Loved The Show, Hated the Ending

Loved The Show, Hated the Ending

by | 7 Comments

I just caught up on two seasons of The Imposters.  Loved the show, but I hated the ending.

Hoping some of you have watched it and might want to talk about the show.  Who was the star of the show?  For me it was not who I would have expected it to be.  What did you think about the evolution of the characters? I don’t want to say too much right out of the gate, but season one was very different from season two, I thought.  Almost like two different shows, but with the same characters.

Do you have any shows where you loved the show but hated the ending?  For me the worst was LOST. That was so bad that I truly decided to pretend that the last 20 minutes never happened, and I wrote my own ending.  This ending wasn’t that bad, but it was still disappointing.

 

    7Comments

    1. 1.

      UncleEbeneezer

      Loved Show, Hated Ending (or at least, really disliked), off top of my head…

      1.) Game of Thrones

      2.) Mad Men

      3.) The Wire

      4.) Boardwalk Empir

      AND FIRST, MOTHERF*CKERS!!!

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Matt McIrvin

      The finale of Babylon 5 wasn’t bad per se, but after all the hype the show creator had given it, it was kind of a letdown. That was in part the product of the strange distortions that cast changes and a cancellation threat had made to the show’s extremely ambitious five-season arc (though the finale had actually been shot before most of season 5).

      The show’s season-4 ender, made as a hasty replacement for the series finale once they found out they’d actually have a fifth season, was a cool, clever episode that I thought worked better as a series finale than the actual finale.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Poe Larity

      Maybe I’ll check it out. Pretty much every show goes downhill after the first two seasons as the original writers jump for more money.

      I was upset at the ending of Cowboy Bebop.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      West of the Rockies

      Well, I’m annoyed that The Irregulars didn’t get renewed.  I have no idea how Heroes ended, but it sure went downhill  after a couple of seasons.

      Thanks for an interesting topic, WG. 🥰

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Leto

      Dexter. Ending to that was absolute hot fucking garbage (although if you wanted to argue that it should’ve ended maybe two seasons earlier, we’ll probably be in agreement). Luckily the next week Breaking Bad pulled off an amazing ending and we moved on with our lives.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Matt McIrvin

      The series finale of Star Trek: Enterprise was pretty infamous–after a final season in which the show seemed to have found its voice at long last, the last episode was… a quasi-episode of Star Trek: The Next Generation focusing on Will Riker, who learns about the fate of Enterprise‘s characters in the holodeck. It was a strange choice, assuming that faithful viewers of Enterprise had cared more about a completely different show than about the show that was supposed to be having its final bow.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Uncle Cosmo

      FRINGE – another Abrams fuckup. On the fansites I saw at least half a dozen concepts for finishing off the series that were better than the horseshit he came up with.

      Reply

