Senator Schumer Is NOT Bringing S.1, the Senate's Version of The For the People Act, To the Floor of the Senate For a Vote This Week

Senator Schumer Is NOT Bringing S.1, the Senate’s Version of The For the People Act, To the Floor of the Senate For a Vote This Week

Earlier today, a good faith effort to promote positive political action went awry by insisting that Senator Schumer is going to bring Senate Bill 1, S.1, which is the Senate’s version of the House’s The For the People Act, to the Senate floor for a vote this week.

THIS IS NOT WHAT HE IS DOING!!!!!! IT IS NOT WHAT IS HAPPENING!!!!!!

And that’s important as knowing and understanding what Senator Schumer is actually doing needs to inform and shape any actions you decide to take in terms of contacting your senators regarding supporting the bill and voting for it to pass.

Here is what is actually going to happen:

  1. The Senate version of The For the People Act failed to advance out of committee, because the committee of jurisdiction, the Rules Committee, deadlocked on partisan lines. It was not passed out of committee!
  2. Senator Schumer, however, does control the Senate calendar because he is the majority leader. What he has done is placed the Senate’s version of The For the People Act, as well as several other important pieces of legislation.
  3. Because Senator Schumer is the majority leader, he is going to calendar these bills.
  4. He is doing this not to actually bring the bills up for a vote, because he can’t do that.
  5. He cannot bring these bills up for the vote, because the Senate’s rules require either unanimous consent for a bill that is calendared to be brought to the floor to move to debate and a simple majority vote or for those supporting the bill to overcome the 60 vote threshold that allows the Senate to move to debate and a simple majority vote on the bill.
  6. Senator Schumer is, however, trying to force the Republicans into actually filibustering – as in showing up and having at least 40 Republican senators on the floor of the Senate to vote in a recorded roll call vote against proceeding to debate and then, at the close of debate, to a simple majority vote on each of these bills, rather than allowing them to just send him an official notice that they’re filibustering. He wants them on the record, with a recorded vote, and he wants them to actually do it according to the formal rules. He wants to inflict some pain and cost on them and to create a record for the 2022 midterm campaign that can be used against them, which is a good thing!
  7. Senator Schumer is attempting to use these four to six very popular bills to highlight Republican obstruction, highlight that there is no way to get to bipartisan compromise as there will never be more than one to five Republican senators willing to support any of these bills, and therefore put pressure on Senators Manchin, Sinema, and Feinstein to support changing the rules regarding cloture, better known as the filibuster.

The Senate’s version of The For the People Act, as well as the Stacey Abrams endorsed Senator Manchin compromise bill, which has not a single Republican supporting it including whichever Republicans Senator Manchin discussed it with, and the other bills that Senator Schumer has calendared for this week ARE NOT BEING BROUGHT UP FOR A VOTE THIS WEEK!!!!

Rather, what is being brought up this week, for each and every one of these bills, is a motion to proceed to debate and the question on whether Senate Bill 1, and the other bills that Senator Schumer has calendared for this week, are allowed to be debated and then voted on after the required by the Senate rules time period for debate ends.

This is a very important distinction. If you’re planning on calling your senators, you need to frame your remarks within the context that the rules to achieve cloture, better known as the filibuster, either need to be amended to put the onus on the minority to actually do something and continue doing it to prevent cloture from being reached or scrapped altogether because it is an anti-democratic legacy created to ensure Congress could not outlaw slavery and then used to stymie reconstruction, lock in Jim Crow, and hold of any civil rights progress for African Americans as long as possible.

The emphasis in the outreach to Democratic senators that already support the bill needs to be on them working on Senators Manchin, Sinema, and Feinstein to agree to, at least, reform the filibuster along the lines of Norm Ornstein’s suggestions if they are unwilling to get rid of it outright.

For those in West Virginia, Arizona, and California you’re emphasis needs to be expressing this directly, but politely, to whomever answers the phone at Senators Manchin’s, Sinema’s, and/or Feinstein’s office.

For those of you from Delaware and Maine it wouldn’t hurt to call and do the same thing with Senator’s Coons and King, who have expressed reservations about scrapping the filibuster, but indicated they are both frustrated with its abuse and are willing to consider reforming it.

