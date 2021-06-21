Drew Altman, president of the Kaiser Family Foundation, has a great tweet on the key question to ask when thinking about health care costs — WHOSE COSTS?

I have probably participated in 1,000 conference on health care costs and published even more analyses on costs at KFF. One observation: we sometimes talk right past each other on health costs because we are talking about different problems (sometimes with different solutions). pic.twitter.com/qSmxS2UfEt — Drew Altman (@DrewAltman) June 20, 2021





The answer to that question determines the possible solutions.

The recent surprise billing legislation that passed in December 2020 answered that question as to consumer out of pocket spending is the cost that matters.

The three new public options are mostly answering that question with national/state health care spending and some employer premium perspectives.

Different questions with different answers will determine policy.