If you are vaccinated, you are protected. If you are not, you are not. We have 80,000 vaccination sites. It's free. Uber/Lyft will give you a free ride. Over 90% of Americans live within 5 miles of a site. https://t.co/b59S5G9fVQ — Ronald Klain (@WHCOS) June 22, 2021





Here's what you need to know about the delta varian in the U.S. The variant is now responsible for about 1 in every 5 Covid cases nationwide, and its prevalence has doubled in the last 2 weeks. The variant is driving an increase in Missouri Covid cases https://t.co/pgQqPm6qpq — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) June 24, 2021

======

India classifies ‘delta plus’ coronavirus as a variant of concern & is investigating 40 cases nationally of the 'plus' variant, which occurred because of a mutation in the delta strain. Both 1st found in India. Delta+ is highly transmissible https://t.co/AENRP15Gn0 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) June 23, 2021

Will a deadlier third Covid wave hit India? https://t.co/ubQILeWvvU — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) June 24, 2021

Recommendation from expat in Singapore:

I missed this when it was first published, but it is very good https://t.co/U3doERoy87 — Gerry Doyle (@mgerrydoyle) June 23, 2021

… Across the region, countries have adopted a series of prolonged and harsh measures to keep the virus at bay. Authorities have deployed extended border closures, ambush-style lockdowns, forced testing, and massive quarantine operations, as well as fines, jail time, and cancellation of work permits for rule breakers. The results have been positive, but are proving difficult to sustain, particularly as many of these countries struggle to deploy wide-reaching vaccination drives. Some, such as Hong Kong, paradoxically appear to have been at least partially a victim of their own initial success. With few cases and deaths, many of the city’s people believe there is no rush to be vaccinated, Cowling said. About 17 percent of the population is fully inoculated, despite jabs having been widely available for more than 100 days. The vaccination rate is actually far lower for elderly residents and those living in care homes, who are at higher risk of serious illness or death than the average city resident. According to a study carried out by Cowling and other University of Hong Kong experts, only about 55 percent of the population will be vaccinated by September… Two other Asian societies that were successful early in the pandemic but that are now struggling—even as they try to continue pursuing an “elimination” strategy—point to the difficulty much of the region is facing in procuring vaccines. One, Vietnam, has seen an uptick in cases since late April, which Todd Pollack, an infectious-disease expert for Harvard Medical School who is based in Hanoi, attributes to areas surrounding the country having more infections and a more transmissible variant of the virus… Taiwan has also struggled to get sufficient doses…

Hong Kong:

Cathay Pacific crew told to get vaccine or risk losing job https://t.co/QV0W7Z0Cl9 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) June 24, 2021

Hong Kong will ban passenger flights from Indonesia from Friday, deeming the country's arrivals 'extremely high risk' for COVID-19 https://t.co/kElsBH8QBK — Reuters (@Reuters) June 24, 2021

that's 36 percent of the population fully vaccinated and another 900,000 or so with one shot, for a total of about 51 percent with at least one shot. they recently doubled the time between doses in order to ensure supply. so the "at least 1 shot" number is going to rise faster — Gerry Doyle (@mgerrydoyle) June 23, 2021

Singapore drawing up road map to live with COVID-19, ministers say https://t.co/y9QI23CFZ8 pic.twitter.com/hW6Jqnv3l9 — Reuters (@Reuters) June 24, 2021

Australia's most populous state, New South Wales, reported a double digit rise in new local cases of COVID-19 for the third straight day as officials fight to contain an outbreak of the highly contagious Delta variant https://t.co/08vFrMeq0G pic.twitter.com/ddfrD6gf9I — Reuters (@Reuters) June 24, 2021

Russia on Thursday confirmed 20,182 new coronavirus cases, the highest number since Jan. 24, and 568 deaths. Moscow recorded 8,598 cases and an all-time high of 92 deathshttps://t.co/P2OuIMfoC6 — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) June 24, 2021

Moscow's Covid infections have soared significantly. A one-day increase alone saw a jump of 9,056 new cases. The mayor of the sprawling megapolis of 12 million is blaming the delta variant https://t.co/HDq8NKjmhI — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) June 23, 2021

Russia warned of an "explosive" spread of the Delta coronavirus variant in the country that was made worse by a sluggish vaccination campaign leading to rapidly rising infections and deathshttps://t.co/UI3rTVkCbG — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) June 24, 2021

The #delta variant will likely make up 90% of the European Union's coronavirus cases by late August. Given that possibility, governments should aim for full vaccination against the virus as quickly as possible, health officials said Wednesday https://t.co/E0uk6qnnDp — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) June 24, 2021

The only one of the tournament’s 10 host countries to allow full crowds in stadiums, Hungary has conducted one of Europe’s most successful #COVID19 vaccination drives. https://t.co/mCGyDCxT6U — Global Health NOW (@ghn_news) June 23, 2021

More than two million in England may have had long Covid, study suggests https://t.co/fo5Ldvm5F8 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) June 24, 2021

Help for Brazil: The country that has been hardest hit by Covid in South America is receiving a shipment of 3 million Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses, courtesy of the White House https://t.co/HqOvDTlYMb — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) June 24, 2021

Mexico to donate 400,000 COVID-19 vaccine shots to Central America https://t.co/O6NqbhJR2R pic.twitter.com/VkS5ppFcRn — Reuters (@Reuters) June 24, 2021

======

Explanation for #LongCovid? Reactivation of Epstein-Barr may be the cause of long Covid symptoms. EBV infects almost everyone globally. After infection EBV usually survives in the host but remains dormant. The inflammatory response to SARS2 may trigger EBV https://t.co/lCTbEiCJg4 pic.twitter.com/1XnXN0Cw8G — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) June 23, 2021

The U.S. FDA plans to add a warning to fact sheets for the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines about rare cases of heart inflammation. It still recommends the vaccines for all Americans over 12 years old https://t.co/vT6irAmdht pic.twitter.com/dhWcvDMF3V — Reuters (@Reuters) June 24, 2021

From a long thread:

1. The impact of #Covid19 vaccines on the US epidemic. This graphic, from today's #ACIP meeting, speaks volumes.

I will try to tweet from the meeting, but it might be intermittent. First up: myocarditis & pericarditis in some people who've received mRNA vaccines. pic.twitter.com/mPRRu3bTnC — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) June 23, 2021

16. Oliver said most data so far show current vaccines are effective at preventing severe #Covid19 infections, even when infections are cause by variants of concerned, ie mutated viruses. It may be certain populations will be more likely to need boosters, she said. #ACIP pic.twitter.com/irt5KESjxS — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) June 23, 2021

21. There was no vote on the boosters question, just observations from some #ACIP members. Most leaned towards the need for evidence of a need for boosters before the US goes down that path — though earlier action might be taken for immunocompromised people. Meeting adjourned. — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) June 23, 2021

Following inspection, WHO outlines a series of concerns about one of the sites involved in manufacturing Sputnik Vhttps://t.co/CHRPMOuUM7 — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) June 23, 2021

In the lab: A universal #coronavirus vaccine that protects mice against SARSCoV2 & other coronaviruses is under development at Univ of N. Carolina Chapel Hill. The vax also triggered the animals' immune systems to fight off a dangerous variant https://t.co/KlCxWJc5Y5 pic.twitter.com/fQQQ9u0q4D — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) June 23, 2021

======

Spread of the #delta variant is exposing poorly vaccinated regions to renewed danger. The highly transmissible variant is taxing hospitals in a rural poorly vaccinated part of Missouri. Cases & hospitalizations also on the rise in Arkansas, Nevada & Utah https://t.co/q8NITX8y12 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) June 24, 2021