For those of you who live in Alaska and Maine, you can try the same message with Senators Murkowski and Collins, as well as indicating you expect them to at least support the Manchin compromise bill, but don’t expect any positive results. Senator Murkowski will possibly do the right thing. Senator Collins will not. She will, as expected, be concerned because nothing can be done because no one will cooperate, which concerns her, greatly…

For those of you who live everywhere else where you are stuck with at least one Republican senator who is not Senator Murkowski, it never hurts to call as they keep tallies of support and opposition for different bills, but you need to be realistic about how much time you want to invest in trying to move the unreasonable.

This stuff is complicated and it is easy to get confused about it, especially because the reporting makes it less clear, not more clear. My doctorate is joint in political science and criminology, I’ve taught American Federal government, I’ve taught the lessons in it on Senate procedure, I’ve taught the lesson blocks at USAWC dealing with how Congress functions over all and the differences between the House and the Senate regarding procedures in the context of national security, strategy, and policy and when I have to write or teach about it I routinely check with people who are Congress specialists to make sure I’m not messing this up.

It is easy to get confused on what is happening, because the news media, especially the reporters covering Federal politics in DC, DO NOT DO A GOOD JOB explaining this in a way that is easily understood. My professional assessment on that is because some don’t really understand it all that well themselves, but that they both understand it as and treat it as a game for their amusement.

Open thread!

    51Comments

    2. 2.

      JerryN

      I believe that folks in AZ should also call Sen. Kelly’s office. He’s been a bit coy about it, but he appears to favor maintaining the filibuster.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      meander

      Senator Schumer is, however, trying to force the Republicans into actually filibustering – as in showing up and having at least 40 Republican senators on the floor of the Senate to vote in a recorded roll call vote against proceeding to debate

      If only the Senate rules required 40 votes to sustain a filibuster. The GOP could send ZERO senators to the floor and the Senate would not proceed to debate the bills. The motions will get under 60 votes, and the lame DC press will report it as “Democrats come up short, cannot get 60 votes.”

      The “40 votes” idea comes from expert on Congress Norm Ornstein, who makes the excellent point that the burden should be placed on those who are obstructing the action, instead of needing 60 to move forward. The 40 vote idea would change things immensely, as those wanting the motion/bill to pass could continually call for votes, requiring the obstructers to keep 40 people on hand to vote. They might get tired of that, or get caught napping and not have the 40.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      SN in CO

      Having worked as committee counsel for a couple committees of the nation’s only unicameral nonpartisan state legislature, I can vouch that the intricacies of the legislative calendar are not well understood by many “political” reporters. I can’t blame them. It is arcane – and has to be only more arcane in DC. . . . What they have, and it is vital for their jobs, is a good nose for the sort of things that will “sell” for their new organizations. This is not nefariousness, it is just the skill that brings them success. Arcane, difficult to master, and procedurally intricate things (boring) does not sell papers/bring ratings/draw clicks – and most importantly doesn’t bring ad revenue. But without ad revenue, the news venues go away. Is it any wonder we get garbled and dramatic versions of pretty much everything?

      Reply
    5. 5.

      WaterGirl

      It’s still important to make the calls that Stacey Abrams asked everyone to make. Please call as requested, and on the call, make clear your support for the bill.

      These details do not negate the need for that effort, though they will allow for more nuance on the call. When you call, the point isn’t to win over the person answering the phone, to get them on your side. The point is the tick mark that will get recorded after your call.

      It’s a great idea, in addition to insisting that every senator work to pass the bill, to insist that rules be reformed.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Major Major Major Major

      Yeah, this is part of the kabuki roadmap designed to bully/allow Manchin and Sinema to reluctantly support ditching the filibuster as currently structured, specifically scoped to voting rights. I’m no longer sure it’ll work but this was definitely always going to be a step on the way there.

      In unrelated news, my city is having an election tomorrow—you may have read about it—and it’s pretty up in the air!

