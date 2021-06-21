Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

Just a few bad apples.

False Scribes! False Scribes!

Tick tock motherfuckers! Tick fucking tock!

I really should read my own blog.

This blog will pay for itself.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

This is a big f—–g deal.

Deploy the moving finger of emphasisity!

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

The house always wins.

Not all heroes wear capes.

There will be lawyers.

We have all the best words.

I personally stopped the public option…

It’s been a really long fucking year.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

I swear, each month of 2020 will have its own history degree.

Good luck with your asparagus.

Women: they get shit done

An almost top 10,000 blog!

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Monday Football (Soccer) Open Thread: Euro 2020 / Copa America

Monday Football (Soccer) Open Thread: Euro 2020 / Copa America

by | Leave a Comment

This post is in: ,


===========


What’s Spanish for ‘Not the Onion’?…

A number of Chilean football players will be fined after inviting a hairdresser into their Copa America bubble, thereby breaking the strict protocols designed to limit the spread of COVID-19, the Chilean Football Federation (FFC) said on Sunday.

The FFC said no players or officials tested positive for COVID-19 after the incident but acknowledged the error and apologised in a short statement…

The news came at the end of the first week of a Copa America that has been beset by COVID-19-related incidents.

All told, four of the 10 teams – Bolivia, Chile, Colombia and Venezuela – have seen players or officials self-isolating due to positive tests.

Brazil agreed to host the tournament less than two weeks before it was due to begin after Argentina withdrew due to a surge in COVID-19 cases there…

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.

     