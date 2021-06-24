Gardner Bay, Galapagos

A beach full of sea lions is a noisy place. The adults make a sound halfway between barking and barfing. The pups sound almost like sheep; they make a little maaaa! sound that is quite adorable.

You see pups trying to catch up with their mothers because they want to nurse or just hang out under mom’s protective flipper, crying maaa! maaa! But then there are the pups whose mothers aren’t there, probably because she’s out hunting for food. They waddle up and down the beach crying. And sometimes the mothers don’t make it back and the pups die.

So I was always happy to see mothers and babies together, like this pair.