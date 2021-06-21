Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

You are either for trump or for democracy. Pick one.

Too inconsequential to be sued

Peak wingnut was a lie.

I did not have this on my fuck 2020 bingo card.

This really is a full service blog.

Everybody saw this coming.

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

All this crying. this is why i don’t click on stuff.

I’m only here for the duck photos.

False Scribes! False Scribes!

The math demands it!

Shocking, but not surprising

This is how realignments happen…

Hot air and ill-informed banter

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

Yes we did.

This blog goes to 11…

Militantly superior in their own minds…

There will be lawyers.

It’s been a really long fucking year.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Excellent Links / Monday Morning Open Thread: Happy Solstice!

Monday Morning Open Thread: Happy Solstice!

by | 36 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Pick your pole…

And for a cosmic start to the week, from the president-elect of the National Society of Black Physicists: We are (probably) not alone, but we aren’t liable to be chatting any time soon…

Regardless of the odds, the existence of intelligent life in the universe matters deeply to me, and to most other humans on this planet. Why? I believe it’s because we humans are fundamentally social creatures who thrive on connection and wither in isolation. In the past year, many of us felt the hardship of isolation as deeply as the threat of a potentially fatal infectious disease. Enforced seclusion during the pandemic tested the limits of our tolerance for separation and made us acutely aware of our interdependence with all life on Earth. So, it’s no wonder that the idea of a trackless universe devoid of intelligent life fills us with the dread of cosmic solitary confinement.

For a hundred years, we’ve been emitting radio signals into space. For the past 60 years, we’ve been listening — and so far, in vain — for the beginning of a celestial conversation. The prospect of life on other planets remains a profound one, regardless of our ability to contact and interact with them. As we await evidence of extraterrestrial intelligence, I draw comfort from the knowledge that there are many powerful forces in the universe more abstract than the idea of alien intelligence. Love, friendship and faith, for example, are impossible to measure or calculate, yet they remain central to our fulfillment and sense of purpose.

As I head into my mid-50s, I look forward with an infinity of hope to the moment when humans will finally make contact with extraterrestrial intelligence — in whatever far-flung star system they may live, and in whatever century or millennium moment that momentous meeting may occur. Until that day, I have no doubt that generations of young humans around the globe will continue to stand watch, looking skyward with the same sense of amazement and wonder that intoxicated me as a young boy.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Amir Khalid
  • Baud
  • Betty Cracker
  • debbie
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • japa21
  • Jeffro
  • Kristine
  • mrmoshpotato
  • NotMax
  • rikyrah
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • Soprano2
  • There go two miscreants
  • tom
  • WereBear

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    36Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      As we await evidence of extraterrestrial intelligence

      I’ll settle for evidence of terrestrial intelligence.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      rikyrah

      We had tornado 🌪️ out our way last night. The rains and winds were 😳😳😳

      Followed the weather lady on Twitter.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      NotMax

      Repeating for morning crew.

      Reminder for any who might be interested that Prime Days began at midnight Pacific time and run for 48 hours thereafter.

      Guide to the goings on; if the past is any measure, will be constantly updated in real time. And another, with a more, um, florid design.

      Also, info on simultaneous savings deals offered by competing outlets.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Kristine

      NE corner of Illinois, hello! The front slid south, so I missed the worst of the storm. But we did get some much-needed rain. I need to check my rain gauges. After coffee ☕️.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      NotMax

      Early FYI. Beginning 6 a.m. Eastern this coming Saturday, all the way through to 6 a.m. the following Monday, TCM will be airing a Hitchcockathon.

      Sabotage
      The 39 Steps
      The Wrong Man
      Saboteur
      Torn Curtain
      North by Northwest
      Vertigo
      The Birds
      Strangers on a Train
      Family Plot
      The Lady Vanishes
      Suspicion
      Shadow of a Doubt
      Rope
      The Man Who Knew Too Much (1956)
      Dial M for Murder
      The Trouble with Harry
      Psycho
      Marnie
      The Lodger
      The Man Who Knew Too Much (1934)
      Frenzy
      .

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Amir Khalid

      We used to think humans — and for the longest time, that meant only white male humans — were the only intelligent life on earth. I wonder how they define intelligence in extraterrestrial life forms.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      japa21

      @Kristine: ​
        Checked mine. Shows 3 inches but always registers high so probably 2 to 2.5. Lots of lightning and thunder along with the rain. Tornado damage in those areas hit was extensive. No deaths reported and only a few injuries.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Soprano2

      It started pouring rain here right when it was time for me to leave the house for work! By the time I reached work it was raining lightly, thank goodness, but the streets had a lot of standing water in them. We actually need some rain after having almost 9 inches of it in May, because it was so hot last week – highs in the 90’s almost every day, which is unusual for us in June.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      japa21

      As I begin my 75th trip around the sun, I have always appreciated how the powers that be decided to celebrate my natal day with the longest day of the year.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      Mr DAW recorded that CNN report on the insurrection and is watching it now. Outside their own echo chamber, these people sound deranged. Of course so does TFG. I could barely stand to read his short Father’s Day message after it got to the part about “losers” and “RINOs” and “radical left.” I resented the seconds it took me to read that lunacy. I usually avoid him.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Jeffro

      Let’s hear it for the (building? astronomical? sheer dumb luck in aligning burial chamber?) skills of my Welsh ancestors!  I will ddo my bessqst to use a ffrffew extra consonnmnnants today in thhdhheir honor.  ;)

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Betty Cracker

      @NotMax: Thanks for the links! Very tempted to purchase a 17-inch laptop that looks like a good deal. Will spend the rest of the day mulling that over…

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.

     