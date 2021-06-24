Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – arrieve – The Galapagos, part 2

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020).

arrieve

On The Road - arrieve - The Galapagos, part 2 7
Galapagos

Sunrise off Española, and the crew getting the zodiacs ready for the days excursions.

There are only two seasons in the Galapagos, the wet season and the garua, or misty season. We were there during at the end of the garua. The mist burned off as the day got warmer, but by the end of the day it was sitting overhead like a sun hat, with a ribbon of clear blue sky circling the horizon.

On The Road - arrieve - The Galapagos, part 2 6
Gardner Bay, Galapagos

The morning’s expedition was to Gardner Bay, another white sand beach where we could move around relatively unsupervised (you have to be accompanied by a licensed naturalist at all times, but if there weren’t particular paths that we had to stick to, we got a little more freedom to move around). Most of the group was snorkeling at one end of the beach; I walked for a while in the other direction, looking at all the birds and sea lions and lizards, and there wasn’t another human in sight, or any sign that another human had even been there.

On The Road - arrieve - The Galapagos, part 2 5
Gardner Bay, Galapagos

The finches get all the attention — the species in Galapagos are even called Darwin’s finches — but it was actually the mockingbirds that first interested Darwin. (Darwin didn’t even bother to label his finch specimens by which island they’d come from, but fortunately, others on the Beagle did.)

There are four species of mockingbird in the Galapagos; this is the one Darwin didn’t see, the Hood mockingbird of Española.

On The Road - arrieve - The Galapagos, part 2 4
Gardner Bay, Galapagos

Here’s one of the many finches on the beach.

On The Road - arrieve - The Galapagos, part 2 3
Gardner Bay, Galapagos

A beach full of sea lions is a noisy place. The adults make a sound halfway between barking and barfing. The pups sound almost like sheep; they make a little maaaa! sound that is quite adorable.

You see pups trying to catch up with their mothers because they want to nurse or just hang out under mom’s protective flipper, crying maaa! maaa!  But then there are the pups whose mothers aren’t there, probably because she’s out hunting for food. They waddle up and down the beach crying. And sometimes the mothers don’t make it back and the pups die.

So I was always happy to see mothers and babies together, like this pair.

On The Road - arrieve - The Galapagos, part 2 2
Gardner Bay, Galapagos

Love that flipper.

On The Road - arrieve - The Galapagos, part 2 1
Gardner Bay, Galapagos

This is the alpha male — known as the beachmaster — of Gardner Bay. There was nothing remotely cute or cuddly about him, especially as he was seriously pissed off. Another male sea lion was getting too close to the beach, and the beachmaster was baring his teeth and yelling very loudly in seal language about how he was going to kick some major butt if the other sea lion didn’t head back out to sea pronto.

And since he’d obviously been in at least one fight recently, that wasn’t an empty threat. Beachmaster is a job with very high turnover.

On The Road - arrieve - The Galapagos, part 2
Punta Suarez, Galapagos

The lighthouse at Punta Suarez, on the other side of Española, later that day.

    8Comments

    1. 1.

      JeanneT

      I am imagining how challenging it must have been to sort out which pictures to post from this tour. Nice that you could get some quiet time to share the beach scene with the wildlife while everyone else was snorkeling.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Mary G

      You have been so many wonderful places and provide us with with photos, little factlets, and observations so vividly. The Galapagos have long been #1 on my bucket list, and I can never get enough pictures since it’s unlikely that I’ll make it there in person.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      JanieM

      Thanks arrieve — your pics and stories bring a fascinating place closer to someone who will surely never get there. With that first one, I can almost hear the water lapping gently against the boats, and feel the misty air. I love the bit about feeling like no human had ever been in that spot. How rare is it to get to a place where you can feel that, even if it’s an illusion!

      Reply
    7. 7.

      WaterGirl

      I love this post, all the photos and descriptions are wonderful.

      There is so much captured in this one short sentence.  :-)

      Beachmaster is a job with very high turnover.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      A woman from anywhere (formerly Mohagan)

      Thanks so much.  The pictures of the birds and seals are so interesting and evocative.  The contrast between the cute babies and the beachmaster!

      Reply

