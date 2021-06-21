The U.S. Senate is expected to vote on the For the People Act THIS WEEK!

You’ve already been calling about this every day, right? Right? :-) Details for that are in the link to this thread from 10 days ago. Stacey Abrams: Call Your Senator Every Single Day in June (Yes, You!)

From Stacey Abrams today:

As you know, this Hot Call Summer we are encouraging each and every American to contact their U.S. Senators every single day to demand they pass S 1, the For the People Act. You’ve been working hard all month long lighting up the phone lines, and the time has finally come: the U.S. Senate is expected to vote on the For the People Act THIS WEEK! Whether you’ve already made dozens of calls or are about to pick up the phone to dial your Senators for the first time today, we need your help! Your Senators need to hear from YOU about supporting the For the People Act—no matter who you are or which state you live in. The freedom to vote is under attack in IL and across the country. In the last six months alone, over 400 anti-voter bills have been introduced in nearly every state legislature—disproportionately targeting communities of color. We’re asking folks in IL to push back against these threats to our democracy by encouraging your Senators to pass the For the People Act. S 1 will protect the freedom to vote on a federal level by establishing baseline national standards for voting access, regardless of political party, race, or zip code. It will help to protect your freedom to vote from the onslaught of anti-voter bills Republicans are pushing to try and stifle the political power of you, your neighbors, your friends, and your fellow Americans. It’s up to all of us to keep doing our part to protect our democracy. Here’s how:

Call your Senators at 888-453-3211 every day this week and demand that they pass S 1, the For the People Act!

Advocates in IL are texting voters and encouraging them to call their Senators. Join them by signing up for one of their textbank trainings here!