. “It’ll be an exciting day,” she says.