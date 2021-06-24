So Speaker Pelosi is doing the right thing, as Senate Republicans refused to do what they should have:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) announced Thursday that the House will form a select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob, one month after Senate Republicans blocked an effort to form an independent, bipartisan commission. “This morning, with great solemnity and sadness, I’m announcing that the House will be establishing a select committee on the Jan. 6 insurrection,” Pelosi said at a morning news conference, describing the day of the attack as “one of the darkest days in our nation’s history.” “It is imperative that we establish the truth of that day and ensure that an attack of that kind cannot happen and that we root out the causes of it all,” she added.

Mind you, Republicans want just this so they can scream partisanship, but who cares. This needs to be done, and even in our post-truth culture, facts still matter.

I spend a lot of time wondering how we got here, and everyone has their pet theory, and in fact, everyone’s theory is probably right to some extent. Just so many things had to go wrong. The self-immolation of respected institutions (the Catholic church comes to mind), the internet turning into a force of misinformation and manipulation, as well as so much else.

Little things you might not even think of play their roles. I heard two people at a diner talking about UFC, and I just thought to myself, “how the fuck did this happen.” Why did we decide that taking the worst people you knew from high school, putting them in a ring, and then cheering and rewarding the most violent one was a good idea. Then have their spokesman turn out to be the least talented actor from NewsRadio and subpar comedian. Who then will become monstrously popular and turn into the political pied piper for people with Punisher tattoos.

Like- HOW THE FUCK DID THAT HAPPEN? How did we turn pickup trucks, once the tool of farmers and day laborers, turn into a status symbol and political statement? Christ, you can’t even get a good light pickup truck like the old S-10’s or Ford Rangers or those old toyota and nissan trucks that didn’t even have names but ran for fucking ever. They were every where when I was a kid. There were trucks like them every where with “farm use” spraypainted on the side over the bondo and chicken wire holding the gate in place. Now it’s fucking 80k monstrosities everywhere you go.

ehh whatever