      Reply
    7. 7.

      cope

      So the goal is to have Rs on record as voting against a popular bill and use that against them in the midterms while the Rs will be screaming “CRT” and “nepotism hires” and “Hunter Biden” and whatever other outrages manifest themselves twixt now and then?

      Reply
    8. 8.

      dmsilev

      @Major Major Major Major: Honestly, given the data, a fifth order or higher would be every bit as defensible as cubic. And besides, it’d be more interesting to look at.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Major Major Major Major: It is not going to work at all. You may be able to get Manchin to reluctantly agree to reform the filibuster in line with Norm Ornstein’s recommendations. You will never be able to get Sinema to do so.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Adam L Silverman

      @cope: Pretty much. Technically they won’t be actually voting against the bill, they will actually be voting against allowing anyone in the Senate to debate and vote on the bill.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Adam L Silverman

      @WaterGirl: Actually it makes a tremendous amount of difference. I don’t know why Stacey Abrams got her framing and explanation of this wrong, but calling Senators telling them to support the bill is not the play here. Calling them and telling them to support the bill and to lean on Manchin, Sinema, and Feinstein to support filibuster reform so that they can actually vote on the bill is the play.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Brachiator

      @SN in CO:

      Having worked as committee counsel for a couple committees of the nation’s only unicameral nonpartisan state legislature, I can vouch that the intricacies of the legislative calendar are not well understood by many “political” reporters.

      I can easily believe this of hack reporters, but damn, there should be some veteran reporters and political editors who know the score.

      But thank you very much for your insider perspective. Very much appreciated.

      Arcane, difficult to master, and procedurally intricate things (boring) does not sell papers/bring ratings/draw clicks – and most importantly doesn’t bring ad revenue. But without ad revenue, the news venues go away. Is it any wonder we get garbled and dramatic versions of pretty much everything?

      Ad revenue mostly evaporated a long time ago. Newspapers are barely existing on fumes.

      But back then or now, those who work the political beat have to give readers some idea of who is up, who is down, and what is going on, and who is pulling the strings.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Major Major Major Major

      @Adam L Silverman: Manchin knows which side his bread is buttered on. Sinema is showing signs of growing up but like I said I have no idea how it’s going to go.

      @dmsilev: I mostly went with a cubic because it shows the effects of the two barrages of endorsements and the first debate (~5/10 was Times and Post and NYDN and the first debate, and then the big Wiley bump was from AOC). As far as predicting tomorrow’s result it’s useless but I’m looking to capture the spirit of things.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      debbie

      I have to adopt your Collins Scale of Concern so coworkers can get a better idea of how pissed off I am becoming at their stupid responses. It’s tough to convey when working remotely.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      WaterGirl

      I don’t think Stacey Abrams got it wrong.  I think she is trying to motivate hundreds of thousands of people to make calls, and you don’t get everyday people motivated by sharing so many details and all the nuance of the sausage-making – because the average person’s eyes would glaze over and they would think it was so complicated that they’d never get it right, and most of them would say fuck it and not make the call.

      Balloon Juice readers are not the average person, so it’s great that we have you to provide more detail.  But that still doesn’t mean that people shouldn’t make the calls that Stacey Abrams asked them to make: calling both of your senators, no matter D or R, no matter what any of them has said in the past.

      So I don’t see her request, or my post, as “a good faith effort to promote positive political action that went awry”.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      debbie

      I hope they figure some way to get this passed. I just listened to NYT’s podcast about the Supreme Court arguments for Arizona’s voting laws. The balls of the RNC attorney arguing for the state were such that Amy Coney Barrett asked him why he was there.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Adam L Silverman: Calling them and asking them to do whatever is in their power to pass the bill is perfectly fine.  We know most of them support it and will vote for it.  But doing whatever they can includes other things – like talking to Manchin or Sinema, parliamentary maneuvers, voodoo, etc.  Also, a shitload of calls that just say pass S.B.1 sends a message. Let’s not shit on people who are making an effort to get the right thing done because they aren’t letter perfect in describing what need to be done.  The perfect should not be the enemy of the good.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Ken

      @dmsilev: Third-order is traditional; a callback to last year when one of the geniuses running TFG’s COVID response put a few weeks of case data into Excel, had it fit a cubic curve, and confidently predicted zero cases by June.

