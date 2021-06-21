Munich mayor Dieter Reiter to seek permission for Germany’s stadium to be lit up with rainbow colors as a sign against homophobia and intolerance when the national team plays Hungary at #Euro2020
by @cfaheyap
https://t.co/BDuxOydP0y
— AP Sports (@AP_Sports) June 20, 2021
The last round of #EURO2020 group stage action continues this week 🔥
Who will seal the remaining spots ahead of the knockout phase? pic.twitter.com/gxZAMmlLYv
— SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) June 21, 2021
We can confirm that Billy Gilmour has tested positive for COVID-19.
Having liaised with Public Health England, Billy will now self-isolate for 10 days and therefore miss tomorrow’s UEFA EURO 2020 Group D match against Croatia at Hampden.https://t.co/lRNWvckqCK
— Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) June 21, 2021
Italian spirits were high after they finished off their perfect group stage record 🎶#EURO2020pic.twitter.com/KtlecvymVU
— Goal (@goal) June 21, 2021
oh no not a fine (wanking motion) https://t.co/Q588VdQZbV
— World Famous Art Thief (@CalmSporting) June 20, 2021
WALES HAVE DONE IT!
They are through to the last 16 of #Euro2020. #bbceuro2020 #WAL #Cymru
— BBC Sport (@BBCSport) June 20, 2021
Chile to fine players who broke COVID-19 bubble https://t.co/BYR4siohvP pic.twitter.com/UGFxgEm4g5
— Reuters (@Reuters) June 21, 2021
What’s Spanish for ‘Not the Onion’?…
A number of Chilean football players will be fined after inviting a hairdresser into their Copa America bubble, thereby breaking the strict protocols designed to limit the spread of COVID-19, the Chilean Football Federation (FFC) said on Sunday.
The FFC said no players or officials tested positive for COVID-19 after the incident but acknowledged the error and apologised in a short statement…
The news came at the end of the first week of a Copa America that has been beset by COVID-19-related incidents.
All told, four of the 10 teams – Bolivia, Chile, Colombia and Venezuela – have seen players or officials self-isolating due to positive tests.
Brazil agreed to host the tournament less than two weeks before it was due to begin after Argentina withdrew due to a surge in COVID-19 cases there…
The first big upset at the 2021 @CopaAmerica belongs to Peru 🇵🇪
Catch the highlights from their win over Colombia with 90' in 90" pic.twitter.com/ibOkCWQtCZ
— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 21, 2021
