Whose costs?

Whose costs?

Drew Altman, president of the Kaiser Family Foundation, has a great tweet on the key question to ask when thinking about health care costs — WHOSE COSTS?

 


 

The answer to that question determines the possible solutions.

The recent surprise billing legislation that passed in December 2020 answered that question as to consumer out of pocket spending is the cost that matters.

The three new public options are mostly answering that question with national/state health care spending and some employer premium perspectives.

Different questions with different answers will determine policy.