      * I am using the word in one of the older senses, where it just meant a spirit associated with a place and had no connotation of intelligence, or even sentience.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Another Scott

      Eh??

      Jdsupra:

      Third, Section 3(1)(A) of S. Res 27 provides that tie-votes in Senate Committees will be reported to the full Senate for further consideration:

      (“If a committee has not reported out a measure or matter because of a tie vote, then—(A) the Chairman of the committee shall transmit a notice of a tie vote to the Secretary of the Senate and such notice shall be printed in the Record;… .”)

      AFAIK, that’s what happened to S1 in the relevant committee. The vote was a tie, so it moved out to the full Senate.

      The Senate will vote to move forward with critical voting rights legislation TOMORROW.

      If you haven’t made your voice heard yet, now is the time.

      Click this link or text S1 to 20244 to tell the Senate to pass the For The People Act now! https://t.co/pZ11jmR8O0

      — Chuck Schumer (@chuckschumer) June 21, 2021

      S1 == For the People Act

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      lowtechcyclist

      He is doing this not to actually bring the bills up for a vote

      Yeah, yeah, we KNOW this – all he can get them to vote on is cloture. But the outcome of cloture and the outcome of the bill itself are pretty much inseparable.

      Senator Schumer is, however, trying to force the Republicans into actually filibustering – as in showing up and having at least 40 Republican senators on the floor of the Senate to vote in a recorded roll call vote against proceeding to debate

      But Adam, please explain how Schumer proposes to get 40 Repubs on the Senate floor to vote against cloture. 60 votes are needed for cloture; as long as one Repub is present to witness the absence of 60 votes for cloture, the cloture vote fails. What’s Schumer’s special sauce to force 40 Repubs to actually show up for the cloture vote?

      You can’t talk about how poor a job everyone does of explaining this, while skipping over this important piece. Is there something special about the cloture vote when they’re debating a motion to proceed, rather than debating the bill itself? How, exactly, is Schumer going “to inflict some pain and cost on them”? You’re leaving out the most important part!

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @WaterGirl:

      While I still think it’s important to do anyway, I remember reading reports of Republican congressional offices unplugging their phones during the run up to the attempted ACA repeal. I think calling red state senators is a waste time tbh

      Reply
    42. 42.

      James E Powell

      @Omnes Omnibus:

      Also, a shitload of calls that just say pass S.B.1 sends a message.

      Definitely. They actually want to know how many of their voters are concerned & how intensely they are concerned.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Kropacetic

      @Omnes Omnibus: Sportswriters are expected to know the rules and arcane traditions of the sports they cover.

      Yeah, but sports are inherently exciting for people, or so all the people giving me side-eye for my lack of excitement for major sporting events have led me to believe.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): Make their lives unpleasant.  Tell them are going to raise money for their opponent.  Express concern for the staffer if one does answer – How can you sleep at night?  Now that you have sold your soul, can you still see your reflection in a mirror?  Let them know how high in sodium baby’s blood is and how unhealthy it is to drink everyday.  Fuck em.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Another Scott

      @Adam L Silverman: So Chuck Schumer is doing it wrong too in his tweet in #33 above??

      With respect, I think you’re going overboard here.  The bill moved out of the Rules committee under the special rule of ties they set up.  Schumer put it on the calendar for Tuesday.  There is going to be a vote on whether to proceed  – just as there is in every Senate bill.

      People who know anything about the Senate rules know that it’s a long drawn-out process even once something gets to the floor.  The point is, Schumer has S1 on the calendar and it’s going to get a vote.  Yes, it won’t pass tomorrow, and it may not even break cloture, but it’s getting a recorded vote – something that would never happen under Moscow Mitch.

      My $0.02.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Michael Cain

      Not to be too much of an Eeyore, but everyone seems to think all the changes in HR1/S1 would apply in ’22.  Not going to happen.  Even if it passed tonight, a dozen states will file suits challenging different features.  No way is the SCOTUS going to hand down a ruling in time for the redistricting from the 2020 census or to force major structural changes to state voting systems for 2022.

      Reply

