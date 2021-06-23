Kattails just sent me this, and wondered whether the release of this video might have been timed to correspond with Biden’s speech today. Interesting thought! It was certainly timed to coincide with the graduation ceremonies that more than 3,000 class of 2021 graduates will not be able to attend because they died from gun violence.

Well done, Parkland dad. I am sorry for your loss, but you are not letting them forget.

The Former NRA President Was Tricked Into Speaking At A Fake High School Graduation ⁦@ChangeTheRef⁩ kicking ass https://t.co/Dd7cpKEsZt — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) June 23, 2021

Former NRA President duped by Parkland parents into giving fake graduation speech to empty chairs. He thought this was the rehearsal, but a simple Google search would have told him the high school doesn’t even exist. pic.twitter.com/RLZns6YCIB — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) June 23, 2021





Change the Ref, an organization founded by Manuel and Patricia Oliver, whose son Joaquin “Guac” was killed in 2018 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, held a fake high school graduation for what they call “The Lost Class” of students. They invited Keene and John Lott, an author and gun rights activist, to give remarks to a high school graduating class and filmed what they were told was a rehearsal in a stadium of empty chairs. “Ironically, had the men conducted a proper background check on the school, they would have seen that the school is fake,” a Change the Ref spokesperson said in a press release. … After filming, Keene and Lott were told the graduation was canceled and were not informed before the videos were released on Wednesday that the event was fake. “You’re telling me the whole thing was a setup?” said Lott, when he responded to BuzzFeed News’ request for comment. “No, I didn’t know that.” The stunt was designed to highlight how powerful gun advocates speak. “These two guys are part of the problem,” Manuel Oliver told BuzzFeed News. “We need to call them out, we need to show everyone — this is how they process the logic behind the gun industry.” “We need to show we’re brave and we’re not afraid of these guys,” Oliver said. “We’ve already felt the worst possible situation. There’s no threat that can make me feel different.” In videos released on Wednesday, Lott and Keene’s graduation speeches — in which they call for gun rights protections and talk about James Madison, the Founding Father who proposed the Second Amendment — are interspersed with audio from 911 calls about school shootings and the sound of gunfire.

Read the whole thing. And watch the video.

One of David Hogg’s tweets from yesterday said this:

One of the best ways to make sure young people don’t vote is to make it practically impossible for the elected officials (we helped elected) to do their job and pass legislation that the majority of Americans support. We need to abolish the filibuster.

You know that is all part of the Republican plan. Bastards.