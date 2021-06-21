Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

U.S. Senate Expected to Vote on For the People Act This Week

The U.S. Senate is expected to vote on the For the People Act THIS WEEK!

You’ve already been calling about this every day, right?  Right?  :-)  Details for that are in the link to this thread from 10 days ago.   Stacey Abrams: Call Your Senator Every Single Day in June (Yes, You!)

From Stacey Abrams today:

As you know, this Hot Call Summer we are encouraging each and every American to contact their U.S. Senators every single day to demand they pass S 1, the For the People Act. You’ve been working hard all month long lighting up the phone lines, and the time has finally come: the U.S. Senate is expected to vote on the For the People Act THIS WEEK!

Whether you’ve already made dozens of calls or are about to pick up the phone to dial your Senators for the first time today, we need your help! Your Senators need to hear from YOU about supporting the For the People Act—no matter who you are or which state you live in.

The freedom to vote is under attack in IL and across the country. In the last six months alone, over 400 anti-voter bills have been introduced in nearly every state legislature—disproportionately targeting communities of color. We’re asking folks in IL to push back against these threats to our democracy by encouraging your Senators to pass the For the People Act.

S 1 will protect the freedom to vote on a federal level by establishing baseline national standards for voting access, regardless of political party, race, or zip code. It will help to protect your freedom to vote from the onslaught of anti-voter bills Republicans are pushing to try and stifle the political power of you, your neighbors, your friends, and your fellow Americans.

It’s up to all of us to keep doing our part to protect our democracy. Here’s how:

Call your Senators at 888-453-3211 every day this week and demand that they pass S 1, the For the People Act!

Advocates in IL are texting voters and encouraging them to call their Senators. Join them by signing up for one of their textbank trainings here!

    8Comments

    4. 4.

      evap

      @WaterGirl:  Yes, I will call them.   Ossoff doesn’t have to run again until 2026, luckily.   I worry about Warnock’s race in 2022,  especially given the voter suppression law our wonderful (NOT) state legislature passed recently.   I hope that Stacey Abrams run for governor, her coattails should help him.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Another Scott

      Virginia’s senators:

      Threads

      It is my hope that we will get a comprehensive voting rights bill—with all 50 Democrats on board—on the Senate floor for a vote in the coming weeks.

      — Tim Kaine (@timkaine) June 17, 2021

      With states across the nation passing laws that attack citizens’ right to vote, passing S.1. will be a big step in fighting back against these restrictive and harmful laws and protecting the right to vote.

      — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) June 21, 2021

      I suspect that Schumer and the rest have gamed this out. It will be interesting to see what happens after Team D gives 50 votes for S1 and the GQP blocks it via the failed cloture vote on Tuesday. Everyone sees that no significant voting rights bills are going to advance that require 60 votes, but people have known that since January. I hope that enough pressure will be put to bear on S&M to allow majority rule, but I don’t see it yet.

      Getting the GQP on the record in blocking voting rights is important.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Another Scott

      A reminder that good things are happening, even as the press reminds us that Uncle Joe and Team D aren’t all powerful…

      On July 15th, nearly all working families will start seeing $250 to $300 per child automatically deposited in their bank accounts or sent to their mailboxes. #ChildTaxCredit THREAD: 1/7 pic.twitter.com/bx25VGzhLY

      — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 21, 2021

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply

