way2blue

Our daughter spent a year at the University of Grenoble. In June we headed to Europe to help her pack up for home. Our first trip to Europe since our honeymoon… We finished up in Paris, staying at a youth hostel across the River Seine from Nortre Dame. Affordable even if they had a curfew and we slept on bunkbeds with the washroom across the hall. Breakfast’d with British schoolkids on a field trip and their harried teachers.