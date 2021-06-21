I just caught up on two seasons of The Imposters. Loved the show, but I hated the ending.

Hoping some of you have watched it and might want to talk about the show. Who was the star of the show? For me it was not who I would have expected it to be. What did you think about the evolution of the characters? I don’t want to say too much right out of the gate, but season one was very different from season two, I thought. Almost like two different shows, but with the same characters.

Do you have any shows where you loved the show but hated the ending? For me the worst was LOST. That was so bad that I truly decided to pretend that the last 20 minutes never happened, and I wrote my own ending. This ending wasn’t that bad, but it was still disappointing.