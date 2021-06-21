Munich mayor Dieter Reiter to seek permission for Germany’s stadium to be lit up with rainbow colors as a sign against homophobia and intolerance when the national team plays Hungary at #Euro2020

Who will seal the remaining spots ahead of the knockout phase?

The last round of #EURO2020 group stage action continues this week

Having liaised with Public Health England, Billy will now self-isolate for 10 days and therefore miss tomorrow’s UEFA EURO 2020 Group D match against Croatia at Hampden. https://t.co/lRNWvckqCK

We can confirm that Billy Gilmour has tested positive for COVID-19.

Italian spirits were high after they finished off their perfect group stage record

They are through to the last 16 of #Euro2020

A number of Chilean football players will be fined after inviting a hairdresser into their Copa America bubble, thereby breaking the strict protocols designed to limit the spread of COVID-19, the Chilean Football Federation (FFC) said on Sunday.

The FFC said no players or officials tested positive for COVID-19 after the incident but acknowledged the error and apologised in a short statement…

The news came at the end of the first week of a Copa America that has been beset by COVID-19-related incidents.

All told, four of the 10 teams – Bolivia, Chile, Colombia and Venezuela – have seen players or officials self-isolating due to positive tests.

Brazil agreed to host the tournament less than two weeks before it was due to begin after Argentina withdrew due to a surge in COVID-19 cases there…