Earlier today, a good faith effort to promote positive political action went awry by insisting that Senator Schumer is going to bring Senate Bill 1, S.1, which is the Senate’s version of the House’s The For the People Act, to the Senate floor for a vote this week.

THIS IS NOT WHAT HE IS DOING!!!!!! IT IS NOT WHAT IS HAPPENING!!!!!!

And that’s important as knowing and understanding what Senator Schumer is actually doing needs to inform and shape any actions you decide to take in terms of contacting your senators regarding supporting the bill and voting for it to pass.

Here is what is actually going to happen:

The Senate version of The For the People Act failed to advance out of committee, because the committee of jurisdiction, the Rules Committee, deadlocked on partisan lines. It was not passed out of committee! Senator Schumer, however, does control the Senate calendar because he is the majority leader. What he has done is placed the Senate’s version of The For the People Act, as well as several other important pieces of legislation. Because Senator Schumer is the majority leader, he is going to calendar these bills. He is doing this not to actually bring the bills up for a vote, because he can’t do that. He cannot bring these bills up for the vote, because the Senate’s rules require either unanimous consent for a bill that is calendared to be brought to the floor to move to debate and a simple majority vote or for those supporting the bill to overcome the 60 vote threshold that allows the Senate to move to debate and a simple majority vote on the bill. Senator Schumer is, however, trying to force the Republicans into actually filibustering – as in showing up and having at least 40 Republican senators on the floor of the Senate to vote in a recorded roll call vote against proceeding to debate and then, at the close of debate, to a simple majority vote on each of these bills, rather than allowing them to just send him an official notice that they’re filibustering. He wants them on the record, with a recorded vote, and he wants them to actually do it according to the formal rules. He wants to inflict some pain and cost on them and to create a record for the 2022 midterm campaign that can be used against them, which is a good thing! Senator Schumer is attempting to use these four to six very popular bills to highlight Republican obstruction, highlight that there is no way to get to bipartisan compromise as there will never be more than one to five Republican senators willing to support any of these bills, and therefore put pressure on Senators Manchin, Sinema, and Feinstein to support changing the rules regarding cloture, better known as the filibuster.

The Senate’s version of The For the People Act, as well as the Stacey Abrams endorsed Senator Manchin compromise bill, which has not a single Republican supporting it including whichever Republicans Senator Manchin discussed it with, and the other bills that Senator Schumer has calendared for this week ARE NOT BEING BROUGHT UP FOR A VOTE THIS WEEK!!!!

Rather, what is being brought up this week, for each and every one of these bills, is a motion to proceed to debate and the question on whether Senate Bill 1, and the other bills that Senator Schumer has calendared for this week, are allowed to be debated and then voted on after the required by the Senate rules time period for debate ends.

This is a very important distinction. If you’re planning on calling your senators, you need to frame your remarks within the context that the rules to achieve cloture, better known as the filibuster, either need to be amended to put the onus on the minority to actually do something and continue doing it to prevent cloture from being reached or scrapped altogether because it is an anti-democratic legacy created to ensure Congress could not outlaw slavery and then used to stymie reconstruction, lock in Jim Crow, and hold of any civil rights progress for African Americans as long as possible.

The emphasis in the outreach to Democratic senators that already support the bill needs to be on them working on Senators Manchin, Sinema, and Feinstein to agree to, at least, reform the filibuster along the lines of Norm Ornstein’s suggestions if they are unwilling to get rid of it outright.

For those in West Virginia, Arizona, and California you’re emphasis needs to be expressing this directly, but politely, to whomever answers the phone at Senators Manchin’s, Sinema’s, and/or Feinstein’s office.

For those of you from Delaware and Maine it wouldn’t hurt to call and do the same thing with Senator’s Coons and King, who have expressed reservations about scrapping the filibuster, but indicated they are both frustrated with its abuse and are willing to consider reforming it.

For those of you who live in Alaska and Maine, you can try the same message with Senators Murkowski and Collins, as well as indicating you expect them to at least support the Manchin compromise bill, but don’t expect any positive results. Senator Murkowski will possibly do the right thing. Senator Collins will not. She will, as expected, be concerned because nothing can be done because no one will cooperate, which concerns her, greatly…

For those of you who live everywhere else where you are stuck with at least one Republican senator who is not Senator Murkowski, it never hurts to call as they keep tallies of support and opposition for different bills, but you need to be realistic about how much time you want to invest in trying to move the unreasonable.

This stuff is complicated and it is easy to get confused about it, especially because the reporting makes it less clear, not more clear. My doctorate is joint in political science and criminology, I’ve taught American Federal government, I’ve taught the lessons in it on Senate procedure, I’ve taught the lesson blocks at USAWC dealing with how Congress functions over all and the differences between the House and the Senate regarding procedures in the context of national security, strategy, and policy and when I have to write or teach about it I routinely check with people who are Congress specialists to make sure I’m not messing this up.

It is easy to get confused on what is happening, because the news media, especially the reporters covering Federal politics in DC, DO NOT DO A GOOD JOB explaining this in a way that is easily understood. My professional assessment on that is because some don’t really understand it all that well themselves, but that they both understand it as and treat it as a game for their amusement.

